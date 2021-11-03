Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/3/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Dark Knights of Steel #1, Strange Academy Presents: The Death of Doctor Strange #1, and Newburn #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #2

If you weren’t already on their side before Arkham City: The Order of the World #2 makes it difficult to side against the cast-out Arkham Asylum residents. Their pitiful and pointed situations they’ve found themselves in will make you root for their success even if they’re stealing jawbones and living outside of the reality of others, though Dr. Stone’s on-the-nose comments indicate perhaps a bit too plainly that’s how we’re meant to feel. With everything else steeped in the noir detective-themed aesthetic in The Order of the World, the splashes of color and emotion accompanying each scene with the outcasts and the “Ghost of Arkham City” make their presences even more imposing. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #116

We are finally almost at the end of “Fear State” and Tynion’s run on Batman. I’ve made no mystery of how little I’ve enjoyed both with Tynion’s work frequently coming off as highly derivative and lacking any real creativity as compared to his much-better creator-owned work, but at least Batman #116 corrects one major problem of recent issues and finally puts Batman back into his own story. Even for that, the issue really isn’t much of an improvement. Much like City of Bane, this is another pointless event with a lot of nonsense in which Batman is largely powerless in a host of ways that aren’t even interesting. While there is absolutely room for commentary about the failings of the Dark Knight, Tynion isn’t making that commentary or even a competent stab at it. The fixation on a host of one-off “original” characters has left “Fear State” and this run and this penultimate issue lacking any nutritional value, as it were. At least Jimenez’s art is good and Morey’s colors fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #5

Reading an issue of Batman: Reptilian has almost become an endurance test in the worst possible way. As Batman and Killer Croc attempt to placate the deadly beast rampaging through Gotham, readers are treated to more sociopathic arrogance and torture, more borderline-transphobic language, and multiple painfully-blunt idioms for sex by Batman. The brutality and lack of empathy on display throughout the issue—and Garth Ennis’ lack of desire to actually reckon with it, much less write Batman in a way even remotely resembling the character fans want to follow—make it actually exhausting and appalling to read, to the point where not even the most extravagant art from Liam Sharp can salvage the experience. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 1 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: THE AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1

Superman and The Authority has been a delight, so what happens when you add Batman to the mix? Well, it actually somehow manages to get better. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and the stellar art team of Trevor Hairsine, Jonathan Glapion, Scott Hanna, Rain Beredo, and Ben Templesmith team up to create a one-of-a-kind adventure that makes an impression immediately thanks to some rather stunning initial pages. Now, there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen artistically speaking, but most of the time when the issue makes a major artistic shift the story is also accommodating that shift, as the story pivots to several different worlds and views that are supposed to feel individually distinct. As you might expect, having Batman and someone like Midnighter on the same team produces some truly entertaining moments, and it’s actually a joy to see the team working together under Superman’s lead and shutting Batman up in the process. I mean, let’s face it, he could use an ego check from time to time. Is this necessary reading within the context of the DC comics universe? Probably not, but is it necessary reading if you enjoy a captivating adventure that utilizes its cast perfectly with lovely artwork to match? Yes, yes I think we can safely say it is. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CRUSH & LOBO #6

Crush and Lobo #6 is a little thin on plot but still packs plenty of fun. This installment sees Crush heading to Space Vegas searching for her fugitive father but becomes distracted by a date with someone whose dating-app hookup stood them up. It’s an opportunity to draw out Crush’s relationship issues back on Earth. Still, it doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know about her, and Tamaki seems to recognize this by the way she has Crush humorously brush off the relationship flashbacks as unnecessary twice over. But despite being a little drawn out (this series could perhaps have been six issues instead of eight), Crush and Lobo #6 still has the genuine, character-based humor and vibrant visuals from Nahuelpan and Bonvillain that have made it such ad delight to read these past few months. In other words, even if this issue isn’t outstanding from a plot and pacing point of view, the craft is strong enough for it to be pretty good comics still. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1

Fans of high fantasy will love Dark Knights of Steel, as will those who already love the DC Universe and enjoy seeing new versions of its characters come to life. But what I appreciated most about Dark Knights of Steel is how it effortlessly establishes its world and conflict in a single issue, all the while reminding us that anything can happen in this series. Dark Knights of Steel is an exciting comic book and will hopefully mark the start of a wider world that Taylor, Putri, and other creators can romp in for years to come. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE HUMAN TARGET #1

The Human Target #1 asks a familiar question seen in past Tom King-written DC series: “What if one of your beloved heroes was actually a bad person?” Like Heroes in Crisis before it, we don’t actually know which DC character has abandoned their moral compass. Instead, Christopher Chance stumbles upon an attempted assassination when he’s hired to protect Lex Luthor from… a different assassination attempt. Chance is inadvertently poisoned and the evidence points towards a beloved group of DC heroes best known for a beloved light-hearted comics series. Greg Smallwood’s art is a saving grace for this comic, as his coloring in particular give a retro feel that almost makes up for the plodding pace that King’s past few comics have become known for. All in all, this comic feels more like Rorschach-esque King instead of Mister Miracle-esque King and that’s not a good thing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ICON AND ROCKET: SEASON ONE #4

Just as Icon and Rocket foil one plot, another instantly springs up. That’s the world of comic books and longform storytelling, after all. The only thing here is that neither of the stories we’ve seen is fresh or original, or groundbreaking or well… even interesting, for that matter. What is interesting, however, is the character work being done with the eponymous duo. Icon’s no-nonsense attitude carries the book a long way and is easily balanced with Rocket’s often-careless antics. A character-driven story can go a long way, so let’s see how Icon and Rocket can carry this before we get a solid-enough plot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #5

DeMatteis and Tucker wrap up one plot thread here, while introducing another in the issue’s closing moments with just two issues left to resolve it. The pacing of this issue was pulled back in comparison to the past two books, as it deals with an intricate dismantling of Vandal Savage’s group of neo-Nazis. Despite the title’s two Supermen doing most of the work this issue, Martian Manhunter still controls the narrative and that creates a bit of a jarring contrast between what we read and what we see on the pages. That said, this issue in particular continues to drive home the idea of wacky multiversal goodness, and that adds plenty of brownie points by its lonesome. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #6

A super-charged cosmic battle spread across more than a dozen pages and covered in expository dialogue to explain both the Fourth World properties behind the fight and the central metaphor of Mister Miracle: The Source Freedom (down to stating the title) is a drag to read. The word balloons fill up far too much real estate and everything they add is either unnecessary (i.e. rapidly invented, nonsensical science) or overwrought (i.e. explicitly stating themes of identity and heritage). What’s behind them is colorful, but lacks any impact as causality is explained as events unfold. The final few twists of this miniseries all read as being purely plotted – unexpected and unearned. There are a handful of spotlights here, panels that resonate with real charm, but the fundamentals of storytelling are too often absent to make the issue itself very enjoyable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SOUL PLUMBER #2

The first issue of Soul Plumber was both heartfelt and heartbreaking, but this week’s second issue certainly takes things to a wild new level as Edgar manages to actually bring something across using his demon-extracting device. Part commentary on blind faith and how it can easily be exploited and part absolutely bug nuts adventure, this issue further takes the reader down the spiral that is Edgar’s fervent faith while also opening up a curious, possibly cosmic mystery. To be clear, not a lot makes sense by the time you get to the final page of this issue but it doesn’t need to. This issue sets up a weird and grand mystery that blends the horror of exploitative spiritual malpractice with the very mysteries of the universe and it never misses a beat in terms of interest and excellence. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

STATIC: SEASON ONE #4

Static: Season One struggles a bit this issue. Virgil’s family rallies around him, which is both very touching and takes about 6 pages too long. While I like that the comic is trying to askew the common superhero tropes, it almost feels like it’s stalling at times, which means that the big action sequence at the end of the issue only lasts a few panels. This might read better in trade, but the comic just felt dull this issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN ’78 #3

The early installments of Superman ’78 read like something that could have been plotted for another entry in Donner’s own series, but issue #3 blows up the “budget” to 21st century levels and that choice pays dividends. Following Superman’s surrender he is exposed to any number of wonders aboard Brainiac’s ship, including an excellent DC Comics cameo and a wide array of Kryptonian fauna. Each design resonates within the tone of this Superman story inviting reader’s delight, even in the midst of so much turmoil. On Earth and in space, new combinations of characters interact to fascinating results – finding new permutations rather than focusing on nostalgic repetition. It’s this inventive approach to the franchise that creates an excellent opportunity for Lex Luthor to shine – so much so that you can almost hear Gene Hackman’s voice as he begins to tout his extraordinary plot. I anticipate learning more. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SWAMP THING #9

The first half of The Swamp Thing #9 is focused on explaining its climactic conflict – clarifying what role this background antagonist has played and how they came to be. It reminds readers of the metaphor at the heart of this volume, and delivers a cold-blooded, smooth-talking villain as capitalism’s monstrous avatar (no supernatural elements required). The fight that follows is devastating and Mike Perkins details the destruction in an appropriately epic fashion. In the build to this issue’s climax, however, Levi Kamel is barely a presence and when he does appear his choices seem inexplicable. It’s that disconnect which causes the issue to end with an eyebrow-raiser. As a single chapter, this reads like the demands of the superhero genre override all of the potent ideas and atmospheric artwork within. Hopefully that’s something addressed next month, but here it only leaves an aftertaste of disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #7

This issue is a charming example of the oodles of potential that Teen Titans Academy has as a title. The back half of the summer vacation storyline—which involves Grodd and his nephew, Academy student Gorilla Greg, potentially enslaving every human in their path—makes way for a well-constructed and surprisingly heartfelt look at the camaraderie of the Titans themselves, as well as the empathy that can be found in the DC universe. Gorilla Greg is one of those characters I’ve wanted to see further explored ever since he was first introduced, and Tim Sheridan’s script definitely does him justice, as does the expressive (and, by and large, well constructed) art from Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING FANTASY #4

Amazing Fantasy continues to go off the rails in some very unexpected ways. Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised by anything that this series continues to throw at the wall by this point, but the way that this story has evolved has continued to catch me off guard. I also absolutely didn’t expect Uncle Ben to be the most fascinating character of the bunch in Amazing Fantasy, but issue #4 solidifies that he has had far more depth and intrigue than anyone else so far. At this point, I’m very interested in seeing how Amazing Fantasy will wrap up in issue #5 because if it’s anything like previous installments, there will surely be a few more surprises left in store. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

DARKHAWK #3

Darkhawk #3 is easily the most action-packed issue of the series so far, but it doesn’t rely on that blockbuster action alone. The fantastical and gorgeous action sequences by artist Juanan Ramirez and colorist Erick Arciniega are rooted in the all too human feelings of anger and grief, and Higgins continues to make that the engine that powers everything else. That’s why it all works so well, and upon that foundation, the team starts to drip in parts of the larger story and mythology around the character. Watching Connor figure out his abilities in real-time with callbacks to the past really helps you relate to him and connects you to Chris and what came before, and that ending plants a compelling hook to keep you coming back for more. Darkhawk has a new lease on life these days, and the future looks awfully bright. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

The portion of the story that is present in The Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers #1 is quite compelling. It focuses on the team’s most recognizable powerhouses as they go to work cleaning up magical messes left in the wake of Strange’s death – specifically tied to his famous Crimson Bands of Cyttorak. The focus rests on Iron Man, Strange’s scientific counterpoint on the team, and places him in a position to be heroic via understanding rather than repulsor blasting. Yet his snippet of growth in these pages still only serves to redirect readers toward the event series and leaves questions about what purpose this tie-in served exactly. The conclusion is a half-beat that doesn’t really resolve the conflicts or questions raised. Bodenheim’s depiction of Cytorrak’s golems, a long array of Juggernauts squaring off against many of Earth’s mightiest heroes, does provide some relief as the force, power, and impact of individual characters and their battles resonates on each page. That artwork alone still makes the issue worth reading. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR WARS #18

Following Boba Fett’s retrieval of Han Solo in carbonite, Leia, Lando, and Chewbacca aren’t left with many options, though Crimson Dawn and Qi’ra do present an interesting scenario for Leia to come to terms with. Given that most of this book is merely two characters having a conversation, it could be easy to dismiss this issue as nothing more than an exposition dump, but with those two characters being who fans assume to be the loves of Han Solo’s life, it’s an encounter that fans have been wondering about ever since we met Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Both characters display the characteristics that made fans fall in love with them, while also getting some insight into Solo’s earliest days as an underdog, before the more egotistical parts of him took over. However, with how compelling both characters are on their own, to center the majority of the conversation around the absent male character does ring a bit shallow, leading us to hope that this isn’t the last time to two characters will encounter one another, and with Qi’ra hinting that Crimson Dawn might be assisting the Rebel Alliance at some point in the future, we surely can’t rule out a reunion further down the line. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

After an unexpected betrayal, Valance is tasked with escaping the Executor, despite the hordes of Imperials that stand between him and relative safety. This Bounty Hunters book has always struggled with its own voice, oftentimes leaning too heavily into meaningless action or convoluted exposition, but this installment is its best chapter in ages, largely because it doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to the action. Valance is embracing all manner of mayhem in hopes of escaping the Empire, allowing this book to embrace chaotic combat that you can’t help but be impressed by. The story is pretty rudimentary, as “Valance tries to escape” can sum everything up, yet it still manages to make the most of this premise without overcomplicating things and also finding ways to deliver some genuine jokes, the strongest of which comes from Zuckuss’ attempts to lend a hand. The book even manages to end with a tease of exciting new avenues the storyline will begin to explore, making us more excited for this series than we have been throughout the entire “War of the Bounty Hunters” event. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Strange Academy Presents: The Death of Doctor Strange #1 is an event tie-in in name alone. While there’s a loose connection to the main event at the very beginning of this tale, it does much more to further the primary Strange Academy line than push forth any of The Death of Doctor Strange‘s narrative. While Young’s always been dynamite writing these teen sorcerers, it’s a real treat to see Del Mundo deliver artwork on one of Marvel’s most mystical titles. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WINTER GUARD #3

Winter Guard #3 is pretty dry as a whole. Much of the issue centers around a single, expansive conversation that takes place which provides further context to the larger story taking place. And while this does deepen the storyline in some interesting ways, I also feel like Winter Guard is getting a little bit too complex for its own good. That being said, the next issue in this series is setting up to be quite intriguing and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

X-Men: Legends #8 is a Wolverine story like many others, which shouldn’t be surprising as Larry Hama, the man who helped define expectations of Wolverine solo stories, writes this issue. Wolverine and his teen girl sidekick—this time Jubilee as the story takes place between issues of Hama’s early ’90s Wolverine run—are tracking down some kidnapped girls in Asia. Some of Wolverine’s old enemies show up to try to stop him. The most noteworthy thing about the plot is the density of villains, with Lady Deathstrike returning from the last issue, Omega Red showing up in this issue, and Sabretooth and Birdy arriving just in time to set the stage for the next issue’s brawl. And if you like old-school, straightforward Wolverine stories, this will be comfort food for you, even if the artwork is a little rough in places—Tan’s linework looks rushed in spots, and the linework doesn’t connect well with Chris Sotomayor’s colors. It isn’t inventive, but if you enjoy a good-old-fashioned Wolverine slice ’em up, it won’t disappoint. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AGGRETSUKO: OUT OF OFFICE #1

Office dynamics, side hustles, and crappy bosses for said side hustles isn’t exactly what I expected with Aggretsuko: Out of Office #1, but honestly? This issue is delightful. The office gets a week off and everyone is planning their break, and while Retsuko claims to be “doing nothing” they’re instead going to a resort where they’ve agreed to do some work. Except, Retsuko’s coworkers are suspicious and that side work opportunity isn’t exactly what Retsuko was led to expect. It’s funny, relatable, and honestly just darling. It’s not exactly intellectual, but this book is just fun. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BY THE HORNS #7

By The Horns is nearing the end of its first arc, with Elodie’s team preparing to fight a final Wind Wizard. The confrontation has both very personal stakes as well as wide-reaching consequences for the entire realm. There’s not much to add about this issue that hasn’t already been written in previous reviews – By The Horns is a fun and furious fantasy story that usually moves at a frantic pace at the cost of proper worldbuilding. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT #3

Campisi continues to be a bizarre series. The book keeps having the fantasy genre (namely, a big dragon) clash with small-time mobster tactics and keeps expecting the latter to hold up the reader’s interest yet never manages to. And, in what seems to be the punchline, the book cuts away when it looks like there’s finally going to be dragon-related action this issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY #1

Chilling Adventures in Sorcery roars to life this week with a new chapter that brings two familiar heroes into hell. With Archie and Jughead in the grave, fans are left wondering about our vixen’s goal, and things get wild when we visit the world above. After all, it seems Satan himself has unleashed itself near Riverdale, so Sabrina is about to have one wild job on her hands. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE – VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS III #4

Vox Machina fights a dragon, albeit a freshly resurrected one. This issue of Vox Machina: Origins focuses on the team trying to fight a creature that they can’t just overwhelm with force. Dragons are presented as different in fantasy roleplaying games, and this particular one keeps to the skies while tormenting its prey. The dragon and its aftermath sets up another intriguing mystery to be solved. My only issue with Vox Machina: Origins is that I feel the miniseries meandered a bit while setting up this chapter’s particular mystery. Part of that is the nature of the actual Vox Machina campaign, but I still feel that parts of the Vox Machina campaign can be condensed a bit to get to the meatier parts of the story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROSSOVER #9

The Powers detectives are an awesome addition to the Crossover roster and they really help frame exactly what it is Cates is trying to do with this series. Characters with fast, witty dialogue and a sarcastic eye with which they view the world are perfect for this setup. I think there’s still a little too much going on for a monthly series, but the individual plots continue to get more interesting. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #2

After the first issue was tasked with establishing its irreverent premise, this installment of Dirtbag Rapture has the freedom to take things to weirder and (by and large) more rewarding heights. More of Kat’s spooky world—and the alive and dead characters in her periphery—begin to be established, arguably in a more effective and charming way than the actual rapture that could be on the horizon. Even though a few of its more expository scenes drag on for far too long, Christopher Sebela’s script manages to keep the characters and their eccentricities front and center, to the point where I’m still eager to see what the series has in store. Kendall Goode’s art and Gab Contreras’ colors also create a delightfully sartorial—but still on the cusp of otherwordly—flair to each and every panel. Dirtbag Rapture is continuing to find its footing, but it definitely feels like it’s on the right track. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FRIDAY #4



Friday #3 ended on a stunning cliffhanger: the death of Lancelot Jones. It’s a testament to the series’ power (and its titular heroine) that the subsequent issue is every bit as gripping of a character drama and mystery as it unpacks that loss. Framing the story around Christmas and rearranging the chronology provides notable assistance – providing space for artists Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vicente to capture Friday’s mourning. Yet the interactions on the night of Lancelot’s death and Friday’s eventual investigation are every bit as gripping. Her sorrow looms in all of them, but once she sets out to find the truth it blends wonderfully with the hard-nosed noir mood that Friday has presented so well in its small town setting. Vicente’s colorwork tracks the shifts between depression and anger with flat reds in the background serving to drive Friday forward, and the focus on her eyes (whether in a longing look or sharp glare) deliver more impact than most brawls in action comics. Friday #4 undertakes the difficult task of contemplating death at far too young an age amidst a taut supernatural mystery and delivers something both stirring and suspenseful – an impressive feat. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

FRONTIERSMAN #2

I’m just catching up on Frontiersman and this is a series that comes close to achieving its hyperbolic copy of being the best superhero series around. It invents and delivers characters with the same assured quality that made Jack Staff an instant hit with genre aficionados, and its characters possess similar levels of innate depth. A conversation between Frontiersman and an old, B-list villain reveals a well of emotional depth and presents both characters in a genuinely human light. Even with minimal punches thrown, the sequence is an enthralling and exciting visual experience. Two aged rivals speaking about the troubles of connecting with their children is made every bit as exciting as whatever is appearing in the endless cavalcade of comics elsewhere this week. Subplots are well tended, too, with plenty of suggestions as to what future struggles may arise. Frontiersman possesses the confidence and character of a series as old as its own protagonist and presents itself as one of the most engaging new capes comics on shelves in years where even a standard installment like this is bound to entertain and intrigue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GOOD ASIAN #6

The Good Asian #6 seemingly enters its endgame, as Edison Hark tries to unravel a string of brutal murders that includes the death of his surrogate brother. Edison turns to the one person he can trust—his surrogate sister/ex-lover Victoria—and begins to piece together an interesting story. Edison is a great noir hero, and this series continues to explore the horrific bias and racism faced by Chinese immigrants while balancing a great mystery that’s intrinsically tied to that bias. This is a can’t miss series, one of the best published by Image today. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE HEATHENS #1

A Chinese pirate with a name that feels very much like a stereotype, Jack the Ripper, Stalin, some casual racism, and a lot of talk about souls and redemption. There is a lot to unpack in the first issue of The Heathens and to be honest, not all of it makes a ton of sense. Much of the issue is spent with a lot of convoluted conversation between this mishmash of characters before we get to the general gist of things, that this group of more than borderline offensive characters are supposed to somehow redeem the soul of Jack the Ripper who is apparently active on the streets of L.A. There feels like there’s a high concept here and at times you can almost sense what the creators are going for, but this first issue is pretty messy and rough around the edges in its setup. This may be a comic that will be better suited to evaluation as a whole rather than its parts, but this start is a little shaky. That said, the idea of Stalin having anything to do with the redemption of Jack the Ripper is just weird enough to hook me, at least for now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS #1

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s novel, which puts Hellboy in direct contact with none other than Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, is adapted into comics and done with stunning precision. Mignola and Golden are a truly unbeatable writing team at any time but with a story they’ve already penned this one remains solid. What is so striking about Bones of Giants however is the visual styles as artist Matt Smith and Chris O’Halloran have come together to emulate Mignola’s signature style with nearly perfect precision. Deep blacks in the background and shading almost make this look like Mike may have done it and only minimal details will give away that he wasn’t the artist at hand. Tremendous work all around. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

INKBLOT #13

Inkblot already features an adorable reality-bending and universe hopping cat, and you might assume the powerful cat would be the MVP of every issue. That is not the case in Inkblot #13 though, as Grannmah takes that award easily. Emma Kubert and Rusty Gladd’s art style and dialogue maximize her personality, and she commands every scene she’s in, even when she’s yelling things about dogs and being frail. Then throw in the building stakes, an epic third act sequence, and that whole void tearing through breaches in reality thing, and you’ve got quite an issue and the promising hook for what comes next. The issue takes a bit to get going though, as the first few pages are just much less intriguing than the other 75% of the issue. Sometimes the artwork feels like it could be a bit more detailed, but the issue’s stronger points outweigh those subjective flaws, and I was thoroughly entertained. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

KNIGHTED #1



Knighted takes Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause and asks “What if we took that plot and applied it to Batman?” It’s not entirely clear until perhaps midway through that this is what’s going on but once it finally gets there it’s an interesting route. Writer Gregg Hurwitz approaches this material with all the subtlety of a hammer to the face but in the same way that Garth Ennis’ The Boys is a satirical send-up that is routinely in your face. Artist Mark Texeira does decent work throughout though background characters and some details stick out as off, but the big superhero look of the piece and its wild as hell villains are great. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LAST FLIGHT OUT #3



The way I see it, there are two kinds of apocalyptic stories. There are those that focus on the “apocalypse” and those that focus on the personal, that look at the relationships between people that, while not necessarily the crisis, are the real devastation. Last Flight Out #3 is a strong example of the latter. It’s an issue heavy with dialogue and exposition with more words than action that really highlights the breakdown of a relationship from its start to its end all as the world nears its breaking point in the process. By itself, it may not mean much story-wise – admittedly I had to go back and read the previous two issues to understand what was going on, but it was surprisingly human in how it illustrated sort of the apocalypse within the apocalypse. It’s fascinating. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCKY DEVIL #4

Well, this was underwhelming. After an incredibly strong opening issue and two solid follow-ups, Lucky Devil just sort of ends with its fourth issue. There’s no real final conflict, no navigating the inner workings of Hell as the previous issue teased. Just a short bus ride, a conversation at a demonic strip clip and it’s done. Hopefully, another series gets the green light because otherwise, this is just a disappointment. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #4

In this fourth issue of The Me You Love in The Dark, things take a truly dark turn for Ro and the entity she’s become entangled with. While the story has been a slow burn to now, this issue truly ignites and promises some pulse-pounding turns from here. In fact, that is actually what makes this issue possibly a series to date best. Everything shifts seemingly suddenly, though it’s pretty clear that this has been building. Young does an almost disturbing job of balancing the supernatural horror of the story with the real life horror of domestic violence. This issue is outstanding. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MY BAD #1

This takes satire to the extreme, just fully making fun of a lot of the most beloved characters, tropes, and tendencies in comic books. It sounds annoying but it’s so over-the-top and clearly made with such a love of the things it’s making fun that it all actually works rather well. There is definitely a point where My Bad could be “too much,” but the first issue doesn’t crash through that ceiling just yet. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NEWBURN #1

Newburn #1 delivers a complete mystery with satisfying levels of complexity (and foundations for future tensions) and a compelling, if familiar leading man. The twist at its end is what sets the series ahead apart from the very competent delivery of this genre vehicle. It introduces a new layer to this story, one that promises to complicate everything that works so well in these pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS #3



Mo’s arrival in town brings a robust setting splendidly detailed by James Stokoe. Each look at the village, whether it encompasses all of the many streets and buildings from far above or a close-up look at grimy details from the street is enthralling. This immersion builds a mood of comfort before very quickly undermining it with tension. Mo’s search for the remaining beasts quickly points to a new suspect and even promises a familiar twist for readers. Stokoe’s inversion on a predictable revelation is the most impressive element in issue #3 as a spread near the issue’s end offers a jaw-dropping bit of body horror that will leave readers eagerly awaiting whatever comes next… whenever it arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUT OF BODY #5

Out of Body wraps up in an odd way. While the story’s lasting message is one that I appreciated, many of the larger plot threads that were built up over the course of this series were somewhat thrown aside in the final pages. As such, it left me wondering what the point of what some of these threads were in the first place. Taken as a whole, I can’t say that I ever really loved Out of Body, but I do respect the tale of empathy with the ethereal that was strived for. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

PRIMORDIAL #2

Primordial #2 switches perspectives for most of its space and focuses instead on the Laika: the first dog launched into orbit by the Soviet Union in 1957. Some readers may already be familiar with her story from the extraordinary Nick Abadzis’ comic named after the dog, but those who are not receive a beautiful summary of her journey from Moscow mutt to scientific sacrifice. Sorrentino and Lemire use the visual language introduced in Primordial #1 to twist space-time and shift perspectives so that few words are required to explore the dog’s journey. Even as they provide the animals with some recognizable language, the majority of communication is visual with precisely selected panels and clear expressions across multiple styles. It all serves to focus readers on the animal’s perspective of these events before returning to the recognizable narrative introduced last month for more developments in sci-fi spycraft. That shift in perspective is what makes Primordial a remarkable comic book, though. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #9

Radiant Black is a series involving cosmic beings, vicious wars, and larger-than-life powers, but it’s the rollercoaster of emotions you feel in just about every single issue that makes this series soar, and Radiant Black #9 is a testament to that in every way. Kyle Higgins paints a rather accurate picture of grief and the many ripples it causes in everyday life. Marshall’s loyalty, frustration, optimism, shifting priorities, hope, and sadness all feel incredibly authentic to that painful process, and all the while he’s attempting to not just understand his new role and these abilities he now possesses but also his relationships within this new circle and outside of it. There’s just enough humor to break things up, but the cloud of grief still hovers even in those moments, building to an ending that hits and hits hard. Artist Eduardo Ferigato and colorist Marcelo Costa have done some of their best work in this issue, and while these moments land individually, it’s the cumulative whole that really impresses. Radiant Black has become something truly special, and it’s a must-read every single month. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA #3

I was already enjoying the route that this relaunch of Red Sonja is taking, but issue #3 feels like where its premise becomes fully realized. As Sonja fights to rescue Sitha from some dark forces, she crosses paths with key allies and adversaries, culminating in a fight that is unbelievably kinetic in Guiseppe Cafaro’s art style. The issue knows when to strike the balance between the mystical and the authentically human, and the pacing carries that nuance in some clever ways. If Red Sonja can maintain this momentum, I have a feeling it’ll be something truly special in the main character’s canon. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHEENA: QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE #1

Some solid artwork and brief jungle-based action, but this opening issue for volume 2 of Sheena is rather dialogue-heavy. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

THE SILVER COIN #6



The Silver Coin returns with a very familiar mode of horror story. From the first page it’s clear where this one is heading and it does not disappoint when things get bloody. Walsh depicts the foregone life of teenagers at the mall, complete with arcade, well enough to evoke some nostalgia amongst Millenials and Gen X. He captures the spirit of a side scrolling fighter game first in brief and then in glorious, gory fashion just as well. The twist at the end and the general lack of any characters not describable as “naive youth” and “annoying villain” means that there isn’t much to appreciate about this use of the titular coin than its stylish depiction, but that alone is enough to guarantee every issue of The Silver Coin will pay backs its cover price in spine-tingling thrills. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SPAWN #323

Todd McFarlane’s prose-heavy style of comic writing remains a tedious thing to read at times, especially when an issue is packed to the brim with it, but sometimes you get an issue that actually has structure and pacing, where Todd’s words build to something. Spawn #323 is an issue like that, though that is only very interesting in part. The effect of its big crescendo is all due to guest artist Thomas Nachlik, whose work is only featured on three pages but which are far and away the best o the issue. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE MIRROR WAR #2

Star Trek: The Mirror War #2 adds a little more energy to the series than its opening issue had to offer. Bringing in the Mirror Universe Deep Space Nine characters like Worf, Sisko, and the Intendent helps give the Enterprise crew someone to work against other than each other. However, the tension between Barclay and Data is still a significant factor here. It’s a little unclear what Picard’s secret treasure stash has to do with the epic war the series’ title promises, but that may yet reveal itself, and who can be upset at an appearance by The Obnoxious Okona? The artwork is again suitable dark and almost noirish. As with the previous issues, the sci-fi effects don’t necessarily blend well with the charcoal-like aesthetics. One has to wonder if that aesthetic will hold once the war begins in earnest, but it is moody and atmospheric in the right ways. After a slow start, this issue picks up some speed, so here’s hoping The Mirror War builds on that momentum going forward. There’s still a lot of potential here waiting to be worked with here. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: WINTER SPECIAL #1

For Eleven’s first Christmas, her friends and newfound family are tasked with teaching her about the importance of the holidays, which they understandably attempt through tv best holiday specials the ’80s have to offer. Rather than merely watching the specials, however, her friends recount their narratives to her, allowing her imagination to conjure up what she assumes such specials depict, ultimately leading to a reveal about what the holidays truly represent. For better or worse, a key component of Stranger Things is that it borrowed and reimagined a number of tropes from ’80s adventure, sci-fi, and horror movies, remixing them in compelling ways to create its own narrative, with this Winter Special arguably being the most effective comic to capture the magic of the series. While the reimagining of these well-known myths are a bit more direct, seeing Eleven imagine the story of the Grinch being a monster on a mountain as being about a Demogorgon is clever and winking, all while being both creepy and comedic. This entire book, much like the series, is about not being afraid to borrow beloved plot points or tropes to create a fresh experience, while also offering glimpses of entirely original concepts. Add to that the fact that Stranger Things hasn’t fully embraced any winter holidays, this book will be a must-read for fans of the series or genre enthusiasts who appreciate unconventional and holiday-related twists in otherwise horrifying adventures. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

A THING CALLED TRUTH #1

The first issue of a comic has to give you something to latch onto, some kind of hook that will bring you back. A Thing Called Truth seems like it wants that hook to be its mystery, which ultimately feels a little underwhelming. That doesn’t mean the book leaves you without that all-important hook, however. The lead character here is well-written and fascinating, convincing you each and every page to spend a little more time with her. I hope the story itself gets a little more interesting as A Thing Called Truth goes on, but I’m going to be back regardless because Mag is just such a damn delight to be around. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TWO MOONS #6

Two Moons starts a new arc here in issue #6, which means that most of this book merely sets the stage for what’s to come. A handful of new faces are introduced to the series in this issue while the larger conflict is also teased a bit throughout. As a whole, honestly don’t have many takeaways from this issue because it’s merely kicking off this new storyline. If this arc is as good as the previous one, though, then I’ll continue to look forward to what Two Moons has in store in the future. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5