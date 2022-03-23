Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/23/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Rogues #1, Demon Days: Blood Feud #1, and Ghost Cage #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1041

The “Warworld” story is, by far, not my favorite Superman story and while Johnson handles it well overall (last issue was a particularly well-done installment), this week’s Action Comics #1041 hits such a lull that even Midnighter and a shift toward what feels like an impending roller coaster of a ride to the end can really offset. There’s a lot here to establish how we’re getting from Superman essentially being forced to act to that action itself, but outside of that, it’s just an average issue. The art here, from Dale Eaglesham and Will Conrad, feels a little messy as well, but not in a bad way, just in a way that is a definite visual shift. Even the Martian Manhunter backup story feels a little like it’s in a lull. Perhaps this is all just the calm before one bonkers storm of an ending, but as a single issue goes, it’s just okay. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #6

While Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5 was actually somewhat interesting and an arguably “good” issue of this very mediocre at best series, any goodwill that issue had earned is wiped away with #6. The issue largely resolves the weird timeline shifting, body-changing storyline, but then throws a twist that is just so weak that it is painfully bad. Nothing makes sense in this series – from the strange motivations of the “villain” to now the choices of its heroes and let’s not even get to the half-baked point of it all. Other than art, this issue is just poorly executed over all. The characters deserve better and so does the reader. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE INC #7

Deathstroke Inc. #7 provides prologues and epilogues for various other series, all of which are now intersecting with Deathstroke Inc., but it barely addresses its own narrative or the significant status quo shift that occurred in recent issues. Rose and Respawn arrive from the pages of Robin to finally tell Respawn’s origin story, a tale far better suited to the pages of Robin where all of the mentioned characters actually interacted. Here it reads like an exposition dump grafted onto the story and complete with a visual revelation that doesn’t land until it’s explained in later pages. Their encounter lies on the outskirts of Deathstroke’s reoriented T.R.U.S.T. which then leads to hints about future events, including both “Shadow War” and “Dark Crisis.” Yet in the context of this issue, all of that reads like an advertisement for what readers already knew was coming. It’s hard to imagine readers enjoying the series would miss much besides Respawn’s addition to the cast and some decent fight sequences if they simply skipped this issue, and that’s not a great endorsement. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1058

Detective Comics #1058 ends two overly-long storylines with big duds. “The Tower”‘s finale jumps from a very impactful cliffhanger where Mayor Nakano’s wife seemingly becomes a new Psycho-Pirate to the Arkham Tower situation seemingly getting cleaned up. Batman’s back in Gotham, Nakano’s wife is still in therapy, and various loose ends are getting resolved… all while not actually explaining how the Tower situation seemingly resolved itself. Did Nakano’s wife actually take control of the Medusa Mask? What happened from there? None of it is explained to anyone’s satisfaction. The backup is almost as bad, with a confrontation involving Batman, Joker, and the unnamed focus of the story ending with a fizzle. Honestly, this entire multi-month weekly storyline just felt messy and weird. It all felt like it was leading to somewhere, but ultimately I felt like Detective Comics lead their readers on a very expensive loop with very little resolution. Honestly, Detective Comics has recently encapsulated the worst parts of shared superhero universes, where a story seeming takes back burner to the needs of the line. I’m not sure what happened with “The Tower,” but this was one of the least coherent superhero comics I’ve read in quite a while. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #13

Harley Quinn #13 gets things a bit more on track after the rather unnecessary previous issue, but that doesn’t do much to help the overall momentum of things, at least not until the final pages which presents something of a new challenge for Harley. While Phillips has a solid grasp of and approach to Harley as a character, the longer this run goes on the more it becomes clear that it doesn’t fully extend to the characters in her orbit. Specifically, this issue just reinforces the idea that everyone around Harley is a little on the incompetent side. That’s how forced the turn at the end is. That said, the ending sets up for what could be a really great adventure and the art here is more refined than it’s ever been. Somehow, it evens things out. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE HUMAN TARGET #6

Not everything is as it seems in The Human Target. While the comic dabbles with one of my underlying issues with The Human Target to date (namely that Christopher Chance is shown to always have the upper hand on every superhero he encounters), there’s enough….weirdness going on with the narrative that temporarily dissuades those issues for now. This issue features a surprising big death but ends on a dud of a last page reveal. While I have loved Greg Smallwood’s art on this series, his bright color palette works against him on the last page and makes what’s supposed to be an impactful cliffhanger (meant to keep the reader invested for months) a bit deflated, as it took me a couple of reads to confirm who the last page “surprise” was. Otherwise, a very solid issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC #2

ICON AND ROCKET: SEASON ONE #6

Icon and Rocket wraps its first arc in high-octane fashion, pumping out one of the most action-packed issues of the return yet. Because there’s an added emphasis on the action, this team focuses on making one stellar BOOM! or POW! panel after the next. The end result is an issue that largely takes place during on single scene, before a consolidated resolution is thrust into just a few pages at the end. This issue, however, did let Brad Anderson’s colors shine, especially when Icon is seen blasting away the alien bugs. Real comic book-y goodness. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROBIN #12

Damian arrives at the conclusion of his initial journey only to discover that there’s a much longer road ahead of him with his mother’s side of the family. Robin #12 provides an excellent epilogue to the Lazarus Island story, including small capstones for allies like Connor Hawke and Flatline. Damian began in a place of uncertainty and that is contrasted with a final reflection over the grave of Alfred Pennyworth that will likely elate fans of both characters in its approach to their relationship and individual identities. Yet even as this story is closing, it frames what is coming next in “Shadow War” in a rather natural continuation. Surrounding Damian with Talia, Ra’s, and Mother Soul has placed him in a position of influence that’s bound to have big ramifications. What’s more is that with the current al Ghul family dynamics clarified, it already feels like significant drama and raises expectations for the war to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROGUES #1

From the second this concept was announced, I knew I would enjoy DC Comics’ miniseries Rogues, but I was absolutely not prepared for how easily it would become one of my favorite new comics of 2022. Joshua Williamson, Leomacs, and company craft a tale that not only captures the fun of its titular cast of characters, but embodies the joy of the era in which they originally thrived. With one of the most clever premises—and one of the most flawless executions—for a superhero book in recent memory Rogues is something truly special. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

TASK FORCE Z #6

Between the dialogue and Leigh’s letters, Task Force Z #6 starts off like a classic Silver Age funnybook, and it only picks up steam along the way. Rosenberg goes wild here with the jokes, even though they’re the long kind that you ultimately hope pay off eventually. Luckily they do, and it helps make this issue one of this title’s most quality outings yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #13

I would’ve expected this installment, which not only has to deal with the lingering threads of the assault on Titans Tower, but the book’s larger role in the “War for Earth-3” storyline, to come dangerously close to feeling jumbled or unrewarding. Luckily, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as the issue still manages to deliver some emotional stakes and entertaining character beats. While the massive ensemble of Teen Titans Academy still makes things feel slightly scattered, especially once some key members of the Suicide Squad enter this plot’s fray, Tim Sheridan’s script keeps things fun, and Tom Derenick’s art is delightful for every character on display. As we near the end of Teen Titans Academy as a series, this issue lets the storytelling strengths of the book really come through. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #1

There isn’t anything especially action-oriented or groundbreaking about Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 as it very much serves as a recap of events—particularly Yara Flor’s story—but it also shifts things towards more of a genuine detective story in some aspects and even though it’s not the most exciting issue, it is a really incredibly put together character piece. Joelle Jones does such an incredible job pushing the Trial event forward while also fleshing out Yara Flor and even throwing in some new information and interesting details as Cassie Sandsmark joins the case to find Hippolyta’s killer. Since Yara Flor’s solo series ended for this event, there’s a lot of heavy lifting done with this carefully constructed issue and it’s very, very well executed. It’s also stunning to look at as Jones and Jordie Bellaire just work in perfect harmony. This is a fantastic book with a quiet strength. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

