The Weekly Pull: King Thor, Batman, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Are You Listening?

Writing and art by Tillie Walden

Published by First Second

Tillie Walden has risen to a rarified tier of comics creators, one where each new publication with her name on the cover demands attention. Spinning and On A Sunbeam are two of the best comics released in this decade, and it appears that Walden is prepared to deliver a trifecta in the form of Are You Listening? this week. The new original graphic novel promises to build upon all of the motifs that have made Walden’s career thus far a tremendous success. It is a tale of friendship built upon intimacy and storytelling. At the same time, it promises poignant reflections on deeply personal topics and fantastical incidents, including a mysterious cat. Few artists can integrate the promise of indie comics with the sprawling possibilities of the blank page, but Walden does so with seeming ease. There’s little doubt that Are You Listening? will occupy plenty of “best of 2019” lists, but there’s no reason to wait before reading the newest story from one of the best new talents in the medium. — Chase Magnett

Batman #78

Written by Tom King

Art by Clay Mann

Published by DC Comics

If Batman #50 and the wedding that wasn’t left readers with an emotional sticking point, Batman #78 more than makes up for it. Yes, readers, some things are in fact worth the wait. The action of “City of Bane” takes a backseat for a moment in a beautifully executed issue dedicated to not only a renewal of partnership — necessary to take on Bane — but also the renewal of a hero himself. Batman #78 is one of those quiet issues that is packed with heart and beauty and it’s absolutely necessary as we roll towards the end of King’s run on the title — and the chaos that will be the remainder of “City of Bane.” – Nicole Drum

Go Go Power Rangers #23

Written by Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Published by BOOM! Studios

Jason is finally putting all the pieces together as the Emissary shows him what happened in “Shattered Grid,” but not everything is about the past. Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace are slowly peeling back the curtain on not only what happened after “Shattered Grid,” but also what led to the Omega Rangers forming in the first place. Couple that with the delightful artwork of Francesco Mortarino and Raul Angulo and you get a series that cannot be missed by any Power Rangers fan. — Matthew Aguilar

Gotham City Monsters #1

Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Published by DC Comics

Do you appreciate the weird side of the DC Universe? Then you probably already know the work of writer Steve Orlando. Gotham City Monsters, with artist Amancay Nahuelpan, looks to be his weirdest project for DC Comics yet. It’s centered on DC’s version of Frankenstein, one of the coolest takes on Mary Shelly’s monster. With SHADE gone, he’s free to recruit his own team of monster misfits for a personal mission. He seeks out Swamp Thing, Killer Croc, Orca, Lady Clayface, and I, Vampire’s Andrew Bennett to help him hunt down the one target that escaped him in the past. If you miss books like Justice League Dark, Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, or Demon Knights, or are looking for a freewheeling, fun superhero title to get in the Halloween spirit, Gotham City Monsters is for you. — Jamie Lovett

Gwenpool Strikes Back #2

Written by Leah Williams

Art by David Baldeon

Published by Marvel Comics

I genuinely can’t remember the last time a single comic has made me laugh as much as Gwenpool Strikes Back‘s debut issue. Leah Williams brings a meme-filled, truly-delightful take on Gwen, and it will be fascinating to see exactly how the concept of the series twists and turns next. When combined with David Baldeon’s fantastic art and Terry Dodson’s irreverent covers, Gwenpool Strikes Back is a knockout in so many ways. If you haven’t been following this series yet, now is a better time than ever to rectify that. — Jenna Anderson

King Thor #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Esad Ribic

Published by Marvel Comics

Jason Aaron has been writing Thor comics for Marvel for seven years. He hit the climax to that epic run in the War of the Realms events, but he has one more story left to tell. Aaron began his run by teaming with artist Esad Ribic for a story featuring Thors from the past, present, and future. Now Aaron and Ribic are reteaming for King Thor, the epic finale that tells the story of Thor’s final challenge. The story features old King Thor, his grandaughters the Goddesses of Thunder, and Loki wielding All-Black the Necrosword. After seven years of brilliant storytelling, don’t miss Aaron’s final word on the God of Thunder. — Jamie Lovett

Moon Knight Annual #1

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Ibrahim Moustafa

Published by Marvel Comics

Moon Knight’s adventures are typically of the more street-level and grounded variety, but this new adventure from Cullen Bunn and Ibrahim Moustafa gives our favorite hero a chance to spread his wings a bit and jump into a different type of adventure. Thanks to Kang’s grudge against Khonshu and time meddling it will be up to Moony to set the time stream right, and while we’re pretty sure there those other timelines aren’t quite prepared for what Moon Knight brings to the table, it is certainly going to be fun. — Matthew Aguilar

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Comic

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has been a pop-culture staple for decades, which makes its jump into comics both perfectly-timed and a long time coming. This six-issue collection captures the irreverent and endearing energy of the franchise and then some, as the franchise’s latest host, Jonah Heston, and his robot friends go on new adventures. Even if you’re only passively-familiar with the world of MST3K, this trade is worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #5

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Veronica and Andy Fish

Published by Archie Comics

This miniseries’ take on Sabrina has been one of the most consistently-great batches of comics to come out this year, and it all comes to a head in this week’s finale. Kelly Thompson has crafted a portrayal of the Teenage Witch that honors her previous iterations in so many ways while being an incredibly relatable modern protagonist. Veronica and Andy Fish’s art has been breathtaking throughout this entire run, especially as the series got into a more fantastical territory in the most recent issue. Thankfully, it was recently announced that the creative team will be reuniting on another five-issue Sabrina miniseries in the spring, which is just yet another reason to check out this incredible series. — Jenna Anderson

Stargazing

Writing and art by Jen Wang

Published by First Second

Jen Wang is an artist and storyteller who skillfully integrates complex themes into comics that are aimed at youthful audiences, marking her as the rare creator capable of delivering works that truly appeal to all ages. This new story about a pair of Chinese-American friends confronting celestial forces and universal mysteries delivers plenty of big ideas and spectacle for any friend. It is an examination of identity and how early friendships shape that very identity, one bound up in larger forces of immigration, race, and multiculturalism. Whether readers are looking to expand their own habits or find a comic perfect to share with their own children, Stargazing is set to be one of the most engrossing new reads of this fall and, possibly, the entire year. Don’t miss out on this enthralling new comic that reminds us comics really are for everyone. — Chase Magnett