Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/17/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Dark Nights: Death Metal #1, Wynd #1, and A Man Among Ye #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #13 For all of the frequent issues of imbalance in storytelling that Batman and the Outsiders suffers, this week's issue #13 is an issue that finds itself firmly set on stable ground with a chapter that offers up not only some explanation as to what's next for the team now that Ra's diabolical plan has been revealed, but delivers on some of the doubts and concerns that have been planted irregularly through the series thus far. Everything comes together in the issue in terms of the next move, what Shiva wants, and the uncertainty of two of the team's youngest heroes and while those pieces fit together beautifully, Bryan Hill also manages to weave in a bit of mystery as well as some exciting prospects for what's next—especially when it come to Black Lightning who, despite the book's title really is the core character of the series. On top of all that, Gleb Melnikov's art is refreshing and different from Dexter Soy's which gives the whole book a very different feel. It's easily the best of the series thus far. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The first Dark Nights Metal was a one of a kind DC opus and was easily one of the most creative and...well, insane DC events in recent memory. Now DC is back with Dark Nights Death Metal, and after taking it all in, it seems DC Metal was merely the appetizer to an even more inventive and action-packed adventure. Writer Scott Snyder, artist Greg Capullo, inker Jonathan Glapion, colorist FCO Plascencia, and letterer Tom Napolitano combine to create a debut issue that cranks the dial to 11. They seem to be having an absolute ball creating this crazy world, and you'll have just as much fun getting lost in it. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 DAPHNE BYRNE #5 So much attention and patience was paid in building to this issue, but it pays dividends on most pages here even with larger mysteries lying still ahead in the finale. It was the languid pacing that set early installments in the mode of Victorian literature, which is why this turn towards modern horror is so shocking. Kelley Jones navigates that tonal transition well, crafting micro versions of the creeping drama in each sequence with much more stunning results to release that tension. While his monstrous creations still seethe with muscly mayhem, there’s a recognition that the real horrors now rest in reality and the most frightening moments land because they are expressed plainly. Daphne Byrne #5 is bound to thrill readers who have been waiting to see how each facet of this psychological thriller would play out, while setting the stage for something truly macabre next month. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH ANNUAL #3 This latest annual does a fantastic job of giving us a story that not only looks at Barry Allen through the eyes of one of his classic villains in Captain Boomerang, but also gives an outstanding excuse to have the hero team up with the Suicide Squad. Williamson's run on Flash will be coming to an end soon and it's a shame because this issue is yet another example of how much he truly gets the Scarlet Speedster and definitely is able to justify its existence with a hilarious, and hopefully classic, super hero story. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #4 The Green Lantern Season Two has brought Hal Jordan back down to Earth in more ways than one, and while Hal Is reunited with The Flash in issue #4, the book is not the homerun it could’ve been. Grant Morrison has quite a bit of fun with the style of dialogue and the small sections of rhyme that tether it all together, and artist Liam Sharp and colorist Steve Oliff deliver some excellent ringslinging, including one fantastic sequence that illustrates how creative Lanterns can be as Hal plays pool with planets. So, that’s the good, but everything else about the issue just feels empty. The dialogue is entertaining in parts, but more often than not it is just nonsensical, and doesn’t do the confusing plot structure any favors. It feels like quirky filler, and the bright spots aren’t enough to compensate. Here’s hoping next issue can chart a better destination. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5 HAWKMAN #24 For the first time in quite some time, the action-packed adventures of Carter Hall and company take a backseat to some exposition and a tad of world-building. Though there are some fights to be had in Hawkman #24, much of the issue is of Carter and Shay at long last reuniting and their adventures until now. That's certainly not a bad thing, it's just a vast change of pace of what we've come to expect from this series so far. At the very least, this title still has a promising future, high-flying, gut-punching action or not. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 METAL MEN #7 We’ve crossed the halfway point in this run of Metal Men, and the world of the series has somehow gotten bigger, but also a little thinner. This issue sees Magnus burned badly by the way he was treated by the Metal Men, leading to him creating a group of “Metal Mammals”. What unfolds from there—in that storyline and others—is decently entertaining, but (as was the case with previous issues) bogged down by clunky puns and clunky dialogue. This series is still just good, but it’s unclear if it will end up being great. -- Jenna Anderson

