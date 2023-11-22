Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/22/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: Off-World #1, Carnage #1, and Somna #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] This is a very promising start to a story. While there are elements that feel at times too familiar—the similarities to Superman's Warworld story, the formulaic nature of Aaron's storytelling—and the lack of depth at times feels a bit like style over substance, the comic book is a fun read and certainly unlike anything occurring in contemporaneous Batman comics. It's entertaining and has obvious room to grow and, if nothing else, the art is out of this world – pun intended. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #21 Mark Waid is the perfect writer for this latest arc, thanks to being the mastermind behind Kingdom Come originally. The latest arc continues World's Finest's tradition of being some of the biggest, boldest storytelling in the superhero world. Luckily, Waid's character beats and bigger-than-life stories are accompanied by Dan Mora's artwork that constantly demands readers' attention. Everything is firing on all cylinders in this return to the dark future presented in Kingdom Come, while also throwing a major curveball that many didn't see coming that gives readers a better foundation as to how Mangog came about in general. World's Finest is, simply put, superheroes at their finest and it's a strong recommendation for fans old and new. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #59 With "Gotham War" now in the past, Catwoman is sent down a path that's filled with potential, even at its most dated. Selina's exploration of her "nine lives" begins to unfold in a matter that perfectly blends the book's capacity for grounded and larger-than-life, and Tini Howard's script venturing out of Gotham City is a welcomed change of pace. The art from Stefano Raffaele is largely well-executed, especially where the action is occured, even if there is a fair amount of focus on characters' backsides. Here's hoping the "Nine Lives" arc only gets even better from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #3 War Journal continues to throw some interesting challenges Jon Stewart's way, while incorporating several elements from the DC Universe as a whole. Where this new series excels is focusing on Jon's relationship with his mother, while attempting to juggle his family with the horrors of a new Green Lantern-sized threat in the "Radiant Dead". The one-sided conversation that Stewart has with his ailing mother is the highlight of this third issue, as Jon both praises his mother and knocks himself. The addition of the new Green Lanterns is a little complicated, but the threat of the Revenant Queen remains a creepy enough one to warrant their introduction. War Journal is a series worthy of one of the greatest Green Lanterns so far. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #5 The final issue of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder is perhaps the most unique of the run but that's not a bad thing with three very different stories each with very different takes on Harley that show both the wide range and the endless potential of DC's most dynamic character. The real standout of the issue is the first story, a medieval alternate universe tale for Harley from Matheus Lopes and Bilquis Evely that has some of the most gorgeous art in this entire series as well as one of its most inventive takes on Harley/Joker to date. The second story is a little more complicated, a story from Justin Halpern and Kath Lobo that arguably may understand Harley the least as it sees her perhaps the most darkly villainous to date, but it's certainly an interesting lean-in for the character complete with some expressive and interesting art. The final installment is the closest to the "real" Harley and Speremint does a fantastic job of bringing humor. In terms of how the stories are paired with one another, it certainly feels strange, but the individual parts are solid. It's a good issue and a good finale. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HAWKGIRL #5 The majority of this issue is spent going down Hawkgirl's timeline as Vulpecula attempts to coerce Kendra's younger selves. To her credit, younger Kendras have the willpower to resist Vulpecula's advances and offerings. Judy Garrick, a.k.a. The Boom, is the star of this latest issue, and results in a good portion of enjoyment for readers as she marvels as the wonders of the modern age. Jay, on the other hand, finds himself at a loss thanks to his overprotectiveness, unable to hide his emotions, that are humorously being exhibited at super speed. "Ro-Bear" is a bit too head-scratching as a threat, but Jay Garrick's newest title does a solid enough job at combining silver age antics with modern storytelling. While this issue does continue to lay the groundwork for the current mystery surrounding the Garrick family, it also falls a little short when it comes to following up on the series' premiere. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #2 The battle of literal Titans continues in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, and so far the series is living up to the bonkers premise. The sense of scale created by artist Christian Duce and florist Luis Guerrero is truly something to behold, allowing Godzilla, Camazotz, and more to be the imposing forces of nature that fans love. Camazotz is especially impressive, making the Bat-family look like ants by comparison, but writer Brian Buccellato utilizes that mismatch to showcase what makes Batman and the rest of the Family so special, and the back and forth between the two stole the show for me. That's not taking anything away from the Superman vs. Godzilla throwdown mind you, as that also delivers, and I'm quite excited to see what else the series has in store for the rest of DC's heroes in future issues. This is just bombastic fun, and should only get better when Kong enters the picture. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7 Even seven issues into its run, Justice Society of America remains primarily focused on introducing new characters and assembling its team, which would be sufficient drag without the lackadaisical pacing evident in issue #7. Many characters appear for a single sequence and hardly establish anything new before disappearing again; the choice to include the briefest of interrogations with Jean Loring, former host of Eclipso (a piece of, fortunately, largely forgotten DC lore) does so little in these pages that it's questionable whether readers will remember it at all next month. An excessive number of splashes, including some truly underwhelming uses of space, like the depiction of Icicle in a jail cell, suggest a story being stretched too thin despite possessing dozens of characters. Defining exactly what Justice Society of America is about or who its central characters are is difficult and with single issues stretched as thin as this one, it's becoming increasingly difficult to care. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 NIGHTWING #108 From the leap, it's clear Stephen Byrne should have been drawing Nightwing stories long, long ago. Beyond that, Taylor's script refuses to pull any punches as the writer continues punishing Dick Grayson one panel after the next. Maybe it's sadistic, but it's a treat to see the writer work his magic on this character and story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #8 Superman is truly in a new golden age, and no where is that more apparent than Superman #8. New story threads abound throughout the issue, and Joshua Williamson pulls at just the right ones with expert precision, revealing new layers to what's happening now and teasing important elements for what is to come. The Chained's backstory brings several long disparate elements together in a meaningful and streamlined way, but also maintains focus on the current main story at hand. The team of Gleb Melnikov, Norm Rapmund, David Baldeon, Jamal Campbell, Alejandro Sanchez, and Dave Sharpe deliver a true team effort, with their various styles shinning through without feeling choppy or breaking the reader's immersion in the story. Between The Chained, Lex's history, Pharm and Graft's backstory and future plans, and Superman's status quo, there's plenty to be excited for in Superman, and that isn't changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #5 Titans #5 shows readers just how well Tom Taylor can balance two storylines at once, with his script here managing to tie both timelines together with ease. Even though the title says this is the end of the first arc, it feels incomplete and unrealized, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The pieces are moved right where they need to be for future storytelling as this title moves forward at a breakneck pace. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #3 Tom King's Wonder Woman run continues to worsen with each issue and Wonder Woman #3 somehow manages to be a truly unexpected combination of dull, confusing, and outright gross in not only it's cheap and borderline offensive reliance on issues of mental health—particularly PTSD and suicide—among soldiers but also in its mischaracterization of Wonder Woman herself. Wonder Woman comes across as naive and inept, the Sovereign drives a soldier to suicide using the Lasso of Lies and manipulation seemingly just for fun (or, in King's case as the writer here, shock value, which is disgusting) and then there is the thinly veiled misogyny that is supposed to be "story" but feels anything but. Oh, and there's a random pregnancy. For stakes. Even the art here feels weirdly out of proportion, which is not normal for Sampere. Everything here is distorted and off. Everything about this series to date has been uncomfortable but this issue goes beyond that to disrespectful for no real narrative value. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 Rek-Rap's adventures wrap up just in time for "Gang War" to begin and readers of Amazing Spider-Man have a lot to appreciate in this ludicrous, streamlined adventure through the halls of Limbo before excessive crossovers and a dour mood take hold. Peter and Rek-Rap's escape from Limbo stages the finale and a bit of time dilation provides ample space for plenty of new gags. Whether it's the groveling submission of Rek-Rap's demonic nemeses after listening to the hero for far too long or a montage of absurd demonic threats, every new panel set in Limbo delivers big laughs. The answer as to who is wearing Re-Po's mask proves more satisfying and appropriate in their horrific demise, reminding readers of the long-term delights found in sprawling runs like Amazing Spider-Man. The final few pages are dedicated to hooking readers for "Gang War" and that trope-laden section doesn't add much to an otherwise delightful issue, but there's no doubt that Rek-Rap has left his mark on Marvel Comics this year. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS INC. #3 Avengers Inc. has one of the strangest premises for any Marvel book on the market today, but in that, the comic is able to find its strength. Seeing Janet Van Dyne teaming up with "Victor Shade", who is an exceptionally difficult character to explain, as superhero detectives is a captivating one. Avengers Inc. is exceptionally strong at creating a mystery that is "one and done" in a single issue, making you feel as though you are getting your money's worth as a reader. Whether you're an Avengers fan or simply a fan of all things Marvel, Avengers Inc. delivers a worthwhile read when it comes to interesting detective work, something that we don't see that often in the superhero realm. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 One of the biggest changes in Captain Marvel's new series is the comic book's supporting cast, and it's always a bit dicey to switch up something that works to try something untested. The risk is paying off though, as writer Alyssa Wong has already found a welcome rhythm for Carol Danvers and Yuna Yang. Yang has already mastered the ability of calling out Carol's habits and tendencies, and that accountability has always been important to Carol's friendships with other characters. The book also shakes up Carol's rogues gallery, and while Omen doesn't appear much in the issue, her presence is clearly felt. Omen's power set brings a refreshingly off kilter threat into Carol's orbit, and that threat is conveyed beautifully by artist Jan Bazaldua and colorist Bryan Valenza. The swapping places aspect to all this is also carving out its own path apart from The Marvels, and the series is also successfully finding its own space within the Captain Marvel mythos. The vision is starting to become much clearer, and we seem to be in store for one hell of a ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The issue raises some interesting questions but seems unsure about how to answer them. Casting Carnage in his godhood as a reflection of those fascinated by what he represents is a high concept worth exploring. Grønbekk, Pérez, and Arciniega seem to be recasting Carnage as a 21st-century Corinthian, which is a bold move. However, this issue gets too caught up in the sensational aspects of Carnage's bloodlust, losing sight of that overarching theme. Carnage #1 is on the cusp of something worthwhile but hasn't fully invested. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1 Let's head back to a time when Daredevil actually wore an appropriate costume for his street-level crimefighting. I remember reading comics back during this era and picking up some Daredevil comics featuring the new look. As we head back here, we see Matt Murdock living under his Jack Batlin alias, still helping to protect Hell's Kitchen even if his life is upside down. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #17 With Lucas Werneck moving on to other things, Marvel Comics calls on Juan Jose Ryp to draw Immortal X-Men #17 and it proves to be an issue that plays to the artist's considerable strengths. There remains a natural wonder to behold on Krakoa, even in its fallen state, and plenty of grisly moments as the mutants trapped in the White Hot Room struggle against their devils. Ryp's intricate, detailed linework brings out both beauty and horror, even if the coloring sometimes seems to bring a soft filter to the visuals. I've gone on at length in past reviews about how brilliant Kieron Gillen's idea to take the "Fall of X" in a Biblical direction is, and it continues to be a highlight of the line here. While Exodus and Hope have to reckon with devils among them as well as those that threaten them from without, Professor X is forced to make a deal with the devil inside of his head in one last desperate attempt to serve the greater good. Hope and Jean Grey, meanwhile, take on angelic roles, Hope the avenging type and Jean the amnesiac. The end result is a devilish delight to read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #6 I know I've mentioned it in other reviews from this series but Johnson and Klein's Incredible Hulk is as gnarly a Marvel comic book as I think I've seen in years. There's one scene involving Bruce's transformation into Hulk that will stick in my mind for a very long time. As if The Incredibly Hulk wasn't good enough on its own, bringing a Ghost Rider into the mix only makes it better. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12 As he's done throughout much of this run, Gerry Duggan's game of chess takes another step toward an Orchis checkmate. Instead of thrusting Stark's intentions into a shroud of secrecy, this issue gives readers a little glimpse into what the Invincible Iron Man has been planning all along. Featuring stellar lines from guest artist Ig Guara, this is another well-rounded issue in a string of hits. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1 Marvel Comics' ongoing effort to squeeze new tales between the margins of classic comic book runs from the 1980s proves to, once again, be a mixed bag at best. Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworlds #1 introduces readers to a complete miniseries-sized adventure squeezed between two of the final panels of the original Secret Wars #12. What's immediately apparent is that Secret Wars is a series best remembered for its legacy of crossovers and later titles sharing the same name, not its own merits. While the depictions, tone, and voice surrounding Spider-Man and other familiar Marvel characters are consistent with those from 1984, they're consistently dull. Peter lacks much in the way of motivation when continually adrift amid unexplained settings and a non-stop barrage of one-liners doesn't make him much more appealing nor his circumstances any more interesting. The affair is portrayed in reliable fashion, but lacks any new charm or innovation to appeal to all but the most die-hard of Secret Wars fans. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #5 Moon Knight: City of the Dead sticks the landing with a gripping and genuinely heartfelt finale that will likely have a significant effect on Marc Spector. Writer David Pepose, artist Marcelo Ferreira, inker Jay Leisten, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit deliver an issue full of thrilling action sequences that will delight fans of Spector's internal supporting cast, as it's difficult not to cheer when Moon Knight assembles an army of personas on the battlefield. At the heart of this story though are two key relationships, and in both cases Marc has no shortage of guilt and regret. That feeds into some of the issue's most personal moments, and those end up being the issue's best moments too, as Marc processes the loss, hope, and closure those moments ultimately bring. The issue seems to have some big implications for Moon Knight going forward as well, and that lends an importance and weight to what transpired within the series. City of the Dead hit the ground running, and the series finale didn't miss a beat. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #2 In any other context, pivoting away from your female lead and towards two separate stories of angry, gigantic monster men would be offensive, but Sensational She-Hulk turns it into a clever romp. The main story from Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet brings to life an unlikely reunion between Jen and Bruce, which devolves into breezy fight scenes and some moments of pitch-perfect banter from Jen. The backup story from Bobby Wilson and David Cutler, which is the book's reintroduction of Wyatt Wingfoot, is also snappy and flirty enough to leave Shulkie fans wanting more. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #40 The penultimate issue in the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters crossover with the Dark Droids event, we're given what this ongoing series has a reputation for delivering: weightless wheel-spinning. With Valance being corrupted by the scourge, some bounty hunters are trying to rescue him as others have no problem betraying him, with all the moving pieces and cogs in the machinery also intertwining with the Galactic Empire and Darth Vader himself. As compared to the non-event Bounty Hunters storylines, in which style always took precedence over substance, this issue feels like it wants to only marginally deliver on both fronts, instead opting to just move the pieces on the board into the correct position for the conclusion of the Dark Droids event. In this sense, it's hard to say this issue is a disappointment, since it's not quite actively miserable to get through, more than it's hard to deliver anything especially satisfying when the finale is right around the corner. Anyone particularly invested in this series and these characters will likely appreciate the tension that is mounting, even if this book installment isn't entirely satisfying, though it manages to at least somewhat keep us invested in the final payoff. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #3 At one point in this issue of D-Squad, a character utters, "Finally! Some genuine bedlam!" which seems to sum up the overall vibe of this installment in the miniseries. While we've enjoyed seeing the unexpected gang of droids who have joined forces for the miniseries aiming to put an end to the scourge, the previous issues seemed to skirt by more on good will than on any genuine narrative momentum, and while there's still something to be desired by way of that narrative impetus, this penultimate issue of the story seems to finally be making good on the promise of its premise, showcasing how it could be these batch of droids that stops the scourge from conquering the universe. When all is said and done, we doubt that D-Squad will be looked back on as the crux of Star Wars storytelling in 2023, but given how the Dark Droids event has been a bit underwhelming across its various crossover titles, even being given a somewhat entertaining experience that delivered both action and humor is something worth shining a light on. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #4 The penultimate issue of Uncanny Spider-Man hurries to stage the pieces for its finale and the end of "Fall of X" resulting in the miniseries' messiest issue to date. Setting aside Mystique's sub-plot, which culminates in an enormous single-page ad for a different comic, leaves the focus on Nightcralwer and Silver Sable's troublesome romance. Following an opening sequence that raises more questions about the status quo surrounding Orchis and Spider-Man than it answers, the star-crossed lovers are given a series of opportunities to reassess where they stand. It's a conflict that was evident from the moment their connection was made clear and these intervening pages provide little additional context or information, primarily serving to stretch out the moments until the finale is presented. Perhaps the addition of X-Men Blue: Origins next week will prove to be a boon for Uncanny Spider-Man or perhaps these story strands were always bound to grow messy, but only time will tell. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE #39 Wolverine #39 is another "team-up of the month" issue, this time pairing Logan with an exiled Black Panther. Getting to see Logan play hard-boiled detective is always fun and we see more of the recent status quo change T'Challa has been dealing with in his own book, but the pair have very little in common beyond their shared history with Storm (I get why she's not here but if you're going to do a crossover with these two it feels like she should be). Overall I'd rank this below the recent issues with Hulk and Captain America but it's still decent. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BLACK HAMMER: THE END #4

Even though this mini-series is titled The End, it feels like there's no end in sight for the tale at hand. Lemire's signature web of mystery grows tenfold at the detriment of a tight, clean plot. Things just kind of exist here as the universe tries to decide what it wants to do with Anti-God. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #6 In a series filled with experimental storytelling, Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's latest issue of The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement might be its most ambitious. Early issues of the series failed to really capture a spirit of the characters, making the narrative feel flat, but there's more personality in these pages than earlier ones offered, making this a fun experiment. Sorrentino (aided by Dave Stewart's colors) gets to do his wild splash pages and unique paneling, the kind that elevates the story this time around than one that just calls attention to his style. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BRYNMORE #5 Brynmore ends as abruptly as it started, light on plot, action, spooks, and much of anything at all. The issue has a surprisingly low amount of dialogue for being the final issue in a mini-series, with character's saying three or four words every few panels throughout the entirety of the issue. Though Worm's artwork lends itself to a darker, more terrifying story, this simply wasn't it. The art still stands out, but that's saying little given how it feels this last issue was smushed together. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CON & ON #5 The inconsistent Con & On comes to a close with perhaps its most poignant issue, but one that still reads like its finger isn't really on the pulse of things. Writer Paul Cornell manages to thread the needle on some of the storylines that have carried over across its five issues, but in the end it's underwhelming despite some dramatic weight to key moments. Artist Marika Cresta and colorist Paul Little bring their best work to the series this time, with some depth to the images that wasn't always present in earlier issues. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #5 The start to this issue feels somewhat rushed and abrupt after the last arc concluded, but Zub really finds a great rhythm here once he gets going. It's paced much more efficiently than most of that first arc, with the heist element making things more even faster as it goes along. It's not quite as classic Conan as the first four issues, but it's arguably much more entertaining. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: XOXO #2 Although Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO sometimes moves at a languorous pace, the plot is largely beside the point as readers are injected into a hardly-human cyborg's perspective. Wolfish cartoons depict a simplistic emotional landscape that offers all the motivation required amidst so much outrageous carnage, like the lust and desire that drive most impulsive, adolescent decisions. The action itself is the highlight of XOXO #2 as the series' protagonist unleashes hell on his fellow gang members and bystanders alike. Although a handful of sequences are unclear, most of the action beats are brutal and leave no doubt as to what pieces are flying where. Although the nature of the heist and figures involved remains largely ambiguous, readers are pulled along with the protagonist into a conspiracy they lack any context to comprehend. But the toon-like motivations and simplicity of chasing a girl keeps each turn of the page exciting enough to chase those thrills to issue #3. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #6

