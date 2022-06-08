Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/8/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC Pride 2022 #1, Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor #1, and The Ward #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #1 The bar was high for Aquaman: Andromeda, as DC's Black Label has been on a winning streak over the past two years, and issue 1 sets the stage for what could be another stellar success. Ram V, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar craft an Aquaman story that tethers to familiar threads while also expanding the character's recent scope into the genres of horror and science fiction. Having several familiar elements like Black Manta and Aang balance's the first issue's main focus on the crew of the Andromeda, and while this is definitely a slow burn, you do start to come around to some of them by issue's end, and the battle that plays out in that back half of the issue is a spectacle to behold. Aquaman: Andromeda #1 is a little sluggish early on but shows bountiful potential, and issue #2 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN #124 Joshua Williamson's run on Batman wraps up in Batman #124 and it does so in a satisfying fashion. One of the major hallmarks of Williamson's work on this stretch of Batman issues has been getting the character out of Gotham and away from the messes created by Tynion and King's runs before his and it is clear here just how successful Williamson has been. This issue sees Batman take one more mission in Badhnisia in the aftermath of the Shadow War and his own return to Gotham and in it, encapsulate much of who Batman is. As a story, it functions well as something of a one-shot that gives readers a well-structured beginning, middle, and end and while it is also a tie-in to the upcoming Batman Incorporated series, it still functions very much as a "Batman" story. The majority of the art in the issue is handled by Howard Porter and it could be a little tighter, but it's honestly still pretty good and, as always, the colors here are great from Tomeu Morey. Also pretty great is the secondary story in the issue – the prologue to Poison Ivy that while Dani's art for that is not my personal taste, G. Willow Wilson's story is very engaging. Overall, this is a strong issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #3 Terry continues to rebuild as Gotham quickly shifts and changes around him. Given how expansive and powerful Terry's opponents seem, it's hard to see how he can make a difference, even after discovering that there are still a few good cops left in Neo-Gotham. Hopefully, Batman can score a win soon, because it feels like he's done nothing but lose in recent weeks. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: KILLING TIME #4 It's hard not to acknowledge just how stunning David Marquez and Alejandro Sanchez's artwork in Batman: Killing Time #4 is right up front, and it's not hyperbole. It's saying something when Batman on a motorcycle is just as impressive as a Bat vs Tiger fight, but it absolutely is, and that's not accounting for the showstopping panels with Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin in the mix. The Riddler's branch of this storyline is perhaps the most intriguing, but the multiple time jumps and shifts in perspective halt the book's momentum throughout, breaking the immersion every time. I'll hold full judgment until we see how it all comes together in the end, but aside from the book's visual splendor, this particular issue just didn't click with me overall. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS #1 Change is in the air in the DC Universe after the apparent Death of the Justice League. With all of the upheaval taking place, Superman (Jon Kent) tries to single-handedly carry the mantle of the fallen heroes, with not a lot of success. Dark Crisis #1 is a fluid, fun read with stellar visuals, as the creative team successfully delivers the "big event" feel in their opening salvo. Numerous characters get a chance in the spotlight, but even with a massive cast nothing feels forced or rushed. The explosive ending serves as a thrilling cliffhanger as readers wait to see who survives and what could possibly happen next. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #7 Dark Knights of Steel starts its second arc with Bruce meeting the Titans, a group of superpowered teens hiding at the Kent farmstead. Bruce seemingly comes to terms with his new role in life and (with some encouragement) seems poised to re-enter the conflict between the Els and the Kingdom of Storms. This lacks some of the shocking twists of previous issues and I feel like the comic isn't doing as good of a job of establishing various DC characters as unique from their mainstream counterparts. Still, a fun issue nonetheless. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DC PRIDE 2022 #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Much like its predecessor, DC Pride 2022 is a pitch-perfect and endlessly-delightful celebration of the publisher's LGBTQ+ characters. But this year's installment manages to be something so much more significant, cathartic, and triumphant than anything else in the space, in a way that could not be more fitting for DC's ever-growing roster of LGBTQ+ characters. While some stories might be a smidge more impactful than others, the entire experience of reading DC Pride 2022 is unparalleled, with stories that will make readers emotional in all of the right ways. This just might be one of the best and most important anthologies DC has put out in recent memory, and that's a cause for celebration. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) EARTH-PRIME #5: THE FLASH The penultimate issue of the Arrowverse's Earth-Prime miniseries is just as tonally and narratively baffling as much of the fictional universe has become. This week's The Flash-centric issue largely follows Impulse and XS in the 2040s, with a script from Jess Carson and Emily Palizzi that is delightful and snappy at times but is so jam-packed with half-hearted Easter eggs and a somewhat predictable plot. It's only in the issue's last ten or so pages, which try to tie into the crossover's larger Magog storyline, and also set up a story in the show's present day, that things take a turn to truly baffling. David LaFuente's art on the main story is excellently cartoony in some moments and awkwardly blocky in others, particularly with the issue's renderings of what the current The Flash cast members will look like in the 2040s. While there are a few bright spots in this issue, I'm mainly left feeling like this issue wasted its own potential. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2 Two issues into Flashpoint Beyond and I think that this event may end up being just as divisive as Flashpoint, but perhaps for different reasons. Functionally, Flashpoint Beyond #2 is a good and interesting read. Thomas Wayne/Batman is continuing to try to figure out who the Clockwork Killer is and why this is all happening and we get some very interesting and meaty teases about how Bruce Wayne/Batman might be involved. What's especially enjoyable is how the issue reads very much like the narration of a noir detective film, just with a bit more bleakness and a darker edge – whether or not that dark/bleak works for your sensibilities is more a personal preference than a quality thing. But there are also ties and teases here about different "crisis" events and that just feels like it's trying to shove what otherwise could be a really fascinating "side" story into a larger narrative. On top of that, there isn't a lot of hope for a good resolution. Thomas says it himself: solving this means his world ceases to be again. There's something unsettling about a "hero" actively wanting to end it all. Fitting here, but still unsettling. Anyway, not a bad book, just. not great. The art, however, and the colors, are very enjoyable and definitely give the story a richness that is much needed. Beautiful work there. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #5 Monkey Prince #5 is a curious case of new setting, same story but this time with greater awareness on Marcus' part. There's nothing inherently wrong with this. In the hands of Gene Luen Yang, this structure to things is letting Marcus come to his own conclusions and lessons naturally and for a younger (think anyone who isn't over 18) reading demographic, this approach is fantastic. It's relatable. Older readers may find it frustrating and see it as slow pacing. Whatever the perspective on that, it says a lot about how Marcus as a character and his development as Monkey Prince is handled with care and respect. Also, the use of Black Alice here is insane and I'm here for it. It's so much fun in a sort of gruesome way. And, on top of that, between Sebastian Chang's art and Marcelo Maiolo's colors? This book is just beautiful and fun to look at. I love a story that I can enjoy without having to read it and this one certainly hits that mark. It's a very solid issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #1 Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 shows Earth-11's version of Young Justice/Teen Titans, and while it's not the first time readers have encountered the gender-swapped group, it's fun seeing the new set of characters interact. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #1 The latest chapter in Nubia's story continues with a gorgeous and compelling introduction. Now that Nubia has been coronated the titular Queen of the Amazons, she and her ensemble of heroines begins to make her mark on the DC universe, only for a mysterious threat to complicate things. Stephanie Williams' script thrives in some of the smaller-scale character interactions (of which there are many in this issue), which only makes the escalation of events all the more satisfying. That, combined with Alitha Martinez's excellent art, makes this issue a perfect jumping-on point for those wanting to experience Nubia's world. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 POISON IVY #1 Poison Ivy #1 is very close to perfect. As a character, Ivy is fascinating. She's somehow frequently underutilized and over-sexualized, she's both a villain and a hero – at least if you're a plant, that is – and she's equal parts fiercely independent and genuinely tender and emotional. The actual selection of any of those attributes largely depends on who is writing her at any given time. What G. Willow Wilson does that makes this first issue so strong and in some ways unique is that she draws on all of them. This is an Ivy who is both a giver of mercy and merciless, who is beautiful and deadly, broken and fierce. But there's also something very final and very calculating about this version of her – back to being whole but without her immense powers, Ivy has had it with humanity and is determined to end it in order to give the earth back over to the green, though the way the story is written it seems like she's doing this for Harley. The story is, in a very real way, a long and elaborate suicide note and it's clear very early on that there's a lot of trauma to unpack here. It's not quite perfect – how Ivy's relationship with Harley is addressed doesn't really quite work for me, though I don't disagree with the general concept, Ivy saying she doesn't like to kill but also having her on a murder spree seems like an odd choice – but it's very close. And the art? Marcio Takara has a style here that I can only describe as psychedelic pinup and, as paired with Arif Prianto's colors, is lush and perfect. It's brilliant. Put it all together, and it's an incredible beginning. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 It's a testament to Zeb Wells' power as a writer and John Romita Jr.'s work as an artist that a Spider-Man comic where the Friendly Neighborhood hero slings no webs and crawls on no walls is as compelling an unique as Amazing Spider-Man #3 (Legacy #897). Wells' weaves a near-seamless story across pages, making this an easy pick up for anyone that missed one and two, the right mark for a Spider-Man creator; while Romita is given the unique task of making Spider-Man still visually interesting even though he is confined to chains and minimal movement. It's a stellar storyline and one that makes this a must-read series. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO YEAR #1 Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is very much a crossover comic between Marvel properties and the battle royale game, but it could very well be considered a Spider-Man comic through and through. That's not such a bad thing if you're into Spider-Man, and many are, but it's evident how the web-slinger carries much of the story in this first issue. Given that characters like Jones and The Imagined are naturally less fleshed out than Spider-Man, the Fortnite crew frequently serves only as jumping-off points for Spider-Man's banter. It doesn't help either that the majority of the issue is a recap of past events which, as Jones points out, are difficult enough to follow along with even if you witnessed them unfolding in Fortnite, but if you're just now catching up, it's a dense wall of exposition that feels like more of a prequel story than the launch of a new series. Compared to past Fortnite crossovers which were unexpectedly captivating, the first chapter of Zero War feels like a cumbersome miss. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 1.5 out of 5 JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If there's a redeeming quality to this book it's the spirit of Jane Foster shining through its lackluster script. Her exchange with Odin in the final third is lively and reminds you of just how enjoyable she can be on a page. There's also a brief glimpse at some nifty, colorful action when the battle arrives at Asgard's doorsteps. But the reasons behind the action are more difficult to care about than they should be. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 LEGION OF X #2 Legion of X's second issue continues riffing on the themes broached in the first, primarily how a group tasked with upholding the laws and values of a society can avoid falling into the pitfalls of policing. While that may be the cornerstone, the writing builds into various topics involving justice, forgiveness, and reconciliation, the balance between personal evolution and ambition, family bonds, and the utility of deities. Visually, the issue is challenging as it bounces between the physical world and the Altar, the mental space that Legion has set aside for mutants within his mind. The linework and colors handle both well, giving each a distinct palette while creating a sense that both are of a singular piece. Legion of X is a big idea comic, and they come fast and furious. Si Spurrier's dialogue does a stellar job grounding galaxy-brained phrasing in solid character dynamics to keep readers from feeling unmoored. Legion of X proves an exciting and thoughtful comic book that indulges its philosophical side while still providing sharp dialog and characterizations and an almost slapstick sense of humor and action. In other words, it's the good stuff. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #3 Marauders has been pretty chaotic over the past two issues, and not in a way that is enticing. Even though this is an ensemble story, there are almost too many characters within Marauders to keep up. The plot has become somewhat incoherent mainly due to how quickly the story keeps jumping around. I can only really recommend Marauders at this point if you're among the most hardcore of X-Men fans. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #2 I really liked Savage Avengers #1, but the verbosity of the first issue does not let up in issue 2 and while there are some stylistic choices that I don't love as a matter of personal preference, this is also a book that has just way too many words. Comic books in general are a delicate dance between visual storytelling and written storytelling, but Savage Avengers #2 tries to cram both heavy narration and heavy dialogue into the same pages and panels with heavy action. It's a lot, too much even, to the point that the issue shows and tells at the same time but the two narratives don't exactly line up. It makes sense that there is a lot going on and it feels at times like they are trying to cram multiple issues into one. That said, while there is a lot going on, Pepose is telling an interesting story and while there's a lot to slog through, by the time you get to the final pages, the hook for the next issue is absolutely worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #24 Both on the ground, Leia Organa and Commander Zahra are hoping to settle their score once and for all, but neither of them got to the military positions they're in without careful strategizing, as they put their tactical and physical skills to the test in a confrontation with one another. In the years since her debut, Zahra has proven to be one of the most compelling villains in the Star Wars franchise, with this issue serving as a culmination of her ruthlessness both strategically and in combat. It's hard not to secretly hope for her victory, if only to get more of her continued adventures, despite her representing the fascistic Galactic Empire. While this series unfolds between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, giving us clues as to how things pan out, this chapter is compelling enough to entirely make you forget that things might not turn out well for beloved heroes, and even knowing their fates, we're still riveted by how these encounters will unfold. This arc really goes out on a high note, showcasing some of the best that Star Wars comics have to offer by blending together well-known characters with relative newcomers, all while honoring the spirit and spectacle of the original trilogy. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 THOR #26 This entire Banner of War saga requires you to suspend your disbelief at the door, even more than you do in a normal superhero comic. Its ideas are bonkers and, frankly, a bit all over the place. But the insanity works, somehow, and continues to do so with each passing issue. This is just entertaining madness from start to finish and it's clear everyone involved is having a ball. That includes the readers. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 VENOM #8 Picking up from its best issue earlier this year, writer Al Ewing has crafted a Tenet-like twisty piece of science fiction that feels like the kind of radical invention that Venom needed after the previous run with the character. Artist Bryan Hitch is given the chance to draw some big sequences and wild environments, plus a big action beat that is teased on the cover with a surprising conclusion. In short, why couldn't every issue of this series be like this? Eddie's wild space adventures are so much more interesting than Dylan's time on Earth as Emo Venom. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #2 Archer and Armstrong continue their trip around the world in hilarious fashion, checking off many locales on the duo's list for MacGuffins that will grant immortality. Foxe's script is brisk and packed to the brim with Deadpoolian jokes, some of which land to great effect while others are rather groan-inducing. Alas, the double-edged sword of comedy comics. Regardless, the plot quickly moves along and its lighter tone complements the magical and supernatural undertones exceptionally well. On that front, Fiorito and Guimaraes' tag team work on the art helps take that plot to another level as this first arc clips along. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 DOGS OF LONDON #2 For being billed as a supernatural crime thriller, Dogs of London #2 spends all too much time on anything but. The supernatural creeps in at the end as the script lurches forward ever so slowly, but even the crime nor sense of tension shines through. As with the medium, one thing leads to the next but save for a cliffhanger, it seems like Dogs of London is just struggling to build up to get anywhere. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 The continuation of Gurney Halleck's ill-advised quest for revenge is a dull slog of a comic. The story's narrow focus on "kanly," vengeance, is a hindrance, depriving characters of any depth. Most of the issue's dialogue is characters explaining the plot as it happens, and it's impossible to describe any of them beyond "guy that wants to kill Harkonnens for revenge." That might work with a more action-packed script. Instead, we get an infiltration mission that unfurls like a heist without the energy or style typically associated with such a storytelling sequence. As in the previous issue, layouts position panels irregularly in a way that doesn't enhance the story but does make it look like the pages were miscut by the printer. There are choices about where to position characters that muddle the storytelling, a Freman who appears high up in one panel is suddenly hiding behind a rock placed beneath his pursuers in the next. The story also lacks the detail or context for its double-page spread to have the intended impact. At best, The Waters of Kanly #2 offers the briefest glimpse at how Arrakis suffers under Beast Rabban's rule. That's hardly enough to make the issue a worthwhile read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #9 Invincible Red Sonja #9 follows the same pattern that pretty much every issue of this series has. Sonja is in some sort of outlandish situation, some mad libs of insults are tossed around while she fights half-naked and gets into some sexually suggestive positions, ends up victorious, has a moment of reprieve (aka Sonja drinking heavily), and then it's on to the next all while everyone marvels at just how great she is. Lather rinse repeat. This issue at least moves our story forward which hasn't always been the case even with this very tired formula so we at least finally get to Zaria's home kingdom, though that leads us to our next "oh no what could be the problem" moment so the cycle is about to start again. It isn't so much "bad" as it is boring. What makes it subpar is the art, while consistent with the rest of the issues in this series, is just not good. But hey, at least Sonja isn't half-naked the entire issue for a change. There's that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 JENNY ZERO II #2 The saga of Jenny Zero continues to be one of the weirdest and most delightful stories in indie comics right now, and this latest issue proves that in spades. As the multigenerational conspiracy surrounding the kaiju continues to grow, we get more emotional context for a lot of the characters within the series in an incredibly satisfying way. One definite highlight of this issue is its action sequences, particularly the ones that utilize Jenny's kaiju form in some creative ways, with Magenta King's spunky art style able to really shine. After this issue, I'm excited to see what the future holds for Jenny Zero, because I know it'll be something awesome. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE WARRIORS #1 Justice Warriors #1, at a glance, may look like a supercop adventure with a mutant twist, but once you get just a few pages in, it's clear it's anything but. It's a scathing – and often quite funny – critique of modern events and norms with a heavy focus on police practices. Though its jabs are quite pointed and purposeful, its broad encompassing of topics like formula shortages and an overemphasis on social media make it seem as though nothing's off the table when it comes to being parodied. Compounding all that is the mutant foundation mentioned before which provides near endless opportunities for exemplary character design and seamless ways for the story to play off that. For however long it lasts, Justice Warriors is off to a tremendous start. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 METAL SOCIETY #2 I continue to like Metal Society a fair bit, although I do have to say that the writing has become a bit cumbersome, especially in regard to the robot dialogue. Outside of this small qualm, I continue to enjoy the slow build in this series, especially with how it portrays the viewpoints with which humans and androids view one another. Nothing here in Metal Society thus far has been genre-defining by any means, but it remains a very enjoyable sci-fi story for now. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 I feel like it's safe to say that we all could use more super spy Alpha in our lives because he's simply a treat. Sequences like the aforementioned high society party bring fresh energy to the world of Power Rangers, as does Mat Groom shifting the spotlight to less focused on characters and pairings like Rocky and the team of Kimberly and Adam. The series is truly starting to discover its own unique flair and vision for the Rangers while also pulling at intriguing threads for the veterans on the team, and the battles that the franchise is known for shine in the hands of Moises Hidalgo and Raul Angulo. This issue feels like a genuine turning point for Rocky and a stellar launching point for new stories, and it would seem this new era of Mighty Morphin is really starting to come into its own. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NYX #7 Nyx #7 leans heavily on the comedic side, centered around Nyx raising her much younger brothers and sisters throughout time. If dark, twisted humor is you're thing you'll get a few laughs out of this. If not, it's a long read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 ORCS!: THE CURSE #1 Orcs! returns here with The Curse and the result is a very enticing opening issue. While the titular orcs are still front and center throughout The Curse, this first chapter introduces a number of new faces, all of whom fit quite well into this world. Issue #1 also moves at a fantastic pace and tells a story that is relatively self-contained. I'm very interested in seeing where Orcs! moves from this point, especially since the cast of this series has now grown quite substantially. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 RED SONJA: RED SITHA #2 After a delightful first issue, Red Sitha is continuing to recontextualize the expectations of a Red Sonja story in a snappy and entertaining way. This issue takes Sitha's latest quest and turns it on its head, with charming reveals that not only strengthen the current text, but Andolfo and Blengino's main Red Sonja run. While some of the dialogue gets a little too winded, the adventure is just too much fun to pass up, especially when you factor in Valentina Pinti's dynamic art and Chiara di Francia's swoon-worthy colors. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ROCKETEER: THE GREAT RACE #3 Rocketeer: The Great Race #3 is perfectly....fine. The comic continues to put Cliff in stereotypical situations but with a few slight twists. His pilot friend Deb turns out to be a bit less stereotypical than expected, while Cliff proves he's equally capable with a plane as he is with his jetpack. While there are some physics concerns (like how Cliff can manage to move so fast with his jetpack), this is a decently fun issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – ADVENTURES IN THE 32ND CENTURY #4 Star Trek: Discovery: Adventures in the 32nd Century #4, the final installment of the anthology, focuses on Linus, the Saurian whose presence in the show is mostly for comedic effect, focusing on his biology's susceptibility to infections that humans mostly don't feel. The issue hones in on that difference to unpack Linus's experience living and working among humans. Though they treat him with only love and respect, there's no avoiding that he is outside the norm, compensating for existing in a workspace designed for people whose lived experiences are different from his. The way the story takes that which makes Linus different and turns it into the thing that saves the day is clever if a bit on the nose and indulging in certain scientific shortcuts to get there. Some of the characters are colored too softly, and they appear as if viewed through a coat of vaseline. Otherwise, the issue has a crisp and clean feel enhanced by the pop of vibrant blues and purples, emphasizing the wonders of space with splash pages of the strange new world the crew visits. It's impressive how the issue takes a minor, comic relief character and gives him great depth, ensuring that Adventures in the 32nd Century goes out on a high note. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SWEET PAPRIKA #10 Sweet Paprika continues to be such a breath of fresh air across the board, and a love triangle hasn't had me on the edge of my seat like this in quite some time. Mirka Andolfo and Simon Tessuto's artwork and colors are brilliant from cover to cover, with stunning blues, purples, and yellows filling every inch of the page. You'll be just as mesmerized by the twists of turns of this unconventional romance, however, and while not everything works out as you might hope, I was riveted the entire way through and cannot wait to see how this next chapter unfolds from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext