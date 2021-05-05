Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/5/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Heroes Reborn #1, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1, and The Good Asian #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN #108 Batman #108 is an improvement on the previous installments of this specific story arc, but only because the bulk of the issue centers around Miracle Molly. One of the major shortcomings of James Tynion's work on Batman overall is that while the ideas are good, the execution is rarely above "okay at best" and is frequently deeply lacking, especially when it comes to the never-ending parade of new characters he trots out that are obvious gimmicks and ill-created cardboard cutouts of other, better established characters. However Miracle Molly, while she certainly is very much a shined up version of Harley Quinn just without the crazy and the Joker (her styling, specifically makeup and hair, is extremely similar to Harley, manages to be written with a sense of purpose and heart that not only offers a bit of depth and meaning to the otherwise mostly insipid Unsanity Collective story, but even gives Batman a bit of pause. It's a rare moment of this whole story having any meaning other than to check off plot boxes and the clarity is refreshing. The Unsanity Collective is still a snore and the road to the Magistrate and Future State is still a snore and an eyeroll, but there are some genuinely well-done moments here. Whether they will restore your faith in Tynion as a writer or remind you of just how weak the rest of his Batman work is, that's up to you to decide. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #2 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point seems to have found its footing in its second issue and sets up a framework that could house many kinds of contained, one-issue stories even if its depiction of certain characters feels misplaced at times. It’s a faithful analog to battle royale experiences that works on multiple levels, and from its first two issues, it seems as though it has more potential ready to be realized. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CRIME SYNDICATE #3 The first three issues of Crime Syndicate could have easily been published as a single issue as they reintroduce long-standing DC characters with essentially no new additions in an homage to a classic (and simple) story. Starro’s defeat is two issues past due when it arrives and the final page here would have been much more inviting at the end of a #1, rather than a midway point. All that Crime Syndicate #3 has to offer is more uninspired dialogue about how amoral or evil each character is and more uninspired action. Each panel reads like a highlight reel with no momentum to be built, especially when physicality and proportions are consistently askew. This miniseries started out being dull and then doubled down on that approach for two additional issues. The only question I have left regarding Crime Syndicate is: If it were cancelled tomorrow, would anyone notice or care? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #10 In The Dreaming: Waking Hours #10, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Nick Robles continue their examination of power dynamics and, with assistance from M.K. Perker, the slow reveal of Heather After's origin. Following the last issue's revelation that Nuala hasn't become the malevolent tyrant that Oberon painted her as to Heather, Robles and colorist Matthew Lopes bring a darker atmosphere to the visuals. Gone are last issue's rollicking fields as the seelies remain in their frightening natural forms, replaced by shadows and monstrous transformations. Wilson interrogates whether true power lies with rulers or those who empower them to rule, delving into the cost of seeking to avenge past injustices and calling back to Sandman's beginnings by considering how a tyrant's rest compares to the sleep of the just. Another subplot emerges as Ruin, set free from The Dreaming, finally begins to emerge as the nightmare that Dream intended him to be, the fear that creeps into the minds of those who were once, maybe, well-intentioned leaders that have gone astray. It's exciting to see Ruin come into his fullness as the creative team approaches the climax of this story. If there's a weak point to the issue, Perker's art in Heather's flashback doesn't match the level of quality on the surrounding pages, with some askew faces and an unexciting depiction of magic at work. Still, there's much to love as The Dreaming's tale continues to unravel. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #2 Green Lantern #1 set the stage for a new era, but issue #2 is where the status quo really gets a shake-up. Writer Geoffrey Thorne continues to chart one of the more complete and bolder courses for the Corps in quite some time, but more importantly, it’s a course that while bold makes logical sense in the greater scheme of things and once context is provided doesn’t fall into well worn Guardian patterns, at least not yet. The changes make sense and encompass quite a bit of Lantern lore, and the unexpected twists are compelling not just in and of themselves but also in the opportunities and concepts they introduce into the greater whole. The timeline can get a little confusing if you’re not paying attention, but overall it’s easy enough to get the hang of where everything fits. Artists Dexter Soy and Marco Santucci and colorist Alex Sinclair deliver an awe-inspiring OA throughout the issue, and there’s just something about Soy’s John Stewart that leaps off the page, befitting of the leader and moral center of the Corps that Stewart has become. So far Green Lantern isn’t afraid to take some risks, and right now they are paying off in spades. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MAN-BAT #4 After a slight misstep last month, Man-Bat begins to rebound with its penultimate issue here. It takes Kirk and Francine back to the basics, and that's exactly where this title has been strongest. Bringing Batman back into the fray has also helped, as the two characters play off each other very well here. Though this issue, in particular, almost features the Caped Crusader and Scarecrow a bit too much, it manages to pull back at just the right time, putting the spotlight back on the eponymous hero just when the time is right. Man-Bat #4 should lay the groundwork for an epic finale, and that's exactly what it does. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #3 If you had told me Peacemaker would be one of the most compelling characters of 2021 I would’ve initially scoffed, but it’s becoming truer with every issue of Suicide Squad we see, and issue #3 is no exception. Writer Robbie Thompson is clearly having a ball with the character, though you could say the same for the team and premise as a whole by issue’s end, especially when Culebra is basking in the spotlight (seriously she is absolute gold). Superboy adds some welcome heroism to the team while Peacemaker’s deception and Culebra’s charm act as the team’s foundation, with Talon and the revolving door of new team members adding their own accents to all the chaos. Meanwhile, artist Eduardo Pansica and colorist Marcel Maiolo deliver another stunner of an issue, one punctuated by stellar expression work and charm until they hit the afterburners and deliver a sizzling action sequence that feels like it’s ready to run right off the page. Suicide Squad has been one of 2021’s most pleasant surprises, and things only look to get better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #3 The Swamp Thing #3 enters The Green, a setting reminiscent of The Dreaming with no clear boundaries but filled with life. Much of the issue focuses on defining and reimagining this familiar setting from past Swamp Thing stories along with its many inhabitants. Recognizable characters like Poison Ivy all come with no layers of intrigue, elevating them from simple cameo status, and new characters like the Wodewos enrich The Green and provide a sense of unexplored possibilities. This is an issue that directs the story to come, establishing a cast and setting with many mysteries and ideas left to be explored. As a staging ground, following the introductory issues, it provides readers with plenty of questions and a clear sense of the stunning presentation that will bring this grand metaphor for Earth's plantlife and environment to life. The Swamp Thing #3 is a fount of potential and with the stage fully prepared, the thought of what comes next is simply thrilling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 The Amazing Spider-Man launches forward this week with a packed chapter filled with action. As usual, Spider-Man is caught between a ton of jobs as he has been asked to help save Robbie's son and his lover from a group of baddies. Of course, Tombstone has his own rescue plan, and he isn't the only one scheming. Norman Osborne is doing much the same after he threatens Fisk with the Goblin, but as the mayor closes in on Peter's friend, he welcomes a group of familiar heroes to help him save the day. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE U.S.A. #3 America Chavez: Made in the U.S.A.’s first two issues are quite good, more than good really, but they still don’t really prepare you for what’s to come in issue #3. It’s hard to completely grade the ramifications of what’s revealed in this issue because you aren’t yet sure if what America is being told is completely factual, but then again that’s also one of the book’s biggest strengths. Writer Kalinda Vazquez is playing on that distrust throughout, and the book’s ending will only further that unease, though it does so without negating everything that came before. If this is all true America’s history as we know it will be changed in a massive way, but the journey to that discovery is quite compelling thus far, as is the visual storytelling at play from artist Carlos Gomez and colorist Jesus Aburtov, who deliver another strong issue from beginning to end. We’ll probably have to wait until the series is over to properly judge the answers this issue contains, but either way, this is easily one of the best issues of the series thus far, and as a result issue #4 can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 Carnage: Black, White & Blood has already been pretty excellent up until this point, but this latest installment might contain my favorite series of stories so far. The book opens up with a psychological horror story before then immediately shifting into a pirate tale where famous Spider-Man characters are repurposed as swashbucklers. The final story then breaks from the serious tone of the first two and sees Carnage attending a comic book convention, which turns out to be about as ridiculous as you might imagine. Again, this whole Black, White & Blood anthology has been excellent up until this point, but this is my favorite issue so far by a wide amount. If you're looking for some excellent Carnage storytelling, you really can't do better than this. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HELLIONS #11 Hellions runs through a complex game of skullduggery and sets the stage for Mister Sinister’s machinations with a potent mystery box. Where Hellions #10 thrilled to set up such a complex game of checks and balances relying upon illusions and blackmail, issue #11 gracefully draws all of those threads into a well-balanced knot. The end result is something frightening, especially for readers considering how it may connect to the future portrayed in Powers of X. For all of its complexity, it’s also a raucous bit of fun to watch balancing each moment of increased angst with an excellent joke, like Sinister’s ongoing dental woes. In two issues, Hellions has developed more mystery, advanced more characters, and delivered more violence and humor than most series can accomplish across six issues made for a paperback; it’s an outstanding example of storytelling in the superhero genre, a bar to which almost all other series ought to aim. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HEROES REBORN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] What works best in Heroes Reborn #1 is that while this is yet another event series and the story draws on aspects of current Marvel continuity this first issue is accessible to both readers who buy every single issue every single week and far more casual fans. That aspect of things just puts a nice little bow on a comic that looks good, reads well, and makes the familiar concept of an alternate reality feel fresh. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #46 I can’t help but feel that in aiming for a finish line at issue #50 The Immortal Hulk stretched its endgame too thin. For several issues the series has read as place setting for what’s to come as it generously spared space for late arrivals like Gyrich and U-Foes who don’t quite earn their keep for all of the fun found in how they’re portrayed. Never before would I have considered a single issue of this series as “slow,” but that’s where we are. Those glowing red eyes are quickly heating things back up, but the choice to essentially reheat something readers have seen once before at the end ensures that The Immortal Hulk #46 reads as a definitive middle chapter. We may be able to anticipate where it’s going and all of the skill placed in moving there, but this issue simply doesn’t pack the same punch that this series has promised since day one. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5 It's here Heart of the Dragon begins to collapse under the weight of its ambitious plot and grandiose ensemble. Despite being the second-to-last issue in the mini-series, this title continues introducing even more lore that weaves an intricate web that's quickly becoming harder to follow. There's a lot packed into the pages here, and a story that lends itself better to a plot over its characters. If you're hoping to catch a deconstructive character study of Danny Rand, it's more apparent than ever Heart of the Dragon is not it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARAUDERS #20 It gets more and more difficult to find new ways to praise Marauders, but somehow the series continues to find new ways to impress, and for its latest trick writer Gerry Duggan, artist Stefano Caselli, and colorists Edgar Delgado and Chris Sotomayor have managed to turn a filler issue into something so much more. You could probably completely skip ahead to the Hellfire Gala and not really miss a beat, but if you decide to do so you will also miss out on what makes this series so great in the first place. The smaller moments in between the chaos are where this series thrives, and those moments have created a familial atmosphere that few books can replicate. That work pays off with issues such as this one, which is essentially just a goodbye dinner for Storm, but the genuineness of the affair is never doubted for one second, and thus you are invested in the charming stories and delightful tales told of an X-Men legend. Not only is it a showcase for Storm as an X-Man, but also one for the very real person behind the legend, one who just so happens to have an extraordinary amount of knives on her person at any given time. This is not necessary reading in the traditional sense, but for Marauders fans, it is the epitome of what you love about the series, so to you I say yes, it is quite necessary indeed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 Boba Fett scored a small victory in capturing Han Solo, but his journey to collect the bounty from Jabba the Hutt is far from over, as the carbonite-freezing process starts seeing some setbacks, forcing Fett to seek some unlikely assistance on his journey. While this issue is merely setting the stage for the upcoming "War of the Bounty Hunters" comic book event, it works just as effectively as a prelude and as a one-shot, almost making us frustrated that the rest of the event might not live up to this adventure. Feeling reminiscent of a Star Wars Legends story, this book adds excitement to Fett's overall arc without forcing connections to the main story, while the art manages to find the right blend of fantastical and pulpy, allowing the bounty hunter's actions to speak louder than his words. This book is a must-read for Fett fans, and hopefully is just a taste of what's in store for fans in the "War of the Bounty Hunters." -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #10 Now then issues in, Strange Academy continues to be one of the most consistent titles at the House of Ideas. Young manages to give the right characters the time to shine at just the right places, making the most out of a massive juggling act with this book's ensemble cast. This issue, in particular, has several delightful character moments involving Iric, Emily, Guslaug, and Doyle Dormammu. In fact, it's the last of that list that continues getting the most panels out of the bunch, and is slowly becoming a major character in the Marvel stable. Naturally, Humberto Ramos is an ace as always, and there are a few instances here where flawless characterization is conveyed through a single panel. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 This is probably the least exciting issue of Thor & Loki: Double Trouble so far, but that doesn't make it a bad read by any means. Much like the previous two installments, this third chapter continues to exude so much joy and fun that it's hard not to enjoy in some capacity. The writing continues to be the star of the show in this series, with the conversations between both Thors in this issue containing my personal favorite moments. While this is more of a transition installment in Thor & Loki, I'm still looking forward to what wacky hijinks it will have in store next time. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 THE UNION #5 The Union ends in a much stronger place than it began, but the denouements in this issue don’t land with much strength as they lack a foundation. It’s possible to imagine The Union #5 reading in a stronger fashion as a found issue lacking the context of what came before because each notable moment in these pages is explained, often in the moment. Britannia’s fate, Darwin’s scheme, the continuance of Great Britain’s premiere super team and more are all walked through for readers, and each includes some notable moments of humor or catharsis. There’s nothing spectacular about the final showdown in London, one that offers up a number of notable locales but fails to do much of interest with any of them. Yet the nature of oddball heroes like Snakes and The Choir are enough to balance the relatively rote nature of this narrative. I wouldn’t mind seeing more of this team (and their surrounding cast) in the future so long as they’re allowed to tell their own story next time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 Curse of the Man-Things ends on a strong enough note to mark a selling point for the upcoming collection of one-shots with a stunning cover set to land in July. The addition of Magik and her team of Dark Riders composed of mutants with monstrous appearance provides some delightful bits of action and humor. However, the series as it stands is focused on shifting the status quo of a cult Marvel character and much of what’s on the page centers upon defining terms. This issue re-establishes Man-Thing as a supernatural version of his DC-based alter-ego, essentially with less environmentalism and a lot more horror. It's a solid concept and one that delivers some fun moments for readers regardless of their familiarity with all of the invoked continuity threads. The story is competently told and features just enough creative flair to be forgotten; this is a version of Ted Sallis and Man-Thing with a lot of potential beyond oddly-assembled events. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BEASTS OF BURDEN: OCCUPIED TERRITORY #2 Emrys and Mullins travel further into the Japanese countryside developing both their partnership and understanding of the regional folklore. This middle chapter is filled with action and discovery as it develops an abundance of mystery and tension about the canine companions. These characters are enriched not only by their supernatural abilities, but their natural ones as well. Dorkin, Dyer, and Dewey all enhance these anthropomorphized dogs by paying attention to what makes them different from their wise humans as they observe the world through a wide array of senses. Sight remains the most exciting one, though, through various encounters with cursed beings that never allow for more than a moment's rest. Occupied Territory #2 makes it clear that there's plenty more to be discovered in this fictional world as two wayward canines open the door to wise dogs in both of Earth's semispheres. In character work, imagination, and presentation, there are few comics as rewarding to readers today as Beasts of Burden. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLISS #7 Bliss' first full arc comes to a close in this issue, but it's abundantly clear that the story isn't over yet. Without getting too far into spoiler territory, the issue brings its collection of mythical beasts and complicated human characters to a head. While the actual pacing and construction of some of the sequences is a little haphazard, the rest of the issue unfolds in a way that is meaningful for both the lore and the interpersonal dynamics of what's been established thus far. At its core, Bliss has always been a compelling look at history, legacy, and humanity, and it's clear that wherever the series goes next, it will be on pretty good footing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #1 This new horror/mystery comic has all the trappings of one of Scout's best books to date, focusing on fleshed-out characters that come from a very uncomfortable origin. There is something truly unnerving about the "powers" that are being exhibited here, and they're played to amazing effect. Rosi and Ceregatti have a very solid book on their hands here, with the initial issue planting just enough seeds to keep readers engaged. A great initial entry. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CHAINED TO THE GRAVE #3 The pacing of Chained to the Grave is quick enough to overlook some of the series' flaws. Each new scene introduces at least one noteworthy new character or change in the plot ensuring there's never a dull moment. Bar fights, untrustworthy allies, and vengeful chasers all ensure the third issue has plenty to maintain a reader's attention. Keeping track of the growing and already expansive cast of characters is another issue entirely. Loose designs and atypical layouts make it difficult at times to maintain an understanding of all the activity—sometimes the absence of color or inclusion of additional oddities undermines what few norms do exist in the story. There's a lack of polish that doesn't serve this fast-paced and consistently strange story, but there's sufficient creativity on display in the turn of each page to keep me intrigued. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #5 Children of the Grave gets pretty sentimental at times in its final issue, but that's counterbalanced well by showing someone get stabbed with their own arm in the opening which was a first for me. It's able to wrap its story back to the beginning with some haunting, lingering imagery, and it's not afraid to make harsh decisions concerning the characters readers might've grown attached to. Sure, the cliffhanger ending is a bit cheesy, but it comes with a beautiful, punkish page to wrap things up. Children of the Grave nails its finale with a well-earned conclusion. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #8 Two-thirds of the way through its run, Commanders in Crisis is still dialing up its sense of ambition—but this issue might not be the best showcase of that. The majority of the issue places its main conflict on the periphery, instead following various side-stories that will illuminate key answers. It's easy to see where the series is coming from, but the awkward action sequences and overwhelmingly platitude-filled dialogue really stick out like a sore thumb. Still, I can't help but be charmed by the weird sense of earnestness that permeates through Commanders in Crisis—a sense that makes me want to keep reading, even as this series gets the most convoluted. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DEAD DOG'S BITE #3 Idiosyncrasies dominate Dead Dog’s Bite #3. This isn’t an inherently bad thing, however, as the idiosyncratic natures of this series’ setting, mysteries, and characters serve a purpose beyond being simply strange. An early encounter with a librarian is one of the most dryly funny sequences I’ve encountered in 2021; it also offers some much-needed levity before later oddities offer nothing but dread. Another encounter with the local police builds nothing but dread before Joe’s dive into her town’s history heaps on even more. Patterns in the background stack atop carefully arranged panels in the foreground to tell a story that rewards readers’ attention. As Joe’s investigation quickly moves towards some sort of solution, it’s a tangent that provides this issue with its highlight: a twist on one of Aesop’s fables juxtaposes a familiar spoken story with something far darker held in the unreality of Tyler Boss’s depiction. However Dead Dog’s Bite ends next month, it’s bound to be riveting based on the ornate and odd tower of cards constructed thus far. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEEP BEYOND #4 Deep Beyond #4 suffers from the same weaknesses that previous issues have, in that while it's visually interesting and the story has promise, progress drags and it's overly bloated and dull. There are big reveals in this issue, in terms of Jolene's sister and how Y2K worked out in this setting, but none of it really feels like it's scratching the surface. With each issue adding more questions on top of the questions from the previous issue without offering up any real answers, things feel muddled, confusing, and there's very little to hold much in the way of interest with characters that don't really mean anything to the reader due to lack of connection and development. Puzzle boxes are fun, but this far in, we should be making more progress. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DIE #16 As DIE enters its final act, it heads to a new area marked by a new theme familiar to all gamers - cosmic horror. I had wondered if Gillen and Hans would touch Lovecraft during their exploration into the realms of escapist roleplay. As Lovecraft exists within the public domain, his works and those of his peers are readily adapted into all sorts of tabletop games, both roleplaying and non-roleplaying. The world of Lovecraft thrives in tabletop gaming, in a way that it doesn't on TV or films (even accounting for the excellent Lovecraft Country). Delving into the influences of Lovecraft on science fiction and fantasy can be tricky due to the impossible to deny racist undertones of Lovecraft's work, although I do feel that a comic like DIE (which has prominently featured other authors responsible for the foundations that our tabletop stories are built upon) needed to at least acknowledge that cosmic horror is a major part of tabletop games. By boldly delving into Lovecraft (and the author himself makes an unexpected appearance), DIE enters deep waters. It's a place where I feel that a lesser creative team would flounder or drown—however, I have faith that Gillen and Hans will do an apt job of confronting Lovecraft full on while bringing their story to an end. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 EDEN #1 Creators Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic offer up a one-shot that feels like a modern take on EC Comics' Tales From The Crypt and Vault of Horror, in the best way possible. While some of the dialogue presented in this horror tale of a tattoo artist and his mysterious client might come across as a tad stilted, the story gets its point across and certainly had me as a reader hooked. Hopefully, Aftershock decides to make more one-shots such as this in the future. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 EVE #1 You might think you have an idea where Eve is going to go, but then the new BOOM! Studios series surprises you in some really compelling ways. Without getting too far into spoiler territory, this issue introduces readers to Eve and her unconventional version of our world, as well as her admirable and daunting task that lies ahead. To say anything more would be a disservice to the issue itself, which is equal parts earnest, a little eerie, and compelling to read. As the tail-end of the issue proclaims, Eve is going to be a story about the new generation saving the world from its climate crisis, and the way that message is packaged is off to a pretty awesome start. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 FEAR CASE #4 Fear Case has now come to a conclusion I'm largely satisfied with how it wrapped up. Despite all of the weird twist and turns that this story has taken, the final issue sets aside the grandiose myths that have served as the undercurrent of the narrative so far and it instead opts to focus on the very human and troublesome world that we live in. The art in this issue is also extremely powerful and perhaps carries the storytelling more than any other comic I have read in quite some time. If you've been reading Fear Case since its beginning, I have a hard time imagining that you'll be disappointed by how it ends. It leaves you with something to think about by the time you reach its final page, which is the mark of any good piece of media. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GOD OF WAR: FALLEN GOD #3 The good news about God of War: Fallen God #3 is that it finally delivers what fans want out of God of War, which is Kratos fighting a god-sized monster. The bad news is that the fight does not impress. Tony Parker's action lacks any weight or grace, rendering the combat challenging to follow and lacking impact. Nowhere is this more apparent than when the fight ends, and the art pulls back to show the city-wide destruction left in its wake. The moment in no way tracks with what preceded it and could just as well be sandcastles on a beach for the details put into it. Parker gets creative in attempting to depict a monster swallowing Kratos hole, but the sequence is more likely to leave a reader wondering what they're looking at than it is to impress them by its ambition. None of its helped by the largely empty backgrounds or Dan Jackson's milky coloring. All the while, Chris Roberson continues to have Kratos perform his best Hulk impersonation, plying him with generic tortured hero dialogue. We've reached the penultimate chapter of this miniseries, and the story has yet to justify its existence or the time spent reading it in any way. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE GOOD ASIAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Good Asian #1 is one of the strongest debuts of 2021 so far. Not only is the comic a poignant tale on its own, its subject and protagonist are especially striking given recent events. This comic is a reminder of how brutal and racist America has been to Chinese-Americans, while also delivering a great noir mystery that could become an instant classic when completed. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 INKBLOT #8 Inkblot steps forward with issue eight this week, and it follows the havoc that a group of angry siblings cause. When our mystic finds herself and her time-traveling cat ensnared in a rivalry, all things break loose. The action-packed issue ends with our heroine separated from her feline frenemy, and there is no telling whether the all-powerful kitty is even alive! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 It's easiest to get the weaknesses out of the way before diving into the heart of things and in the case of The Invincible Red Sonja #1, the weakness here is the art. Red Sonja—and pretty much any female character in a Red Sonja story—is never drawn in a way that isn't designed for the male gaze, that's well-established, but the art here a weird combination of exploitative and cartoonish that just doesn't really line up well with how badass Sonja is or the amount of action and adventure that Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner pack into the issue. Art aside, The Invincible Red Sonja #1 is a fun, attention-holding pirate adventure that has it all. Pirates, political intrigue, mystery, sirens, drinking, and lots of fighting. The very opening of the issue hints that something much more nefarious is set to come, but the rest of the issue is just a delightful romp on the seas. A little cliched, but solid. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JENNY ZERO #1 A series like Jenny Zero—about the hard-partying, monster-hunting daughter of a former superhero—could have a lot of room for error, especially amid the ever-growing number of legacy superhero tales and big monster comics. But if this first issue is any indication, the new Dark Horse miniseries is going to bring something fresh and genuinely entertaining to that landscape. The introduction to Jenny's world is unexpected, but lays its groundwork in some fun character-driven ways, which only elevate the high-octane kaiju hunting of the issue's final act. The art from Magenta King brings an aesthetic that is as messy and compelling as its protagonist is, with both the monsters and the smaller character moments being well-crafted. Jenny Zero feels like Snotgirl and Pacific Rim had a brutally honest baby—and the end result is a delight to read. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LAST WITCH #1 The Last Witch is starting to get more intense as time goes on. This fifth issue of the mini-series contains perhaps the most action and high-stakes moments that we have seen so far, which makes for a thrilling read. What I like about this issue is how it continues to weave in everything that has come before. Even though the last installment felt very much like a transition chapter, much of what it set of previously was carefully expanded on here in issue #5. While the series seems to be taking a break for the time being, I'm perhaps more interested than ever before in seeing where The Last Witch goes from this point. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5