Avengers Forever #4 wraps up the initial arc with the timely intervention of Thor’s granddaughters, last seen during Jason Aaron’s epic Thor saga. The trio of goddesses assist in dispatching the multiversal Black Skull variants before introducing even more new variants in a last page reveal. This is old-school superheroics, although the narration style and shift in focus from Ghost Rider to the Goddesses make things feel a bit detached. It’s all in good fun and this seems to be a series that’s more focused on throwing wild ideas out than taking itself too seriously. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #3

Fans of the “Clone Saga” should obviously be reading Ben Reilly: Spider-Man, but the developments in issue #3 circle back to that controversial time in Spider-Man history. Your level of interest will vary depending on your level of enjoyment for clones. Ben Reilly appears to be battling his own Sinister Six, but the truth behind his mystery attacker winds up being much more satisfying. You can really feel the energy permeating from each page, as Ben tries to narrow down who could be attacking him. Another delight is reading to find out which villain from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery will step up next. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5

The first team-up series between two of Marvel’s most popular Avengers comes to a close, with just about all of its dangling plot points cleaned up. Though Iron Man and Captain America do work together throughout the miniseries, they’re only together for about half of this final issue. Captain America/Iron Man failed to live up to my expectations, but that may have more to do with what I was expecting from the title. Cap and Iron Man have decades of history together as friends and foes, which the book did try to address at times. However, their history was only glossed over, and the threats they faced seemed beneath them. If there is ever a follow-up, hopefully the stakes are raised. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1

Peach Momoko has made a name for herself as a cover artist, but Marvel’s Demon Days offered this “Stormbreaker” the opportunity to show her storytelling abilities. No one can fault her ambition. Demon Days is an attempt to reimagine the Marvel Universe through the lens of Japanese mythology and folklore, casting many of its extraordinary beings as yokai, spirits with supernatural powers that come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. For all the ambition of the pitch, the Demon Days story—thus far consisting of one prologue set in the distant past and the four-part “The Yashida Saga”—has been a beautifully rendered but narratively straightforward affair, taking on the style of a fairytale crossing over into reality. “The Yashida Saga” ends true to form, with gorgeous artwork and a fable-like tone, but an ambition to expand the Demon Days universe further keeps the ending from being entirely satisfying. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3

The final issue of the Villains for Hire miniseries explains the backstory for Conviction (the girl who caused the riot last issue) as well as Fisk’s connection to the Purple Children and Purple Man. There’s not much of a satisfying ending and the book pulls its punches on just how ugly things can get when you’re a strike team working for The Kingpin (something it wasn’t afraid to do with its first issue), but it still shows just how cruel Fisk can be. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: X-MEN #3

As a tie-in for Devil’s Reign, I continue to think that most of this X-Men offshoot is pretty unneeded. However, I do have to say that issue #3 has been the best of this run so far purely because it features some excellent moments with Emma Frost. The opening pages, in particular, really showcase what Frost is able to do in some cool ways. Outside of this, though, the storyline in Devil’s Reign: X-Men was never at any point all that compelling or integral. You can safely skip this series, even if you’re trying to keep up with everything tied to Devil’s Reign. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

Elektra: Black, White & Blood #3 leads off with the issue’s best story and ends on a high note, but towards the middle left me scratching my head. Let’s start with “Split” though, the issue’s first story by writer Ann Nocenti, artist Federico Sabbatini, and colorist Mattia Iacono. “Split” gives us a look at a slice of Elektra’s origin story that hasn’t been mined quite as much as other facets of her history, and the mix of snappy banter and high stakes is a compelling one, especially when combined with Sabbatini and Iacono’s stylish and expressive artwork, with the splashes of red used to immense effect throughout. Then things come to a bit of a halt in “With A Passion” by writer, artist, and colorist Paul Azaceta, which left me puzzled as to how I was supposed to feel about Elektra after it reached its conclusion. I get the overall thread of Murdock’s morality and conscience affecting Elektra and her viewing it as a weakness and almost like an infection, but it was the execution and how we get there that just kind of fell flat for me, and the artistic style didn’t exactly click with me either. Things pick up again in “Weapons of Choice” by writer David Pepose, artist Danilo Beyruth, and colorist Andres Mossa. Seeing this sort of dream match-up between Black Widow and Elektra is just fun more than anything, and it was delightful to see Elektra’s strategic mind highlighted in addition to her always lethal fighting skills. Seeing more of their one-on-one interactions would have made it even better for me, but I still left the story being entertained. Overall, this isn’t the strongest issue of the series thus far, but fans of the character will still find something to love. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRON MAN #18

There are a lot of ways that the penultimate chapter of the “Books of Korvac” arc could have gone, especially given the massive and cosmic footing that Tony Stark has been on in recent issues. That makes the book’s decision to get incredibly intimate and personal—with Tony, Patsy, and their relationships with those in their orbit—all the more fascinating and remarkable. Christopher Cantwell’s script delivers some beautiful and emotionally-resonant moments, which only make me more excited to see where the narrative goes next. Lan Medina’s art expertly and cohesively renders a wide array of key Marvel moments, and Frank D’Armata’s color work proves to be the unsung hero of the entire series, especially in establishing the moodiness that’s necessary. This book blows me away with how consistently excellent it is. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2

Every time I think Maestro has reached its zenith when it comes to wild action sequences, the ante gets upped once again. World War M #2 is perhaps the most baffling and goofy installment in this ongoing saga, but it’s also one of my favorites. Not only does the story of Maestro continue to get more intriguing with every installment, but the fight scenes in this latest book are downright excellent. Maestro remains one of my favorite ongoing runs right now and I cannot recommend it enough if you’re looking for a great Hulk-adjacent comic. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4

A lot of exposition was needed at some point to help the antagonist’s story take off, and this issue is as good a time as any. Fortunately, Ahmed is an efficient and interesting writer, and even an issue focused on backfilling is a breezy read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #2

Savage Spider-Man #2, for the most part, takes place entirely within a single fight as the script runs circles around itself deciding what it wants to do next. There’s little plot advancement with the antagonists elsewhere off Spider Island, but it’s just a peek when it should be much, much more. For a book that wants to be Venom, it’s rather aimless at this point. –– Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SHANG-CHI #10

This is one of the most action-packed issues of Shang-Chi so far, which is saying something considering how fast-paced this series has often been. When it comes to this current story arc, issue #10 largely feels like a transition chapter, but the events that take place here will be important moving forward. It also feels like it ties up a couple of loose ends that have been lingering from previous issues. As a whole, Shang-Chi remains solid and is a comic I look forward to with every new chapter. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

The first half of this issue features some pivotal moments with Sabé, Ochi of Bestoon, and Sub-Administrator Moore, which plants the seeds for some exciting clashes between Crimson Dawn, the Galactic Empire, and Darth Vader. The back half of the issue, however, focuses more on the assassins Vader has enlisted to wipe out the Crimson Dawn, with this section of the book feeling relatively chaotic as we jump from one character we don’t have much of a connection with to another, culminating in a firefight. The final page, however, is either a massive misdirect or a game-changing revelation for Vader’s true allegiances, with this one issue feeling like a roller-coaster ride. The first half is intriguing and compelling, while the second half largely falls flat and brings down the overall quality of this issue. The strengths do outweigh the shortcomings, while potentially teasing not only a more cohesive narrative in future issues but also fascinating revelations about Vader, leaving us highly anticipating whatever could come next. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

All of the players in the current Doctor Aphra series are making their plays, as Aphra, Sana, and Kho all head towards transcendent tech, while Domina Tagge enlists the help of a familiar threat, alongside her nephew, to intercept Aphra. The nature of this specific issue is meant to set the stage for how the upcoming issues will unfold, while also elucidating the reader on the relationship between Aphra and Kho, which is a bit complicated, to say the least. Even though this chapter serves as both exposition and a setup for more exciting reveals over the horizon, it still manages to be a relatively compelling read, with the fractured narrative managing to find the right momentum to help engage the reader, jumping from one group of characters to another, just when your attention starts to wane. Merely managing to keep its head above water is still a success, if for no reason other than keeping our interests piqued in regards to this arc. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1

Venom fans eager for a return to form are in for perhaps either a warm welcome or a rude awakening with the return of Venom: Lethal Protector. Writer David Michelinie, who penned the original solo series for the anti-hero, is back to write the book and there’s frankly not much of a change from what was published in the 1990s and now. A nighttime battle for Venom, a fight in the park, some of Eddie’s personal life, The Life Foundation, and talk of eating brains, it’s got about everything one might expect from a 30 year old Venom story, only now. Artist Ivan Fiorelli does decent work with what he’s given, especially any sequence where he gets to be up close and personal with the teeth and tongue of the title character. Do you like old-school Venom? Then this is probably what you want, if not, keep searching. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

WOLVERINE: PATCH #1

Wolverine: Patch relies heavily on nostalgia as it returns fan-favorite writer Larry Hama to Wolverine’s alter-ego decades before the Krakoa-era of X-Men comics when everything was relatively simpler. The joke that Patch is Wolverine sporting an eyepatch is immediately evident as the issue quickly develops a mystery plot to be explored and everyone around Patch knows exactly what’s up. Hama revels in the outdated setting and returns a number of well-liked, but largely absent figures from his run on Wolverine along with a more familiar Nick Fury. The mystery itself is competently framed, but not terribly intriguing beyond wanting to see an end to the related animal abuse. The new antagonists are not terribly distinctive either and their battle with Patch is less thrilling than seeing his “stealthy” entrance from the air. It’s bound to be more effective for readers who fondly remember Wolverine issues centered on this era as there’s not much to be appreciated beyond the callbacks and competent presentation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5

It should be no surprise that the underwhelming X Deaths of Wolverine comes to an underwhelming end. The final battle with Omega Wolverine is supremely dull and preceded by a speech from Logan that reads like it’s important but only leads to more rote hacking and slashing, rendering it pointless. What may be worse is the squandering of Moira MacTaggert, reborn as Moira X, one of the more fascinating Marvel characters in recent memory, reduced to another simplistic cybernetic mutant killer. The cherry on top of that particularly disappointing pie is a full-page layout that attempts to recapture the glory of the original Moira X reveal but fails spectacularly with sloppy linework and poor composition. It was unwise to prop these Wolverine-centered series as spiritual successors to House of X and Powers of X. It set them up to disappoint, and disappoint they did. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALL-NEW FIREFLY #2

It’s still early days, but All-New Firefly seems to be suffering from the same problems many superhero comics go through when attempting a back-to-basics reset of the premise. The new series certainly has a more familiar feel, with the entire crew back aboard the Serenity and off on a job gone typically wrong, with a touch of moral compromise. Yet it is perhaps overly familiar as there’s not much here to excite. The script is unfocused, spotlighting Jayne, as did the previous issue, by showing his past but not giving him much to do in the present. Instead, it spends time on Kaylee still adjusting to being the ship’s captain. That may be wise since Kaylee’s new-ish role is the most novel aspect of this status quo, but this attempt feels uncommitted. The artwork is similarly scattershot, employing some good ideas and layouts without much rhyme or reason, turning them more into distractions than anything else. The issue’s final scene may also leave a sour taste as it awkwardly pushes one of Firefly‘s signature lines of dialogue into cringe catchphrase territory. There’s still hope that this series will find its footing and learn to walk a balance between fresh and familiar, but this issue isn’t it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

ARMORCLADS #1

Armorclads gives and takes before really giving time to make the “take” part as meaningful as it should’ve been, but it got its point across all the same. Even without as much attachment to any one individual character, it’s hard not to feel for the Ironclad workforce and their resentment, a resentment that’s hammered in well through repetition and cause and effect. The suits aren’t particularly detailed enough to leave lasting impressions, though that’s hopefully rectified in the future as we learn more about these Armorclad constructs. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #3

Arrowsmith #3 delivers on the prison escape it had been building during the previous issue, while also hinting at some potentially wild visuals and teasing even bigger mysteries surrounding Fletcher’s mission. This story keeps on getting better. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #10

