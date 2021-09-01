Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/1/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, Dark Ages #1, and Red Sonja #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's Aquaman's 80th Birthday, and DC Comics is celebrating in style with the aptly titled Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, which brings together a number of talented creative teams for 11 short stories all focused on the King of Atlantis. There's a bit of everything in this collection, ranging from vintage-style Aquaman tales and jumps into possible futures to stories spinning out of the here and now as two new series prepare to launch. Despite the name at the top, this is really a collection that highlights the entire Aquaman family, which has been built out to include a stellar cast that makes the franchise the strongest it's been in decades, and they are also the reason this collection makes such a thrilling splash. Aquaman is one of DC's biggest icons, and he deserves to be celebrated as such. Thankfully DC did just that with the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, and it's a celebration no Aquaman fan will want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 Batman/Superman is about to ride off into the sunset, but before it goes fans get to take one last trip into the wonderfully weird classic cinema-inspired Archive of Worlds, and it ends the saga on a high note. Gene Luen Yang teams with Francesco Francavilla, Paul Pelletier, and Hi-Fi to create two distinct adventures that come full circle and intertwine. Impressively it’s a story you can read in any order, starting with either Superman or Batman’s side, but no matter which side you start with you’ll be compelled to jump into the other’s adventure to see how things played out and how each character grew from their experience. This feels like a vintage DC story in the absolute best way, and I’m going to be quite sad to see it go. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: FEAR STATE ALPHA #1 Batman's new Fear State is a jumbled, disjointed mess. Written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Riccardo Federici, the new event begins with Gotham in disarray (again), Batman cut off from his allies (again), and a number of X-factors bubbling to the surface. This time, Gotham's woes are being orchestrated by Scarecrow, who made a bargain with a shady private contractor to push Gotham to the brink in order to bring about a more promising future. While Batman is hopped up on fear toxin, his allies find themselves outmanuevered by Saint Industries, the new private contractor secretly orchestrating the event. The most intriguing part of the comic is the presence of Harley Quinn (who is trying to restore Poison Ivy's psyche) and Jace Fox, the soon-to-be Batman replacing Bruce Wayne. Generally speaking, this comic mostly feels like it's playing the same tune as last year's "Joker Wars," but with a different instrument. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN 2021 ANNUAL #1 While annuals can be hit or miss, Harley Quinn 2021 Annual is definitely a solid hit. Stephanie Phillips takes the issue and uses it to build on the current storyline unfolding in the pages of the main Harley Quinn title, but does it in a unique way, by digging deeper into the story as told through Kevin's perspective. The result is a story that not only offers a deeper perspective into Harley as she is and who she wants to be, but also offers a solid, highly entertaining adventure in the process. Also a truly fantastic aspect of the issue is that, despite having multiple artists, the issue feels fairly seamless. It's a fantastic issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 INFINITE FRONTIER #5 Now that the lingering questions of Infinite Frontier are beginning to be answered, it’s becoming clear how stunning and well-executed this event really is. This issue deals with its massive ensemble of DC heroes and villains in some stunning ways, balancing major plot reveals with heartfelt and epic character moments. It’s easy to see how the bare bones of this event could have been turned into a lesser event title, but in the hands of Joshua Williamson and company, it is an absolute revelation—one that feels both fundamentally modern and like the ultimate DC throwback. Seriously, this is a gem of a title. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MIDNIGHTER 2021 ANNUAL #1 This annual is a testament to the creative voices assembled in its telling. Abundant ambition is on display in a tale that introduces a new antagonist, toys with time travel, and utilizes a variety of narrative devices to distill what might ordinarily be a “six issues prepared for trade” into a jam-packed thrill ride that tells its story well with nary a wasted panel. Michael Avon Oeming proves to be a brilliant match for characters like Midnight and Mister Miracle - embracing their unique aesthetics and delivering plenty of optically pleasing panels amidst so much action. What’s more is that even with so many less-recognizable DC characters on the page, the issue proves to be a perfect introduction point as well as one bound to please longtime fans—especially those invested in the Midnighter and Apollo romance. From start to finish this is a comic that delivers excellent action, far out ideas, and colorful designs, but also never forgets to add a dash of sincerity and romance into the proceedings. Take a break from drawn out superhero sagas and remember what comics can deliver in a single package; you won’t regret it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STATIC: SEASON ONE #3 Static: Season One continues to re-tell Static's origin by blending together the original Milestone comics run with the popular animated series. There are a few nods to both the original comics series and the TV show here, but for the most part Vita Ayala, Nicholas Draper-Ivey, and Chriscross using the foundations of the past to tell a new story. There's a careful balance between hinting at the wider Milestone world while also focusing on Static and his immediate problems. While the comic meanders a bit with subplots at times, I think this comic feels both authentic and new, and it's been a fun superhero series so far. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #6 Even within the confines of its premise, Teen Titans Academy continues to find new and deeply entertaining ways to surprise me. This week’s issue, which kicks off an arc about an end-of-semester trip for some of the academy's younger students, is definitely among them. The issue proves to be a creative and entertaining showcase of some of the ensemble’s lesser-explored members, all culminating in a Scooby Doo-style mystery (something that the issue itself pokes fun at in a clever way) that will leave readers wanting more. While not every joke lands, Tim Sheridan’s script is so unabashedly fun, and Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona’s art really sets the tone in a necessary way. Teen Titans Academy is proving to be one of the most consistently-surprising books in DC's arsenal. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER GIRL #3 It’s no secret that I’ve adored Yara Flor’s Wonder Girl series, and while there are elements of issue #3 that rise above the rest, this is probably my least favorite issue of the series thus far. Mind you, the book continues to hold the high bar in terms of visuals, with stunning artwork from Joelle Jones, Adriana Melo, and Jordie Bellaire, and there are some scenes in the rainforest that are just absolutely jaw-dropping, including a character that I cannot wait to meet again. As in past issues, Yara herself is the book’s biggest and best weapon, with charm and humor to spare, including a hilarious first strike attempt and oath reciting that had me rolling. The problem is that everything else clutters what works so well. Sure there are some fun moments between Artemis and Cassie, but not enough to make up for the absence of Yara, and their hunt for Yara just isn’t nearly as compelling. Unfortunately when Yara is involved the book still becomes a bit confusing, as there a number of players in the mix that you don’t quite have the necessary context for yet, and so while I liked the final page hook of where we’re going, I didn’t quite understand how we got there. Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #48 "World War She-Hulk" is now three issues in, and I’m still a little conflicted about it. As always with Jason Aaron’s Avengers run there are some compelling character moments from Gorilla Man, Blade, and Echo, and artist Javier Garron and colorist David Curiel deliver stylish and action-packed pages that leap off the page. Unfortunately, it’s just not coming together for me, and it’s hard to peg exactly why. She-Hulk’s target doesn’t really get the needle moving, and while Gorilla Man’s conflict with his action is palpable, in other scenes it feels like he doesn’t really regret his decisions, so it’s hard to take his guilt or remorse seriously. You do come out of this understanding more of the lengths the Red Room went to to takeover She-Hulk, and the layering of systems at work does make her transformation believable, but what the book hasn’t convinced me of yet is the why we’re doing this at all. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 The first part of "The Last of the Marvels" wastes no time in shifting into full gear, and while it’s an action-heavy issue, Carol’s own internal conflicts are easily the most compelling elements of the issue. Kelly Thompson walks us through Carol’s mixture of doubt, guilt, will, fear, and compassion throughout a thrilling battle by artist Sergio Davila and colorist Jesus Aburtov, a battle between Carol and a mystery opponent that is wearing the same costume Carol was trapped in not too long ago. It’s also surprising that a Carol and Tony Stark dynamic can be this delightful after all the history between them, but they are a constant highlight, and I can’t believe I actually want Tony to stick around. Throw in a satisfying reveal and a hell of a hook for next issue and you’ve got one amazing start to a whirlwind adventure. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK AGES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Marvel Comics strives to replicate DC Comics’ surprise hit DCeased with another dark and deadly take on their own iconic superhero universe from writer Tom Taylor. Dark Ages #1 takes all of Marvel’s most popular heroes and plunges them into a world without any electrical power, a catastrophe with surprising effects on many of those heroes. Yet the debut is essentially all prologue narrating the world’s fall. It introduces a new threat and a core cast of characters to trace this new status quo, but barely considers the question of why readers should concern themselves with all of it beyond the recognizable faces stuffed inside. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1 Peach Momoko’s artwork is consistently gorgeous from page-to-page, and it provides reason enough for me to check out each issue of Demon Days - an ongoing collection of one-shots blending Marvel’s mythos with Japanese folklore. Yet the narrative emerging from that mixture is less than compelling. Fight sequences provide the highlights of this issue as Mariko confronts largely unmodified visions of Mystique and Sabretooth in a bloody, samurai style. There’s no hiding the violence and consequences here and that lends some gravitas to the rather dull proceedings surrounding these bloody splashes. Much of the dialogue is barely disguised exposition detailing what yokai and oni are and how that factors into the plot. The characters themselves possess only lore with little personality to display. No matter how dull the narrative may be, it still provides plenty of opportunities to showcase Momoko’s artistic talents and that’s enough to keep me following Demon Days long after Cursed Web. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HELLIONS #15 Superhero comics marketing wore out the noun “gamechanger” a long time ago, but that’s exactly what this issue is. After two installments of rising action as the Locus Vile avenge themselves on the Hellions, a wide-array of subplots and conflicts come to a head almost simultaneously. It’s that wonderful magic of serialized storytelling where one conflict is imbued with meaning from its many intersections, and Wells has planned this climax perfectly. The personal stakes for several of the most human characters make it tragic, the literal stakes are tremendous giving the grotesque superpowers on display, and the ramifications for the entire “Reign of X” and whatever follows demand to be considered. This is storytelling alchemy executed in splendidly gory detail by Roge Antonio who always gauges just the right level of detail to set readers cringing. Hellions #15 is everything this series offers at its best with gripping, three-dimensional characters, humor and horrific violence that defy imagination, and the freedom to tell a story with no preconceived endings. The results are gripping, as always. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1 The thing about the stories in "The Last Annihilation" is that they've been able to balance cosmic-level threats with deeply personal stories. That much is as evident as ever in this Wiccan & Hulkling one-shot that traverses all the way back to the beginning of their relationship. At the heart of the story is a plot about characters remaining true to themselves no matter what, and Anthony Oliveira manages to capture that exceptionally well with his script. Furthermore, Jan Bazaldua's line art fits in incredibly with the rest of the "Last Annihilation" stories, helping keep a cohesive brand across the board. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #21 New Mutants #21 takes some of the kids to space, while others deal with internal struggles. Artist Rod Reis proves more than up to the task, his painterly linework and his colors proving equally suited to the barren moon as to Krakoa's lush wilderness. As usual, Krakoa is all verdant greens, while he applies soft blues to the cosmic dark, pivoting to violent reds when the action begins. The issue sees Reis and Vita Ayala touching on some long-dangling plot threads that involve the entire X-line, including the status of the Brood hive as tenuous allies and Krakoa's stance on resurrection for clones. But where Ayala's dialogue is typically nuanced and heartfelt, here it's a bit stilted, with characters sounding as if they're reading from a school brochure or a handbook on conflict resolution, draining the interactions of some of their natural cadence. Still, it's a stellar issue offering more of what's been good about this series since Ayala took over writing duties, even if the execution is a little off this time around. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SINISTER WAR #4 Sinister War pushes through with a new issue this week, and it brings Peter's fight with a gallery of villains to an end. When an unexpected friend dies, readers watch as a thin explanation brings Spider-Man's fight to a close. Still, he must face Kindred to save MJ, but a grave cliffhanger will have fans wondering which of Peter's friends will die next. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9 It's hard to talk about the issue as a whole without spoiling its story (which is key to its effectiveness), but I feel safe saying this is one of the better ideas the High Republic era has seen thus far. Kreeve's journey is compelling and continues to get richer by the page. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4 Boy does this comic have an identity crisis. From the start, it seemed as if this series was looking to wrangle in fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also sprinkling in a few Easter Eggs for Spider-Man fans. This latest issue however feels like they decided to switch things up and place it strictly in the world of Marvel Comics, which is really a detriment to the series as a whole. The final reveal might be great for long-time Spidey fans, but it will leave casual MCU fans in the lurch. Needless to say, the issue tries to do a lot but fails to connect. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALMOST AMERICAN #1 “Based on a true story” is not a story hook unto itself; it’s a good joke in a Coen Bros. movie at best. Yet the entirety of Almost American #1 seems to take that line as being sufficient for delivering stakes and excitement. While the story of two Russian agents expatriating to the United States and delivering secrets to the CIA was certainly exciting for those involved, it offers readers little, at least in this debut issue. The two agents in question provide a broad view of where they come from, but little to invest readers in the character’s personal stakes or motives. It’s unclear by the end why they are leaving or what exactly it means for anyone involved, beyond the impossibility of return to their homeland. A series of moments are delivered with an implied “and then” hanging between each in chronological order that resembles a technical report more than a dramatic narrative. While the artwork is consistently functional, characters fail to emote on the page resulting in stiff encounters laid over stiff dialogue. For all of the terror and tension these real individuals may have experienced, it simply cannot be found in the pages of Almost American #1. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BASILISK #4 The latest issue of Boom's horror series is one of its best, finally bringing the Chimera into the path of Hannah, whose preparation to battle the supernatural beings is the star of the show here. Basilisk #4 gets down and dirty with this first encounter, with Bunn and Scharf firing on all engines here. While I wish that we got to know more about Hannah, Basilisk is a solid entry into Boom's library at present. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE BEAUTY: ALL GOOD THINGS #1 The final issue of The Beauty traces two partnerships to their end. The first story is primarily composed of epilogue with the first few pages wrapping up loose ends from a series that stayed off shelves long enough to leave readers forgetting exactly what was being chased to begin with. It’s a competent affair, but also one that fails to deliver the sort of Bonnie & Clyde finale it aims for. The second half is a much-better delivery that evokes a clearer tone and summons the best of what The Beauty could be - aided in no small part by the return of Jeremy Haun’s artwork. There’s a bittersweet quality overriding the entire affair and affixing a human face to the often ludicrous, genre elements grounds the conclusion in a genuinely affecting manner. Even if it reads as too little, too late, this is a short story that functions on its own terms and will offer an effective denouement and grace note in collected formats. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #3 Deconstructed superheroes. Familiar unfamiliarity. Another Black Hammer review in and here I am spewing the same stuff I've said likely dozens of times before. This world has always been about reducing superhero comics to their basic essence, but Reborn takes that even further. It's a hero book in spirit but gives us the mundane aspects of Lucy Weber's life. It gives us heroes in therapy, but actually therapy and not something entirely over the top. In terms of pace, Reborn #3 is probably the slowest issue yet, but ends with the perfect cliffhanger that'll bring you right back. There's a certain mystery still lingering about Lucy and her past with Doctor Andromeda and that's starting to run just the slightest tired since there's been no real movement on it in two issues but as of now, it's a pretty big non-factor. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #29 The multiversal mayhem continues for the Scoobies in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #29 from Jeremy Lambert, Marianna Ignazzi, and Mattie Iacono. With the group fractured and caught up in the Watchers council's internal politics, factions form around Rupert Giles and his mother, allied with different slayers. Giles going on a righteous rant about how the Watchers treats the Slayers is among the most emotionally satisfying moments of this series, even without being entirely earned. (Slapping one of the quotes from the television show that best encapsulates why Giles and his relationship with Buffy are beloved by fans onto the issue's back cover isn't doing this scene any favors). Ignazzi's clean, concise linework and Iacono soft colors restore some of the modern, youthful tones that the series aspired to when it launched, something in the school of Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson, though not on the same level. Yet, certain characters can be hard to tell apart, particularly Buffy and Anya, as there's not much separating them visually beyond their outfits and a shade of blonde. There's also still too much going on here narratively, burying the emotional core that's vital to making Buffy work, but this is a solid issue with some notable high points amid continuing series woes. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #12 With this issue, Commanders in Crisis finally comes to a close—and it’s a finale as ambitious and complicated as what came before it. After eleven issues of a fight for free will in the last corner of the multiverse, every battle comes to a head, in a way that both feels overstuffed and bordering on stretched thin. As has been the case with the majority of the series, there are some ambitious and heartwarming concepts peppered in, but the way they’re presented might leave some things to be desired, particularly in trying to find a balance between satisfying, well-executed action and lengthy and flowery monologues. While I feel like there’s a bit more I could have gotten from Commanders in Crisis’ finale, I do have to admit that I admire it for all of its efforts. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GEIGER #6 Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s final issue of this volume in Geiger is a showcase for an ambitious swing at bat, one that perhaps doesn’t connect. When Geiger #6 is focused on the actual story at hand it can be quite thrilling, with Frank’s precision in action sequences and fights remaining an unmatched talent in comic art. Where the issue stumbles is in the attempts to set up a larger comic book universe. Though these confusing set ups distract from the conclusion of this actual narrative but I’d be lying if I said that the one explicitly featured in Geiger #6 wasn’t of interest. Other Publishers #2 GROO MEETS TARZAN #2 Groo Meets Tarzan does a very solid job of linking together the wild worlds of both of these beloved comic characters, but it misses the mark when it comes to the bookends that document the surreal adventures of creators Mark Evanier and Thomas Yeates. Ultimately, however, if you're a fan of either of these characters, there's plenty to find in here that you'll enjoy. Both Evanier and Yeates are firing on all cylinders when it comes to their artwork and it's amazing how both styles are able to blend in with one another. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 INKBLOT #12 Inkblot issues its newest update this week which leaves our heroine lost on her path. As her mystical black cat continues to rile up trouble, fans watch as universes pass page by page including purgatory of all things. And when our heroine is asked to help an unsuspecting cause, things only get more complicated for our leads. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 JULES VERNE'S LIGHTHOUSE #5 Jules Verne's Lighthouse closes with a heart-wrenching issue filled with lies and deceit. An epic battle bring outs heroine closer to home, but a mole manages to turn the tides of war when no one is looking. A simple finale brings the moral tale to a close, and its heartwarming ending is shredded when the fate of our villains is discovered. And in the end, well - you will be wondering whether a certain AI robot needs to carry on with a new series. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 KAIJUMAX SEASON SIX #3 Kaijumax: Season Six #3 sees cartoonist Zander Cannon blending the tropes of war films into his usual sentai meets prison movie world. Cannon proves capable of applying his typically cartoonish and uncomplicated style to the horrors of war. He smartly opts to let the over-the-top sci-fi horrors of a pitched battle in outer space convey the magnitude and horror of combat the way the grittiness of a ground war story might. Due to the alien invasion of Earth, Kang catches up with an old comrade in arms from a past war, one that's taken a different path than did Kang after the war. In classic Kaijumax style, Cannon draws readers into this formidable, heroic warrior before subverting the exterior by revealing the fractured being beneath the shell and at the least opportune time. Meanwhile, the prisoners of Kaijumax continue to serve as cannon fodder and run perilously close to past temptations. It's another dose of Kaijumax's heady blend of colorful genre tropes and understated emotion that fans gave up trying to quit long ago. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LUCKY DEVIL #2 Lucky Devil reels the gory, twisted humor of its opening issue for a bit of world-building. Stanley is slowly becoming the head of his own religion, building up enough power that Satan worshippers want to join forces and other demons want to tear him apart. Personally, I think the ideas presented here are far more interesting than the last issue’s splatter-fest but won't mind if the series tries to balance the two going forward. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #6 Boom Studios's Magic: The Gathering #6 is almost entirely a flashback, chronicling moments from the life of Planeswalker Jaya Ballard. While series artist Ig Guara draws a few present-day scenes, the issue brings in guest artist French Carlomagno to Jaya's memories. Guest colorist Francesco Segalo shines in these scenes, depicting Jaya's affinity for pyromancy with dangerously warm lighting effects that are captivating on the page. The flashbacks explain the threat of Marti Lage, an cosmic horror from the Ice Age of Dominario, the original setting of Magic: The Gathering. Marit Lage, through her brine priests and cultists, seeps into the minds of the disenfranchised, looking for something to which they can believe in and belong. It's an understated tie back into the event on Ravnica, a form of class or caste struggle taking place as Marti Lage's followers whipped the unguilded into action against the established guild. It's a subtle working of a specific brand of populism—one in which demagogues manipulate large populations through cults of personality to rage indiscriminately against longstanding institutions—into the Magic multiverse. Magic: The Gathering #6 is almost entirely a backstory info dump solving the series' great mystery and setting up the story's next act, but it's least it has some depth to it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 Good stories transcend the confines of the page. When done well, they somehow expand the actual framework of their format and "story" being told to become something more, to take on a larger meaning. But The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #5 isn't just a good story or a story done well. The final chapter of Ram V's series about Death's quest to take back her job when she's rendered obsolte after the birth of the human, Darius, who will invent immortality is something more than that. It's exquisite. What works so well here is that the issue both ends and begins even as it both begins and ends. The issue sees Laila return for her last life, going to see Darius, now an old man. It's the big confrontation that she's been waiting for but it isn't something that she expects it to be. Both she and Darius have learned things about the nature of life, death, and the human experience, lessons that grant each of them different conclusions than either of them likely expected. For the reader, the story ends, but there's also this wisdom and this hope. There are no big sweeping answers here, just a sense of place and peace about the complexity and brevity of existence. While Ram V's elegant an eloquent words do much of that work, it's Filipe Andrade's gorgeous art that lets the message sing. The bottom line is this: The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is an incredible work as a series, but #5 is a brilliant piece of art that goes beyond it's pages as both wisdom of the human experience and art. It is, simply put, a masterpiece. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MILES TO GO #5 The dynamics between Amara, Alea, and Moses is one I grew quite fond of throughout Miles To Go, and in the apparent conclusion of this initial story, it’s one that held up quite strongly. Context provided through the fifth issue neatly tied together themes of mentoring present throughout the series, though the revelations about Amara’s past and her daughter’s future very much felt like an info dump as opposed to an organic explanation. The final moments of the story that cycled between pink and blue filters as the climax and chaos closed in on the cast looked nice even if the way things wrapped up all felt a bit too convenient. -- Tanner Dedmon

