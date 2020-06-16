The Weekly Pull: Dark Nights: Death Metal, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and More

New comic book day is here again. New releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team spotlights some of those releases we're most excited about that will be hitting stores. It might be a release from the big two or from a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week: Dark Nights: Death Metal begins, a new series from James Tynion IV at BOOM! Studios, the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender continues, and a new origin story for Aqualad. Also, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth continues at DC Black Label, there are some exciting new collections from Marvel and DC Comics, and a new volume fo the western series Perdy from Image Comics. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section, and check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise Omnibus (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Guruhiru

Written by Gene Luen Yang
Art by Guruhiru
Published by Dark Horse Comics With Avatar: The Last Airbender recently joining Netflix's library of streaming television, the beloved animated series is resurgent in the pop-culture consciousness. That means it's the perfect time for Dark Horse Comics to put out a new edition of its Avatar: The Last Airbender comics, continuing the story of Team Avatar past the show's conclusion. This series is where Gene Luen Yang first joined forces with the art team called Guruhiru, a team-up that would later yield the excellent Superman Smashes the Klan. This first volume, The Promise, has the charm of the television series and tackles nuanced issues. The 100 Year War is over, but the Fire Nation colonies remain, and there's no easy way to deal with them. This challenge forces Zuko to reckon with his family's legacy and his conflicting responsibilities as Fire Lord, and Aang to learn how to be the Avatar for a new world. If you're a fan Avatar: The Last Airbender, especially one of those that still wish The Legend of Korra was an Aang-centric sequel series, you shouldn't overlook these comics. -- Jamie Lovett

Catwoman Vol. 3: Friend or Foe? (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Joelle Jones

Art by Fernando Blanco and Laura Allred

Written by Joelle Jones
Art by Fernando Blanco and Laura Allred
Published by DC Comics Joelle Jones brought a new visual and narrative life to Catwoman, something that is overwhelmingly apparent in the series' third volume. This collection of issues ties Selina into the Year of the Villain event, toying with her antihero status with surprising results. Jones creates a narrative that is heart-pounding and incredibly accessible, which is accentuated by Fernando Blanco and Laura Allred's artwork. Honestly, the beautifully-drawn team-up between Selina and Zatanna is worth the price of admission alone, but you'll find a lot to love about this collection — Jenna Anderson

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Photo: DC) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Written by Scott Snyder
Art by Greg Capullo
Published by DC Comics The Dark Nights: Metal sequel is finally here, and thankfully Dark Nights: Death Metal is just as bonkers as you hoped it would be. Things haven't been this dark for DC's heroes in a long time, but when it comes to Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman, you can never truly count them out, and they are going to some crazy extremes to bring light back to the world. You never really know what to expect from Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, FCO Plascencia, and Tom Napolitano, and that's what makes this series so fun at the end of the day. It looks like we're in for one crazy ride, and the train is leaving the station, so hop on board! -- Matthew Aguilar

Dial H for Hero Vol. 2: New Heroes of Metropolis (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Sam Humphries

Art by Joe Quinones

Written by Sam Humphries
Art by Joe Quinones
Published by Wonder Comics/DC Comics With all due respect to an incredible improvement in the Superman line, the launch of Wonder Comics has been Brian Michael Bendis' greatest contribution to DC Comics thus far. There has yet to be a single flop in the line, and all of the series could be defended as a personal favorite, but Dial H for Hero stands out as a highlight amongst this applauded field. Given the property's spotty history, it's easy to understand why it was launched with plans for a shorter run, but the second volume makes clear there's plenty of mileage in this vehicle. Joe Quinones' work is nothing short of outstanding, serving up a vibrant, youthful tone with an abundance of inventive action and colorful character designs. There's a joy to the artwork that is underpinned by Sam Humphries' approach to the Wonder Comics brand—detailing new characters with clear worldviews while still offering superheroic levels of optimism in their stories. This may be the end of Dial H for Hero for now, but it delivers a story with evergreen quality. -- Chase Magnett

Perdy Vol. 2 (Photo: Image Comics) Writing and art by Kickliy

Writing and art by Kickliy
Published by Image Comics Some of the best cartooning published by Image Comics currently is being largely missed by mainstream comics commentators as it's delivered in collections rather than monthly issues. I'll take an L for not previously spotlighting incredible work like Kill 6 Billion Demons and Perdy, the latter of which launches its second volume this week. Perdy is delightfully rowdy—the sort of comics that makes you forget how quickly you're flipping pages between all of the gasps, guffaws, and grumbles. It's a visceral form of storytelling perfectly suited to the Western tropes it addresses with plenty of cursing and violence to accompany the capers. If you missed the first volume of Perdy, consider this an invitation to check out one of the most eccentric series published by Image Comics today and revel in the fast-paced, whip-smart cartooning it delivers on every page. -- Chase Magnett

Star Wars: Age of Rebellion (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jon Adams, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Pak, Simon Spurrier

Art by Jon Adams, Ramón F. Bachs, Andrea Broccardo, Matteo Buffagni, Marc Laming, Chris Sprouse, Caspar Wijngaard

Written by Jon Adams, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Pak, Simon Spurrier
Art by Jon Adams, Ramón F. Bachs, Andrea Broccardo, Matteo Buffagni, Marc Laming, Chris Sprouse, Caspar Wijngaard
Published by Marvel Comics With word that Star Wars Celebration has been postponed to 2022, some fans might be finding themselves wanting to dive into a galaxy far, far away in another way. The Age of Rebellion hardcover might be the newest and most striking way to do so, with a collection of comic one-shots that follow various characters from the Original Trilogy. Even if you think you know the Star Wars saga, you definitely haven't seen it explored in this epic and entertaining capacity. — Jenna Anderson

The Tea Dragon Society (Photo: Oni Press) Writing and art by Katie O'Neill

Writing and art by Katie O'Neill
Published by Oni Press Oni Press is giving new fans a chance to check out a beautiful and tranquil adventure from Katie O'Neill once more with a reprint of her Tea Dragon Society graphic novel. If you haven't had a chance to get lost in this bright and colorful world, trust me when I say you should take advantage of this opportunity ASAP, because you'll quickly fall in love with the gorgeous world, delightful characters, and yes, absolutely adorable Tea Dragons. Once you meet Greta, Hesekiel, Erik, and the rest of the cast, we think you'll be hooked. Sadly you can't actually own a Tea Dragon, but this is really the next best thing. — Matthew Aguilar

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #3 (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and Art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Writing and Art by Daniel Warren Johnson
Published by DC Black Label Wonder Woman: Dead Earth has thus far been quite possibly the best comic series I've ever read. With #3, the series is not only one issue from the end, but it is set to see Diana have to face some extremely hard truths and horrible realities about herself, the world, and how everything has been on a tragic course to the very moment we find the story picking up in. It's an expertly crafted book that somehow gets better and better with each line and image. It's a devastatingly brilliant story that has a lot of relevance to our own world, and quite frankly, your comics reading isn't complete this week unless you read this, too. -- Nicole Drum

Wynd #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Michael Dialynas

Written by James Tynion IV
Art by Michael Dialynas
Published by BOOM! Studios BOOM! Studios surprised announced Wynd from James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas, and now it's here. The series explores a world where having a magical lineage is punishable by death. Tynion is hot off of his other BOOM! Studios series, Something is Killing the Children, picking up an Eisner Award nomination for Best New Series. Dialynas is the artist Tynion worked with on The Woods and he's been doing killer work for IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles books. Fans of fantasy tales should be excited to see what these creators, both of whom are firing on all cylinders lately, have in store. -- Jamie Lovett