The mysteries of the Black Hammer universe come to a head here, in heartbreaking fashion. Lemire’s script throws you for a loop in ways you least expect, almost to a dizzying effect. Long-time fans of this comic world will get their heart ripped right from their chest at least twice in this issue as it spirals into complete madness. It does fall into the trap of similar stories where too much happens too fast, and could benefit from a slower pace. Even if taken a notch or two down, it’s still neck-snapping quick. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOLERO #3

The more I read Bolero, the less I like it. I still think this series has a fantastic aesthetic, but the characters and writing are starting to grate on me. I think part of that is just because I’m personally having a hard time connecting with anyone that Bolero focuses on. Every issue just seems to center around the characters making new, horrible decisions. And while that might be the point of this series in some ways, it also hasn’t led to me enjoying Bolero in any capacity as it has continued. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2 out of 5

BEYOND THE BEYOND #1

Writer Christian Tropeano has crafted a dense sci-fi world with Beyond the Beyond, a place dripping with satire of our current world set in what’s clearly a not-too-distant future. The uniqueness of the setting and its basic plot premise of freedom and exploration make this a fun read already but it’s coupled with great art by Gian Fernando. Where comics like this sometimes stumble is consistency across the sequential art but Fernando pulls it off, even getting the chance to tell a few pages worth of story with minimal or no dialogue in the way. The only trouble are the handful of panels where the setting is very basic, making the art a little boring compared to what came before it and what follows, but overall it’s a promising start to a new series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

CLEAR #5

Clear #5 plunges the cyber-noir into the deep end, literally and figuratively. This issue examines some of the core concepts of the previous issue, revealing that everything is not as it seems, even for those who forgo deliberate obfuscating reality. The issue reframes the series’ core philosophical dilemma, exposing the “helpless awareness”—a phrase that is going to stick with me long after this series wraps up—that comes with being hyperaware of all the awful realities of the world that we, individually, are incapable of changing. It further exposes those who would prey on this anxiety by crafting a false sense of clarity that masks the most vulnerable from view. It’s a bit arch but undercuts our lead character’s sense of moral clarity while also providing him a new sense of purpose. It’s a largely conversational issue, meaning Manapul doesn’t have as many opportunities to flex. However, he still delivers an exceptionally crafted issue of teeth-grinding noir accented by burnt-out colors as everything Dunes had taken for granted falls apart around him. Bring on the conclusion, and soon, please. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

COUNT CROWLEY: AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #1

What a delightful throwback to pulpy TV monsters. Count Crowley was established as such a great lead character in the first series and that trend continues in this follow-up. An extra chef’s kiss to the zombified story host narrating the tale of a movie host. It’s a brilliant little layer that makes Count Crowley even better. It’s so great to have David Dastmalchian and his wonderful lead back in the funny books. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #17

The Department of Truth provides readers with another glimpse into the past, but this time we see an actual concrete example of what the Department of Truth was originally established to do and get a more firm scope of what challenges the Department faces. Using a fake/real moon landing as a backdrop, we see how much the Department has changed. There’s some real clarity of purpose in this issue, and I think this is the first issue that really provides a clear and impactful statement to its readers. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GHOST CAGE #1

Ghost Cage #1 is an astonishing introduction to Nick Dragotta and Caleb Goellner’s vision of the future. It’s a dystopia defined by metaphorical imaginings of raw power – each more potent than the last. Where Sam’s quest through the layers of this impossibly large power plant will lead is uncertain, just like his own nature. Wherever it leads, it is already contemplating humanity’s twisted relationship with concepts that proffer potential while demanding an enormous price. Those ideas demand attention, but even without that potent core, Dragotta’s stunning creations and energized battles would be sufficient to keep all eyes glued on Ghost Cage through its conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #1

The Power Rangers are no stranger to otherworldly team-ups, and they’ve already had two fantastic crossovers with the DC and TMNT universes. Now you can add Godzilla to the mix, and it looks to follow the winning formula that has made their previous dimensional escapades such entertaining adventures. Writer Cullen Bunn already seems to have a grasp on the villainous but lighthearted tone of Rita Repulsa and her forces, and they are a treat throughout. Every so often the ultra self-serious Zordon would take me out of it, but those moments were few and far between. The absolute highlight of this issue however is the beyond impressive work from artist Freddie Williams II, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer Johanna Nattalie, who deliver stunning visuals throughout the issue no matter who is in the spotlight. Granted, their most jaw-dropping pages are when Godzilla is truly unleashed, including a Godzilla Dragonzord fight I never thought I’d see, but even the various smaller battles ooze with style and a unique feel all their own. Only major drawback is that we don’t get to see the rest of the Rangers very much, but if that last page is anything to go by, the next few issues are going to be an absolute treat. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #5

The thing I continue to be most impressed about with Stone Ghost is how often it shifts its art style over the course of a single issue. Every five pages or so in issue #5, you’re met with a drastic change in color and style. It makes this book continuously engaging at all times. Even though I continue to not find myself that enthralled by the storyline in Grrl Scouts: Stone Ghost, I continue to thoroughly enjoy this series purely because I never know what I’m going to see on the next page. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #6

Todd McFarlane’s spin-off series with the biggest cowboy hat you’ve ever seen in your life remains the most readable of all the Spawn comics, largely because it is so unpredictable. Other issues across the line feel stale by comparison but Gunslinger Spawn you never know what you’re going to get. An actual surprise in the story? The exact same action beats as the last two issues? Gunslinger Spawn #6 has both. Brett Booth’s talents as an artist, where ultimately your mileage will vary as a reader, remains the high point as his frenetic style is best suited to drawing gross and monstrous characters that barely look human. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

JOY OPERATIONS #5

Upon reflection it seems clear that Joy Operations #5 is where this story began. The action sequences developed by Stephen Byrne that unfold with multiple moments displayed across the same space are always impressive and naturally followed. Each beat of Joy’s journey is clear as are those of her fellow combatants. In these astounding splashes and spreads, the only confusing elements remain the Gerxhart technology; something that becomes outright baffling by the issue’s end. From the very start of the story it’s this “technology” that has provided a MacGuffin for everything else to occur despite never being defined or explored. Even here it provides a deus ex machina to push the plot forward and provide the heroes all of their recompense. It’s forced in an obvious fashion and too neat by far considering just how messy this story has been. Yet the action is still exciting and the final few moments are cute enough to avoid making this finale a disaster. Instead, it rises above what came before and manages to deliver an engaging last issue, if nothing else. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #20

Killadelphia #20 is a very heavy, dense issue and rightly so. It weaves in George Washington’s narrative into this overall story and helps connect a few more dots as well as introduces another, jaw dropping faction into the story all while keeping its sharp gaze on the history of injustice our nation holds. But while there is a lot to read on these pages, it’s all deeply engaging and moves very well, especially when paired with Jason Shawn Alexander’s art that does so much heavy lifting, narrative-wise, as well. This is genuinely an incredible issue that has a pounding pulse even at a slower pace. The cast of characters gets larger, the story more complex, and yet it’s incredibly well done. This book is a masterpiece. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE LION AND THE EAGLE #2

The Lion and the Eagle continues to show the WWII front in Burma, this time focusing on the Gurkha units. This issue lionized the Gurkha, showing off their impressive fighting skills and their surprisingly upbeat attitude. The comic lionizes the units, perhaps to an uncomfortable degree. While they’re not portrayed in a negative light, they seem almost out of place with the more somber tone with the rest of the book. That’s partially because the creative team is adapting the stories surrounding the Gurkhas, but I probably would have preferred something sourced from the people themselves rather than stories about those units. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MANIAC OF NEW YORK: THE BRONX IS BURNING #4



Maniac of New York: The Bronx Is Burning concludes not with a bang but with a much more realistic and sobering end. Its opening is a brilliant climax that seamlessly intertwines the past and present, sure, but it’s the aftermath that really sells the story. You have to wonder if some of the characters lament how quickly everything moves on once their roles are finished, an emotion translated by pained and troubled expressions that say a lot with only a glance. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONSTRESS #38

