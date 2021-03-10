Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/10/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Children of the Atom #1, Batman: Urban Legends #1, and Proctor Valley Road #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #6 The first half of American Vampire 1976 was focused on laying the foundations of the series’ finale—drawing characters together, introducing final plot elements, and reminding readers of important lore. There’s some more of that in issue #6 and the overabundant exposition does not fade, but none of that diminishes the series’ climax as events jump off and expectations are cast aside. To discuss the exact moment in which it occurs would be a disservice to the comic, but it comes in an excellent splash and is followed by a spiral that’s difficult to beat (both metaphorically and literally). There’s no knowing where the story goes from here or who, if anyone, might make it to the end in one piece. Yet the excitement detonated in the final pages of American Vampire 1976 #6 calls back to the series’ highest highs; it’s time to wrap up this modern (and maybe final) Vertigo classic with a bang. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The quality of the installments range from riveting and complex to entirely forgettable, which will surely satiate the curiosities of readers who were drawn into the book by the more well-known characters. For those looking for the makings of powerful Batman and Harley stories, you'll be more than delighted, with the back half of the comic feeling more like a way for DC Comics to get you invested in characters you might not already have a connection to, yet these mundane exploits drag down the overall enjoyment of Urban Legends. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #12 The Green Lantern Season Two delivers a satisfying set of endings to its manifold plots and interests. Jordan’s confrontation of his past mistakes, current enemies, and very real threats (in the form of ideas) facing our society makes for a satisfying rout—many of the new characters introduced across The Green Lantern are provided fitting ends, but there is none better than the one discovered by Hal, himself. The journey in confronting each of these antagonistic forces is wonderfully mapped by Liam Sharp who infuses his pages with their own forms of metacommentary in implied grids and framing. It assures a crescendo of a reading experience culminating in a final page filled with all of the wonder superheroes are intended to inspire. For any missteps and confusion that may be encountered, The Green Lantern was a truly epic reading experience—one filled with limitless possibilities. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE JOKER #1 How do you make an ongoing series for an unrelatable, homicidal maniac? You make him the shark from Jaws and rally behind a character hunting him down. The Joker by James Tynion IV and Guillem March does an absolutely fantastic job of establishing the current status quo of Gotham, as well as giving Jim Gordon his mission in hunting down the Clown Prince of Crime. A home run and a definite must-buy for Joker fans. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RORSCHACH #6 Rorschach #6 splits its time between the book's unnamed PI protagonist piecing together some vague clue that leads him towards a surprise encounter and his reading of the correspondence between the would-be assassins Wil Myerson and Laura. The comic does provide the crucial link of how the two came together, via a mundane friendship by mail of all things. Myerson's letters are clearly inspired by Steve Ditko's much-shared cantankerous correspondence to well-wishers, which remains problematic in my eyes. There's also the weird disconnect between how Wil and Laura found each other and their eventual turn towards the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate. This remains a nice to look at, but overall very dull comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #29 A new era of Superman dawns in Superman #29. The lead half of the comic, written by Phillip Johnson and illustrated by Phil Hester, brings back a now college-age Jon Kent into Superman's life. For the first time, Jon sees Superman as a vulnerable figure, knowing that his supposed end is coming. This is complicated by an extra-dimensional breach that spits out aliens capable of harming Superman (but not Jon). It's a great opening chapter that re-examines the father/son dynamic from a different angle, while also setting up some intrigue about the future. The backup story by Sean Lewis and Sami Basri brings back Bibbo Bibbowski as the focus of a new plot against Metropolis. It features some mildly intriguing set-up about the future, but is otherwise a pretty forgettable tale about one of Superman's mostly forgotten allies. All in all, a solid start to a new age of Superman. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #5 Sweet Tooth is best when it deconstructs the scifi-ness of the plot, stripping down all frills and extras to create the most engrossing plot possible. Even though Earl's yet to say a word here, Lemire is able to use excellent story beats and a stellar layout to help make the elephant-man an outstanding character study. All that said, Sweet Tooth: The Return #5 is that issue in a comic run—it exists for the exposition that will propel the plot forward. It's necessary, sure — but it does take away a bit from the stellar setup introduced last issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #770 Wonder Woman #770 is, simply put, an unexpected delight. The first story, "Afterworlds Part 1" sees Diana more or less separated from the main DC continuity, but while it's a jarring shift—even the book itself jumps in with cold open of sorts—we soon get Diana in a whole different world than what we'd expect. Wonder Woman in Asgard? It's surprisingly great and while deep comics fans are going to find some major parallels to Grant Morrison's Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne, this Wonder Woman out of her element story is definitely unique and Michael W. Conrad and Becky Cloonan do a great job. The other story, "Birthday Blues" is an extremely charming story of young Diana. Jordie Bellaire does such a good job with fleshing out what little Diana was like, something that informs so much of who the adult warrior is. Overall, this whole issue was a great change of pace and a solid start to a new chapter. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 The Amazing Spider-Man is back this week with a new issue, and Peter Parker has found himself at odds with another obstacle. With influencers and Fisk breathing down his neck, Spider-Man is trying to keep his new roommate safe despite their reckless pet. But when the threats around him close in, fans will be left desperate to know how one Gog fits into the picture. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Children of the Atom #1 defies being discussed. It is a story focused on discovering its own premise—a mystery carefully hidden away in promoting the series and far less carefully hidden in the 34 pages building to cliffhanger revelation. That makes it difficult to review or recommend so as to protect the reading experience, but that’s still possible as I’ll endeavor to prove here. However, that doesn’t end the difficulties of discussing this debut because the lack of clear context and motivation when introducing five new characters leaves their introduction hollow. Only at the end of the issue do readers even understand what story is being told, which raises a lot of questions, but no more compelling reasons to continue reading. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #19 The latest series of complications in Conan’s story unfold in a way that is bloody, emotional, and surprisingly essential. After being taken prisoner by the land's imperial guards, Conan is forced to use his wits and instincts to some significant lengths. In the grand scheme of things, this issue is relatively small-scale, but there’s an intriguing beauty in that, allowing the characterization of Conan himself and those around him to really flourish. This issue is being heralded as a good jumping-on point for new or returning readers—and for good reason. If Jim Zub, Cory Smith, and company keep up the kind of storytelling present in this issue, then we could be on the cusp of some genuinely great Conan storytelling. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #28 After a brief detour through the narrative of “King in Black,” Daredevil returns to the monumental status quo shift and focuses deeply on the prisons (both literal and metaphorical) its core characters have built for themselves. None of these is more obvious than Matthew Murdock’s current incarceration at Ryker’s and Daredevil has no qualms in addressing the prison-industrial complex. Doctor Hayes, Matthew’s therapist, has no time for bullcrap and cuts right to the chase about his failings and the shared situation they find themselves in. It is a concise series of conversations, but one that sheds notable sunlight on one of America’s darkest problems and leaves readers no room in which to accept incarceration as a solution. Given the weight of the problem being addressed, it’s an impressive feat to see how well it is addressed in Daredevil #28—which offers hope for the series growing address of the foster system and local politicians in solving their problems as well. Yet another stirring issue that embraces the superhero genre without denying the maturity of its own subjects. Well done. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1 This anthology celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of the Merc With a Mouth, and while it doesn't break the wheel, it manages to tell a number of solid stories. With the issue bringing back a large number of creative teams responsible for Deadpool's history in Marvel Comics, this comic definitely has something for everyone if you're a fan of Wade Wilson. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ETERNALS #3 The Eternals have always dabbled in political intrigue, dipping their toes into the whole Game of Thrones or House of Cards of it all. Gillen increases that tenfold with this run, and it's a plot thread more evident than ever in this third issue here. At the current point, there are now at least three separate storylines taking place, and it's something that causes the story to move forward in a crawl. That's not saying it's bad in quality—it's simply a much smaller story than you might expect from this franchise. That said, there are certain threads running that could explode at any moment, and it's a feeling that creates some needed tension. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #44 Ewing and Bennett do their best to make the U-Foes intimidating antagonists prior to the climax of The Immortal Hulk and largely succeed. None of the four provides a particularly intimidating personality—these are b-list thugs—but their powers tasked by the government for military destruction quickly form the stuff of nightmares. It’s all the more intimidating as portrayed on the page. That doesn’t even go into the horrors witnessed in the desert by former members of Alpha Flight. Things are quickly coming to a head as evidenced in the stunning cliffhanger for this issue, but in the meanwhile readers can witness just how ugly the bottomline is and what sorts of terror will continue to confront these heroes before they even reach the hellish bottoms of what gamma can offer. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 Marvel’s Non-Stop Spider-Man is an interesting experiment that is often undone by its own ambition. Writer Joe Kelly infuses the chaos of the Crank movies into a wall-crawler tale that is bursting with energy from the start but is an almost headache inducing read throughout. No one can draw Spider-Man like Chris Bachalo and though his unique layouts only add to the frenetic quality of the story, the collections of small panels, filled with immaculate details in the art and further story driving importance in the word balloons and boxes, make for a cluttered reading experience (many of them at a Dutch angle for extra nausea). Worth a look for all spider-fans but not for everyone as a piece of reading material. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #12 With little to do but reminisce, Leia Organa and Kes Dameron recall the moments they fell in love with their counterparts, shedding some backstory on Poe Dameron's parents and an unseen moment of Han Solo's heroism on Hoth. Despite only slightly moving the momentum of the story forward, there's still a lot to like in this issue, as we're given two shorter, expositional stories that help endear us towards our heroes. While we might not necessarily have needed more reasons to love Han Solo, the story of Kes meeting Shara Bey has us more invested in their journey, and subsequently more interested in Poe Dameron's exploits. Delivering a charming story with both new and familiar characters offers us a nice respite from the chaos of the current Star Wars storyline, while also adding gravitas to their situation. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #9 As always, Strange Academy continues to be a masterclass in how to write a story with an ensemble cast. The story is now between larger arcs, which has allowed Young and Ramos some freedom in exploring those characters that make up the aforementioned ensemble. Here, we finally dive into Calvin's heartbreaking origin as he goes on a little parent-less buddy trip alongside Doyle Dormammu, and it's a story that tugs on your heartstrings all too much. It's also a plot setup that lets the creative team explore more of Doyle's story, one of the best parts of the story so far. It helps that Young continues to separate himself from his villainous father by telling a warming tale of familial separations. Sometimes family is blood, while other times your family is the friends you meet along the way—and that's an idea more evident than ever with Strange Academy #9. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TASKMASTER #4 With so many of Taskmaster’s plans gone awry in some way or another in past issues, it’s refreshing to see one play out in his favor as seamlessly as he could’ve hoped for. The unpredictability of his exploits is entertaining, but the execution of a well-made plan speaks again to his off-battlefield prowess, and the fight scenes with Okoye were as rewarding as the tension leading up to them. We can only have so many Black Widow cliffhangers before it gets old, however, so hopefully the next issue or so will offer a similar payoff considering how the threat of Taskmaster’s looming adversary has grown over the course of the series. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 Thor & Loki: Double Trouble is filled to the brim with charm. From the cutesy art, the incredibly self-aware writing, and the playful banter between characters, it's hard not to crack a smile when reading this first issue. It's not a series that is going to provide you with deep storytelling, but it's not really supposed to. In a time where some comics are taking themselves a bit too seriously, this issue feels like a breath of fresh air. If you're looking for a new yet familiar take on Thor and Loki, you'll find it here. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 While I personally feel the general concept of Wolverine: Black, White and Blood has worn itself out at this point—most of these "untold" Wolverine tales feel pretty repetitive—Wolverine: Black, White and Blood #4 has three stand out stories. Of them, "The Art of Loss" written by Kelly Thompson with art by Khary Randolph is a truly beautiful tale that somehow manages to be backed with action as well as the humanity of two of the most questionably human X-Men connected characters—Wolverine and Mystique. It's the least bloody tale in the book, but even the other two stories—Ed Brisson's "Reave What You Sow" and Steven S. DeKnight's "Sticks & Stones"—are quality. It's probably good that this is the last issue of the series, but even at that these final trio of stories are fantastic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FACTOR #8 X-Factor #8 is a deliberately trippy comic that follows up on a long-forgotten plot point from Peter David's last X-Factor run. The book's strength is definitely its wholehearted love of cult-favorite X-Men books and its delicate weaving these forgotten characters and stories back into relevancy and continuity. Unfortunately, X-Factor still struggles with its storytelling - there are so many characters and so many angles in each issue that the actual plot sometimes gets overshadowed. For example, this issue features a few surviving members of the team try to escape the Morrigan's haunting of their headquarters. While the comic tries to use the classic trope of keeping the ghost/monster just off-panel to increase the suspense, the suspense of the comic is unfortunately undercut by constant cutaways and unnecessary dialogue bits. This remains a polarizing comic, one that justifiably has earned its fans but also seems to miss as much as it hits. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BIRTHRIGHT #47 For this final arc, the Birthright team decided to change up the status quo—a move that's paying off as this new story is as fresh as ever, despite the title already nearing 50 issues. When it comes to plot devices like magic, it eventually gets hard to distinguish one type of sorcerer or wizard from the other or one group from the next. Yet Williamson manages to crafts some in-universe rules that allow these characters to groups to stand out from each other—naturally, the title is much better off for that. This new arc also brings forth a change of pace, where the high-stakes panel-to-panel blockbuster action is replaced by more smaller-scale fare that makes for a more intimate approach, almost turning Birthright into a thriller of sorts. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: VISIONS #2 If you need a reason as to why this Black Hammer anthology series is necessary, Visions #2 proves exactly why it deserves a spot on your pull list. The thing that makes a property like Black Hammer so intriguing is that it constantly manages to separate itself from standard superhero fare constantly, while still acknowledging its roots as a cape and passing book. That fine line is exhibited fully well here where the creative team introduces a tension-filled kidnapping plot to the fray that leads directly to Madame Dragonfly and her House of Horror. It's the type of story you likely won't see in every day Big 2 books, and the plot benefits more from not having that additional oversight to pare down the story. It goes that extra mile that (again) sets this world apart from what you might typically read. Better yet, Scott Kollins' work is perfect for the tale at hand, which ends up as a near-perfect spooky treat. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #12 Bloodshot is over for now, and the final issue of this run ends on a satisfying conclusion as the battle between BS and Rampage (now Harmony) turns into a test of wills rather than a shoot-out. The jabs at real-world politics are more welcome here than in previous issues, and there's actually a bit of subtly tying those in with the overall theme of the issue. Call this one ending on a high note. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #3 Children of the Grave’s turn taken in its third issue wasn’t wholly unexpected but still proved more diabolical than anticipated. The gruesome and startling imagery permeating the series has peaked—for now—with grotesque depictions of what Earth has become and the mechanisms in place that keep things moving. There are some discrepancies between what was explained and what was shown, however. Humans being regarded as a delicacy of sorts doesn’t really mesh with the apparent lack of regard for the human body shown during the initial invasion, but perhaps future issues will illuminate that matter further. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #6 This far in, it feels like Commanders in Crisis has gotten a strong enough hold on the story it's trying to tell. Even as it introduces more absurd terminology or pivots its emotional conflict into another unexpected territory—when the series works, it really works in an endearing way. The lore that is introduced, particularly in the first half of this issue, feels like a breezy and entertaining love letter to the Marvel and DC universes, with art that matches that level in a perfectly cheesy way. As the issue gets along, things get a bit heavier and more flatter, but it proves to still lay a bedrock for an interesting back half of this series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DEEP BEYOND #2 After an ambitious debut issue, Deep Beyond continues to establish itself in a way that is visually interesting, but a little narratively flat. As the issue tries to dive further into the series' apocalyptic, deep sea-filled adventure, we only really get superficial glimpses of what exactly that entails—glimpses that don’t give certain character beats or plot twists nearly as much significance as they could have. The art is gorgeous and the very concept still feels promising, but at this point, too much of Deep Beyond feels like starting a television show in its third or fourth season—I feel like I should be familiar with or emotional towards the series' whole ensemble, but I don’t yet. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE GOD OF WAR: FALLEN GOD #1 Dark Horse Comics sheds light on a missing chapter of Kratos's saga in God of War: Fallen God, a comic book series from writer Chris Roberson and artist Tony Parker that takes place between God of War III and 2018's God of War. Based on the first issue, it may be a story best left untold. Having lost everything at the end of the original God of War trilogy, Kratos wanders the Earth in search of death or at least solitude, but his cursed weapons follow him wherever he goes. There's little else to the issue beyond some vague doomsaying from people Kratos encounters. Roberson spends pages droning on about Kratos' miserable life in unpoetic fashion, and Parker's flat linework, matched with Dan Jackson's equally unnuanced colors, do little to enhance the mood. Perhaps the series will pick up as we get closer to uncovering how Kratos go to where he was at the beginning of the 2018 series relaunch, but this opening salvo is an uninspired bore. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HOME SICK PILOTS #4 Great creature designs, a fun supernatural premise and a fight between a armored-up teenager and a ghost inside of a VHS tape. All of that should make for a great issue! But why doesn’t Home Sick Pilots finally stick the landing with Issue #4? Because every time the characters talk it’s like rubbing a cheese grater on your brain. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 KARMEN #1 Karmen sets forward with an ambitious first issue that bears its cards in gorgeous fashion. The series begins with an introspective reverie that turns dark once adulthood falls into view. As our leads meet one another for the first time, everything from love to physics comes into question, and its take on freedom is something worth celebrating. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 KNOCK EM DEAD #4 As it approaches its end, Knock Em Dead is struggling to find a balance between its metaphorical truth and the veracity of its character's behaviors. Having Pryor experience Lennie Bruce's addiction, paralleling that experience to Pryor's addiction to getting up on stage, to succeeding at his career, is a worthwhile idea. The way he and his sister pivot from quitting cold turkey after a near-death experience to eagerly inviting another soul into Pryor's body when the opportunity arises expresses a truth interestingly. However, the issue doesn't apply enough tension to the siblings' change of heart. It reads less like they're doing something against their better judgment and more as they've forgotten Pyror's overdose the night before. It's a tricky beat to land in the confines of a monthly comic, and while the execution is flawed, the ambition, at least, is admirable. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE LAST WITCH #3 The Last Witch feels like the equivalent of Avatar: The Last Airbender with magic, which makes for a great combination. Saoirse continues to be a compelling central character and it's fun to see her continue to get a better grasp on her powers. Issue #3 is filled with not only a ton of great action, but a lot of smaller character moments that really stand out. Despite becoming more powerful, Saoirse shows that she still has a heart for the downtrodden, which is heartwarming. As a whole, this latest issue is incredibly solid and the art by V.V. Glass and Natalia Nesterenko continues to be lovely. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 LUNA #2 While some members of the community welcome Luna with open arms, others are wary about accepting her, as others yet are thinking their own time under Lux's regime has come to an end. Luna, however, might have realized there are bigger forces at play that drove her to her current situation. This issue is just as gorgeous to look at as the debut of Luna and offers some insight into what's really going on, but it struggles with how much of its story it shows vs. how much it tells. As the narrative seems to be revealing itself, it jumps to another scene, leaving us somewhat bewildered as to what's really going on. Despite these techniques making as us confused as the book's main character, it doesn't entirely make for an engrossing read, especially with both chapters of Luna both being equally ambiguous. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 MANIAC OF NEW YORK #2 I continue to just find it hard to connect with Maniac of New York. The dichotomy between how people talk about the titular Maniac in this series compared to how he actually carries out his murders is just so offputting to me that I can't find interest in the series so far. For example, one character in this issue refers to the Maniac as an "irresistible" and "unstoppable" force that cannot be put down. But when you see the Maniac in the book, he's nothing more than a dude carrying around a blade that is hacking people apart. How can no one stop this guy? Why are the masses not simply overwhelming him? What am I missing here? Does he have superhuman strength that I'm just not aware of? There's some decent character work in this second issue overall, but I continue to just be confused while reading more than anything. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 Yessir, I am here all day for the Grace Sterling Green Ranger show thank you very much. Mighty Morphin #5 provides all the context and answers we’ve been waiting for in regards to how and why Matthew became the new Green Ranger, and while it does indeed take place all in the past, writer Ryan Parrott still moves the story forward though through revealing exchanges between Matt and Grace. Grace’s difficult past as a Ranger sets the stage for a very different sort of mentor relationship with Matt, and despite so many Rangers around these days between the core team and the Omegas, Matt’s personality, demeanor, and approach are all wholly unique to him and help him stand apart from the book’s large cast. When he’s in action artist Marco Renna and colorist Walter Baiamonte (with Sara Antonellini and Katia Ranalli) deliver larger then life action that pops with color, and neither the Green Ranger or the Dragonzord have ever looked this cool. With stage set, it will be up to the following issues to make sure all of the seeds planted here pay off accordingly, but I have a feeling Mighty Morphin will stick the landing just fine. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY #6 "Freya's Unusual Wedding" might be the best short story yet we've gotten from this Norse Mythology reimagination. The outlandish story tied with Jill Thompson's impeccable watercolor art provides a perfectly zany story that carries a lot of weight compared to much of the other short stories that have come before it. Sometimes sequential retellings of prose can be a drag or slog to get through, but this story here proves that the format can be a splendid move if done right. "Freya's Unusual Wedding" is done right, and then some. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With Proctor Valley Road #1 Grant Morrison has found a new realm to dive head first into and, working alongside co-writer Alex Child, it seems they're close to striking gold. We can't fully appreciate the scares and the monsters of any given horror comic until we care about who is in danger and the co-writers ensure their leads are fully established and ready to run as the first issue begins. The real strength of this solid debut issue is Naomi Franquiz's artwork, which has a malleable construction that is always suited to whatever the tone of any given sequence should be, but never wavers in quality. If the strength of Proctor Valley Road #1 is anything to go by, this will be a series to keep your eye on, not only because of its many surprises but because it's able to take the familiar and make it feel new and fresh. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: YOUR RIDE'S HERE #4 The small town kidnapping plays out like a small town kidnapping in issue #4 and that’s for the best. Resident Alien has always benefited from juxtaposing its strangest elements to the realities of American life; it’s this approach that allows events here to be both exciting and perfectly commonplace. Harry’s courage and will are made more potent because they are framed in very human terms. This also raises the stakes for his impending decision, one that is made more difficult by his responsibilities to those who know nothing about what is coming. With only two issues left in the series, the tension of this moment is perfectly understandable and compelling in the most relatable of terms (even with potential spaceships and federal agents involved). -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SCOUT'S HONOR #3 Scout’s Honor #3 is packed with edge-of-your-seat action, and the grimy artwork from Luca Casalanguida perfectly illustrates the physical toll it takes on all characters involved. If I have any complaints it’s that Dez’s apparent heel turn feels a little forced, but will probably be undone at some point anyway. If you haven’t hopped on yet, now’s a great time. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SEA OF STARS #9 If you were hoping for less heartbreak from Sea of Stars, then issue #9 is going to knock the wind out of you. Writers Jason Aaron and Dennis Hallum start the issue with a welcome dose of hope and friendship in the introduction of Kadyn’s new friend, Kadyn’s journey has been fraught with betrayal and danger, so it’s a welcome reprieve, but that’s what makes the middle of the issue hit so much harder. Gil and his merry band of travelers find themselves in a losing battle, but it’s Gil’s next actions that really carry the impact, leaving you with a palpable sadness and dread. Artist Stephen Green and colorist Rico Renzi are superb at heightening those hopeful and tragic elements throughout the issue, lending even more impact to the inevitable collision of those elements and setting up one amazing hook for next issue by issue’s end. Sea of Stars #10 can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext