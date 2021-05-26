Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/26/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1, Reptil #1, and Redshift #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1031 Action Comics, and really all Superman stories, work best when they're not trying to reinvent the Superman mythos but instead use it ways that drive story, feel authentic, but are also fresh and in this week's Action Comics #1031, Phillip Kennedy Johnson knocks that out of the park. By using Superman's own history as a refugee as well as the Superfamily's general complex history as the few survivors of Krypton, the determination to save those on the Warworld ship who might be Kryptonian refugee as well as the mystery of who they actually are works on multiple levels. The story also crafts layers of conflict even within the family—particularly when it comes to Kara and Jon—and overall leaves the reader with a rich tale and a genuine dynamic between all the players involved. The art is also fantastic with a great blend of contemporary and more classic styles. The Midnighter backup is also pretty darn strong on both writing and art fronts leaving the issue an overall winner. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #6 There’s a bit of a bittersweet feeling going into this final issue of the latest incarnation of Batman: Black and White—largely because I genuinely don’t want it to end. This series has been a nuanced and fascinating showcase of the Batman storytelling that DC is capable of—as well as the diverse array of talented storytellers creating those stories—and this issue is absolutely no exception. While this issue’s stories are a smidge less deconstructive or wild than some of the anthology’s other hits, basically every story is a showcase of some fascinating experimentation and creativity on a narrative and visual level. There really isn’t a bad option in the bunch, but it’s definitely worth highlighting the first and last stories of the interview—“The Second Signal”, a tale from the Excellence team of Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph, and “A Thousand Words", from Scott Snyder, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson. Both offer a look at Batman through the people—particularly, those who are usually overlooked in Gotham-centric stories—that are in his orbit, and both are constructed to such pitch-perfect detail that they’re sure to tug on your heartstrings. Batman: Black and White has been a consistent joy to read in recent months, and this finale definitely sticks the landing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #18 Batman/Superman continues to surprise me with every issue, and I simply can’t get enough of it. Writer Gene Luen Yang has crafted an alternate reality hopping superhero adventure with a vintage feel but without sacrificing any of the depth and rich storytelling we’ve come to appreciate about modern comics. The story also takes advantage of its premise and delivers some delightfully creative spins on classic characters, all the while still highlighting what we love so much about the World’s Finest. Ivan Reis, Jose Luis, and Sabine Rich lean into the classic vibe, and their action and interpretations of Batman, Superman, Robin, and Lois are so full of character and life. In fact, that’s what makes that last page hook so compelling, and while I don’t know what to expect from the series moving forward, that’s kind of the fun of it all. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1036 Coming into a mystery mid-way can be confusing, but Detective Comics #1036 possesses those excellent Law & Order rhythms where background isn’t terribly important—and even if it is, they’ll catch you up in dialogue. It’s an enjoyable mystery that’s direct with just enough twists to fuel an issue. However, it’s elevated by Dan Mora’s art, which leans on leftward splash panels to provide lots of catchy poses of very well constructed figures. This is a stylish take on Batman and it makes it a fun trip regardless of how invested you are at the jump. Much the same can be said for Huntress’ backup story, except it’s Clayton Henry visualizing a series of silhouette heavy panels that detail a satisfying enough revenge story. Whether you’re a Batman fiend or just looking to check in on the world’s most recognizable detective, Detective Comics #1036 will likely scratch that itch. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #3 While I am still not sold on Riley Rossmo's art (it's good in small doses, but I just don't feel like it works tonally over the full length of each issue, especially this one), Stephanie Phillips continues to write one of the best takes on Harley Quinn ever. This issue sees Harley move forward with her new idea - support group! - while also gives a deeper look into Hugo Strange's machinations. But while both of those things could lend itself to a dull issue with a lot of conversation, Phillips has mastered the ability to blow things up with chaotic action at just the right moment. There's a solid balance here between words and action, Harley being both brilliant and, well, Harley, and it all just works well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom returns to the "Future State" status quo and the story of Shilo Norman, the third Mister Miracle, that began there. The first issue of this miniseries re-establishes Norman's place in the world—world famous escape artist entertainer and part-time superhero in Metropolis—and introduces a new threat for the hero. It sizzles when Norman is in action as Mister Miracle, especially in a riveting 5-page escape sequence at its start. However, Norman's own life fails to inspire much interest in the character beyond his powers and legacy. The Source of Freedom #1 struggles to assert its leading man and find its own calling amid the looming legacies of Mister Miracle. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #4 Renee Montoya may provide the perfect subject for The Other History of the DC Universe project in its best issue by far. Unlike other characters shaped by decades of continuity which possessed an unnuanced understanding of gender, race, sexuality, and identity politics, at best, Montoya was developed much closer to our modern era. Source material like Gotham Central and 52, already lauded for developing this complex new hero, allow The Other History of the DC Universe #4 to tell a narrative that reads as being a complete story—one possessing themes, characters, and throughlines that carry from the first few pages of the issue to its final destination. This is a comic that carefully examines identity and the treacherous act of discovering and asserting one’s identity in a society seething with hatred for it. Montoya’s history as a police officer only makes this scenario more complex, but John Ridley provides her with a voice that is authentic, yet unwilling to apologize for or defend what police are in the United States. Camuncoli’s layouts enhance a number of critical moments and pay excellent homage to a collection of genuine “modern classics” in superhero comics. For the first time, The Other History of the DC Universe provides readers with a narrative that focuses on telling a single character’s story without needing to staple together or redraft clumsy choices from DC continuity and, in spite of its overly verbose nature, provides a powerful reflection on one of the publisher’s most complex character in Gotham City. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ROBIN #2 Robin #2 slows its pace in order to introduce Robin (and readers) to the island and fighting tournament at the series’ center. This includes a number of familiar tropes, including introducing the cast of fighters, establishing a rivalry, and providing several mysteries beyond the tournament itself. For all its familiarity these are also elements that have allowed many shonen manga to soar before and it’s a delight to see them applied to DC Comics’ colorful landscape. Flatline stands out as an excellent counterpoint for Damian—someone capable of challenging his prowess without any of his constant seriousness. Ravager also steps forward in a mentor role, as well, creating a well-rounded trinity of characters to guide the story. Although the explanations take up many pages, Melnikov still creates plenty of opportunities to showcase his excellent action sequences, including another killer spread. Robin #2 is taking this tournament arrangement seriously and it’s not difficult to imagine this story lasting for most of 2021; that doesn’t sound like a bad idea after reading the first two issues of Robin, though. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STARGIRL: SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 With Season 2 of The CW's Stargirl fast approaching, it was about time to check in on the comic adventures of Courtney Whitmore—and Stargirl: Spring Break Special is a pretty charming way to do so. The one-shot sees Courtney and Pat spending their spring break on an adventure tied to the Seven Soldiers of Victory, one that culminates in some surprising ways. While the special might have been initially sold as a Stargirl adventure featuring the Seven Soldiers, Geoff Johns cleverly uses the narrative to put an unexpected amount of spotlight on the team itself, with some changes in lore and mythology that almost demand to be followed up elsewhere. That being said, watching Courtney navigate the events of the issue is genuinely entertaining, and basically every sequence involving Green Arrow and Red Arrow is a standout. There’s also a delightfully quality in Todd Nauck’s art and Hi-Fi’s colors, which combine a sense of throwback whimsy with the awesome costume designs of the present day. Stargirl: Spring Break Special #1 definitely isn’t what fans might be expecting—but that’s great. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ADVENTURES #10 Strange Adventures #10 delivers the series’ big twist and spends the entire issue explaining that twist. It’s a poorly paced entry as it repeats a narrative already stretched thin across 9 issues and adds very little in building to the final reveal. Beyond Shaner’s final panel, one that makes a connection far better than the preceding 20+ pages, this is a comic set to deliver one specific piece of information. That twist emphasizes the actions of the individual as being the driving force in not one, but two planet-spanning conflicts. It’s a conceited reflection on the subject manner, especially when spread across a montage of Alanna Strange engaging with the American government, media, and troops to boost a sprawling war effort. The focus of Strange Adventures wants to acknowledge that all of these multifaceted forces have a significant impact on how societies address violence on this scale, but then dismisses that notion with the final focus that all of this suffering and terror is really about one individual and their choices. That focus makes sense within the confines of the superhero genre, but that is a genre this series abandoned around the space it began displaying increasingly horrifying war crimes. Now it is simply an incoherent message about war unwilling to grapple with its subject matter and relying instead upon superhero tropes to discover an ending. Also, was it necessary to show Alanna checking her phone on the can? What exactly did that add to this "stirring meditation on war"? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3 Teen Titans Academy just might be one of the most inventive, comprehensive, and entertaining titles DC is publishing today. You're absolutely getting your money's worth with this comic, with a number of meaningful, well-executed character moments for a surprisingly-dense, but well-balanced roster of players. From the ongoing mystery surrounding Red X to a prominent cameo from the Suicide Squad to countless other beats that are too good to spoil here, Tim Sheridan is crafting a narrative that is high-energy but deeply satisfying. Combined with Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona's dynamic and near-perfect art, I find myself loving Teen Titans Academy more and more with each issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #3 Xenomorphs are all over Alien #3 as the few survivors of a recovery team struggle to make their way deeper into an infested space station; the problem is that they appear to be a comedic element, rather than a horrifying one. They resemble cheap two-dimensional skeletons—the ones you hang at Halloween with small joints to pose their forms. When they are bounding towards the readers, these figures fall flat on the page and the style in which they are drawn is so out of place from the rest of the comic that it appears like fumetti. Unbelievable human expressions combined with cartoonish xenomorphs ensures that it is impossible to experience the intended tone. The artwork is failing to serve a similarly jumbled story as new elements are quickly introduced to the Aliens mythos serving little purpose and sequences featuring individuals are driven by the needs of plot before logic or character. Despite all of the horrors occurring on Epsilon Station, the biggest disaster in Alien #3 is simply what readers are left to stare at. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 BETA RAY BILL #3 Some series spend years establishing a status quo that causes readers to tremble at the thought of its loss; Beta Ray Bill established that level of concern in two issues. Beta Ray Bill #3 is an essential middle chapter: Appreciating its cast, deepening every element that works, and developing tension for what lies ahead. It blends rollicking action, terrifying new challenges, and a healthy dash of romance into a work that reads like a complete collection. Watching Bill’s crew—Skuttlebutt, Pip, and Skurge—interact it’s clear who each of them is and how they enhance the team’s dynamics and series’ themes. Johnson is a skillful writer, that much has been apparent since Extremity, but what he displays here reveals a cartoonist capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone at Marvel who just lays down scripts. When you consider the genuinely awe-inspiring action sequences and hilarious beats of humor (typically centered on Skurge), it’s nearly impossible to find fault in these pages. Johnson, working with Spicer’s vibrant colors, is a consummate cartoonist capable of transforming the most ludicrous of concepts into something relevant, riveting, and, most importantly real. Beta Ray Bill #3 is a definitive middle chapter and it provides a perfect proof point as to why that is not an inherently bad thing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #25 The conclusion of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ more than 50 issue run on Black Panther arrives this week and fans of the recent series will not be disappointed. It picks up in the midst of an interstellar battle with an extended page count to fully depict the sprawling battle and many characters involved. Daniel Acuna delivers some outstanding storytelling capable of capturing the momentum and changes in a chaotic sequence. The story’s climax focuses on only a handful of characters who collectively represent Wakanda’s leadership: past, present, and future. It offers an interesting, if uncertain, assessment of how nations act and the unintended consequences that stem from even the most seemingly benign choices. It is a statement bound to reward readers who revisit this complete series and its contemplations of how one person can possess so much power without being destroyed by it. The final images of T’Challa here reflect something not too far from the ideal philosopher-king proposed by Plato and even if this resolution seems unrealistic, it does offer a fine dream for those hoping to read about a better world. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW #7 No other current Marvel comic is understanding its assignment quite like Black Widow. This issue takes Natasha and Yelena’s crusade against Apogee to some unexpected territory, while injecting some brilliant character moments along the way. Kelly Thompson’s script expertly balances snappy and earnest character dialogue with pivotal beats of plot and characterization, in a way that lets Natasha, Yelena, and a few more surprising faces really shine. Elena Casagrande’s art and Jordie Bellaire’s colors continue to be equally incredible elements of the book, with a double-page spread that was so gorgeous and well-crafted, it genuinely made me gasp when I saw it. Seriously, I can’t stress enough how great Black Widow is continuing to be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 HEROES REBORN #4 At this point, Heroes Reborn has fallen into a pattern of essentially taking the main story and pushing it into back-up capacity while it just tells a bunch of other independent character stories. While those stories aren't bad—and Heroes Reborn #4's story centuring around Doctor Spectrum is just that, not bad to read at all—it feels a little disconnected from the premise this event series started out with. It's that disconnection that makes it a little difficult to figure out exactly what is going on here and begs the question of whether readers need to be picking up other titles in order to make sense of the main. That said, there is a bit of a reveal near the end that is interesting. The bottom line is that there's enough here to keep the reader interested, but as for where it's all going, it certainly feels like there's an awful lot without a plan. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1 Magneto & The Mutant Force #1 is ostensibly a one-shot; there are no solicits for a second issue and the issue itself does not imply any continuation in the Heroes Reborn miniseries. This is notable because the issue ends mid-story without anything even resembling a satisfying or intriguing conclusion. The last page cliffhanger reads like a climactic midway point, but there’s nothing left to be read, which makes it nearly impossible to recommend this issue on its own merits. However, those merits are generally workaday in nature. This alternate history for mutants plays on some familiar canonical concepts and reads like a retread of “how things get worse” complete with Magneto carrying on Xavier’s dream. The oppressive forces imposed by the Squadron Supreme are too broadly written to provide much understanding of the broader story or how they might reflect the “mutant metaphor.” Illustrations of this ragtag group of survivors gravitate to a norm of unobjectionable, although the depiction of a glorious Island M undermines much of what is narrated about this new status quo. Magneto & The Mutant Force #1 is an often contradictory introduction to an alternate timeline that adds nothing to what has come before and it will apparently even the minor aspirations found here will remain unfinished. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1 Siege Society continues to flesh out Heroes Reborn's alternate-reality tale with a group similar to continuity's Thunderbolts. By itself, Siege Society #1 is a perfectly fine one-shot comic. It has an interesting premise, and some fan-servicey crossovers between its characters, like combining Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver into a single character. By the time you close the back cover, over a dozen separate characters are introduced, meaning few get some time to shine. The story is split amongst everyone, and that's where it begins to really falter, as things jump around far too frequently. Remove any sense of development, and Siege Society starts to begin hollow. Luckily, it has a main story to fall back on, making it a suitable (yet nonessential) read. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1 Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron brings an alternate retelling of the Marvel Universe with its first issue. In a world where the Avengers never existed, a new squadron rules over to keep humanity safe, and they inspired a group of young heroes to follow in their steps. The ambitious series is slow to start with exposition, but the debut issue will end with you invested in some familiar faces. And when the truth comes to life about this world's top heroes, you'll be left rooting for these little guys! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 Maestro: War and Pax definitely seemed to be heading for a bombastic conclusion at the end of the last installment and issue #5 didn't disappoint in that regard. The majority of this final chapter centers around the battle between Doom and Maestro, but there are also some new revelations made in the process that add additional context to everything that happened earlier in the series. War and Pax has been a fun ride over the past few months and based upon the ending of this book, it looks like we're in for even more enjoyment with Maestro in the future. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MARVELS #2 The Marvels slows things down a bit more in this second issue, but I think it's a wise decision. The inaugural chapter of this new series did a lot of jumping around within the timeline that is being used to give readers a good idea of how The Marvels is going to work. Rather than bouncing around all over the place in issue #2, we instead get to better know Kevin Schumer, who is one of the new characters appearing for the first time in The Marvels. I still have a lot of questions related to where the larger narrative is actually going, but I think it was largely beneficial to dial things back a bit this time around while continuing to lay the groundwork for what lies ahead. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26 Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero’s new “Clone Saga” for Miles Morales kicks itself off in grand fashion, revealing why this version of the story isn’t a knock-off of what came before but an all-new story that’s simply using the brand name. Carnero gets the opportunity to stretch their artistic muscles with the new clones of Miles, all of whom have different looks and movement styles, and in the end I think the strength of this narrative will come down to how well the team can continue to make these facsimiles of their hero interesting. Strong start so far. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #18 Vita Ayala and Rod Reis continue to explore the tensions between young people, even in a paradise such as Krakoa, in the pages of New Mutants. It's a two-handed story. In one, we get the culmination of Mirage and Karma's journey as they face off in the Crucible. The physical combat acts as an extension of Karma's conflicted feelings about setting her troublesome brother free that she can only shed after realizing they are not her troubles to bear. On the other, Scout continues to try to protect her friends from Shadow King's manipulations. Ayala shows remarkable emotional intelligence in both plots, rooting conflicts that they could reduce to melodrama in understandable, valid concerns. The subtle way in which Shadow King plays these children against each other is far more sinister and fascinating than a typical psychic assault. Yet, the justifications from Anole and his friends about wanting to explore their mutantness create a situation where characters are at odds, but none are in the wrong. Reis continues to be the best artist on this side of Pepe Larraz when communicating Krakoa as a lush paradise through his painterly style. He varies that style up to convey the violence of the Crucible, stripping away background and filling the pages with stark motion lines and crimson coloring. He also again pulls off a commendable Bill Sienkiewicz homage during flashbacks to painful and challenging memories. The issue has a few odd pages where the artwork and dialogue seem to disagree about what the characters are supposed to be doing, but this a beautiful and emotionally rich story that's some of the best character-centered storytelling to take place in the modern X-Men era. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 REPTIL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Despite a less-than-stellar villain, Reptil #1 is an unexpected delight, full of charm, cool powers, and an authentic family dynamic that provides genuine depth and stakes, not to mention intriguing subplots related to the amulet that gave Humberto his powers. If you're willing to give this lesser known character a second chance, I think you'll find that Reptil is more than worthy of the investment. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12 While the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back largely led audiences to believe Vader sought the Millennium Falcon in hopes of finding Luke, this book shows how much Vader hated Han Solo for providing Skywalker with assistance, realizing that as long as Luke had allies, he'd never join him on the Dark Side. As Vader recuperates from his injuries, we witness just how much animosity he holds towards the smuggler, enlisting assassin Ochi of Bestoon to help him find Boba Fett, resulting in an unexpected meeting of malicious minds. Despite how little narrative momentum the book might seemingly have, as it features a heaping helping of flashbacks, fans gain a new perspective on Vader's schemes and the lengths he'll go to persuade Luke to join him, even if it means making unlikely allies. We don't quite know how Vader will factor into the "War of the Bounty Hunters" event, but our curiosity is surely piqued. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10 On her mission from Domina Tagge, Aphra somehow manages to somewhat succeed at her objective, but not without finding a way to leverage her findings for her own gain, as Domina sends her back out on another mission. This installment largely concludes the previous arc while setting up how Aphra could be involved in the "War of the Bounty Hunters" event, but with other tie-ins directly connecting to Han Solo and Boba Fett, this prelude is a little more ambiguous. In this regard, it serves as an exciting tease of how Aphra could get involved with the Rebel Alliance, as it will surely be in an unconventional manner, while the elements that resolved the previous storyline were somewhat underwhelming. Given how little readers know about the "War of the Bounty Hunters," this is one of the more exciting preludes out there, which we hope uses Aphra to her full potential. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #20 Jonathan Hickman brings his narrative full circle as he closes out the first act of tenure as "Head of X" with X-Men #20. In House of X, we saw the X-Men raid and orbital Orchis base. In X-Men #20, Mystique attempts to finish the job and, theoretically, gets her wife, Destiny, resurrected. Hickman layers in his signature tension, tugging on threads of preexisting continuity in a way that will delight fans without losing newer readers. A conversation between Mystique and Forge at the issue's start foreshadows the foreboding final pages that pull the curtain close on this chapter of the sprawling mutant saga. Sonny Gho's colors have been vital in giving X-Men a unified aesthetic, most notably since regular artist Leinil Yu dropped off the book. The colors work well for Francesco Mobili's linework, whose straight-faced characters and realistic figures work well with Hickman's dense sci-fi thriller tone. It's a well-crafted issue that simultaneously gives a sense of closure to this X-Men series, revisiting important but understated narrative seeds and bringing to the fore of readers' minds ahead of the grand Hellfire Gala. X-Men fans should be plenty excited for what comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT 1973 #5 With Abbott 1973 now wrapping up here in issue #5, I feel like my biggest complaint with the series as a whole is that it just moves too quickly. There's never enough time here for us to get to better know the characters, explore some of the larger themes, or even witness some interesting fight scenes. This is really made apparent here in the final installment which feels like it moves at breakneck speeds in order to tie up everything that it has touched on over the past five issues. Abbott 1973 didn't click with me from the outset and this last chapter really only served to verify how I felt about it in the first place. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 ASCENDER #15 Ascender returns this week and Ascender #15 does like what a few other issues has done previously: offered up the backstory of a significant character. While the story itself doesn't advance per se in this issue, we find out Tim's story and it bridges the gap in a sense, bringing the past to the present and offering some insight on why Mila is important. If you've been following along, there aren't any huge reveals (though there are some surprises), but even if you're not as fresh on the story to now as you could be, Lemire has written an elegant story that is just a beautiful thing to take in. There's a gentle, meditative quality to this issue's writing. As always, Dustin Nguyen's art is so beautiful. Overall, Ascender #15 is another fantastic chapter in this saga and a good place for the story to continue from. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #13 This month's issue of Bitter Root deals with the aftermath of the death of a Sangerye. The issue bounces back and forth through the timeline, revealing a family in turmoil and an enemy growing in power. While the revelations in the issue are surprising and have wide-reaching implications to both the greater "mythos" of Bitter Root and the core cast of characters, it was a struggle to keep up with all the moving back and forth between the timeline. While it does a good job of ramping up the anxiety (as we don't quite know whether there will be more casualties or not), it has the potential to obfuscate some the overarching plot. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK FRIDAY #2 With the ghastly beings starting to emerge from underground, the department store is left to either run from them or attempt to eradicate them, with neither plan necessarily unfolding adequately. Despite the debut issue seeming like the otherworldly threats would be generic beasts, their descriptions were truly the thing of nightmares, some being described as having hammed jagged bones into their gums to create grotesque smiles while others have gnawed away their fingernails and fingertips, ultimately griding their fingers into sharp points to tear into their victims. While those descriptions are ghastly, the actual art doesn't as effectively convey terror as the prose, rather delivering us rudimentary figures and shapes. The result is a lackluster blend of horror and comedy that doesn't particularly succeed at either, though this chapter's writing does hold promise for the future. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 CASUAL FLING #4 Casual Fling from Jason Starr, Dalibor Talajic, and Marco Leso gets a semi-satisfying conclusion in its fourth issue. The reveal in the previous installment that the story's antagonist is working in tandem with his wife, who posed as a victim, amounts to nothing as the tale concludes the same way it would have without that beat. It does allow Starr to show the antagonists' relationship as an inverse to Jennifer Ryan's frayed relationship with her husband. Our master manipulator, it turns out, only does what he does to please his wife, where Jennifer was left vulnerable to such manipulations due to her husband's inattentiveness. Much of the issue focuses on Jeremy Davidson's previous targets relating their experiences, and Talajic and Leso frame these women in complete darkness, putting the focus entirely on them and their stories and allowing the fullness of Davidson's evil to sink in. The follow-through cannot measure up the malevolence at hand, which is a large part of why the issue underwhelms, but again, what punishment could match the kind of pain this duo has inflicted? Casual Fling started as the kind of sex thriller you don't see much of in comics and lost its focus a bit in the middle, but at least it wraps up tidily, even if the finale lacks flair. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 CHARIOT #3 The latest issue of a story that flips "Knight Rider" on its ear is able to easily convey a sense of dramatic action thanks to the artwork of Priscilla Petraites as Bryan Edward Hill dives further into the secrets of the world of Chariot. The neon color style works exceptionally well in this issue, while we are able to dive further into the history of "Chariot" and the person that is held within the automobile. Chariot remains a breezy, action packed adventure that is firing on all cylinders. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #9 The Department of Truth continues its dig into its own mythology with another exposition-heavy issue. At this point, almost every issue of Department of Truth seems like an exposition-heavy issue, which honestly makes reading this series a bit of a slog. It's not that I don't enjoy issue-long unwieldy "true histories" of the world as told by unreliable narrators, but at some point I feel like the comic needs to do a little more "showing" and a little less "telling." There are bits of interesting storytelling and clever artistic flourishes here and there, but I feel like most readers that have stuck with the comic this long gets how the power of belief fuels just about everything in this world. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DRAGON AGE: DARK FORTRESS #3 Dragon Age: Dark Fortress might have only been 3 issues, but that didn't keep the finale from leaving quite the impression. Once again Ser Aaron and Vaea are the heart of everything that's happening here, but we see almost every member of the team get their moment in the sun so to speak, including Fenris, who puts that strategic mind to work for once instead of just his blade. Writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir know these characters so well that their dialogue and actions always feel natural, including some of the more heartbreaking choices that happen along the way, and yes, there are some gut punches to be had here. Artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa and colorist Michael Atiyeh deliver a lot of bold and colorful action, taking advantage of all the magic and brutality this world contains at any given moment. Again though, none of this works without Aaron and Vaea though, whose arcs give the story its meaning and impact. In that respect Dark Fortress more than delivered, and I cannot wait to return to this world to see what our favorite adventurers are up to next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #7 It's a low bar, but compared to previous series issues, Dune: House Atreides is practically readable. Or at least it is if you have the stomach for what has to be one of the most pointless scenes of sexual assault ever put to print. The series already has, at best, complicated sexual politics given that one of the subplots is about a woman, in service to an institution, seeking sexual congress with an influential figure that neither of them desires to bear a child of particular genealogical lineage. To then have that woman paralyzed for the duration of the act in some gross power play by the baron she sought to sleep. The scene, which writers Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson conceived of in the novel which this series adapts, achieves nothing but sexual violence for sexual violence's sake. Everyone still gets what they wanted—or were at least willing to acquiesce to—out of the encounter in the first place, and we learn nothing new about the characters. Dev Pramanik, meanwhile, despite being left to handle that mess, delivers a more restrained and focused issue than he's done previously, with some lovely panels displaying Arakkis's nighttime beauty with the aid of Alex Guimaraes' color. But that isn't enough to make this book recommendable. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FIREFLY #29 Following the same track as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics before it, BOOM! Studios' Firefly series has expanded its sense of scale well beyond that of the original television series. Why not add robots and portals into the mix for a trip to "Earth That Was" with no budgetary restraints to hold the scripts back? There's still the creeping sense that turning up the volume on the sci-fi aspects of Firefly will eventually drown out the Western elements, but for now, writer Greg Pak is keeping things in balance. There are enough unexpected turns here to keep readers interested. The way that Mal and Kaylee's relationship has developed now that Kaylee is captain and Mal has had all the fight taken out of him is genuinely fascinating to watch. Simone Di Gianfelice's visuals are expressive—to a fault in a few places—giving the issue a cartoon-like vibe. Colorist Francesco Segala does an excellent job tracking the passage of time by darkening the sun's light as it sets and setting the right mood as the dusk lingers when the crew reaches their destination. All in all, it's a solid enough entry in the continuing comic book misadventures of the Serenity and its crew members. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #2 There’s definitely more to like in the sophomore issue of The Girls of Dimension 13 than there was in the first—but not by much. This issue mainly tries to further expand the bizarre lore that the quartet of girls are dealing with, something that isn’t quite magic or sci-fi, but an amalgam of the two. The lore feels both a little too complicated and a little too simple, and by the time the remaining main players of the series are introduced, the end result is really only mildly interesting. The unremarkable cheesecake art doesn’t help either, as mildly interesting trippy visuals are soured by the fact that the female characters spend half of the issue in skimpy pajamas. Both narratively and aesthetically, it feels like the titular Girls of Dimension 13 are passive protagonists in their own story—and I don’t know how compelling that’s going to be in the long run. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #5 Facing certain doom, also known as "marriage," Jael and Sharri are faced with an impossible decision, with their actions dooming either themselves, those around them, or everyone in their sight. The story concludes in a suitably righteous fashion, in many respects of the word. It's chaotic, violent, shocking, and relentless, while still managing to deliver effective character moments. As the title implies, there were a number of allegories being made about various religious beliefs, with those themes and messages largely being lost in this cacophonous final issue, yet none of that mattered much with this much carnage. In this regard, it serves as a reminder of the cycle of life and death, often starting in unlikely ways and leading towards a meaningless, unpredictable ending. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 HAHA #5 A former clown, despite having retired from the circus years ago, continues to wear her makeup, allowing herself to keep the spirit of her former life alive, even if it means neighborhood kids plot to steal something from the "weird old lady." Easily the most emotionally effective issue in the series, this installment reminds readers not to judge a book by its cover, as no matter how bizarre someone's appearance or actions might be, there's any number of reasons to justify their actions. Despite the more macabre subject matter of previous issues, this one is less unsettling and more bittersweet, reminding us that there are people underneath those jovial exteriors and, rather than hiding who they really are, instead enjoy embracing the sillier and more joyous parts of life. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 HELM GREYCASTLE #2 The reference materials included in each issue of Helm Greycastle continue delivering consistent quality for any DMs seeking some ready-made adventures. However, their connection to the text of Helm Greycastle #2 may leave those same DMs seeking out an original story of their own as this one barely holds together. The combination of early 16th century South American history and generic D&D style adventurers remains an ambiguous choice that enhances neither source material in any satisfying manner. Many of the characters involved in this increasingly ill-advised juxtaposition lack clear motives beyond "being adventurers'' and the politics surrounding Tenochtitlan contain the same nuance as most freshman DM'ing efforts. Helm Greycastle is a strange story with some occasional moments of inspiration, but primarily serving confusion and drudgery. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 I BREATHED A BODY #5 Aftershock's latest horror entry delivers an ending that is appropriately skin-crawling and otherworldly as the series created by Zac Thompson and Andy MacDonald takes a bow. With plenty of twists and turns, the mini-series is definitely in the running for one of the most unnerving comics of 2021. While there were still problems in terms of some rough edges that could have used a bit more tempering when all is said and done, the series is able to knock it out of the park when getting beneath a reader's skin, and that is an exceptionally difficult thing to do in the comic book medium. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #13 Killadelphia returns with a new arc this week and while things definitely take an interesting turn—and it's one that is clear will eventually bring the various storylines together—it also throws yet another independent storyline into things, crowding what feels like an already crowded landscape. That part aside, Killadelphia is at its best when it directly approaches the issues of inequality in the United States from a historical perspective and there are some genuinely profound moments that really do hold up a mirror to everything we think we know about ourselves. Overall, the issue is a little messy in terms of its narrative, but it packs a solid punch when it comes to not only the direction of this arc but the emotional core of the story as well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 LADY BALTIMORE: THE WITCH QUEENS #3 Writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden continue to carve an amazing new path in their Outerverse world of comics, offering a rewarding read for longtime fans but still making it accessible to those that may have just started their journey. Artist Bridgit Connell continues to be the superstar addition to this line of books, delivering tremendous work in the monsters, magic, and mayhem of Lady Baltimore. I want to once again spotlight her expressive faces in close-up shots which are the backbone of this mostly new roster of characters, but also what’s not to love about seeing Nazi Witches get beat to hell? -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 MADE IN KOREA #1 Made in Korea fires on all cylinders when it comes to everything you'd want from a premiere issue, with an interesting hook, strong characterization, and just enough information to keep readers hooked to see what comes next. Creators Holy and Schall establish a world wherein having children biologically isn't as feasible as it once was, and so, would-be parents resort to children that were artificially created. Bill and Suelynn, two would-be parents struggling with their decision as to adopting an artificial child, work well here in terms of opening up the world before them while also shifting to the behind-the-scenes machinations of the producers of their child. Made In Korea is a fantastic opening salvo by Image and I look forward to seeing where the series goes. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MANIFEST DESTINY #43 After a 14-month hiatus, Manifest Destiny returns for its finale and the opening salvo makes it clear that this will likely be the darkest chapter in an already very dark saga. This issue plays like prologue for the action to follow and in the wake of so many lost souls (a re-read of Manifest Destiny #42 is recommended to appreciate the opening pages). It re-establishes the series’ tone as a saga of horror—elevating the mundane terrors and atrocities that would begin in this fateful expedition. Encroaching threats, dwindling numbers, and increasingly harsh conditions recall the likes of The Terror and a mountain pass encounter captures that form of survival-horror in a simultaneously majestic and chilling sequence. The end is near and it appears that the only hope left to the few survivors of Lewis and Clark’s expedition is simply to complete the mission, even if it leaves only one man standing. That course has never seemed more corrupted or purposeless than in these pages which re-establishes the core themes of Manifest Destiny and lays the groundwork for whatever terrible conclusion awaits. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #2 Two things become clear in The Modern Frankenstein #2: This is a pulp series ready to revel in the tawdry and fun and it is focused on its namesake more than the monster he creates. That’s a solid recipe for weird sci-fi adventures in comics and promises readers will have something to say regardless of their take. Things take a turn for the sultry in this issue and it resists indulging the romance too much, delivering a couple of pages before returning to the work. It’s a good choice for artwork that can titillate with indulging the worst impulses of a Zenescope publication, and it leads to a humorous refocusing on mad science as the real thing that turns both of its protagonists' knobs. I’m unsure if I’ll ever return to The Modern Frankenstein, but I certainly am having some fun reading this pulpy rehash when it’s in front of me. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #34 Monstress #34 might be the best issue of this series to date. Practically everything that has been building over the course of this arc and, indeed, much of the series as a whole, comes to a head here with a truly epic battle. But while the physical battle is impressive thanks to the always outstanding art, there's an internal battle waging as well and how Liu handles Maika and Zinn's moment is nothing short of a revelation. For a story so frequently filled with half-admissions, distrust, and mystery, there's a raw honesty that is so simple that it is perfect here. There's a whole roller coaster of emotion here all packed into some rapid-fire elements but it all comes together in a truly perfect issue. There's still a lot more to unfold, but this one moment feels like it blows everything out in the best possible way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MY LITTLE PONY/TRANSFORMERS II #2 At its core, a crossover like My Little Pony/Transformers is going to be inherently absurd—and this second issue learns into that oddball nature just enough. The first story, “Stunt Flying”, takes a number of ponies and partners them up with Starscream, a team up that basically devolves into a series of mildly interesting, but almost stakes-free stunt sequences. The issue’s second story, “One-Trick Pony”, feels like a stronger and much more unexpected use of the concept, pitting Applejack and Wildwheel in an Old West-themed duel (yes, really). Even then, both stories have something admirable to them, and both art teams do an interesting job of melding the visual aesthetics of both universes. This issue might not draw in a lot of new fans, but it's sure to please diehard lovers of both franchises. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4 NUCLEAR FAMILY #4 Stephanie Phillips and Tony Shasteen continue their journey into this alternate timeline that, unfortunately, becomes a bit staler as the curtains are pulled away, revealing the mysteries of this strange world that the McClean family continues to search through. With one issue left in this mini-series, the story and art still work in conveying the tale at hand, but perhaps they needed more issues in order to dive into the world established here a little more. Ultimately, the McClean family work as protagonists but not getting a better sense of who they are in this dire situation harms here as the series rounds the corner to home plate. --Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #2 Tales Through Time continues to deliver an all-star anthology and one that works well even when divorced from its source material. Both of the stories in issue #2 rely heavily on genre and that’s to their credit as it creates a shorthand to efficiently tell these tales. The samurai yarn is a deft piece of storytelling, specifically utilizing Valentine De Landro and Rebecca McConnell’s artwork and colors to build tension and tell a parallel story in the midst of an old man’s reverie. It’s a beautiful story with a perfect final panel. The Western may appeal more to fans who are already fond of the genre. While it doesn’t add much to familiar tropes beyond an undying warrior, it walks through those tropes in a satisfying fashion with plenty of ugly characters and gunplay. Whether readers are seeking to learn more about those undying warriors or simply seeking out some excellent comics short stories, Tales Through Time is bound to satisfy. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 REDSHIFT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's unclear where Redshift is going at its start, but by the time the building blocks of the world are established the pull of the narrative will certainly have its hooks in you. Tak's ideas in this story scratch the itch for a hard-sci-fi space comic, taking the physics and science seriously, while also offering some fantastical elements in space colonies and intergalactic travel that it doesn't feel like a "Nerds Only" read. The only thing slowing this issue down is inconsistencies in the artwork, but it's easy to overlook those with a story this interesting. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHADECRAFT #3 What initially appeared as a threat reveals themselves to be an ally, offering Zadie the chance to hone her abilities. Of course, honing abilities doesn't come without some trial and error, as the teen has to take down a threat she inadvertently created, only leading to the reveal that it might be an ally who turns out to be a threat. Now that the narrative officially feels like it's kicking off, we get action, excitement, teen angst, and even some horror coming together to craft a compelling and charming journey. While previous issues leaned more heavily into the emotions and reactions of a high-schooler, this issue allows them to emerge much more organically, deftly blending together drama with humor to create a page-turning mystery. Whatever might be next, we can't wait to find out what Shadecraft has waiting for us in its shadows. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SHADOW DOCTOR #4 Shadow Doctor #4 tackles two very different subjects but manages to juggle both incredibly well. The first is the moral quandary a doctor would find themselves in while working for the mafia, while the other is one man’s attempt to fight back against the distrust minority groups have against doctors. You’d think they’d have no real connection, but the single issue effortlessly conveys the desperation of the former and the frustration (followed by triumph) of the latter. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SHADOWMAN #2 Shadowman's latest quest takes him to a ghost town in Arizona, where he encounters a demon that will test his limits, not only in physical strength, but what he's willing to sacrifice to end impossible threats. While there's surely an overall narrative to this issue, the main highlight is seeing Shadowman going head to head with a ghastly beast, which is as creepy and entertaining as a fan would like. The narrative itself does offer some interesting twists on horror-movie formulas, and while the overall story of this chapter is undoubtedly engaging, it ends before offering any real narrative substance, likely leaving the reader wanting more. In this regard, it could prove that the book chose the right moment to conclude this expedition, enticing readers to continue the book, while others might think there was little more thought put into this installment than the premise and the combat. Either way, the book was still a lot of fun. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 We’ve been waiting for the origin of Erica Slaughter for quite some time, and at least so far, it appears it was well worth the wait. Something Is Killing The Children #16 heads back to when Erica was first brought into the Order of St. George, and it not only clears up a few things about The Order itself, but it also gives us a bounty of context regarding how the Erica we have come to know came to be and why. The book shines brightest when Erica and her sudden mentor Jessica are just talking, as Jessica tries to brace her for the whirlwind of intense training and oddball behavior that is about to come her way. The dynamic between them is delightful, as is the artwork throughout the issue, with pages chock full of little expressions and mannerisms that help to flesh out their characters all the more. This also opens up all sorts of intriguing story avenues the series can take from here, so if you've been waiting to jump in, you need not wait any longer. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5