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) NIGHTWING ANNUAL #3 Dick Grayson putting on the Nightwing suit is a hell of an idea, right? For so long we've put up with the Ric Grayson shtick and finally we've just started to get our ol' Dick back. Nightwing Annual #3 takes readers back in time a little prior to the events of issue #69 a few weeks ago and has Nightwing being Nightwing and an exceptional return to form. Jurgens' writing here reads like a classic Nightwing tale from yesteryear with tinges of nostalgia throughout. Maybe I'm just excited Dick is Dick again or maybe, just maybe, this title is starting to redeem itself. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #3 Vic Sage’s adventures continue to get more mind-bending, breathtaking, and relevant as ever. This issue places Vic within the labor union struggles of the 1940s, with shocking and surprisingly-timely results. Jeff Lemire’s script is perfectly brought to life by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz's art, creating a perfect storm of cerebral storytelling. With this being the miniseries’ penultimate issue, it will be interesting to see how The Deaths of Vic Sage brings about a harrowing finale. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 STRANGE ADVENTURES #2 One of the most obnoxious tropes to emerge in King’s work is to fixate on a single concept over the course of an entire issue without regard for how it enhances the story being told. Here it takes the form of trivia delivered to Mr. Terrific as he goes about his life. This trivia and the myriad activities accompanying it, with the exception of a retelling of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” offers no insight into who Mr. Terrific is beyond a terrific Jeopardy contestant and someone who is “intelligent” by the most banal definition of that term—regurgitating factoids without offering any form of insight. This leads to the issue’s single twist as insight is offered without facts or discovery. Beneath all of this rests the start of Adam’s adventure told in technicolor with the false voices of pulp mimicry. It’s unreliable narrative is far more intriguing, but spread out across an issue with so little to offer becomes a forgettable afterthought as Strange Adventures already struggles to justify the “12-issue maxi-series” label touted on its cover. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #22 Superman #22 is a uniquely "Brian Bendis" issue, for better or worse. It feels some amazing action sequences with a shirtless Superman pounding away on Mongul, a great wrap-up to Superman's status as Earth's representative to the fledgling United Planets, and a showcase as to just how great his partnership is with Lois Lane on every level. Kevin Maguire's artwork is amazing - his facial expressions usually get the most attention, but the dude knows how to pace an unforgettable series. Some fans may not like how swiftly a few of the looming subplots are seemingly dealt with (another Bendis hallmark), but honestly, there's very little to hate about this very good superhero comic. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #757 If there is one thing that can be said about Wonder Woman #757 it is this: the issue takes a hard left turn and ends up in an unexpected and completely incredible destination. Steve Orlando has been building a lot of potential over the course of this arc and while we get a solid payoff for The Four Horsewomen finale, the way his story leaves nothing actually resolved and, instead, pushes full-throttle into the next arc injects a thrilling sense of action and exhiliration that the title has lacked overall. There are a couple of missteps—Donna Troy is underused, how Diana deals with Paula feels a bit cliche—but the surprising reveal and shocking change of location setting up for a truly epic fight to come makes it all worthwhile. It's a hell of a book. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH #3 I'm starting to feel like a broken record when it comes to discussing Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, but as was the case with issues #1 and #2 before it, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #3 is a perfect comic book. When the series left off readers had been taken on a heartbreaking ride from Diana standing up with her enduring love of humanity and optimism to leaving her broken, a little bitter, and deeply shaken as the reality of how we got to this "dead earth" was revealed. This issue picks that devastation right back up and gives us in beautifully nuanced prose the most human version of Wonder Woman we have ever seen not by making her a bleeding heart but by revealing her potential for rage and cruelty. Wonder Woman may be a god, but she bleeds. The issue also artfully weaves in something of a cautionary tale about our own world as it leads the fallen heroine to what may be her final battle. It's brilliantly written, stunningly drawn, and is easily one of the most well-considered, and truly faithfully written Wonder Woman stories I have ever read. Both alone and matched with the previous two issues, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #3 is the best of comics. Period. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 YOUNG JUSTICE #15 Young Justice #14 managed its ever-expanding cast by deploying them in a non-stop brawl. It was a joyous throwdown that shared the spotlight between most of its characters. In the aftermath of that climax all of these young superheroes are left to stand about while various monologues and bits of expository dialogue are laid out—some of which are entirely disconnected from the series they rest in. The result is an issue with the stylistic sheen of the best Wonder Comics, but that reads like narrative accounting. The focus of these scenes, ranging from contacting authorities to the current, confused state of DC’s continuity, range from being entirely unnecessary to a note for readers who spend far too much time @’ing creators on Twitter. What’s worse is how the genuine post-victory moments all fall flat when squeezed between that slog. Conner’s affirmation and the final farewell are as dull as all of the pages around them, making this a comic that’s best read without any of the word balloons. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) 2020 IRONHEART #2 Riri Williams is one of the best new characters to emerge from Marvel Comics in the past decade, but it’s the character’s promise that makes this issue such a disappointment. Sparks of humor and relatable struggles are smothered beneath continuity concerns and a plot that barely ties into the already forgettable “Iron Man 2020” event. There’s a lack of clarity about what the conflict in this issue is as the mini’s antagonist patiently awaits friends discussing their disagreements. When action does occur, it’s difficult to connect cause and effect on the page. The final moments read more like an editorial note—one explaining why nobody mentions Ironheart in comics now—than anything earned or heartfelt. There’s potential present here, but it’s not realized and what’s left will only satisfy readers desperate to find more of Riri. They deserve better. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 ANT-MAN #5 Zeb Wells’ Ant-Man is just pure fun. Issue #5 ends with a kanji battle between giant bug monsters, Cassie and Scott get more entertaining father-daughter dialogue and Wells has a ton of fun writing out how the bugs converse. And the comedic timing of it all delivers one hilarious punchline after another. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST-SPIDER #10 The newest volume of Spider-Gwen turned Ghost-Spider ends with a whimper. This issue reads like a story cut off in mid-sentence and that may very well be the case. The Storms create a showdown with Gwen, their origin reveals an ominous threat to New York City and Gwen’s dearest, but it leads to a retreat with no promise of resolution in sight. The technical qualities are solid with a satisfying action sequences and some neat illustrations included in the issue, but it ultimately all reads like an ellipses, offering an unfinished thought instead of a period. It’s a disappointment that’s all rise with no resolution. Perhaps we’ll see where this was leading someday, but for now it’s a technically refined installment without a conclusion. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #10 Valkyrie: Jane Foster #10 comes off a bit heavy handed at times with its depictions of light vs. dark, but there’s really no other way to better personify the struggle of Jane Foster and the Undrjarn against Tyr and the Røkkva. The line between the two forces is a clear as the Bifrost itself with one army bathed in valor, the other in washed-out colors as they face off in a final struggle. It’s a necessarily tense and stern chapter in the story that’s thankfully granted some comedic relief through Horse, Thori, and Volstagg. Every character is at peak performance by the end of it, and the end of the story is one of the rare occasions where such an abrupt end can work so well. -- Tanner Dedmon

Other Publishers #1 THE AFTER REALM QUARTERLY #2 You'll definitely get your money's worth in The After Realm Quarterly #2, an oversized fantasy comic that follows the survivors of Ragnarok in a post-apocalyptic setting. Oeming is a great artist, especially when dabbling in fantasy, and this issue shines with his unique take on Norse mythology. His dialogue struggles at time, it's stiff even for a fantasy series, but this is still a solid second issue that sets up a big world and an interesting take on a classic fantasy tale. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 BIRTHRIGHT #44 If you're looking for a book with stellar art on every single page, you need to pick up Birthright #44 as soon as you can. Told entirely in single-page splashes, the layouts of this issue allow Andrei Bressan's horrifically gorgeous art to really shine through. Even when factoring in the fantastical decapitations, there's still a twisted beauty in how the ample space allows everything to breathe, giving plenty of attention to the face-off that's taken years to arrive. The finale to this book is coming at a break-neck pace so you better buckle in—everything's getting super real, super fast. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE CROW: LETHE #2 The Crow: Lethe is a brutal blood bath, there's no sugar-coating that. Tim Seeley knows exactly what's metal as f--k; between he and Ilias Kyriazis, it's all executed fairly well. Luckily, there's a sense of childlike wonder associated with Kyriazis' style otherwise the blood and gore could easily get overbearing. While it's far from an all-ages book, at least it's not overpowering. The plot of this title churns forward ever-so-slowly but that's not necessarily a bad thing. There's a sense of Mad Max meets the Freakshow and for that, I'll definitely finish the series out but as of now, it just seems things aren't going anywhere. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 DEATH TO THE ARMY OF DARKNESS #3 With Ash back in ancient Egypt with his newfound allies, he hopes to seek the source of the Army of Darkness that started all of his cursed encounters, though his tales of the dead coming back to life isn't welcomed by those he meets. Luckily, Ash and Co. manage to prove themselves admirable in their quest, giving them a new path towards the answers they've been looking for. The further this story progresses, the more it feels like Evil Dead fan-fiction that does little more than put familiar characters in new situations, yet lacks the ambition or creativity fans come to expect from the franchise. The characters are all relatively authentic to their on-screen contemporaries, but it largely feels like a series of moments that are all slapped together to resemble the events of previous adventures that fails to capture what makes the series so special. The only real highlight is the art by Jacob Edgar and the colors by Kike J. Diaz, as it deviates from the doom and gloom of cabins in the woods and is much more playful and pleasant to look at. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5 DYING IS EASY #5 Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds modern riff on Sherlock Holmes comes to a satisfying conclusion, sticking the landing on a series that had a shaky start with its first couple of issues. In the end the series is held together by its big reveals, many twists, and overall narrative (much of which hinges on this last piece), so reading issue to issue didn’t do it many favors. As a singular trade this story will knock your socks off though, it’s engaging, funny, and has beautiful artwork by Simmonds with stunning colors by Dee Cunniffe. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 FAMILY TREE #6 It was difficult to discern where (and when) Family Tree would return; the final issue of the first arc gracefully fractured the narrative even further and offered a number of obvious avenues. That’s what makes the chosen focus of Family Tree #6 such a pleasant surprise. The opening flashback not only provides some welcome detailing of two key characters, but it gracefully moves into an unexpected branch of this story. What’s most impressive in the issue, however, are the layouts and perspectives found in artist Phil Hester’s presentation of that particular thread. There are panels that reminded me of what made Eduardo Risso’s work on 100 Bullets constantly compelling with a curious eye for tense scenarios, but when action is called for Hester delivers a spread every bit as potent as his best superhero work. Family Tree continues to grow, emphasizing a compelling cast of characters capable of exploring conspiracy and mythos without relying upon the mysteries to keep readers engaged. It’s a rousing return and one that has me ready to read whichever angle Family Tree #7 has to offer. -- Chase Magnett

Other Publishers #2 FIREFLY #16 Firefly #16 is a perfectly serviceable installment of the Firefly series, no more and no less. It is a quiet middle chapter of the ongoing story that has the characters mostly at rest and considering what they know about the killer running loose. Greg Pak gets in some snappy dialogue, and Lalit Kumar Sharma's artwork gets the job done, but there isn't much here that's going to stick with the reader after finishing the issue. -- Jamie Lovet

Rating: 3 out of 5 GIDEON FALLS #22 If you think you know what's going to happen next on Gideon Falls, trust me—you don't. With Gideon Falls #22, this title turns from western horror to full-on sci-fi thriller and that's probably the least bonkers thing about this book. The wide cast of characters we've come to know over the past 21 issues now find themselves spread out across space—and possibly time—and it instantly creates that razor-thing tension you've come to know and expect from this series. I'd speculate where I think this is going next but I honestly haven't the slightest idea and I'm not sure you do either. Welcome back to Gideon Falls, the most unpredictable little city in the world. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5 KAIJUMAX: SEASON FIVE #3 Zander Cannon's remains the perfect alchemy of post-modern playing with genre tropes and societal critique. In one storyline, this comic gives you a mob-boss Pikachu who is brought up on a murder charge and defended by the legal equivalent of Team Rocket. In another, it uses monsters and spacemen to shine a spotlight on the cruelty the prison-industrial complex routinely visits on the intellectually disabled. A third uses a gay prison romance between a lizard monster and a magic unicorn as a vehicle to meditate on escapism, innocence, and the struggle to restore one's sense of worth. And it's all held together by cannon's art, which is bright and malleable and just rough around the edges enough to fuse these different worlds. But to be honest, this comic had been someone use insulted another person by calling them a "gritty reboot." -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE LUDOCRATS #2 The Ludocrats’ debut issue showed immense potential, and it’s the second half of issue #2 that the series really starts to deliver on it. Writers Kieron Gillen and Jim Rossignol are clearly having fun with the premise, as Otto and Hades are absolutely delightful together, but it’s when Hades is used to layout the plan that the book truly shines. Otto is better utilized not as the focus but as the comedy relief, and after a slow start, the book delivers on that compelling mix, and seems to be hitting its stride. Artist Jeff Stokely and colorist Tamra Bonvillain deliver another beautiful issue, even if we are dealing with a Gigantipede’s insides. Even so, I can’t praise the visuals enough, as both the world and the characters in it feel truly unlike anything else in comics. Ludocrats seems to have found its rhythm, and hopefully it can keep the momentum in issue #3. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 A MAN AMONG YE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Whether through omission or enticement, I’m left wanting to see more of Anne’s story. More of her past exploits, her ambitions, and how she plans to capitalize on what’s in front of her to achieve those goals. The artwork of A Man Among Ye personifies the pirate lifestyle perfectly by switching between bright, breezy colors to depictions of seedy activities in which pirates and pirate hunters embroil themselves. It’s essentially pirate propaganda if there wasn't any before, and it’s effective. The allure of piracy is a potent one in this story that lays a foundation for more creative liberties to be taken, and assuming A Man Among Ye’s first issue is any indication and the spotlight stays wholly focused on Anne as it should, those liberties will be taken in the right direction. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #5 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been an absolute delight, and thankfully it nailed the landing. Writer Ryan Parrott’s enthusiasm and love of both franchises comes through in every page thanks to Mikey’s hilarious commentary and the overall commentary from the heroes in a half shell (including the priceless where did all these sparks come from?). The series has already produced some dream scenarios fans never thought they would see, and the big finale adds two more to that mix that will leave those same fans over the moon. Those moments wouldn’t draw nearly the same reaction if not for the stunning artwork of Simone di Meo, Alessio Zonno, Walter Baimonte, Igor Monti, and Ed Dukeshire, who deserve all the praise for making this a crossover for the ages. This has turned out to be one of the most entertaining crossovers in comics and has set a new high bar for what crossovers can be. -- Matthew Aguilar