The conclusion to Dark Spaces: Good Deeds reads like watching the end of a Twilight Zone episode on fast-forward. Che Grayson held so much about the story's truth back that makes the preceding five issues feel almost superfluous. A great surprise ending might make you reassess the story that preceded it in a new light, and Good Deeds #6 does that, but in a light that leaves you wondering why you were reading that story instead of the one revealed here, which feels entirely different than the previous installments. There's a sense that the focus was placed on the wrong characters or even the wrong aspects of the right characters. While Kelsey Ramsay's artwork has been strong throughout, it's only now that the story plays into their strengths with grisly transformations and moments of visceral horror. Unfortunately, the themes of the story are muddied through this rushed conclusion, which feels more like a first draft that should have been assessed and led to the story being rebuilt from start to finish. The finished product simply doesn't live up to its potential. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DARKLING #1

I was pleasantly surprised by Darkling #1, especially because I wasn't familiar with the character until now. The one-shot gives readers a quick, easy-to-digest explanation of Darla Lang's origin story, and her new story allows readers to see her supernatural powers in action. She's a misunderstood, complex character, that is still relatable. It will be fun to see what future adventures she goes on. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #7 Dragon Tooth #7 makes the conspiracy surrounding the Rocinante's crew personal as their investigation uncovers notable revelations and draws a target on at least one member's back. The excitement surrounding this issue's central action sequence is ultimately anti-climactic as the build and anticipation surrounding the event is met with a splash panel that doesn't appear particularly grievous. James Holden's response lacks the fury it claims and appears mostly annoyed in depictions on the page, and those struggles with facial acting are consistent throughout the issue. The mystery itself proves far more gripping with new information about this station and its crew both suggesting something massive on the horizon. However, in this issue it's most impatience that drives readers to wonder what's really happening. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #2 Giant Robot Hellboy is why we read comics. Mike Mignola has crafted a story that lovingly pays tribute to classic monster movies and 70s espionage action, while also featuring some amazing connectivity to his own franchise. Series artist Duncan Fegredo is clearly having a blast with this series. Fegredo is already one of the best Hellboy artists of all time but here he creates an entire new wing in his Hall of Fame exhibition for the franchise, bringing his trademark immaculate detail to a type of story that would have seemed impossible for Hellboy. To make it even better, it's a great one. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #2 A prevailing motif of Zoe Thorogood's comic work that makes her one of the most exciting creators to read is that she's not too precious about sticking to form. Her experimentation with style and storytelling continues in the second issue of Hack/Slash: Back to School, delivering a story that features not only her own signature style but fully evoking Junji Ito, 8-bit indie video games, and that classic Hack/Slash sex appeal. If you were worried that Thorogood tackling a comic book tentpole would cause her to shy away from what we love about her writing and artwork, hopefully this issue reveals there was no reason to be afraid. Hack/Slash as a franchise has never felt more fresh than it does here. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #1 The Holy Roller #1 is interesting. The series has a simple, but solid premise: Levi Cohen comes back home after 20 years to visit his sick father who was a bowling star and in the process had to deal with his own bowling history as well as his place as a Jew in a really racist and awful small town. Throw in a bully who is all grown up and a menace and you've got a pretty interesting story. What doesn't work, however, is the execution of the story. The book's pace is really poorly done with the opening being extremely slow and cluttered and there are some really terrible attempts and humor and jokes. They're not even just bad, they're poorly dated, gimmicky and cheap. There's also a little over-the-top storytelling in the set up for Levi's arc that could really be improved without the gimmicks and jokes. For all of that, however, there's a lot of potential here to explore ideas of legacy, heritage, and the intersection of both along with American cultural decline. If the series somehow manages to dig its way out of bad cliche, it really could be onto something. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #4

"The Ballad of Skullthor" may still tie into the final couple of issues of Universal Truths or it may exist as a denouement for one character in the series' colorful cast, but it's an excellent single issue either way. It follows Skullthor from the destruction of his vessel to a crash landing on Earth in a model reminiscent of Carpenter's Starman, complete with uncertain romance stretched across cultural and linguistic boundaries. Despite the fundamentally silly nature of both Kaptara and Kaptara, Skullthor provides plenty of sincerity on Earth as a small town diner and mundane humans quickly ground the narrative. There's a surprising degree of sweetness throughout Skullthor's journey of self-discovery; it makes it much easier to invest in the action that follows as who wins the fight isn't even the central question in reader's minds by that point. Although Kaptara: Universal Truths certainly has humor in its heart, issue #4 reminds us that the laughs land as well as they do because the characters involved still possess surprising depths. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #3

Kill Your Darlings pours on the exposition with its third issue. We finally get back to Rosewood and learn all about how Rose's imaginary world not only lived on after the horrors of Issue #1 but is slowly decaying by whatever caused her mother's death. What "it" is and how it still connects to the real world (and the horrific scenes that open each issue) remain unclear, but the visual of rainbow-colored veins sucking the life out of a vibrant world to leave nothing but desolation and gray makes for some chilling imagery. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLER QUEENS 2: KINGS NOT WINGS #4 Killer Queens 2: Kings Not Wings is back with a brand-new issue, and the update puts Alex up against their most terrifying opponent yet. After pulling an escape from prison, Alex and Max are left to fend for their reputations. But with the Sarelian King on a rampage, our favs are left with their backs against the wall. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 LUNAR LODGE #1 Lunar Lodge #1 only summons a broad sketch of a premise by its final page and lacks the execution to make any of the fine details surrounding it clear. The problems for this new Dark Horse miniseries start on the first few pages as a cold open on carnage at an Italian resort gives way to marital suspicions devoid of any basis in reality. In the course of only a few pages it's suggested the protagonist is facing severe financial difficulties but can also chase his wife to a remote location in Montana on a single day's notice. Any reader with a basic knowledge of North American geography will struggle to make the non-supernatural elements make sense. Scattered throughout his own investigation are brief sequences suggesting a broader conspiracy, but inconsistent artwork and interchangeable characters (often dressed in ball caps and sunglasses) makes it difficult to trace these details. When the first issue's cliffhanger arrives it's with a thud that only evokes more questions, providing readers a clear exit sign. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 "Darkest Hour" continues to live up to its namesake, though as always the Rangers are at their best when their backs are against the wall. Writer Melissa Flores does offer a few sparse moments of hope throughout Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #114 in the form of delightful additions like HyperForce and Drakkon's new Rangers, but the majority of the issue is still pushing the Rangers further and further into a corner. While the Rangers have been pushed to their limits before, few onslaughts have been as thorough as this. From the Death Ranger continuing to corrupt Rangers to Dark Specter's reign of dominance over SafeHaven, the walls are continuing to close in, and Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angelo, and Jose Enrique Fernandez sell the direness of those moments at every turn, including a phenomenal final page. I'm not sure how the Rangers will come out on top, but it's going to fun to see them make it happen. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MORTAL TERROR #1 Writers Christopher Golden and Tim Lebbon have a real gem on their hands with Mortal Terror, a new must-read for classic horror fans. In the same way that I Am Legend was a major turning point for vampire stories, Mortal Terror has found a corner that it can thrive in and stand out as a great story with a fresh take on the subgenre. Series artist Peter Bergting, aided by colorist Chris O'Halloran, delivers a world that is fully formed from the first panel, piecemealing the reader with all the clues they need about how life in this story functions. Bergting also manages to evoke a great deal of mood throughout, harking back to the work of his former collaborator Mike Mignola. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext