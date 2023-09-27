Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/27/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Flash #1, Marvel Unleashed #2, and Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1057

Action Comics #1057 is interesting in that the main story is phenomenal—if not dark—while the two backup stories leave a bit to be desired. In the main story, “Revenge of the Demon, Part One,” Johnson does a phenomenal job of not only showcasing Superman’s character but also building Blue Earth as a genuine threat for the Superfamily – and to a greater extent, everyone, as they are the kind of xenophobic bigots that breed harm to all. Johnson does an incredible job of showing exactly how that sort of insidious ideology can take hold, but also offers solid counterpoints, as well as a gut wrenching twist that sets this story up to be one of the greats. The backup stories, however, are kind of a mixed bag. Jurgens’ “Lois & Clark 2” concludes with strange pacing (though the story itself isn’t bad) while Visaggo’s “Super is as Super Does” just feels stuck. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR – RED HOOD #1

“The Gotham War” event has been disappointing and nonsensical and unfortunately, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood #1 is just as bad if not worse. There are some big misses with this issue. First, there is no continuity of characterization between this title and Batman, so it’s like being dropped into an alternate reality within a crossover event but that’s not really the worst of it. The issue is that it feels like Rosenberg has no idea who these characters are or, at best, skimmed a Wikipedia article and called it good. Story wise, the plot makes no real sense either, and there’s a very juvenile quality to the writing that, when paired with Cizmesija’s art, feels so rough you’d guess this was a poorly done draft if you didn’t know it was a fully finished piece. This is all just extremely disappointing. –– Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #3

In what has been a stellar year for DC’s Dark Knight, Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic is making a case for best looking Batman book of 2023. Artist Max Dunbar, colorist Sebastian Cheng, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou manage to outdo themselves with every issue, and that trend continues in Neo-Gothic #3, carving up the shadows of underground Gotham with luminous purples, vivid greens, and neon reds. The moments at the center of the gorgeous visuals deliver as well, and writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing doin’t disappoint with the Court of Owls, creating a sense of dread and creepiness around them that they’ve lacked for a while. Even the swerves connect, and I’m hoping Kyle sticks around whenever this arc decides to wrap things up. In a year that’s been stacked with impressive Batman stories, Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic has shown it not only stands beside those stories, but may even surpass them. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #5

Batman: The Brave and The Bold #5 presents the return of “The Winning Hand” and with it a return to form in a collection of four stories wherein three certainly land. Part three of King and Gerads’ feature story presents The Joker like the most ghastly supernatural stalkers in slasher films – able to appear anywhere at anytime to inflict mayhem. His grisly path through Gotham is beyond the grounded injuries and tone shared by Batman, Alfred, and Gordon as they chase a pale creature possessing more in common with ghosts than serial killers. Gerads’ artwork details this approach splendidly and allows this terrifying take on Batman’s nemesis to stand alone. “Down With the Kings” presents its best installment to date as the team squares off against a recognizable antagonist that creates the first genuine tension and excitement of the story thus far. It makes for an outstanding action sequence that plays up the team’s underdog sensibilities against a literal god. The standalone backup feature, “The Angel of Gotham,” is this issue’s second standout installment due to some outstanding artwork from Jorge Fornés who emphasizes the mundane humanity of Gotham City’s many victims, along with those who seek justice for them. The only aspect of The Brave and The Bold #5 that falls short is the second chapter of “Harcourt: Second Life” as it carries on the bookkeeping of resurrecting a minor character due to their ongoing appearances in a television series. The action is not terribly exciting and Harcourt largely remains a blank slate beyond being blonde and deadly. Three out of four ain’t bad, though. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1074

After a two month break, Detective Comics continues “Gotham Nocturne” with a berserk Batman now rushing about Gotham under the influence of Azmer poison, one which has him traveling to places of personal significance while confronting his inner demons literally. My only real complaint about this issue is that it took me a minute to remember what happened in Detective Comics prior to its “Night Terrors”-induced hiatus, which really seemed to sap this arc of some of its momentum. I’m curious to see where Ram V takes Batman and how this figurative breaking of the Bat differs from other arcs that have pushed Batman to the edge. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #1

The Flash may not always be a must-read series at DC Comics, but when the right creative team discovers something new in the series, it can be the hottest ticket in superhero comics. The arrival of Spurrier and Deodato makes it seem like the title is ready to run again; the debut provides readers a perfect (re-)introduction to the most beloved elements of any modern volume of The Flash and then finds a way to make all of those familiar elements seem new and potentially dangerous. In addition to summoning a dramatic new threat and embedding reader sympathy deeply into the West household, this premiere positions an idiosyncratic artist to utilize their unique style in the best-possible fashion. The Flash #1 reads like lightning in a bottle and there’s no better approach to The Flash. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #4

If every issue of Green Arrow was this good, I’d want as many Green Arrow titles as there are Batman titles and yes, the wait for this issue was well, well worth it. The issue finally sees the confrontation between Oliver and Parallax Hal that not only is so true to Green Arrow as a character, but is also used perfectly to drop a major piece of information to the plot that takes the story even deeper. Williamson has an incredible grasp of the characters he’s working with and it’s obvious, not only in how he is writing the, but in the bits and pieces he pulls from their pasts as part of crafting this story. The art is fantastic, too, feeling both modern and retro with a strong 90s edge to it. Paired with the story, you get something that feels like a throwback for long-time readers and fans of Green Arrow while also being new enough for those who haven’t had a chance to truly take in this character. It’s just so very, very, very good. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #32



Maybe it’s because this issue is coming after the hot mess that was Knight Terrors, but somehow Harley Quinn #32 is not bad. Lady Quark returns and while things tie to Knight Terrors, there feels like some actual sense of plot as it ties things up and transitions things into another adventure (if you can call it that) for Harley. Things are still a bit chaotic and messy and at times hard to read and keep up with, but this at least feels like it makes sense and builds on what happened in “Knight Terrors” as opposed to just leaves it as some weird thing that half-happened. –– Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

THE PENGUIN #2



The Help, introduced in the outstanding miniseries Batman: Killing Time, returns to The Penguin’s service in The Penguin #2. However, taking this detour abandons much of what made The Penguin #1 such an exciting debut. All of the blackmail and spycraft suggested by that issue’s cliffhanger is abandoned for an extended recruitment sequence with a figure few readers may recognize. That introduction does few favors for either of its leading men as The Penguin is made out to be a vicious brute lacking in the restraint, intelligence, and foresight highlighted in issue #1. Rather, the series seems to possess one manuver, which involves Oswald Cobblepot violently lashing out to horrific effect; it is much less effective the second time it is seen. What’s worse is that it does little to detail the mysterious figure known as The Help whose addition seems largely driven by needs of plot rather than his own motivations. All of this action occurs within a setting that is wonderfully realized by De LaTorre with violent sequences every bit as impactful, but it’s difficult not to question whether there’s actually a story worth telling beneath those appealing aesthetics after this second outing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

POWER GIRL #1

This is a fun, fresh start for Power Girl. Most of the issue is spent digging into the character, giving new readers a great launching point, but it’s not without good action and a really exciting hook. The collision of universes can get complicated within these solo stories, especially when a character is from some kind of alternate dimension or timeline, but things are kept rather simple here. More should follow this kind of approach. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIRIT WORLD #5

Spirit World is the gift that keeps on giving, and as it approaches its final issue, it’s saved some of its biggest surprises for last. Writer Alyssa Wong continues to work wonders with its delightful core trio of Xanthe, John Constantine, and Cassandra Cain, and yet the mysteries and intrigue at play in this magical world are just as captivating. The series cast extends quite a bit, but Wong weaves them into the story in small enough intervals to keep from overwhelming what’s already been established. Artist Haining and colorist Sebastian Cheng deliver action sequences that crackle with energy, style, and color, and the character designs pop with personality and creativity. Spirit World is truly something special, and the only disappointment is that there’s just one more issue. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #6

Static’s showdown with Ebon hits on multiple fronts as the two clash not only in a battle of powers, but also in terms of philosophy and force of will. I thought the comic did a good job of framing Ebon and Static’s experiences as both different but with similar roots. While Static may have avoided the worst experiences thanks to a solid foundation at home and at school, Ebon lost out on both, which may have pushed him to a more violent perspective. Still, neither the comic nor Static demonizes Ebon, which I think is a lot more nuanced than other superhero comics out there today that paints socioeconomic issues with too much black and white. A solid superhero comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TALES OF THE TITANS #3

Donna Troy is the next hero to take center stage in this Tales of the Titans anthology, giving fans a glimpse into the life of the Amazonian warrior. Here, Steve Orlando turns out a script that ends up a pulpy delight, giving fans a refreshing take on what you might see from Indiana Jones or Captain America. The writer balances heroism with real-world change and the end result is an admirable story about anyone can be a superhero, powers or not. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #6

The penultimate issue of Unstoppable Doom Patrol makes a very strong case to keep the series going as long as Chris Burnham is drawing it as it features weirdos from every era of the title’s history in a thrilling collection of action sequences. What begins as a Danger Room-style training scenario leans into the oddities of the Doom Patrol from the very start with each figure exaggerated to focus on how they veer far from the norms of superhero figures and abilities. Even minor characters, like the outstandingly named Psylo-Simon, are given opportunities to shine as Burnham’s depictions finds potential in every panel and background to showcase this collection of characters. The evolving series of fights pull threads from the series so far together to set the stage for its climax next month without ever needing to abandon the action at hand. Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6 is a fast-paced read that simultaneously urges readers to discover what happens next and linger on the truly bizarre elements revealed with each page turn. It may be the most fun you’ll have in superhero comics this week. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WILDC.A.T.S #11

WildC.A.T.s #11 unfortunately suffers from the same problems that the series has been struggling with in its run. With the maxi-series looking to draw to a close, it’s a shame that it gets bogged down by the sheer amount of characters and sub plots that are swirling around the Wildstorm team. Had the series focused strictly on Grifter and Zealot from the start, peppering in other members of the team, it would have benefited greatly in its storytelling. Now, there are so many different characters and elements to keep track of, what’s important can often be lost in the shuffle. The series as a whole is worth a read for its characterization, art, and integration into the DCU, but a smaller scope would have vastly elevated the Wildstorm reboot. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AVENGERS #5

The Ashen Combine have been presented as true threats to the Avengers, and writer Jed MacKay continues to stack the deck in Avengers #5, but with a twist that looks to shake up things up considerably. MacKay shifts the focus to Vision and Captain Marvel’s battles with Meridian Diadem and Lord Ennui, while also revealing how the Impossible City fits into the overarching story. There are a few stellar moments contained in Vision and Captain Marvel’s individual battles, but the issue is at its best when the Impossible City is sharing its unfortunate predicament. Ironically those moments are also when the artwork is at its weakest, as the team of Ivan Fiorelli, Federico Blue, and Cory Petit shine brightest in Vision’s battle with Meridian. Avengers #5 is not as strong as other issues in the series, but it features some welcome moments that Avengers fans will want to see, and it sets up the team for quite the comeback. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

This year’s Avengers Annual wraps up the ongoing “Contest of Chaos” event by having the latest Avengers lineup take on Agatha and a smattering of possessed heroes. For an event that mostly centered around forcing heroes to fight, the finale is hilariously uninterested in most of the action scenes as outside of Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch most of the characters from the (admittedly incredibly overpowered) lineup get much to do. The ending twist might lead to something interesting down the road but you likely won’t have to read any of this in order to understand what happens then. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLADE #3

Blade maintains a consistent tone in its third outing with a sharp sense of humor, bloody, horror-infused action sequences, and an epic Marvel Comics framing. However, issue #3 also functions primarily as an expository release with Blade only appearing in a single extended, dinner-time sequence. The opening pages are the most invigorating featuring a clear look at the new villain The Adana and their genuinely unsettling response to a set of aspiring magical heroes. What follows lays the groundwork for how Blade and his new companions will address this powerful threat and the work required to reach that goal. It invokes some big names and builds anticipation for what’s to come, but reads as being light with very brief action beats and little space to develop much beyond the story’s plot. The splash panels involved deliver that action in excellent form and maintain an immersive sensibility as Blade engages in globetrotting. Even the most workmanlike qualities often attached to serialized superhero comics are well delivered in Blade and set a very high floor for the series as it continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5

Death of the Venomverse #5 truly lives up to its name, and while it did deliver what it promised, that isn’t exactly satisfying. Last issue set up what could have been a major turning point in the series, but it ultimately leads to nothing but more death. At some point the constant brutality and death just wears thin, and there’s not enough hope or silver lining to help balance that out. You just leave the issue feeling empty, and while the work of Gerardo Sandoval, Jim Campbell, and Victor Olazaba is impressive at times, the hitting of the same note over and over overpowers it. Writer Cullen Bunn delivered some cool moments throughout the series, and at the end of the day the series did what it set out to do, but ultimately there just wasn’t anything outside of that that I could get invested in. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL THOR #2

Immortal Thor continues its transformative narrative into its second issue. Thor further claims his power as his own, besting Toranos not with the Odin-Power but the Thor-Power. Toranos marks him more a fool than a king, but that foolishness catches Toranos off guard and, perhaps, allows for a moment between Thor and Loki toward the issue’s end. If I interpret the scene as intended, it may be one of the purest expressions of unconditional love to appear in a superhero comic, as Thor agrees to trust Loki in all his roles, despite the warning bells going off his Thor’s subconscious, allowing Loki to finish becoming this latest version of himself, the Teller of Tales. The scale of Thor and Toranos’ clash remains intact through two-page spreads, a splash page on one side bleeding into the adjacent side as a background to that page’s panels. A subtle touch is the use of narration and thought bubbles in conjunction. The narration (presumably from the Utgard realm) adds to the epic tone. Thor’s thought bubbles do the same but in a way that feels more intimate to the reader, emphasizing his closeness to humanity while creating further distance between him and the gods of the shadow realm. No detail has gone unexamined, and it all works together beautifully. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

Surprising few, the highly anticipated nuptials between Iron Man and Emma Frost are nothing more than means to an end. Predictable in the fullest, Duggan’s script lays the exact stuff it needs to in order to get readers from Point A to Point B. Exposition is on the front burner throughout this entire issue, though there’s really no other way to get Tony Stark out of the hole he was dug into. Still, the tension created here is palpable and if we know this creative team, things are about to get real explosive, real fast. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

JEAN GREY #2

Jean Grey #2 carries on its mission this week with an update focused on the Phoenix. A brief flashback about the powerful entity brings us up to speed and shows just how deadly the force can be. Jean begins losing her most precious people to the Phoenix’s might, but at the end, an idea crops up that could remove the entity from Jean’s life forever. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL UNLEASHED #2

I will always have a soft spot for Marvel books that have fun within the sandbox of their universe and Marvel Unleashed does so in spades. Marvel Unleashed #2 continues proving why the Pet Avengers concept is just silly and sweet enough to work, throwing a group of animal sidekicks on an adventure absolutely worth experiencing. We’re only two issues in, but Marvel Unleashed is proving to be one of the most pleasant surprises Marvel has delivered this year. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #6

The true origin of Dickie Dauntless is revealed in Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age #6, and it is sad and uncomfortable in a way that fits perfectly with the Miracleman tone. Dickie’s childhood in an orphanage, subjected to regular sexual abuse, explains his discomfort with Miracleman’s advance and seemingly with his sexuality in general. His repressed memories come rushing forth, taking readers through the journey to ultimately claiming the name he gave to himself. The key comes in Dickie accepting a kiss offered, one where — for the first time — permission was asked and granted. The conflict there may further scale up to his problems with Miracleman and Miraclewoman. They have bestowed their love on the human race. Did they ask for humanity’s consent first? It’s subtly and masterfully done, as one might expect from Neil Gaiman. Mark Buckingham’s visual storytelling is at its best, contrasting Miracleman comfortably cradled in his seat with Dickie’s catatonic, prone form, the hapless innocence on Dickie’s face as he enters the orphanage, the cutaway Ruddigore as Dicke tries to escape his situation, and the gentle angelic power as he reclaims his power as Young Miracleman. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #3