I feel a little bit like a broken record here, but Monstress #38 is just another fantastic issue. With Maika still just barely hanging onto life, this issue focuses more on Tuya and some of the other people in Maika’s world. It’s the focus on Tuya that is where the story truly excels. The issue feels almost like a character study and there’s an intimacy about getting further into Tuya as a character as the consequences of what she’s done begins to come around. Paired with exquisite art, this is a truly amazing issue of a genuinely wonderful story over all and while not much is resolved, everything we learn in this issue only heightens the story. It’s exquisite. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MY BAD #5

Once again, My Bad is funny and searing throughout, but its best joke actually arrives before the first panel. The “Reading Order” gag is an all-timer for the series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PENTAGRAM OF HORRORS #1

After hinting at an ambiguous bargain, an artist sits and waits for a debt to be collected by an otherworldly force. The ambiguity of the premise is continued throughout the narrative, allowing the reader to fill in the blanks of this artist’s journey and insecurities, with that ambiguity being reflected in the art style, embracing the spirit of German woodcuts while specifically using blacks, whites, and reds to bring the unsettling imagery to life in an effective way. Surely creatives will be able to sympathize with our mysteriously lead character and the sacrifices they have made for notoriety, though for all other readers, you’ll be given what feels like an homage to Hellraiser, for better or worse, making for a promising start to this new anthology series, as we’re given a succinct and surrealist nightmare. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4

Over the years the Rangers are often strongest when their backs are against the wall, and while they’re not technically Rangers for most of the issue, the same can be said of the crew in Power Rangers Universe #4. The series’ biggest strength continues to be its compelling and endearing cast, and that is once again on display here, as the rest of the team attempts to buy Ori time to solve a puzzle of life or death as enemies literally rain down upon them. Writer Nicole Andelfinger keeps the stakes high throughout but never loses sight of the internal conflicts and struggles of doubt and guilt that make this group of would-be heroes so easy to root for, and the payoff is more than worth it, especially after seeing these lovely characters put through the wringer for so long. The battles themselves are fast-paced and keep the energy up, and artist Simone Ragazzoni, colorist Mattia Iacono, and letterer Ed Dukeshire know when to crank up the volume, as some of the final pages will knock you for a loop. There are some moments in between that are a bit confusing to decipher due to just how much is happening in any given panel, but overall the story and the artwork are in unison. Perhaps more impressive is just how important this story seems to be to the overall Power Rangers mythos as things play out, and with two issues to go it will be interesting to see if it can hold that momentum. As of right now though, things are looking quite promising, and we’ll definitely be here to see how things play out when the dust settles. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: KAMCHATKA #1

When a Russian scientist is kidnapped and confronted with a Demogorgon, his children are left to uncover the device he has created and come across an unlikely ally. A number of previous Stranger Things comics have attempted to replicate the specific blend of drama, horror, comedy, and camp that has made the Netflix series such a beloved hit, the problem with many of them being they feel too similar to the source material and offer very little freshness, ultimately feeling more like fan fiction. With Kamchata, merely by jumping across the globe for a familiar structure and tone but in an entirely new location, the concept feels almost immediately like a pertinent piece of the overall puzzle. Possibly because we’re starved for Stranger Things content, but even if it feels more like a tribute to the series as opposed to being its own piece of mythology, the creators get to play in a different corner of the sandbox while still replicating what makes the TV series so charming. Right out of the gate, Kamchata has poised itself as being a captivating corner of the franchise that could both be its own narrative while also making the events of the TV show all the more enriching. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #41

It’s hard not to be a little exhausted by this Transformers series. There are many characters and so much happening at any time, yet everything moves at a glacial pace. That dichotomy comes into focus here as the arrival of Titan in the nick of time ought to be a massive turn of events, yet it feels like just another slow step towards an inevitable end. The artwork is busier than usual for the series, which seems like an intentional attempt to emphasize the desperation and chaos of what appears to be the Autobots’ last stand. It’s just a shame there’s not much momentum to back that up. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5