Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/23/2020

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X of Swords: Creation #1, Suicide Squad #9, An Unkindness of Ravens #1, and Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it!

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1025 Considering that most of this current Action Comics arc has been pretty "eh, it's okay" at best, Action Comics #1025 is actually a fast-paced, and action-packed chapter of "The House of Kent" arc. So at least there's the entertainment aspect. That said, the issue is weak on plot, especially when you consider all the build up and effort that went into this. Bendis crams a lot of random bits and bobs he's been tinkering with into this issue only to smack the reader with a really flimsy cliffhanger. With a run overall that has frequently been deeply unsatisfying, messy, and at times even entirely out of character for one of DC's most iconic, this issue feels as desperate and as messy as it gets. Again, the artwork also is not helpful in that it is, once again, messy, out of proportion, and doesn't quite communicate the visual urgency that the writing is so eager to have you feel. It's another miss. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 AQUAMAN #63 Jackson has been a key player in Aquaman over the past year, but it’s not been until these past few issues that he’s felt so not just important but also relatable. Writer Jordan Clark takes advantage of the surreal circumstances (he is traveling with the mind of his grandfather in a giant mech Manta head after all) to explore Jackson’s own inner conflicts and the root of not just Jackson’s issues with his father but also the issues between Manta and his father at the same time, and it’s all incredibly compelling. It helps that artist Marco Santucci and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr bring Jackson and his Grandfather to life in such vivid ways through the book, though I will say the Trench don’t always feel as threatening as they should. Still, the stakes are high enough to deliver the necessary tension in the claustrophobic battles and seeing Jackson overcome the baggage that’s been holding him back is worth every damn penny, so if you’re a fan of Jackson or the Aquaman side of the world in general, this is a must. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATGIRL #49 Barbara Gordon’s latest solo run is nearing the end of its conclusion, but it is doing so with a profound and incredibly compelling conclusion. Playing off of last issue's cliffhanger - of an unknown woman being found dead in a Batgirl costume - the issue brings Barbara's life as both a superhero and a young woman to a pivotal breaking point. While the conceit and cast of Batgirl #49 is relatively intimate compared to other stories in the run, it feels incredibly expansive and significant in scale, both on an emotional and a narrative level. Cecil Castellucci proves that she is one of the best writers Batgirl has had in recent years, and Robbi Rodriguez’s art is a perfectly surreal, stylized compliment. This issue proves how meaningful and entertaining stories surrounding Barbara Gordon can be—which makes the fact that this series is nearing its end all the more bittersweet. This is absolutely worth your time—and your praise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND #47 After setting up over a number of issues, Batman Beyond #49 decides it’s time to finally light off the fireworks and blow some things up. The Bat Family survives Zeh-ro's initial attack, wipe out his forces and blow his space station out into orbit, all while the threat down on Earth is quickly dealt with. It’s a quick, fun little issue that feels like the final five minutes of an episode from the original cartoon. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #12 There’s only so many times that a plot can begin with “well Batman’s an idiot”, but if you’re going to create another one of those stories, it at least needs to be as entertaining as Batman/Superman #12. Writer Joshua Williamson does bring back in Batman’s paranoia for another go-round, which leads to an even worse situation for… well, Earth, but despite the well worn premise Williamson runs with it and heads right into summer blockbuster territory, delivering a story that feels epic in scope and with high enough stakes that just about any fan of big blue and the dark knight will appreciate. Artist Max Raynor and colorist Alejandro Sanchez are up to that summer blockbuster challenge as well, and are the perfect fit for this quite delightful DC popcorn flick. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #23 The latest iteration of Books of Magic wraps up by harping on familiar themes of power and responsibility. What writer Daniel Barnett does that's refreshing is emphasize the role that consequences play in that dynamic, a point as salient today as it ever was. The series has seen characters come face-to-face, in the most literal sense, with the results of their bad choices, with Tim Hunter facing his spectral self and, in this issue, Tim's three friends learning that the Cold Flame cult has been led by versions of themselves from a dark future all along. This self-vs-self conflict is made most literal in Rose and Doctor Occult occupying the same space as they argue against each other during Tim's trial, a dynamic that artist Tom Fowler seems to delight in depicting. The issue shows the symptoms of being an unplanned finale, with some long-simmering conflicts coming to abrupt resolutions, but Barnett and Fowler manage to send the Books of Magic off with a sense of closure, warmth, and hope. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - SPEED METAL #1 The Death Metal tie-ins and one-shots have had incredibly varying levels of success over the past few months, but Speed Metal might be one of the best yet. The issue sees Wally, Barry, and other members of the Flash Family joining forces against an immensely powerful situation, with the goal of changing the entire tide of “Death Metal” as we know it. Joshua Williamson further proves why he has been such an incredible Flash writer over the past few years, turning an issue that mainly consists of characters running through the Speed Force into something that feels kinetic and incredibly intense. The art from Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira keeps the energy you’d expect from a Flash book, but gives it a bodacious, rock-and-roll flair. Wally West fans—and fans of just good comic storytelling—won’t want to miss this. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #762 Joshua Williamson's run on Barry Allen comes to a close, reveling in everything that is the Scarlet Speedster, proving he was one of the greats, alongside the likes of Mark Waid and Geoff Johns. While I think Zoom could have been handled in a way that was just a bit less contrived, it felt in character with Barry's personality. A great conclusion to a great run. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #26 The end is near for this iteration of Justice League Dark and everything continues to move toward this arc's conclusion at a breakneck pace. As I said the last time around, this team—and its members, for that matter—operate better when they're alone. It's how the team was built, it's entirely by design. That may be why I think this issue takes a step back—the gang begins to reassemble and it leads to one exposition dump after one. Luckily here, the pace is quick enough to keep me interested. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 THE LAST GOD #9 The Last God amps up in intensity, as the party splits and face deadly challenges on their road to the Black Stairs. I enjoyed that the comic finally shifted from the sins of the past to the more intense threats of the present. Facing corrupted giants and worse threats is much more exciting than a litany of flashback scenes pounding in the same theme over and over again. These may have been necessary for the plot, but I'd rather more focus go to the characters trying to overcome the mistakes of their forebears rather than the forebears themselves. It'll be interesting to see where the story goes next, as two of the characters seem slated for death in the next issue (or two). -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 SHAZAM #15 Following Geoff Johns' run with Billy Batson, Jeff Loveness takes the reins and manages to set apart why the boy in an adult superhero's body is different from the likes of Superman and Batman, in not just personality but powers to boot. This issue is a one and done story that does well at capturing the world and character of Captain Marvel, adding in enough levity to make this a worth while read for comic lovers across the board. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #9 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Suicide Squad #9 offers an appropriate climax for the series as it prepares to end. Even when revealed months in advance, this twist still resonates because it builds upon themes and character work the story has engaged with from its very start. Every aspect of this death is earned and emphasizes what this iteration of Suicide Squad is all about. It is a stunning issue filled with action and a wide-array of tonal beats, but it all traces the same essential questions and doesn’t hesitate to answer them in its final few pages. Few moments in superhero comics—a genre filled with resurrections and cash grabs—earn the gravitas they project. This one does. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 DAREDEVIL #22 Daredevil fights gentrification plays a lot better in the pages of Daredevil #22 than I could have ever anticipated. A conversation between Matt Murdock and Tony Stark does away with the easy didacticism often attributed to superhero comics, and instead attempts to solve a complex problem while acknowledging nuance. Even in the heightened reality of Marvel Comics, it’s not easy. This approach is present throughout this issue, and the current volume of Daredevil. Characters, conflicts, and interests are interwoven in a way that allows the series to be ground, even when heroes are flying through the air. It’s this approach that makes the fallout of a massive battle so compelling. Courtroom drama, discussion of land buys, and a visit to church are each sequences packed with drama, and that’s what makes Daredevil a much more compelling superhero comic than most other series, even when nobody throws a punch. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DOCTOR DOOM #7 In pretty much every way it could be, Doctor Doom #7 is an immaculate chapter. From Doom's dramatic return to his subjects to the trials he enacts on them, Doom's presence is palpable through some brilliant and bold displays of his character. But Doom isn't all cruelness all the time. The way he's framed against different characters shows both his fierceness and his acknowledgment that he still needs others to succeed. The contrast between him and Blue Marvel—both being characters who follow the path they think best to save others despite having dramatically different methods—seen throughout the issue smartly breaks up Doom's story while still elevating each character's endeavors. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #2 Antithesis most certainly is a Fantastic Four book, there's no getting around that. In fact, this title tries proving that all too much, almost to a fault. Despite taking Marvel's First Family back to its roots with a space-faring cosmic tale, I fully expect Dr. Doom to pop up at one point or another, just to prove again that yes, this is a Fantastic Four story. This title has a lot going on at any given moment and it's easy to get lost in any one of the main nooks and crannies opened up by this specific story. Some may love it for its nostalgic value but in an age where there's dozens of superhero stories to pick from any given week, Antithesis is largely forgettable and entirely passable. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 Al Ewing brings the brilliance from his Immortal Hulk run to this Immortal She-Hulk one-shot, in which Jennifer Walters explores some of the biggest ideas that haunt comic characters from the margins. What does it mean to come back from the dead? Is immortality real or is it merely a longer life span. What happens when somebody who is immortal suddenly… isn’t? Ewing doesn’t answer every question here (how could he possibly?) but it’s fascinating to see characters like She-Hulk, Wolverine and Thor discuss these concepts. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 JUGGERNAUT #1 This new series starring the Juggernaut puts the iconic character in a modern context that suits him perfectly. Fabian Nicieza’s script delivers a heartwarming plot for Cain and puts an interesting spin on where he’s been and where he’s heading. Though the story itself is solid, the real heavy lifting of the book comes from artist Ron Garney and colorist Matt Milla, whose powers combined brings a unique and fitting vibe to the entire look of the comic. The opening splash page here is a thing of wonder, and worthy of framing on your wall. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 MAESTRO #2 The opening of Maestro #2 transforms the Cold War anxieties that created this dystopian future and reimagines them for our current as human inaction and apathy threaten to destroy our own species along with countless, innocent ecosystems. It is a stirring sequence, and one that provides a direct reason for returning to this story decades later. Peralta’s artwork is desolate and decayed enough to encourage readers to look out their window rather than spend more time in this setting. The back half of the issue is much more plot-oriented, emphasizing where the Maestro title comes from and how his terrible civilization was first built. These elements will appeal to fans of David’s original run, but aren’t well integrated into the apocalyptic strum und drang of Hulk exploring this world ravaged by man. In any case, Maestro #2 is a marked improvement on the tonal imbalances of the series debut, even it fails to wed its obligations to the past with its current reason for existing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SPIDER-MAN #4 Spider-Man continues to disappoint by spending half of its fourth issue having Cadaverous monologue his villainous origin story, which is little more than a zombified version of the origin story Batman: The Animated Series gave Mr. Freeze in the episode "Heart of Ice." Henry and J.J. Abrams go or big swings here with the new Spider-Man teaming with Ironheart to battle the zombified Avengers, but the battle scene, illustrated by Sara Pichelli, are simplistic in scope while at the same time being difficult to follow. Even outside of combat, Pichelli's art feels sparse failing to convey a sense of depth in the world or the characters. The most impressive thing about this Spider-Man series is how seamlessly it blends its derivative story to its clumsy execution. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4 Spider-Man Noir takes a decidedly different turn this week, venturing far further into the style of "Indiana Jones" and the supernatural from what we've seen. The art work remains insanely consistent but I'm somewhat mixed on the latest chapter. This is definitely a story that needs to read all at once in trade format if anything. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #4 Jessica Drew's origins and backstory can be a bit… well, complicated, though others would call it convoluted. Thankfully writer Karla Pacheco has not only successfully mined that material but also built upon it without the causing the Jenga stack to crash, and if you've been waiting for major revelations this issue is absolutely full of them. Drew's rollercoaster of emotions throughout the issue feels relatable and authentic despite the surrealness of it all (I mean we are talking spiders, experiments, and cloning here), and you feel yourself drawn in just like Jess is as the story moves forward. Meanwhile artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D'Armata are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at you and making it all dazzle, as there aren't too many superhero adventures where you'll find heartbreaking familial drama and massive battles that involve helicopters and hybrid dinosaurs. It all works too, and that's why you never see that last big jab coming in the final few pages, delivering one amazing hook for Spider-Woman's big anniversary. If you're a Spider-Woman fan and you're not reading this, you're missing out on one fantastic celebration of the character you know and love, and that would be quite a shame. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 Boba Fett finally arrives in an attempt to claim his bounty and does, well, what most people assume Boba Fett does, unleashing his wide arsenal while going head to head against other bounty hunters. From both a narrative and visual standpoint, the book is jarring and disorienting, as we are jumping back and forth to different points in time while in the middle of battle, seeing only snippets of characters who remain so generic that even constantly pronouncing their names hasn't helped the reader keep them straight, while the book delivers one splash page after another. Despite frustrations about the book's storyline, it's still exciting to see Fett and Valance grappling in brutal battles, serving more as an art showcase than a single issue og a long-form story. The explosive action is enough to earn the book repeat reads, which will surely be necessary if one hopes to digest what the hell is happening at any given time. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 VENOM #28 As far as "teaming up with alternate versions of characters you know and love/hate in an alternate dimension" stories go, this one is pretty fun! The way that Eddie's past is used to weave the fabric of the new reality he's found himself in is creative and interesting, and it creates a unique way to add to his already burdened mind. It's just so hard to get past the art in this run. In a world where everyone is symbiotic, the illustrations need some style, identity, and definition. This book lacks all three and it's distracting. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If Creation #1 is anything to go by, X of Swords could prove to be a polarizing event. If you come to X-Men comics for character-centric melodrama and superhero adventures, that isn't what's at the forefront of this story. Instead, the mutants are put into the epic fantasy wringer, something the X-Men dabbled in before but never on a scale like this. X of Swords: Creation #1 couples beautiful visuals with a dense and grandiose tale of mythological proportions. If X-Men by way of Lord of the Rings sounds like a good idea to you, then this is a must-read event. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 20XX #6 20XX hits out with a devastating new issue this week that follows Meredith on a road for revenge. After a difficult death, tensions between the East and West side are higher than ever, and things get worse when a child is kidnapped. While filled with action, the uneven pacing of this story might have some confused, but its intricate portrayal of Mer's relationships will keep invested readers coming back. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AFTER REALM #3 The After Realm #3 continues its weird blend of Nordic mythology and post-apocalyptic fantasy. It's a strange blend, filled with mysticism and ruined cell phones, of fly-gods and polyhedral dice... I mean, runes, but it should be an enjoyable read to anyone who loves epic tales and new takes on old myths. The duo of Michael Oeming and Taki Soma are one of the best in the business and they make every issue of The After Realm a must read experience just for the art. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 ANGEL & SPIKE #14 There are some interesting ideas at work in Angel & Spike #14, but the book seems a bit off rhythm at the moment. Writer Zac Thompson has several compelling threads at work here, but this particular issue’s opening kills the momentum before it’s even begun, going over things we don’t necessarily need rehashed and burning several pages to do it. When the team gets moving the book actually starts to pick up, and Thompson’s Spike is an absolute delight in every panel. That charisma is missed though when he’s not around, though thankfully that’s not the case for the last 25% of the issue, and man did we love that last page. Visually the book is a bit muddled, making it difficult at times to understand who is where and what is exactly going on without a second look. Artist Hayden Sherman and colorist Roman Titov deliver some cool moments, especially when the team is together and during Fred’s arc, but more often than not I was distracted by the overall style. Things ended on a great note here, so hopefully next issue can pick up that baton and keep up the pace. -- Matthew. Aguilar Rating: 2 out of 5 THE AUTUMNAL #1 The Autumnal #1 has a somewhat well-worn and familiar premise: upon the unexpected death of her estranged mother Kat Somerville packs up an and flees her sad life in Chicago with her daughter to return to her hometown. However, while the town seems idyllic there is something very creepy going on. It's an interesting jumping point for the story, which is beautifully done visually thanks to exquisite color work and solid art. However, while the story has a lot of promise in this first issue, it feels a great deal like too much is being given away up front. The best horror comics have a slow burn, but this feels more like a rapidly burning match. Overall, it's a good read, but not great, though there's lots of potential in the mystery presented. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK MAGICK #14 During her attempts to confront Rowan with looming threats, Alex has an unexpected encounter with an otherworldly being, which is merely a taste of the conflict she faces upon finding Rowan with another woman. Laurent, meanwhile, has a promising lead to stop the incoming conflict, but he doesn't embark on this journey alone, whether he likes it or not. Easily the most action-packed issue of this new arc, both emotionally and supernaturally, making the entire process breeze by at a quick pace, leading the reader to wonder what could possibly happen next. Despite Nicola Scott's art being as exquisite as ever, the final few pages of the issue leans heavily into a monotone look, and results in the readers' eyes somewhat glazing over, especially after the kinetic work of the first half of the book. Even with that slight stagnation, if the pacing of this installment is any indication, the book could be on the rise with subsequent issues. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 BLISS #3 The first two issues of Bliss have been an intriguing and unexpected exercise in worldbuilding—one that truly pays off in this installment. Without getting too heavily into spoilers, the issue takes its split narrative and turns it on its head, heightening the intricate family story and all of the characters who reside within it. It's clear that wherever Bliss goes next, the result is going to be heart-racing and powerful, as both Sean Lewis and Caitlin Yarsky go above and beyond to craft this messed up world that is the perfect blend of humanity and fantasy. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #4 The original Dead Body Road managed to do the near-impossible and center car chases in a comic book. Dead Body Road: Bad Blood makes it clear why that was such an accomplishment. Each panel of this fast-paced action sequence—both the multi-car chase down the highway and shootout in the woods—fails to build momentum or tension. It reads instead like a series of generally associated panels lacking sufficient cause-and-effect connections. The result is injuries that appear as if from nowhere and cars that blink between locations without the illusion of movement; it makes for a dull read. In the midst of this poorly paced mode of storytelling is a conversation about old flames that lacks enough personality to even land a joke. Keep it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GIDEON FALLS #25 As I've said time and time before, the Gideon Falls creed is to open double the plot threads that are closed each and every issue. Now that the end of this entire series is near, there's a sudden shift in that plot device and a rare issue where those dangling plot threads are sewn together nicely without twenty more taking its place. At long last, there's some much needed world-building that explains what exactly's going on and how Gideon Falls — er...all the Gideon Falls — came to be how they are. Admittedly, the moment may even come way too late for many. That said, this issue is as gut-wrenching as any, featuring at least one specific moment that rips your heart straight from your chest and kicks it to the curb. You know, typical Gideon Falls stuff. There's no denying this series is coming to its screeching conclusion and that end, it all kicks off here. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #3 Hoping to escape their fate as brides, Jael and Sharri traverse treacherous terrain and encounter horrifying beasts, forcing them to take drastic measures for their own survival. Of course, for as badly as they want to avoid their fate, their past doesn't want them to escape it, in both literal and figurative ways. This installment's expedition feels strongly reminiscent of Mowgli's journey in The Jungle Book, though a much more violent and obscenity-laden version of those events, for better or worse. R. M. Guéra's art continues to be the book's standout, with this panel being just as powerful when stripped of dialog as it is with Jason Aaron's work included, with the vulgarities sometimes flowing with so much regularity that it feels like the angsty work of a high schooler. The story, however, continues to engage and excite us, with the profanity merely being indicative of just how badly our heroes want to avoid being brides, a journey we hope they continue to avoid in future chapters. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 HIDDEN SOCIETY #3 Say what you will about empty calories, that phrase is typically used to describe some very enjoyable food. It’s an accurate comparison for reading Hidden Society #3—a comic from which I can remember specific, pleasing images but have already forgotten much of the story. Each member of the cast receives about as much characterization as the service dog in issue #3; they have a single problem or general trait that defines them. It’s okay because that’s enough to push the story forward through car chases and volcanoes. Those sequences summon up some delightful panels that convey plenty of joy in active fashion. The panels of the aforementioned dog smiling through the chaos was enough to keep me smiling. What happens next? Where will these characters go? Should we care? The answers to those questions don’t feel particularly important, but it is still a lot of fun to read Hidden Society #3 while you’re looking at the pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 JUDGE DREDD: FALSE WITNESS #3 False Witness offers a critique of whiteness in America as it reveals one subjugated character after another twisting who they are to serve power and maintain oppressive systems. A young Black man remaking himself as a Tucker Carlson analog is deeply disturbing, but the satire reads as superficial. The story points to problems without providing depth or nuance—so that transformation reads more like the back cover blurb on The Bluest Eye than anything substantial. False Witness picks the right targets and infuses its story with plenty of twists and actions; it is undoubtedly a generally entertaining Judge Dredd story when read. Yet it also reads like another Judge Dredd story updated with hallmarks from our current era, but unable to use familiar characters and story elements to introduce anything genuinely noteworthy. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 LOW #25 If there's a single word to describe Low, it'd be cinematic. I've said it time and time again, but few writers actively writing comics can build worlds as beautiful and expansive as Rick Remender—and that's always been apparent in Low. In this particular issue, the debate of whether blood is thicker than water is the theme that runs rampant, leading to its fair share. At the same time this story works to prove that oftentimes parents will go through Hell for their offspring, a gut-punch comes along to remind you that not every story gets a happy ending. This title may have finally found its stride; unfortunately for most, there's just one issue left. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #2 Placing Mega Man in between two very different worlds and setting him up to be the savior of one or the other is a rather intriguing scenario, albeit one that we've seen countless times before. We know where this is going, but it seems, so far, like the journey there will at least be an enjoyable one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 MILES TO GO #1 A synopsis of Miles to Go may make someone mistake it for a more generic story of sordid pasts and redemption, but the characters we've met so far do wonders to break the series apart from others. Our lead assassin, Amara, is surprisingly likable despite her history where most people in this situation are gruff and impersonal to the point of being predictable. Despite its violent themes, Miles to Go does well to restrain its scenes so as not to be too excessive and offputting in its debut. That may change as we explore these characters' limits more, but the restraint and the briskness of the first issue makes this an excellent introduction to Miles to Go. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 POWER RANGERS: DRAKKON NEW DAWN #2 Well damn, I did not see that coming. That's the feeling I was left with after reading Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn, and by the way, that's a wonderful thing. Writer Anthony Burch doesn't waste time in revealing who the mysterious Ranger is, which might seem a bit too quick at first glance, but the possibilities story-wise it opens up are massive, and we wouldn't have the incredibly surprising shocks throughout the rest of the issue without that early reveal. Despite having an idea of who it was, Burch takes that character into some unexpected but compelling directions, but the work being done with Adam and Scorpina is stellar as well, and bringing it all glorious life is artist Simone Ragazzoni and colorist Raul Angulo, who are deftly skilled at delivering those gut punches with tremendous impact. Granted, some probably won't love Scorpina's characterization, saying it's not accurate to what's come before, though I for one think it's made the character far better. It's also worth mentioning that sometimes the panels themselves feel a bit too cluttered, though that is a rather small nitpick, as overall the visuals are splendid throughout. Drakkon New Dawn continues to subvert expectations, and the big conclusion can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RAI #7 Even in an issue that could be described as a "bottle episode," Rai remains a must read. Writer Dan Abnett puts the heroes in a place where they're unable to fight their way out of a problem and must spend most of the issue talking, but it remains compelling storytelling. Artist Juan Jose Ryp continues to knock it out of the park, maintaining an interesting visual flair throughout a mostly expository entry in the series. There's also the matter of its larger connections to the Valiant Universe which begins to reveal itself even more as an interesting puzzle. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: GO TO HELL #4 Rick and Morty are nearing the end of their journey through Hell which is good news for them and good news for us as well. The chemistry between the co-protagonists can often get them through most situations, but not this one. The jokes in Rick and Morty Go to Hell are as dry now as the desert the duo had to trudge through in past issues. The constant misdirections and questions of whether they're in Hell or not and how much longer they have to go have weighed heavily on the pace of the story, and without the body humor of past chapters to hold us over here in the penultimate issue, the conclusion is going to have to be an impressive one to redeem this series. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2 out of 5 SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: SOMETHING WICKED #3 Sabrina the Teenage Witch comes roaring back with a new chapter as things get even more complicated for our resident teen witch. After doubting the trustworthiness of her aunts, a thought comes to Sabrina which leaves her trusting no one. This suspenseful update brings our heroine one step closer to the truth, and its delicious pacing will put fans on edge more so than ever. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #252 Erik Larsen's latest "theme episode," which shakes up the 250+ issue run of Savage Dragon by paying a tribute to the funnies, is as inspired as it is silly, giving fans a chance to catch up with a number of characters, in situations ranging from absurdly broad comedy to fairly straightforward drama, in a variety of styles evocative of the strips in question. It's a fun, creative experiment that turns a series of brief moments into something more. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 5 out of 5 SHADOW SERVICE #2 Shadow Service follows up a strong debut by giving a bit more context on MI-666, Gina's powers, her familiar rat and her former boss. Sprinkle in a few more fun body horror panels and you've got a good issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SKULLDIGGER + SKELETON BOY #4 "Let's make them hurt." Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy is an ode to feel-bad superhero comics and it loves to pay homage to its influences, even having its anti-heroes live on the corner of Miller and Janson. Issue #4 delivers on the promise of that homage in a pair of genuinely horrifying superhero action and some detective sequences that read like scenes from Homicide. There's nothing wholly original here, but in channeling its influences the series manages to deliver some excellent, if familiar, moments. Lemire's work rarely entertains romantic sensibilities and that outlook fits this particular Black Hammer spin-off very well. Zonjic's work is what elevates issue #4, however, as each moment of violence and turning point is stylized to make this parade of carnage enthralling, if not entertaining. You may not be smiling at pages from Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy, but it will leave your jaw hanging. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5