Other Publishers #3 PARASOMNIA #3 Despite this being the penultimate issue, the mystery of Parasomnia becomes murkier than ever. At its core, this title is awfully dark with its bloodshed and demonic characters yet it comes across as a light read thanks to the lighter artwork and thick lettering. Though things improved from issue #1 to #2, it feels like the story took a step back here ahead of its finale next month. At the very least #4 now has awfully heavy lifting to do. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 PHANTOM ON THE SCAN #3 Phantom On The Scan #5 takes a turn right back into the alien infection by way of body horror subgenera Cullen Bunn adores. It doesn’t quite mesh with the dream-like vibe the rest of the story (and it’s unique artwork) was going for but it at least ends well. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 RED SONJA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] From beginning to end, this week’s Red Sonja #1 proves to be a bloody and stylish new chapter in the sweeping epic of its protagonist. Mirka Andolfo, Luca Blengino, Guiseppe Cafaro, and company start Sonja on a journey that’s both bold and familiar—but honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. With a just-compelling-enough plot and some intriguing, unexpected art choices, the first issue winds up being a perfect jumping-on point for any type of fan or reader. Red Sonja is one of those characters who always deserves a consistently-quality ongoing title, and if Red Sonja #1 is any indication, she now has another one. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #260 Savage Dragon #260 is something it feels like we haven't seen for a while: a kind of average, workaday issue of Savage Dragon. After almost 40 issues of high stakes events, this month's issue centers on Paul Dragon and Alex Wilde as they prepare for their wedding, while Malcolm has to face off against Torment, a villain we haven't seen in several years. The result is an entertaining book with widescreen action, but one that doens't feel as anxiety-inducing as some of the big, bloody battles of recent months (not that this one is lacking in the blood department). -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 SECOND COMING: ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #4 Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #4 is a bit darker of a comic than the prevous issue, but it pulls back together the stories of both Jesus and Sunstar when Sunstar's nemesis, Cranius, attacks. What really works well with this issue is that it highlights the less than positive aspects of Sunstar, showing how he was a bully in high school and the impact of that, as well as how both he and his wife approach dealing with an elderly family member. On the flip side of that, we continue to get an interesting juxtaposition between the peace and wisdom presented by Jesus and how it seems almost naive against the general inclination of mankind. It's an interesting mix of things, bringing these two stories together, but it makes for a very balanced issue and while it's still a little unclear where the overall story is going, it doesn't really feel like there needs to be a strong, driving plot. It's a nice change of pace. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #43 Sonic throws down with the Deadly Six in an encounter with several highlights - including a few surprisingly rough encounters and an excellent showing from Miles “Tails” Prower. Yet those moments don’t make up for an issue with often disconnected action beats and an unfinished quality of artwork. Consistently thin lines fail to differentiate the Deadly Six on the page and several panels appear barely distinguished from roughs in a digital format. It’s a noticeable drop for a series that sets a high bar for consistency in presentation. What’s more is the total dropping of a prominent storyline that is miraculously remembered only at the final page. A lack of cause-and-effect and quality render what could have been a thrilling issue to an easily forgotten intermediary chapter. It’s not terrible, but falls far short of the expectations IDW has set amongst its various Sonic the Hedgehog comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SPAWN #321 It’s almost like Todd himself has forgotten what is going on in this series as his three leads spend a lot of valuable time arguing with each other in what is perhaps one of the dullest sequences of the series in some time. Artist Carlo Barberi, typically reliable in creating dynamic imagery for McFarlane’s podling scripts, seems to have hit a wall himself delivering art that is static, stilted, and amateurish at times. As I’ve written before, the issues of Spawn that read like wheel spinning or piece moving across the board can be taxing, and this is one of the most egregious examples even with a final page that carries weight. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #8 This issue goes back to the story and characters that have been absent for a couple of months, while also completely overhauling the art style. It's incredibly jarring, as many of the characters only vaguely look like the versions you'll remember. It's not that anything here is bad or wrong—it's a fairly standard entry, if not a little bland—but it takes some serious getting used to. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext