Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/16/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Iron Man #1, Detective Comics #1027, Stillwater #1, and Slaughterhouse-Five. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it!

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN #99 Batman #99 has a lot of things that are going on but nothing that actually really matters. With Batman #100 coming up and bringing with it the conclusion of "The Joker War," the issue is very clearly setup and there are some gems —Nightwing's suit is one of them, Harley Quinn calling Batman out for his refusal to end things with the Joker. But, as has been most of this run, nothing lives up to the hype. Tynion has transformed the Joker into some sort of long-term plan kind of guy with his own warped vision for Gotham. He's tried to apply meaning to an agent of chaos and give him a deeper purpose and it just feels cheap, hollow, and frankly kind of lame. Ultimately, this whole issue is just bad. The stalling, the bad characterization. It's well past time for this story to come to an end that, if the lead up is any indication, is going to be nothing more than smoke, mirrors, and marketing hype. Just like the whole arc has been. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #10 Ellis and Hitch continue this solid Batman maxi-series and though each issue tends to have a formula, man does that formula work. As Bruce gets to the bottom of the mystery that has been plaguing both him and Gotham, the true star of the show is Alfred whose dry wit and killer edge Ellis handles extremely well. One of the better issues of the series to date. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #25 This Catwoman issue has a lot riding on it—it’s the title’s landmark 25th issue, the first proper issue of Ram V’s run on the character, and a proper tie-in to the events of the "Joker War" crossover. Even with all of that on its plate, Catwoman #25 becomes a celebratory, impactful, and truly delightful installment. The three stories—which see Ram V accompanied by artists Fernando Blanco, John Paul Leon, and Juan Ferreyra - weave together to establish a new sort of status quo for Selina, while also honoring the history of everything she’s been through over the past few years. As the narrative gradually turns inward and says more about Selina herself, it really sings, and finds some clever ways to honor what has made Selina such a cool, compelling, and uniquely human antihero. As is the case with an issue involving three artists, the art quality fluctuates slightly, but the visual world of every story has something unique to celebrate. Even if you haven’t properly read a Catwoman issue in a while, this should absolutely be one you check out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1027 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With a $10 price tag, it's hard to make a strong recommendation for Detective Comics #1027. There are several good stories here, and perhaps one or two great ones, but the price tag is hard to swallow, especially given that DC Comics just released a similar issue in 2019. If you enjoy the creative teams and don't mind paying a premium for comics meant to provide only a snapshot, this comic is at least worth a flip-through. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #53 Justice League #53 reads like a footnote—an afterthought featuring B-list characters and subplots for something much larger. That’s a very strange approach for a series that is supposedly about the greatest team of heroes at DC Comics, and it’s one that reads poorly regardless of expectations. About half of the issue is spent explaining what events led to this apocalyptic series of events, both in prior issues of Justice League and various “Metal” events. What little story is told here relies on a reader’s familiarity with those plots, as well. Packed into an oversized omnibus fusing all of these moving parts together and issue #53 might be a useful inflection point, but when read on its own it appears like scribblings at the margins of a story so large and unwieldy that even those picking up all of the related issues are left to guess at how this all fits together instead of appreciating the grand scale and wild twists that Death Metal purports to possess. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 METAL MEN #10 Metal Men has been building up goodwill and momentum over the past couple of issues, but the glorified info dump of this issue might threaten a lot of that. Over a year later, we finally get the Nth Metal Man’s origin story, but it’s nowhere near as unconventional or unpredictable as fans might have hoped. With two issues to go, it’s unclear if the series will successfully stick the landing, or just go out with a whimper. There are some interesting nuggets here that stretch back through decades of Metal Men lore, and make it abundantly clear that the creative team care about bringing these characters to life, it's just unclear if they can make a majority of readers care. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #45 Teen Titans is drawing to a close, but no part of this finish feel planned or purposeful. The Titans are both mending wounds caused by Robin… by following his instruction. They are making amends for illegally incarcerating people… by legally incarcerating them. Issue #45 raises a lot of questions it doesn’t possess answers for in a mad dash to wrap things up. That also means that most of the action sequences are rushed with the tone of a sideshow before a main event that never arrives. The Titans fight some small problems, then some bigger versions, while guest stars poke their heads into the issue. Marvel #1 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1 Amazing Spider-Man: Sins of Norman Osborn debuts this weekend and puts Peter Parker in hard spot. Spider-Man is dead set on saving Norman Osborn from the Sin-Eater, but readers find there are far more enemies at hand than the Green Goblin. And when Spider-Man's friends decide they must stop their friends at any cost, our hero becomes a target in the worst of ways. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #23 While my previous criticisms of the art not being able to hold up to Coates' story still somewhat apply with this issue, the changing of narratives to Sharon Carter works wonders for the finale of the battle with Selene. Having been kept in an elderly state for years, our time, fans of the character might like the revelation of the final page and this issue does make for a nice character study of the SHIELD agent. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN #5 Conan’s spent the entirety of Battle for the Serpent’s Crown in unfamiliar lands, but in the final issue, it feels like he’s been transported back to his own. He’s able to utilize his brute strength, brains, and minimal banter in a satisfying showdown against Champion and Mephisto where his no-nonsense demeanor can shine. It’s Conan at its core with equally impressive close-ups and wide shots of all the action, and the way the issue’s opening pages loop back around to the conclusion makes the payoff that much better. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #12 Excalibur #12 takes one of the most poorly designed and written relics from Marvel Comics in the 90s and transforms the Externals into a compelling piece of its narrative. Strange strands of lore come together in an issue that delivers an extended climax (and no forced “X of Swords” references) from multiple perspectives. Apocalypse’s story is the most compelling by far as his villainous philosophy is reimagined with some careful thought and an appreciation for collective action. Even as he fills centerstage, every other member of Excalibur to appear in issue #12 plays a crucial role. This is the best issue of Excalibur and finally begins to realize the promise found with the many talented creators and story elements at play. It also includes the best infographic from any “Dawn of X” title this month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM #1 I have to be completely honest: I haven't been much of a fan of Hickman's X-Men run. At all. But Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1 is exquisite. The story itself is beautifully written. Hickman has captured perfectly the regalness and nuance of Storm while also managing to somehow get the other characters making up the issue right as well. Emma Frost is in the issue only briefly, but she's absolutely spot-on. And the art? The art is absolutely beyond gorgeous. Dauterman's art marries absolutely perfectly with Wilson's color. It's just so lush and graceful and, best of all, beautiful in a way that is realistic to the characters being drawn. From cover to cover, this is a truly glorious book and while there is a little bit of cliche in some of Storm's thoughts about life and its meaning, this book is so beautiful we'll just look past it. It's wonderful. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 HELLIONS #4 This team exudes charisma in an issue where both individually tortured personalities and idiosyncratically charming relationships are on display in every page. The resolution of their orphanage battle speaks to the violent joy the Hellions bring to each page, and offers a highlight for nearly every character on the team. The aftermath is every bit as striking with some moving one-page character studies. Even if this issue’s infographic delivers an extended expository infodump, it’s hard to slow down Hellions. This is a series fueled on ultraviolent action, black humor, and Coen-esque characters; it’s a joy to read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #37 The Immortal Hulk #37 could have simply reimagined The Leader in so many frightening forms as to make him one of the most haunting villains in all of Marvel Comics. That would have been sufficient to earn this single a spot in the Marvel canon, but it goes one step further. After several issues slowly reintroduced this big-headed arch-enemy, his plan unfurls across an extended climax of a comic—a single action sequence using almost the entire series’ cast across multiple settings—with the complexity of an orchestra, and it hits every last note. Each turn of the page builds momentum and heightens the stakes, making it feel like a race to the very last page, one that lands like a bass drum. It’s one of the most thrilling single issue experiences of 2020, and it remains so on a second, third, and even fourth read. Bravo. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) IRON MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Iron Man #1 proves exactly how timely and timeless Tony Stark can be in 2020, when paired with the right creators. This debut issue might not have everything fans have grown to expect from Iron Man, but it has so much more—a soulfulness, an earnestness, and the perfect blend of aspiration and consequence. This is Iron Man as he should be narratively and visually portrayed in comics, both within the context of the Marvel universe and our current society. Midway through the issue, Tony remarks that "we need to remember what it's like to be human." While there's no telling how the rest of this Iron Man run will take form, its debut indicates that Marvel has finally remembered what it's like for Tony Stark to be human. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS #6 Despite Verla's attempts to kill Luke, the burgeoning Jedi manages to evade certain doom and gain insight about why she appeared to him in his visions. Luke investigates a former Jedi temple to encounter a variety of figures from the past, in both physical and figurative form, and ignites a new spark within him to guide him along his Jedi path. After the lengthy stretch of story focusing specifically on Luke, this series finally expands upon that world to see what other characters are up to at this time, while also planting seeds about Luke's evolution towards becoming a Jedi master. With fans knowing that the High Republic era of mythology would be emphasized going forward, it's hard to tell whether its historical inclusion was due to publishing initiatives or organically emerged, but this concluding chapter of the arc felt not only like a fulfilling end to this specific journey but also sets the stage for the continuing narrative to go in a variety of exciting directions. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #5 After an examination of Padmé's body, Vader heads to the remote planet upon which she seemingly gave birth, which also brings with it an intense conflict with those who remain devoted to Amidala. The big discovery, however, is a recording of Padmé's final moments alive and the emotional change it triggers within the Sith Lord. Despite another issue remaining in this arc, this issue marks the highpoint for this series, as it blends intense and exciting combat with some genuine emotions from Vader, planting the seeds of the ultimate change of heart he experiences in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, while keeping that shift subtle the whole time. With another issue to go in this narrative, our expectations are quite high regarding Vader's reunion with Palpatine and the ways in which their chaotic relationship will move forward after an emotional fire within Vader has been ignited. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #7 Cates brings some interesting ideas to Thor in this new arc, even if the whole "maybe I'm unworthy" bit feels stale. He writes a Beta Ray Bill that perhaps even outshines Thor himself. The big issue here is the artistic style of Kuder. The work in this book is solid, but it just doesn't feel right for the piece. It's becoming a bit of a recurring issue for Cates. Venom was written with Ryan Stegman's art in mind, and the series just didn't feel cohesive when he stepped away. The same is true for Thor and Nic Klein, who were seemingly a match made in heaven. Without Klein's style, this take on the God of Thunder loses quite a bit of its edge. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #12 X-Men #12 is a prelude to the big "X of Swords" crossover, which begins next week. Like many such intros, the issue lays out the history that sets the stage for the event to come. Often this burden weighs down an issue, but here it plays to writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Leinil Yu's strengths. Hickman is known for mythology building, and he gets do to do that here with no distraction. Yu's jaw-clenched, starchy style works well when it depicts a legend in the telling, which his what we have here. It's all scene-setting, but it'll have readers eager for "X of Swords" to get into full swing next week. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1 A fun, old-school look at Cyclops’ origin that somehow manages to introduce modern sensibilities without being drowned in cynicism. If you love Scott Summers, the X-Men, classic Marvel or Alex Ross’ returning Marvels anthology it’s definitely worth a look. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BIG GIRLS #2 Jason Howard continues to craft an impeccably plotted sci-fi series with Big Girls. Serving as both its writer and artist, his command of the world speaks volumes to the creativity he has as a force in comics but also reveals the mastery he holds over executing his narrative within the medium itself. Issue #2 keeps up the breakneck pace started by the inaugural piece of the story with even more dynamic action and a deeper descent into the larger mystery being planned for the series. Take a chance on Big Girls folks, it’s got something to say. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 BILLIONAIRE ISLAND #6 The final issue of the incredible Billionaire Island is finally here and as much as it pains me to say it, this is where the title finally runs into some missteps. The issue feels like, in a very broad sense, a clean up of sorts. Shelly and the other surviving captives have fled Freedom Unlimited and are telling the world about the horrors of the plans the super rich have for them, but even the truth doesn't seem to change anything. That's not particularly disappointing. That's actually the ending one would expect, a sharp bit of punctuation on this incredible satire. However, where the title starts to go astray is in how it reverses that apathetic response to an extent. Yes, the super rich get their comeuppance and it's honestly kind of hilarious, but it also feels sort of like someone thought "well, we should just stick it to the rich" without letting the more chilling ending of mass apathy stick in the reader's craw. Taken as a whole, Billionaire Island is a great series, but issue #6 loses its footing, weakening an otherwise great run. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #8 It’s funny, Bloodshot is usually at its most fun when the mindless brawling and shootouts are cranked up to 11. But Bloodshot #8 doesn’t have much of either, instead opting to give Nix a pretty excellent backstory (even if you, like me, hated the obvious betrayal from earlier issues) while having Bloodshot deal with the moral quandary of fighting certain assailants. That latter part doesn’t quite stick the landing, but A for effort. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DEAD DAY #3 Dead Day takes a sharp turn with issue #3. Things started to look like they might work out too easily for Melissa and Jeremy as they sought revenge on the man who killed Jeremy years before, but when things go awry, all of the best laid plans begin to come undone while. There are some surprising reveals in the issue that almost elevate the story from a simple revenge tale but with zombies type of thing, but there's also a surprise decision Melissa makes that definitely changes the tone of the whole series going forward. It's a solid issue that does have some intense moments, but otherwise plays out very nicely. The only real weakness is the cultist storyline. It feels a bit too much like "Riverdale" in the worst possible way and that doesn't really move much this issue. Other than that, Dead Day #3 is a strong comic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 FAITHLESS II #4 During what should be a celebration of Faith's latest show, Louis arrives just in time to complicate matters, leaving the artist confused about his intentions. While attempting to uncover what he's up to, an unexpected love interest appears to Faith, who understandably ignites even more complications for the artist. Despite featuring magic and specters appearing to Faith, this is the closest we've come in this series to seeing her "normal" life, for better or worse. What makes this issue a success is that, despite being stripped from a variety of otherworldly elements, it still makes for an engaging story, even if we're left with just as many questions at this chapter's conclusion as we had at its start. However, the final pages do hint at bigger things for Faith just over the horizon, which has us excited for what's to come. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 FIREFLY #20 Firefly #20 bring on artist Daniel Bayliss for a prelude to the new storyline "Blue Sun Rising." Bayliss's artwork is immediately striking as a return to the cartoonish energy of the earliest issues of the series and a departure from the more realistic, Western-tinged visuals of more recent installments. It's a welcome change. Greg Pak, as usual, provides the kind of snappy dialogue that Firefly fans expect. The story begins by checking in with Mal, who is still acting as both Bandit King and the local sheriff. The issue focuses its back half on the Serenity crewmembers absent from the recent story arc while off searching for a new Browncoats homeland. It's a welcome shift in focus, and Pak does a great job of highlighting the tension between doing what's best for the crew and doing what's best for the Independents army, using River Tam's point of view as a detached innocent just looking for a place to put down roots. Francesco Segala shows some real versatility as a colorist, switching between the Boros desert's earthiness to jungle vistas and lush plains, even if his lighting effects occasionally wash out characters in an odd way. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GOOSEBUMPS: SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #1 Goosebumps as a series has always been disposable, albeit fun, reading for younger audiences looking for a terror filled story, but this comic adaptation seems to lean far more into the former than the latter. If younger readers are looking for a scare, better to crack open any of the old novels rather than this wanting tale. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 HEAD LOPPER #13 The mythos of Head Lopper feels like a much greater thing than it did a few years ago—the opening pages of issue #13 lay out a recap of the story so far, lines from ancient texts, and a gorgeous map of this fantastical world. Yet the story is as accessible as ever with a compelling quest narrative and abundance of eccentric characters. Even the most violent or terrifying pages exude a sense of fun that makes this oversized issue impossible to put down until you’re done reading. Like each of the prior 3 arcs, this beginning reintroduces its characters and important elements while introducing a new story thread. 