Moon Knight: City of the Dead #3 brings the series full circle in a way, with Marc Spector’s more heroic qualities on full display. While Moon Knight isn’t afraid to get his hands bloody, writer David Pepose shines as much of a light on Spector’s selflessness, protective spirit, and eternal atonement as he does the hero’s more violent tendencies. That said, it is fun to see artist Sean Damien Hill, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and inker Jay Leisten let loose, giving Moony dealer’s choice on any weapon he wants. The actions sequences are thrilling and delightfully over the top, and the relationship between Marc and Layla continues to evolve, allowing the more emotional moments to carry their intended weight. There are the occasional moments where the dialogue feels just a bit too over the top, but overall City of the Dead continues to explore the Moon Knight mythology in delightful ways, and issue #4 can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2

After an already-strong first issue, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant continues to be surprisingly stellar. Kamala’s journey into her identity—and her new status within the Marvel universe—is taken to places both personal and esoteric, with the help of a gradually-growing ensemble cast. But at the end of the day, Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada’s energetic and charming script, as well as impossibly-expressive art from Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham, all continue to do right by Kamala herself, and that’s a joy to witness. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

REALM OF X #2

A bit slower and less exciting than the debut issue, Realm of X #2 is still making a lot interesting moves with its cast of characters. As far as team-ups are concerned, this series has really excelled at getting each pivotal character plenty of time and attention, allowing them all to evolve in their new world. The character studies alone are worth it if you’re a big fan of the mutants. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #4



Hot off the heels of his debut in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, this new limited series simply isn’t able to take that momentum and inject fresh, colorful elements into Pavitr’s life. Ultimately, Spider-Man: India feels too much like a refresh of events taking place in Peter Parker’s life and not exemplifying what could make Prabhakar his own character. Considering 75% of the issue takes place in a drab office building for most of its fight scenes, this take on Marvel’s wallcrawler simply falls flat with what it ultimately could be. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #36

Aphra and Lucky find themselves cornered by a horde of Scourge-infested droids, all who were seemingly decommissioned and powered down. Meanwhile, Leia sends Tolvan on an important mission when a ship sends a worrying distress signal. Through much of the Dark Droids event up to this point, there’s been a sillier and campier spirit to the idea of droids becoming infected by a higher power, and while this issue of Doctor Aphra still delivers superficial thrills, it’s one of the best examples of finding the right tone in which to deliver a more intimidating experience. Aphra’s attempts to hide from the droids almost play out like a horror movie, as she manages to barely hide from the pursuing droids, while the idea of Tolvan investigating what could turn out to be a ghost ship includes another tease of terror. The Aphra storyline was exciting enough, and the tease of bringing Tolvan back into the fold only had us more delighted, especially when looking towards how the pair will collide in the coming issues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #4

Din Djarin enlists the help of some former allies to pull off a siege on a former Empire outpost in hopes of learning more about who is trying to capture The Child, leading to a high-speed escape and a less-than-friendly welcome from the stormtroopers within the outpost. Given that previous issues in this adaptation of Season 2 of The Mandalorian succeeded in the ways they showcased a new visual look for the franchise, this issue reverted to a largely grey and metallic aesthetic, making it all feel flat and generic. Understandably, this is an inherent challenge of adapting something into a different medium, but given how kinetic and exciting the live-action version of this chapter was, seeing it in illustrated form took a lot of that excitement out of the experience. Add to that a number of expositional reveals, the book felt wordy and a relatively mundane. Still, the actual events of this chapter are still engaging overall and moves the overall storyline one step further and towards other exciting events. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STORM #5

The conclusion of this flashback Storm solo series helps give the story a firmer thematic shape but also leaves certain central subplots unresolved. Travis, a.k.a. Blowback, a.k.a. Grift, is revealed as a two-faced (three-faced?) gaslighter who made Storm feel small to suit his needs. Casting him off is an empowering moment for Storm as she reclaims her identity and sense of self. Yet, even the narrative doesn’t seem sure about how sincere and truthful his tragic backstory is, making it hard to know how readers should feel about his uncertain fate. While Storm reclaims her identity, the clash with Kitty that kicked off the story gets only a passing mention, with Professor X excusing it in a single line and not anything approaching a satisfying end. The artwork is overly loose at items, with the colors laid on thick. The big moments feel appropriately scaled, but the smaller ones lack nuance. The bones of an interesting Storm story are here, but overall, the series feels muddled and overburdened with subplots, distracting from the character it intended to spotlight. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ULTIMATE INVASION #4

Ultimate Invasion #4 resolves The Maker’s plot (at least, partially) and lays the foundation for a new Ultimate universe, albeit one with an unclear narrative beyond this origin. It may not have been the series readers were anticipating, but it delivers a time travel-infused story about the powers that be and how challenging changing the world really is, which is to say it’s a solid Jonathan Hickman miniseries. The final issue’s dramatic impact will rely on how much readers find themselves drawn to the rarely seen Howard Stark and the tragic nature of his mission. Yet any reader will recognize the tremendously entertaining fireworks delivered by Bryan Hitch in this finale. Whether it’s two massive, time-displaced armies in conflict across a number of spreads and splashes, or focused panels of intensive lab work, every new page is a joy to explore and offers an appropriately splashy denouement as the Ultimate line prepares for a relaunch. There is a mission statement delivered by the end of Ultimate Universe and, if followed, there may still be high expectations placed on a brand long since considered past its prime. Only time will tell how strong the foundations of Ultimate Invasion will prove as the series orients its focus on what comes next rather than the story contained in these four issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #3

The wheels of X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday #3 churn forth every so slowly, at times seeming as if they’re not even churning at all. The script to this third issue as about as stale as they come, with the story neither helping further set up the classic tale it leads into or moving forward itself in any meaningful way. Doomsday #3 just is, and that might be the biggest disappointment it can face. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #5

007: For King and Country #7 manages to synthesize the various elements associated with James Bond into a well-crafted comic book form. The varied rectangular panels and bold color palette, particularly on the first page, recreate the stylish vibe often associated with Bond. The subsequent brutality brings forth the tragic other side of that equation. There’s high-stakes espionage with hi-tech gadgets, twists and betrayals, and, at its heart, a tense conflict between the true believer and the compromised pragmatist. Each of these elements shines in its moment: the intimacy feeling appropriately moody, the wistfulness tinged with a sense of bygone tragedy, and the work given a sense of secrecy and danger. There’s a beat or two, a moment, that feels almost cliché, but they work well enough in context. Even as a casual James Bond fan at best, and even with 007 survival assured for future adventures, I find myself determined to learn how this clash of ideologies resolves itself and whether there’s anything left of the relationship caught in the crossfires. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALICE NEVER AFTER #3

Alice Never After #3 steps forward with a wild update this week. As the new Queen of Hearts, Alice finds herself inundated with marriage proposals, and even her closest friends in Wonderland are eager to see her married. All the while, we discover in the real world that Alice’s family is about to bud with another member, but a sinister reality surfaces as fans are left asking… who’s the father? — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: THE END #2

Black Hammer, by design, is an examination of the genre that made comics something we go out of our way to read each and every week. Because of that, it’s best when being overly meta – something that is most certainly the case in Black Hammer: The End #2. Even though this issue doesn’t include a panel of action, it’s intimate set pieces helps craft an incredible commentary both on superhero comics and the medium as a whole. The plot doesn’t move forward all too much but with a script on display like this one, this is comics at its best. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BRYNMORE #3

Three issues in and Brynmore finally delivers on the promise of the horror, introducing readers to a story dealing with both vampires and zombies. Niles’ pacing on these issues is perplexing, with most of the issues ending in the middle of the scene with no real cliffhanger in place. When it comes to Brynmore #3, however, it’s probably the most thorough issue of the series, one that finally gives readers interesting enough tales to return for another month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #3

The third issue of Titan’s new Conan series is a major step forward from the first two. None of them have been bad, but this issue shows off the potential that a Conan story can possess. It digs into the mystical and terrifying elements of his world in ways that excite on every page. The throwback art style is able to do a lot more heavy lifting once spirits and the undead are heavily involved, making this issue a lot of fun to flip through. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CREED: THE NEXT ROUND #4

Creed: The Next Round #4 wraps up the miniseries by fitting an entire boxing tournament and the climactic match between Amara Creed and her rival Jamie Pierce. There is remarkably little boxing involved for a sports comic as the entire tournament is compressed into a single, uninspiring splash before the final round arrives. That boxing match is clear enough in portraying action, but lacks the vision and style that puts sports comics over the top. Rather, the series is driven primarily by plot developments and seems to already be focused on setting up another miniseries instead of addressing the story at hand. Cliches abound with rivals turning to friends and childhood dreams achieved, but there’s nothing surprising or impactful to be found – just more of a model readers familiar with the Rocky or Creed franchises will already know too well. The Next Round was always competent in its presentation and the special touches made to portray ASL in comics are noteworthy, but there’s simply not much there there when it comes to this lackluster miniseries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2

Dark Space: The Hollywood Special #2 has some brilliant artistic transitions. The early pages set an early baseline for the era the story takes place in, illuminating shapes and characters in a way that speaks to the gilded age of it all. The transition to blacklight-style colors on more fluid objects during Viv’s strange trip is, appropriately, as disorienting to the reader as it is to the character, making it feel as if they’re journeying with her. Where she ends up, whatever place she’s found herself in, looks duller, shaded with earthier tones, a far cry from where she started. It’s hard to say exactly where she is. The story continues to keep its secrets, and that’s a bit frustrating. As with the first issue, this installment will draw you in but throws a surprise twist at the end, creating a sense of disorientation. A strong enough follow-through in subsequent episodes will make it worthwhile, but it’s hard to know what you’re investing your time into. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DARKWING DUCK #9

The return of the “Justice Ducks” storyline makes for one of the funniest issues of the series to date, with Darkwing Duck #9 hilariously seeing Darkwing Duck stalking the streets and failing his superhero efforts spectacularly. Deibert and Lauro are able to take the strengths of the original animated series and make the comic feel like an extension of the Disney Afternoon favorite. This can be both a strength and a weakness for the series, but luckily, this latest issue tends to lean more toward the former. It’s a delight to see Drake bouncing off other characters here, hero or otherwise, and the storyline seems to be ramping up into some interesting directions. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE DEAD LUCKY #9



The Dead Lucky #9 shines brightest when the robots and superpowers take a back seat, which might be surprising if you’ve followed the series thus far. The team of Melissa Flores, French Carlomagno, Matt Iacono, and Becca Carey have shown time and time again that they know how to craft a slick action sequence, and Lucky’s powers always steal the show. That makes issues like The Dead Lucky #9 even more impressive, as most of the thrills here are two people battling it out in the form of wordplay and dialogue. Bibi and Valentine are especially great sparring partners, and Maria and Georgia aren’t too far off either. A bit of clarity regarding Pyre’s goals would be welcome, but hopefully that’s something that just comes with time. The Dead Lucky #9 is another solid entry in the series, and it seems we could be heading to something even better when issue #10 rolls around. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #5



Following the events of issue #4, there’s a ten year time jump in The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #5 that leaves most of the crew with a few more wrinkles and gray hairs (and Avasarala gone) and the miniseries in need of another establishing issue. It slows the story’s pacing down again in order to provide exposition and updates about evolving dynamics, although the typically unpredictable nature of The Expanse is undermined by the notion that all has remained consistent for more than a decade. There are plenty of small jokes and some conversations that merge philosophy and science to explore ideas from the source novels, and these moments likely offer enough to keep invested fans engaged. But as its own issue of comics, The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #5 is a middling entry that will be quickly bypassed when read in a collected edition – likely the best way to read Dragon Tooth when its finished. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

GODZILLA: WAR FOR HUMANITY #2

The kaiju antics on display in Godzilla: War for Humanity #2 are excellent as Jake Smith’s cartooned forms capture the abundant details and eccentricities of each new appearance in vivid fashion. Issue #2 opens with an appearance by the spiky Anguirus who is quickly confronted by Zoospora, the aggressive, fungus-infused kaijua serving as the series’ primary antagonist. Their battle, along with the subsequent edition of Mech-Godzilla knock-off M.O.G.U.E.R.A. make for a series of outstanding splashes and spreads. Zoospora’s nasty vomiting trick is expanded and the results are simultaneously frightening and comical. Throughout that ongoing battle, the human characters rush out to seek knowledge about what exactly is occurring in a series of lackluster expository sequences. Some fans may enjoy the deep cuts that allow the heroes to speak with kaiju, but the approach is too direct to offer much space for humor or revelation. Instead, two philosophies about Godzilla’s nature are explained and the conflict to come is stage. The conflict itself will certainly be worth the read, regardless of what the humans continue to do. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #2

The return of Kaptara doesn’t take a page to slow down as it speeds toward quickly formed alliances and even faster betrayals with the fate of Earth and Keith’s crew members called into question. Throughout the mad rush towards new destinations are an abundance of absurd, oversized foes and battles that go in wilder directions than most D&D encounters. There’s a genuine mood of delight to be found in Kagan McLeod’s cartooning as each new creature to appear—no matter how briefly—emerges with a personality bigger than the panel borders surrounding them. The fast-paced and colorful combat doesn’t need to distinguish between humor and excitement as even the silliest actions and ideas affect events at hand. Even with a poor memory of where Kaptara left off so long ago, the madness on the page in Universal Truths makes for an amusing read at all times. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MASKERADE #8

Maskerade was an uneven comic from the jump. The book bounced back and forth between relishing in over-the-top gory vigilante violence and being fully aware of just how twisted its titular protagonist is (often in the same issue). Such is the case with its finale in issue #8, bringing back Dwayne’s narration from the opening issue and the realization that Felicia needs to be stopped only to have him rescuing her from a suicide attempt and professing his love for her pages later. If Maskerade‘s ultra-violence was able to win you over through it’s first seven issues you’ll be more that satiated with its ending. If not, get ready to look away. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112

“Darkest Hour” continues in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #112, and it sets quite the tone for the series moving forward. Writer Melissa Flores finds new ways to explore the Morphin Grid and the various relationships within the Mighty Morphin and Omega Ranger teams. Well worn team dynamics feel fresher than ever in her hands, and the work she’s doing specifically with Matt and Grace deserves ample praise. The art team of Henry Prasetya, Matt Herms, and Ed Dukeshire goes above and beyond as well, pivoting constantly between set pieces with ease and allowing each of those separate moments to shine in its own distinct way while still feeling like a cohesive whole. And that last page once again shows how the comics can inject new life into old ideas. “Darkest Hour” has already gotten off to a fantastic start, and I cannot wait to see what’s around the next corner. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MONSTRESS #38

We’ve come to another story break in Monstress #48 and there’s a lot packed into this issue, which might be the one flaw. Liu has to cover a lot of ground to shift the story forward in such a major way (there is a surprising time jump of sorts and a strange cliffhanger at the end of the issue that appears to change everything) and how that happens at certain points feels a little rushed and very confusing. It requires careful reading and even at that, there are things you might miss. But what really is excellent is that Liu makes an emotional breakthrough for Maika and her child ghost self that is genuinely beautiful and, asl always Takeda’s art is top notch. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEWBURN #11

The pressure on Newburn to balance so many highly volatile and violent interest increases once again in Newburn #11 resulting in what may be the operator’s most daring plan yet. With both the Yakuza and Albanos suspicious of his involvement, Newburn is compelled to take bigger risks that play out in an excellent heist sequence. Even with so many variables at play, there’s a calm efficacy that surrounds the eponymous anti-hero’s actions, and it makes for a thrilling but understated action sequence. Throughout this month’s one-and-done adventure are an abundance of hints as to what’s coming and just how nasty the inevitable conflict will be. Allies both within the police and organized crime are looking for their own escapes or advantages, which make it apparent that this balancing act can continue for only so long. But so long as it does, each new installment of Newburn is bound to deliver some hyper-capable thrills and plenty more mounting tension. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #4



The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos has assembled an entire team of adolescents based in classic Universal monster tropes, but their purpose, antagonists, and origins all remain muddled and make it difficult for readers to invest in whatever adventure they’re on. With both mundane and supernatural pursuers behind them, the connection between those forces remains ambiguous, even when they nearly collide on the page. There’s plenty of teasing about secrets, but Christopher’s own life is too ill-defined to sympathize much with the character, much less connect dots about their past. Metaphors for queer youth abound, but that lack of definition makes them seem more superficial than purposeful. It’s only the series’ excellent collection of character designs and colorful deployment of reimagined horror icons that provide a hook to keep moving forward. Hopefully the secrets promised at the end of issue #4 finall provide a foundation for this narrative as it continues slouching forward. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE RIBBON QUEEN #3

Ennis and Burrows have once again tread new ground in the comic book horror market with The Ribbon Queen. Focusing on a crooked police department that is dealing with a creepy supernatural conundrum, the dialogue present in this new horror series is compelling enough to fill the air when grotesque body horror isn’t present. Luckily, the latest issue also has its fair share of blood and gore. Ironically, one of the most stress-inducing scenes of the recent issue has nothing to do with the skin warping abilities of the titular character, showing how Ennis and Burrows can inject horror into something as simply as two men sharing a drink at a bar. While Ribbon Queen might not be the best horror comic of the year, it’s a strong contender. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #9

As fans of Rick and Morty await the show’s newest season, the comic spinoff culminates its bizarre and boisterous doomsday event. Amid the profane action and even more Kirby homaging, Alex Firer’s script does a good job of cutting through the noise, and delivers a surprisingly-sweet emotional throughline for Morty. Fred C. Stresing’s art lends itself well to the madness, and creates some genuinely gonzo sequences throughout. After this issue, I’m genuinely sad that the last arc of this book is on the horizon. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #5

When this issue’s story begins, the three teens at its center find themselves in a post-apocalyptic landscape in which all of humanity has either been enslaved or forced underground. They immediately recognize the Justice League stand-ins approaching them (Omega Squadron) and devolve into quips about their favorite superheroes, arguments over masks and codenames, and generally ignoring the fifth introduction of a new setting and cast of characters in as many issues. To call the overall tone unhinged would be an understatement. Flat depictions of the sprawling Crisis-like battle that eventually follows lay flat on the page with the new set of homages to familiar characters failing to even capture the rudimentary charms found in earlier issues. It is a dull, rote affair from the start with a trio of characters who seem entirely detached from the narrative and world they occupy. Leave it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE SCHLUB #2

We’re only two issue into The Schlub, but it is delivering a clever and unbelievably-lively superhero journey. The series’ unlikely body swap gives way to scenarios that are equal parts ridiculous and entertaining, with Ryan Stegman and Kenny Porter’s script finding the two protagonists’ voice very well. Tyrell Cannon’s art renders the 90s Image-esque superhero battles and a coffee-addicted dentist in equal absurd weight. Overall, this early stint of The Schlub proves to be very promising. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECOND COMING: TRINITY #6

Second Coming: Trinity #6 gets is fascinating. It not only continues the title’s insightful and incisive look at our culture as well as various superhero story tropes as Sunstar has to deal with and make a difficult decision about his son, Jordan, but it also somehow manages to tie things all the way back to the first issue. the result is an issue that feels like an ending that simultaneously reinvigorates the entire story in a wild new direction, which makes it perfect for a finale to this chapter. Not everything fully works here—some of the pacing feels weird and there are some character interactions that are off—but the way the story leaves off more than makes up for that. It’s a very solid issue and hopefully, there’s much much much more story to come in another installment. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: AMY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

The anniversary celebrations for Sonic the Hedgehog in comics have been outstanding in 2023 and Amy’s 30th Anniversary Special may be the best of the lot. This one-shot adventure features Amy tracing Metal Sonic and Eggman’s most recent dastardly plot using her fortune cards. Along the way she discovers an array of unexpected allies, each of whom reminds readers of the wide-ranging and always lovable cast present after decades of comics. There’s a Wizard of Oz-type narrative with the development of allies centering on Amy’s own personality and abilities. Throughout the issue she sees the best in others and this leads to action sequences filled with laughter and delightful turns. There are more laugh-out-loud panels in this issue than any other I’ve encountered in September, and they’re accessible across ages thanks to a blend of pop cartooning and well-configured gags. Any fan of Sonic is bound to revel in Amy’s own adventure this week in a very enjoyable celebration. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR TREK #12

Day of Blood comes to its exciting conclusion in Star Trek #12, which manages to synthesize decades of Star Trek stories into a singular cinematic climax that’ll leave fans grinning ear-to-ear. The themes that Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have lain down since bringing Sisko back from the Celestial Temple coalesce, tying together both the fight against Kahless and the tension between Sisko and Worf. Sisko’s declaration that it is not his gods that Kahless fights but his crew reasserts the humanistic ethos that Gene Roddenberry imbued Star Trek with upon its creation, dovetailing into Sisko admitting he was wrong to make Worf choose between his son and his duty and cementing their reconciliation. Angel Unzueta and Marissa Louise capture the scale of events, basking Sisko and Kahless’ heroic swordplay in the near-literal light of creation and framing Worf and Alexander like Star Trek’s La Pietà as the light of an ad hoc Genesis Device restores life and creates it anew. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Voyager never got the movie treatment. The creative team behind Day of Blood has recreated that cinematic experience in these pages, creating a worthy entry into the Star Trek canon. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD – SHAX’S BEST DAY #1



Known for his work on The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and Adventure Time, Ryan North brings his fan-favorite sensibilities to Star Trek in a way that only he can. Taking one of Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ most unique characters and giving it a proper humor comic treatment, this one-shot is a must read for fans and one that even non-viewers can appreciate. Artist Derek Charm recreates the look of the animated series’ aesthetic with great detail, giving you what feels like a lost episode in your hands. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES #9

Jedi Quinlan Vos and bounty hunter Cad Bane collide on a planet full of other bounty hunters, which forces them to but their opposing combat techniques to the test, while also attempting to outsmart one another. Admittedly, the actual narrative of this issue ultimately feels unimportant, especially given that this series delivers readers standalone stories, but even if the storyline isn’t exceptional, it’s the action that really shines. Vos might not have the built-in notoriety as a figure like Cad Bane, and even those who aren’t familiar with Star Wars: The Clone Wars might not be as familiar with the figure, yet that doesn’t detract from the kinetic action of their collision. Bane uses not only his firepower, but also his unlikely allies to confront Vos, only for the Jedi to appeal to his threats’ sense of greed. For all intents and purposes, this could have been any nameless Jedi or bounty hunter and the engaging and kinetic energy of Nick Brokenshire’s art would still make it a book worth checking out. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER #1

If it were’t for the blood and multiple ax murders, Stuff of Nightmares: Red Murder one-shot would’ve felt right at home in R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series. The story centers around the mystery of someone dressing up like a popular horror-based comic book superhero and horrifically murdering fans at a horror convention. The jokes about superhero media and the comics industry all hit their mark but you can see the twist coming from fairly early on no matter how many times Stine tries to divert your attention. And while the bloody violence is excellently drawn, some of the artwork is formatted in a way where it’s actually hard to tell what’s going on during the “action” scenes. If you arew up with Goosebumps or liked certain horror anthologies like Tales From The Crypt you’ll feel right at home. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUMMONER’S WAR: AWAKENING #6

Summoner’s War: Awakening brings the second chapter of the high flying fantasy series to a satisfying close if somewhat abrupt close. Artist Luca Claretti, colorist Igor Monti, and letterer Justin Birch are at the top of their game throughout, delivering gorgeous sky battles that pop off the page and a sense of lightheartedness that balances out the more tense standoffs perfectly. Writer Justin Jordan gives everyone their moment to shine as individuals but Proto especially benefits from some welcome limelight. The big reveal was fun, though a bit underwhelming, mores for the fact that we don’t get to learn much about the person other than what they are. There’s plenty of room for more adventure, and hopefully the adventure will get to continue, but even if it doesn’t, fans of the series will find a lot to love in this second chapter swan song. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: ICE AND SNOW #1

With Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1, the comic returns to the series of miniseries numbering structure that Dark Horse had experimented with before the move to IDW Publishing. It’s a tempting invitation to follow Usagi to his new home that newcomers and longtime readers should accept. Ice and Snow #1 keeps the high level of quality that they’ve come to expect from Sakai, weaving a tale of serene beauty mixed with understated horror, maintaining Usagi Yojimbo‘s well-earned reputation as one of comics’ best series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA/DRACULA: RAGE #2

In the hands of a different creative team, this installment could easily be a schlocky and nihilistic journey, but the end result is equal parts beautiful and bizarre. Even the weirdest left turn in Christopher Priest’s script is just unconventional enough to work, especially with the gorgeous and gritty aesthetic from Christian Rosado. After this issue significantly upped the emotional ante, I’m excited to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

VOID RIVALS #4

Void Rivals continues to build deeper ties to the greater Energon Universe with both the Decepticons and Autobots making appearances in this issue in various ways. While I appreciate that Kirkman is trying to build a bigger universe than just the Transformers, it mostly feels like the brief appearances of Shockwave and the Arc are distractions from the story that Kirkman has been telling all this time, especially as the Arc has no seemingly direct ties to the main story of Void Rivals. This is a decent sci-fi story, but an odd way to start Image’s new Energon Universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #14

The unique horror world created by Tyler Boss and Matthew Rosenberg remains undefeated with the aesthetics of its bizarre post-apocalypse a tremendous draw, with Roman Titov’s colors an unparalleled treat on every page. If there’s a fault to find here, it’s in the fact that sometimes the leaps in the story don’t always make sense. Even when the larger narrative plays into confusing territory, Boss’ style as an artist keeps your eyes glued to the page and interested in wondering where the hell things can possibly go next. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5