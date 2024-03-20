Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/20/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X-Men: Forever #1, Wonder Woman #7, and Man's Best #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN '89: ECHOES #2 Batman '89: Echoes #2 finds Bruce Wayne still in deep cover in the guise of Firefly, who is in Dr. Jonathan Crane's psychiatric care. Bruce seems to be after information about Dr. Hugo Strange. However, there are hints here that more familiar Batman villains may be involved in this plot. Meanwhile, Crane preps his Scarecrow costume, and Harleen Quinzel puts on her makeup, which makes for fun teases but also gives off the impression that the reader is waiting for the villains to get their shoes on before the real action can begin. Luckily, Joe Quinones and Leonardo Ito are still here to make even low-action issues like this one visually stunning, with the way the artists have incorporated elements of Harley Quinn's original costume into Harleen's work clothes being a particularly nice touch. This story is still clearly in its first act, and while some clarity about what exactly Bruce is after from Strange might go a long way toward investing the readers, enough about this premise still works to keep fans intrigued. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #25 Rather than focusing on Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne, World's Finest is taking the opportunity to present a double-sized twenty-fifth issue focusing on the Joker and Lex Luthor. It's a fun romp re-telling the first time that Batman and Superman's arch-nemeses teamed up with one another. Lex and Joker play off one another well, creating an interesting dynamic that's a twisted mirror to the usual heroes leading the series. While I think this issue doesn't hit the same heights as the series to date, that's more of a testament to World's Finest's run so far than anything else. If you're a big fan of villain tales, this is an issue to grab, especially when it comes to capturing the true menace of the Joker and what other villains do in the face of that. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #63 The "Nine Lives" arc continues with yet another clever concept, throwing Selina into a situation that proves to be revelatory on multiple counts. Tini Howard's script not only weaves in an interesting premise with a few long-forgotten pieces of DC lore, but it further elaborates on Selina's unique relationship to her reincarnations. While some of the nitty-gritty of the issue get slightly lost in the chaos, Carmine di Giandomenico's art also delivers a snappy and maximalist approach. Overall, "Nine Lives" is shaping up to be the creative pinnacle of this Catwoman run thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DC'S APE-RIL SPECIAL #1 As a big fan of all things simian in DC Comics, maybe I'm biased here but Ape-Ril Special #1 slaps and if you're also a fan of all things simian? Well, the issue is honest from the cover, declaring "In this issue: Apes". The issue contains three delightfully weird stories featuring some of DC's best and most under appreciated characters. We start strong with "Plan of the Apes," a story that has all the heavy hitters: Monsieur Mallah, Ultra-Humanite, Titano, Jackanapes, and Silverback in a post-arrest of Gorilla Grodd tale. Literally a banger of a battle for ape kingdom tale that morphs into a noir tale that also features Detective Chimp, Monkey Prince and more. It's bananas (pun intended) but the characterizations here are spot on. The second story, "Detour" is just classic Detective Chimp with a deeply human core to it which is fantastic to read while the final story, "A Call to Arms" continues Monkey Prince's story following his series and it's a perfect tone not only as an epilogue to that story but a great way to tie a nice bow on this issue. Honestly, this one is just great all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #7 John Stewart's fight against the Revenant Queen has taken him to a galaxy far, far away and this is a big issue for his mother and the "caregiver" the Green Lantern left with her. Johnson and Montos are able to create two solid sides of the same coin here, as I've been a big fan of John's mother's struggle with dementia and it feels like taking Stewart out of his element works well here. There are many moving pieces in War Journal but they are moving in unison to create the best Green Lantern comic book available today. Here's to hoping that John will have his own solo series for some time to come. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #3 After establishing the series' characters and premise across the first two issues, Dead in America #3 delivers the sort of introspective fusion of myth and horror on a national level that made Spurrier and Campbell's original run on John Constantine, Hellblazer a modern classic. The issue takes Constantine and his companions to the US-Mexico border to continue their quest and readers witness how this locale intersects with several other stories. Reflecting on the Rio Grande and American tall tales reflects grand and often confused ideas of national identity and purpose. What makes this meditation function is how it transcends political talking points in order to discover sympathy for all of the characters involved. There are no easy lessons to be found, but there is an obvious reflection of humanity worth interrogating. Campbell's reflection of this past is stunning, regularly utilizing spreads to showcase both the overarching concepts and frail individual lives in juxtaposition to one another. That all of this is woven seamlessly into the progression of Constantine and his ever-growing crew of oddities is a narrative feat unto itself. It was already obvious that Spurrier and Campbell were effective critics of the United Kingdom's current crises, but here they show themselves every bit as adept when addressing the United States. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #6 Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #6 kicks the story into another gear and thankfully finds a way to get just about everyone involved, and that really makes all the difference. Our heroes have found ways to hold the line against the Titans, but writer Brian Buccellato ups the chaos and brings everyone into one surprisingly brutal collision, with twists that somehow manage to raise the stakes even further. If you happen to be a fan of giant mechs (and seriously, who isn't), then you will absolutely love what Christian Duce and Tom Derenick and colorist Luis Guerrero have cooked up in issue #6, though to the surprise of no one I must admit I'm quite partial to their Green Lantern Megazord-Style creation. The stakes feel real, and there's a sense that anyone could end up not making it by the end of this thing that makes the action hit in a more impactful way. The series seems to be clicking at just the right time, and hopefully that momentum is retained as we move into the final moments. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9 Justice Society of America #9 emphasizes the various ways in which the team is rounding up the Golden Age delinquents recently returned to the modern era with a special focus on the Harlequin's Son, who proves more interesting than his name or costume would suggest. That encounter provides the issue's central focus with the very low stakes of saving a serial abuser's life, while several montage layouts serve to quickly remind readers of the colorful collection of new characters presented in the mostly-month release of Justice Society of America. It mostly tracks as a very well drawn continuation of an unclear narrative. However, the quick set up and conclusion of a mystery provides a last page with plenty of potential to deliver a clear conflict and drive for Justice Society of America as it continues. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #112 There are superhero comics, then there is Nightwing on a pedestal by its lonesome. A case study should be made on Taylor's ability to take over this title and elevate it to an entirely new height – one that may have never been reached by a purely cape book. Not only has the writer paid tribute to the arcs and creators before him in this overarching series, but Nightwing #112 might be his best character work yet, which is saying a tremendous amount. Interestingly enough, Nightwing #112 is told from a character's POV that isn't Dick Grayson, but I think that's what makes it so good. We see how other viewers view the character, and they boost his worth up that way. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #12 Superman #12 brings this first year-long arc to a thrilling close and then wastes no time kicking the next chapter into overdrive. Writer Joshua Williamson pays off a variety of story threads and setups from the first 11 issues in satisfying ways, and those payoffs feel earned at every step. Flipping the roles of Superman and Lex is one such payoff, and rewards the journeys that both Clark and Lex have undertaken over the course of the story. Artists David Baldeon and Norm Rapmund and colorist Rex Lokus bring the book's big action and pivotal character moments to life brilliantly throughout, and while the use of color in this series has always been stellar, the colors in this issue somehow surpass that already high bar, and the same is true of Ariana Maher's phenomenal lettering. The final battle does feel like it could have been a bit longer, but you'd most likely have to sacrifice a number of past revelations planted throughout to make that happen, and for me it was worth the trade-off. Superman continues to be one of the best series in comics, and somehow it seems to only be getting bigger and bolder from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #9 Spinning out of his dynamite Nightwing run, Tom Taylor's Titans is really starting to find its rhythm. The pairing of Taylor and Lucas Meyer helps create a dynamic story that's lighter on the script side and darker on the lines. That balance turns Titans #9 into a well-rounded issue that checks all the boxes of an all-around solid comic book, including stellar character work and kinetic action sequences. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #7 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Wonder Woman #7 isn't an issue that illustrates Tom King's potential as a writer. It tries at being a fun riff on "For the Man Who Has Everything, which doesn't work on its surface, but struggles even further with poor characterization. The idea of a fun mall romp between two-thirds of the Trinity sounds good in theory, but it requires so much more to make that story worthwhile. Maybe this one was meant to be an online shopping trip. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #3 Between establishing the differences in ape societies and offering a more hallucinogenic encounter between characters, this series is finally starting to offer up something more interesting than what was seen in the previous issues, which is just in time for the series to wrap up with the next issue. The Planet of the Apes franchise is rife with potential for storytelling, which is exactly why each movie is so compelling and unique in their own right, so while they saga might not necessarily be known for its impressive action sequences, the combat in this issue does come at just the right time to deliver something more explosive and satisfying. Given the relatively droll initial issues that managed to capture the tone of the franchise yet not bring anything especially new to the table, we're hoping that was just the calm before the incoming storm that kicked off with this issue so that Beware the Planet of the Apes can earn a more bombastic sendoff. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #10 For a series that was so grounded for the majority of its run, the finale of Black Panther felt like such a strange way to bring it all home. Space stations, demon possession, and mech suits make for quite a lot to stuff into one final issue, especially when they all really just came up for the first time here. The last 3-4 pages do a great job of wrapping everything up and bringing the story home, allowing us all to complete the journey on a very positive note, but it's hard not to feel like that ending wasn't incredibly rushed. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 BLADE #9 Blade #9 sets the stage for the series' finale and does away with many of the series' most obnoxious elements before that climax arrives. The issue is roughly divided into two portions – an interrogation emphasizing Blade's nebulous morality and baiting a trap for the big bad Adana. The first half is content to settle for bland MCU-like quips when confronting war crimes and moral considerations that might characterize Blade or pose thorny thematic questions. There's no time for that as the issue rushes ahead to frame Blade's final confrontation with the eponymous antagonist of "The Mother of Evil," even though Adana's threat remains ill-defined and the plan itself plays upon none of the nine issues released to date. It's a frustrating rush to a conclusion that still features some solid action sequences and the promise of Blade at its best next month in the finale. Here's hoping. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #6 It's a Marvel family affair in Captain Marvel #6, and the inclusion of a fan-favorite or two definitely has an immediate impact. Carol has one of the best supporting casts in comics, though they haven't had much of a role in the new series up to this point. That changes in issue #6, but the wait feels worth it, as the relationship between Carol and Yuna has had a proper chance to develop and flourish. That allows Lauri-Ell, Phyla-Vell, Hulkling, and Wiccan to be featured without overwhelming the core dynamic between Yuna and Carol, and that likely wouldn't be the case if the whole gang jumped in right from the start. The Undone has also come into her own as a genuine threat to Carol, and artist Ruairi Coleman and colorist Bryan Valenza cement that status throughout, creating an ominous and at some points disturbing aura around her whenever she graces the page. The same can be said for Genis-Vell, who finally feels like an imposing force, something that hasn't been the case up to this point. It's all building to what looks to be a thrilling and intense final battle, and everything seems to be coming together at the perfect time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #18 Fantastic Four #18 may be the most ambitious issue of the series to date as it rewrites its own premise more than once while playing upon all of this run's strengths. There's a strong emphasis on the family is a complete unit as perceived by Franklin Richards and the adventure he glimpses is filled with high stakes sci-fi action that utilizes the team's many members in inventive fashion. Every element of this is executed well with genuinely heartwarming moments and grand concepts utilizing real science to terrifying effect. Yet the depiction of these ideas is ultimately lacking. The words on a splash describing the overwhelming power contained in an asteroid strike are more intimidating than the associated images. It's not that the provided artwork is bad, but it adheres roughly to reader expectations for modern Marvel's house style. Heroic poses are matched with fire and explosions, but even some of those explosions are undermined by how poorly they reflect what is described about the light and timing of this spectacularly planned event. Fantastic Four #18 can't meet all the potential it contains with artwork that hues so close to superhero standards, but it's still an inventive and enjoyable read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #16 Invincible Iron Man clips along with arguably this run's most action-packed issue yet, feature one gorgeous fight sequence after the next. Lee's lineart is certainly something special with the story at hand, and Duggan's writing continues to be some of the best words he's ever put to paper. He's a writer with such a dynamic sense of what makes Tony Stark click, and that's more evident with every passing issue. If this isn't definitively one of the best Iron Man stories ever told, it at least deserves to be in the conversations. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 NIGHT THRASHER #2 It's been quite some time since Marvel Comics has released a story as small as Night Thrasher. Despite that microscopic story in scope, it still manages to pack a mighty thematic punch. Holtham's script makes Dwayne Taylor's anger palpable, and Daniel's broody artwork helps make that tone leap off the page. If the script called for more action sequences, Night Thrasher #2 would be one hell of an homage to all things 90s but for now, it's a bit too tame. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 The flaws embedded in Resurrection of Magneto run from the miniseries' premise through each issue: dream logic, lack of stakes, and a (seemingly) predetermined outcome. As Magneto and Storm confront the Shadow King in fairy tale-like tests of their character, it's hard to ignore that this is the third iteration of the same sort of challenge Storm faced in the very first issue. And it remains a terminally navel-gazing reflection on two popular characters from the X-Men franchise. Even as someone who has often loved both of these characters, it's difficult to enjoy them in a story primarily designed to explain much of why I previously enjoyed reading their adventures. Depictions of the Shadow King from behind his many disguises help to provide some interest for bored readers like myself, but it's tough to ignore that this miniseries now reads like a continuity-oriented one-shot stretched too thin to earn a few more dollars. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSIILVER #2 Wanda and Pietro's latest interlude evolves in some predictable, but entertaining, new directions. The dialogue might be a bit too flowery and overwritten, but the central drive of Steve Orlando's script is intriguing enough to pierce through any noise. Lorenzo Tammetta's art gleefully renders the issue's various battles with a lot of flair, especially once coupled with Frank William's color work. For fans of the larger Maximoff family tree, this issue is absolutely a must-read, even if it is just a stepping stone towards the story's bigger beats. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #5 The adventures of Marvel's most unexpected gem continue in Spider-Boy #5, though a subtitle to this series could easily be "the sad state of mentors and parents." Part of what makes Bailey so easy to root for is the adversity he continues to experience and overcome, which is a Spider-Man family trait after all. Another common trait lately however is how terrible Peter seems to be at being any sort of mentor, though honestly right now he seems to be struggling with much more than that. He doubles down on that in Spider-Boy #5, and then a few pages later you have Christina's parents passing the buck of Bailey's care and safety as well. Seriously adults, get it together! Alright, soap box over, and this does inspire even more empathy for Bailey's current situation. Writer Dan Slott balances those internal conflicts with the more eccentric elements of Madame Monstrosity and her Humanimals, and these characters simply leap off the page courtesy of the wonderful work of artists Paco Medina and Julian Shaw and colorists Erick Arciniega and Edgar Delgado. While the creature designs are fantastical, the stakes feel genuinely intense, especially with those final pages, though the dive into the villain's backstory wasn't quite as impactful as I was hoping for. That's a small nitpick though, and doesn't keep Spider-Boy from continuing its run as one of my Marvel favorites month in and month out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #5 Spider-Woman is already a personal favorite, but throw in two more faves and you've got yourself one fantastic party. That's what happens in Spider-Woman #5, as Captain Marvel and Spider-Boy both make lovely contributions to Jessica Drew's ongoing adventures. This would be worthy of celebration on its own, but writer Steve Foxe doesn't just bring them in for a cheap pop. Instead Foxe utilizes both characters to showcase Jessica's charm and personality as well as her innate ability to relate to people and leave them better for the interaction. The time with Carol is therapeutic and provides a rare glimpse at the hurting parent behind the witty facade. Meanwhile Jessica's time with Bailey provides a lovely contrast and puts those parental traits front and center in a much different way. Artist Carola Borelli and colorist Arif Prianto bring a wealth of expression and personality to these exchanges, but they also deliver dynamic action sequences that pop with color and style, even if the villain at the center of it isn't all that compelling. Someone also needs to pass the notes on being a mentor to Spidey at the next hero meet-up, because good Lord it's night and day with Jess. Spider-Woman #5 moves the overarching story forward but does so through personal and vulnerable character-centric interactions, and I'm truly intrigued to see where this series goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #1 Jango Fett has secured a valuable bounty, but, as things go in the galaxy far, far away, his attempts to cash in don't go quite as planned. Unfolding alongside his obstacle-ridden endeavor, he and two other bounty hunters are offered up the same target, which sets up a collision course for the bounty-hunting trio. This Star Wars: Jango Fett book somewhat takes the place of the recently concluded Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, and it seems shocking that this new series comes from the same writer (Ethan Sacks) given how promising this debut issue. The previous series felt overly complex with characters and their interconnected stories, while also punctuating the plot with mindless action. This first issue, however, manages to find a much healthier balance of exposition, character development, and action to make for something that is not only an improvement on the previous series, but also feels like something we're actively excited to read. There's not much to Jango Fett that we haven't been given in other bounty hunter stories, but hopefully this debut issue's effective balance of action and narrative is merely a glimpse of the storyline to come. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 The stakes have always been high in the High Republic Era of Star Wars, but the emotional stakes haven't always kept pace. Cavan Scott is working some overtime in that department with this ongoing comic series, keeping you on your toes not only in regards to the story itself, but emotionally as well. This is one of the few instances where it genuinely feels like things could go either way in most situations, keeping you emotionally invested around every turn. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #3 Another issue of Star Wars: Thrawn – Alliances, another adventure in exposition dumps that feel entirely weightless. It's not even that this book is bad, necessarily, as it does manage to offer an interesting dynamic between both Thrawn and Anakin and Thrawn and Darth Vader, but the missions both pairs are on feel entirely inconsequential and irrelevant to anything previously established in the franchise. Readers know what happened to Thrawn and know what happened to Anakin and know what happened to Vader, so while we're not expecting anything canon-shattering that makes us reevaluate the whole saga, we wish there was anything about the investigation missions any of these characters we going on to grab our attention a bit more. Instead, we're given lots of characters and locations and overall jargon that is interrupted by jumping between timelines, though the artwork and more combat-heavy sequences are more fulfilling and keep us exciting enough to remain at least somewhat invested. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKASHI OKAZAKI #1 It's so nice to see the Star Wars Ronin in action again. Fans have begged for a whole solo series with this character after the first season of Visions debuted, and this comic feels like a great continuation of that journey. Takashi Okazaki brings such a vibrant life to this corner of the Star Wars universe, keeping you engaged from start to finish. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 A comic book without its lead character can easily become a sinking ship, but that is certainly not the case with Vengeance of the Moon Knight. Writer Jed MacKay has given a masterclass in how to develop a hero's supporting cast throughout Moon Knight, and as the series embarks on a journey without its central hero, it isn't losing one single step. That's insanely impressive, and is credit to how the rest of the book's main characters have come into their own and picked up the baton and run with it. MacKay shifts the focus to Soldier, who is the epitome of the aforementioned evolution and growth since he first appeared in the series, and watching how Soldier, Reese, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, and the delightful 8-Ball deal with their territory and those who threaten it is endlessly compelling. Equally praiseworthy is the work of artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit, who take a group of d-list villains and deliver a stunningly tense battle worthy of any A-list opponent. Longtime fans will also be rewarded with welcome but unexpected returns, and while the central mystery remains, everything else continues to take major steps forward. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 Web of Spider-Man #1 functions as a review of the current Spider-Man line: part catalog of ongoing series and part preview of upcoming events and new series. Yet it rises above the low expectations set by similar one-shots due in large part to the overall quality of the current Spider-Man line. Each installment in the issue features artistic talents commensurate with their titles, ranging from the likes of John Romita Jr. and Ed McGuinness on some outstanding staging adventures for Amazing Spider-Man to Eric Gapstur covering both pencils and inks for an intriguing preview of Spider-Gwen's future at Marvel Comics. A few stories fall into familiar previews territory with excessive captions and exposition relieving the story at hand of any possibility of being enjoyable; "Spider-Society'' attempts to introduce a multiversal team and plot in too few pages and offers the biggest bum note of Web of Spider-Man at its end. Yet surprise appearances from across Marvel Comics hinting at big adventures and twists throughout 2024 make many other stories feel more substantial than a request to read another comic book. The combination of Lowe's net quality of creators on the Spider-line and many genuinely fun story hooks makes for a teaser anthology that rises above the pack and makes for decent Wednesday reading on its own. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #2 Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #2 continues to build up the plot for this retro sequel, revealing that Wolverine, Cap and Natasha are actually caught in the middle of a power struggle between the two gangs running the titular island. Between the ninjas and the henchmen (an energy vampire and a big guy in a suit) the trio wind up fighting, the book embraces its 80s cheesiness. It's by no means a must-read, but I imagine this would be fun if you were keeping up with Marvel back then. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: FOREVER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Immortal X-Men was one of the highlights of the latter half of the Krakoan era. X-Men: Forever continues its narrative, but trying to service the scale of the "Fall of X" meta-narrative means sacrificing some of the sharp focus on character that made Immortal captivating. It also, by nature, feels a bit like filling in the secondary plot, ensuring Rise of the Powers of X remains the main event. X-Men: Forever fills in the gaps, but doesn't try the larger narrative, at least not after one issue. Gillen manages to weave some memorable moments into the debut even as the strain of that larger narrative is felt. Despite all that, the core of what Gillen established in Immortal X-Men remains intact, and anyone who enjoyed that series is likely to find X-Men: Forever #1 a worthwhile read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #6 Once again, writer Tony Fleecs and artist Justin Greenwood continue to defy the odds and deliver an Army of Darkness comic that not only fully embodies the spirit of the original movie and its dynamic but also has its own identity. Too often this franchise becomes a stale copy-of-a-copy in comic form, but the creative team here has injected the right amount of fresh humor and storytelling that any fan of the films should be clamoring to read. It helps that at the start of every issue you have no idea how it will end, and when it's over you have no idea how they'll manage it in the next. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #4 Events escalate very quickly in Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #4 as Sam discovers and confronts the other killer stalking the streets of Woodbrook. With Sam, her town, and the supporting cast firmly established, this installment is able to give itself over almost entirely to Sam's personal experience and frame of mind; the result is the most paranoid and propulsive issue of the miniseries thus far. After her initial encounter the killer, everything from Sam's narration to the very page layouts work to embed reader's in the protagonist's perspective. Closely knit panels and flashes of events from the first issue serve to create traps that the reader cannot escape as events quickly go from bad to worse. What's even more impressive how none of these events serve to make Sam sympathetic herself as they play upon the terrible acts of both butchers, in Woodbrook and beyond. The rapid acceleration of conflict between the pair and final sequence of this issue make for some of the most gripping comics in stores and readers should only expect that outstanding execution of tension and dread to increase before the story ends. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #4 As has been the case since The Bloody Dozen began, the fringes of the narrative are what is most interesting rather than the central plot on display. Scribe Charles Soule has a cool world in front of him, but he seems more interested in a side of it all that just doesn't have the same level of grip as the underlayer. Like previous issues, the work by Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque remains top notch, and combining the aesthetics of vampires with retro-space fare has turned this into a comic that is best enjoyed for its artistic storytelling than its narrative. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #10 The final issue of The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement is certainly its best, with artist Andrea Sorrentino fully leaning into the madness of its hellbound narrative with visuals that take on an epic scope and which make the first issues feel like they belong under a different title. Color artist Dave Stewart also lends a tremendous helping hand, making these images have gravitas. Writer Jeff Lemire also finds the steady balance of making the story work with its extensive cast by doing what perhaps should have been the case from the beginning, a finer POV. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 COBRA COMMANDER #3 Cobra Commander #3 is particularly twisted, showing our titular villain endure various forms of torture before expertly manipulating a group of backwoods killers into fighting each other all while tied to a chair. That scene, along with the final page that manages to be more gruesome by what it chooses not to show, make this character feel infinitely more interesting than his original incarnation. Whether or not the book can keep this up remains to be seen. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DAWNRUNNER #1 Dawnrunner is by far the closest we've come to a worthy Pacific Rim successor. Ram V and Evan Cagle are a formidable pair in this sci-fi series that isn't afraid to wear its influences on its sleeve while still forging its own path ahead. About halfway through the issue it feels like you know exactly what you're in for, and it's plenty exciting. The final act, however, reveals an even deeper story that helps set Dawnrunner apart as something wholly its own. If one issue is any indication, we're in for a ride. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE DISPLACED #2 Brisson and Casalanguida open up the world of The Displaced here in issue two and in doing so, weave a tale of horror that is far more interesting than simply dealing with a giant hole in the ground. Now that the survivors of the incident are beginning to learn that they are being forgotten in real time, they discover interesting upsides and downsides to their new state of being. The new horror book from Boom is examining some interesting angles of this creepy setting and I'm interested in seeing what the creative team has in store now that all their pieces are on the board. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNE: HOUSE CORRINO #1 Dune: House Corrino #1 makes quick work of introducing its primary characters and plot threads in the 12-part adaptation of a prologue novel to Dune, although familiarity with the original novel is required to appreciate this narrative, at the very least. There is plenty of expository dialogue and narration, but there is plenty of spectacle to accompany the wide array of settings and concepts introduced here. Artist Simone Ragazzoni provides their own spin on many of Herbert's grandest inventions with some falling into the familiar arena of space empires but others like their Thopter design and presentation of Guild Navigators standing out. It's this balance of colorful and embellished design work with relatively succinct summaries of the source material that makes House Corrino seem more accessible and even enjoyable than earlier comics adaptations. Whether that can be maintained for 11 issues is yet to be seen. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: FORTUNE FINDER #5 Fortune Finder ends with an explanation of why a modron is capable of reincarnating and breaking free from its supposedly absolute programming. It's a fun reveal, one that touches on one of Jim Zub's past stories and more importantly deals with the themes of order and chaos that are so important to the Planescape cosmology. All in all, this was a fun series that helped showcase a fun D&D campaign setting and tell a story that I think Jim Zub has wanted to tell for years, given that it ties into a comic from nearly five years ago. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DUTCH #2 Dutch wants to be so much more interesting than it actually is. The writing has our titular character giving off a late-era Bruce Willis "too old but still too cool for all this" affect, but the end result is just 90% internal monologue from a character archetype we've seen in countless properties over the past two decades. If the robot fights were fun the book would at least be able to latch onto that, but they're kept brief this issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 GARGOYLES #12 As with many other outings in this Gargoyles series, it's only fitting the final issue is as rushed as can be. Weisman's script pushes together every lingering plot thread possible to wrap things up far too quickly. There's no time to breathe as each and every panel is packed to the brim with exposition in order to get things explained and out of the way. The worst part of it all, however, is that Kambaidas was restrained and not allowed to work some magic in any shape, way, or form. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #305 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero bears many of the hallmarks of Larry Hama's long and beloved run on the comic: unlikely odds, ninja action, and military tech jargon. Thanks to Chris Mooneyhan and Francesco Segala, it has some sublime storytelling and some of the moodiest colors in comics too. That this comic work so well – and it works wonderfully – is a testament to what you can achieve with a ridiculous concept (What's not to love about mutated ninjas and cyborg ninjas being forced into an uneasy alliance while each harboring a sense of superiority over the other?) when you treat it seriously instead of constantly undercutting your premise with self-deprecating jokes. The Joes, Cobra, Revanche, Sepentor-Khan's faction, and Desto's MARS are locked in a game of five-way espionage chess. Watching the game slowly unfold makes G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero an incredibly satisfying read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #5 The Holy Roller #5 is, largely much of the same. We've got over the top racists with nefarious plans and the overly-baked Levi going vigilante to try to stop them. Yes, there's a lot of fun in seeing Levi go after the bigots, but that wish fulfillment is somewhat tempered by the hard transitions between aspects of the story and some of the more outright ridiculousness of other narrative elements – it is one thing to satirize but another to be outlandish about it. The twist in the final pages is also one that readers probably should have seen coming from issue one. Ultimately, the comic book just feels very much like caricature and that's not the best thing. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 IF YOU FIND THIS, I'M ALREADY DEAD #2 Readers would be forgiven for believing that the debut of If You Find This, I'm Already Dead laid out the series' entire premise; it condensed a tremendous amount of worldbuilding and exploration into a single adventurous issue. If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #2 makes it clear that was only the start of this rabbit hole and readers can anticipate the same thrilling expansion of concept as Robin's saga continues. As the second issue thrusts readers into her exploration of this alien world and its cultures, it emphasizes language as a foundation. Not only does this align well with Robin's role as a journalist, but it reflects significant aspects of the narrative. Language itself is beautifully presented in a carefully crafted alphabet and word balloons that aid readers in understanding how it's spoken. Sometimes words fail Robin in her narration and the juxtaposed splash panels does her faltering justice. Issue #2 rapidly expands upon the concept of Terminus and Dan McDaid summons a multi-layered world that evokes the very best of sci-fi comics ranging from Kirby to Moebius. It's a wonder to behold and an invitation to see what new understandings If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #3 will reveal. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 THE INFERNALS #2 The Infernals #2 continues to expand upon the hellish premise introduced last month while simultaneously developing its own episodic structure. With new members of the family being intermittently introduced, the Morgenstern siblings are dispatched on an important errand by their father. That mission develops a clearer picture of both Nero and Jackal, serving to affirm and complicate their initial impressions, while Baphomet rests in the background. Both the action of their mission and the various interludes are presented in splendid style with a spread featuring iconic sins standing out, although some sequences feature fixed-looking figures when a sense of action is needed. While the cast still lacks for a truly charming protagonist (no reasonable reader would look for a good one) and the dialogue reads as broad at times, The Infernals #2 finds plenty of fun to be had with its premise and locks in a tight structure making for an enjoyable single issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JAMES BOND 007 #3 James Bond 007 #3 sends the titular secret agent into space to track down a lead on the mysterious icy assassination weapon stolen under mysterious circumstances. While Bond discovers a lead, it's the dual attacks on him and Moneypenny back on Earth that leads him to believe that Stalvoda might be more than a Cold War weapon come back to life, but rather an active attack on MI6. Honestly, this comic really captures the spirit of James Bond with a certain gruesome flare, with Garth Ennis and Rapha Lobosco showing the deadly and ruthless side of both Bond and Moneypenny without engaging in camp. This is a surprisingly great comic, a favorite of mine every month. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #7 On the one hand, Kill Your Darlings #7 is incredibly frustrating. While the ultimate villain reveal has been stitched together throughout most of the previous issues, for a book as emotionally complex as this to also have a page that goes "everything that has happened here is because a witch did it" feels cheap. And yet between the haunting visuals and the stage being set for a satisfying conclusion, the letdown was outweighed by the writing still being genuinely excellent otherwise. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 LILO AND STITCH #2 Stitch's drawings of himself and Lilo together offer readers a genuinely charming splash reminiscent of the innocence and good feelings associated with the film; the rest of this issue does not. The artwork appears rushed and ill-considered in many sequences with character forms constantly morphing and simplistic expressions on unappealing faces. It lies flat on the page and does not capture the animated quality necessary for this sort of adaptation. The story is similarly rushed with many obstacles, like the first issue's cliffhanger, casually dismissed. Assorted jokes based upon the setting and plot points are seemingly randomized in their assembly throughout the issue before Stitch is found in the next locale of this world tour without clear cause. Readers would be better served simply rewatching the movie for the umpteenth time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 LOTUS LAND #5 Lotus Land continues to hit hard with its noir-style storytelling that has shades of Blade Runner but excels in its originality. Van Poelgeest and Filipe have a solid outing on their hands with Boom here, dropping a major bombshell to cap off the latest issue. Boom has found a niche of creating unique comics that aren't found in many other places in the market, and Lotus Land is a key example of what can be achieved in the medium. Should the final issue stick the landing, the mini should be looked at as one of the best noir comics in recent memory. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 MAN'S BEST #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Man's Best #1 is a delightful introduction to a concept bound to be irresistible to animal lovers and sci-fi fans alike. The central cast of critters arrive on the page fully formed with personalities and appearances as big as we expect from our own cats and dogs. And they emerge in a far-out future filled with engaging technology and mysterious planet formed in Jesse Lonergan's inimitable style. The introduction of this long journey to rescue their humans sets a very high bar for the series to come; expectations that Pichetshote and Lonergan have continually proven they can exceed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #6 Midlife ends its story in the same way that the previous issues had lived, with its ups and downs. Ruben learns the true origins of his powers, which could have used a bit more explaining, though he also has a heart-to-heart with his deceased father, which pulls on readers' heartstrings. While there is a hint of the the flame wielding hero making a comeback, this also works to cap off Ruben's superheroics if need be. Ultimately, Midlife needed a spark to differentiate it from the crowd, but it's a spark that felt missing in many instances. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #13 Nick Dragotta's depiction of the apocalypse are gloriously gnarly – so good that even the horrific sight of a rat being crushed couldn't deter me from turning the page. It's this presentation of the end of the world that makes the climax of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World irresistible at points. Maceo and Mezzy's relationship largely hinges around a single question teased throughout the issue, but multiple losses are played out to offer symmetry in the bluntest fashion available. There's no subtlety to be found here, but the action sequences and slow montage of two figures crossing a wasteland painted in terrible reds and soaked in terrible detail make for a very enjoyable read. If you're into that sort of thing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5