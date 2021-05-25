The Weekly Pull: Batman Black and White, Magneto & the Mutant Force, The Blue Flame, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new superhero takes flight in The Blue Flame, the latest iteration of Batman Black and White comes to an end, and Marvel reveals the fate of mutants in the Heroes Reborn universe. There's also a new Miracle Man series and two new series from Scout Comics. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman Black and White #6 (Photo: John Romita Jr., Klaus Jansen, DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Batman Black and White has been a DC Comics staple for decades now — but this current incarnation has proved just how brilliant and effective the concept can really be. Each anthology issue has been jam-packed with inventive and genuinely awe-inspiring work about the Dark Knight and the heroes and villains around him — and this week's final issue is sure to be no exception. With an all-star roster of creatives that includes Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph, Pierrick Colinet and Elsa Charretier, Nick Derington, Babs Tarr, and Scott Snyder, this issue is sure to offer wildly different interpretations of what makes the Batman mythos work. No other comic will give you your money's worth quite like Batman Black and White, and even if you haven't been checking out the entire series yet, there's no reason why you shouldn't pick up this one. — Jenna Anderson

The Blue Flame #1 (Photo: Adam Gorham, Vault Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Adam Gorham

Colors by Kurt Michael Russell

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Christopher Cantwell made his name by co-creating the acclaimed television series Halt and Catch Fire. Since then, he's proven his comics writing chops with stellar runs on Marvel's Doctor Doom miniseries and its Iron Man relaunch, as well as high-concept creator-owned books like She Can Fly and Everything. With The Blue Flame, Cantwell goes from simply writing superheroes to writing about superheroes. Many turn to superheroes for comfort in an increasingly disquieting world. What happens when the superhero's world becomes just as disconcerting? Are superheroes still capable of giving us solace as the existential crises of the 21st century continue to mount? We expect The Blue Flame to tackle these issues with intelligence and humanity. The series could also be a breakout opportunity for artist Adam Gorham, who previously provided the stunning artwork for Marvel's New Mutants: Dead Souls. The Blue Flame takes place in two worlds, one a cosmic adventure and the other a grounded and gritty reality, providing Gorham an opportunity to showcase his skill and versatility. The Blue Flame has the markings of a vital modern superhero story. -- Jamie Lovett

Cherry Blackbird #1 (Photo: Joseph Schmalke, Scout Comics) Writing and art by Joseph Schmalke

It feels like comics about the afterlife are growing increasingly popular, but there's something about Cherry Blackbird that could help it stand apart from the rest. The comic is expected to follow its titular character, a rockstar who sold her soul to the Devil in exchange for success. With her impending death (and trip to Hell) near, Satan provides her one way to escape the pact — hunting down seven escaped souls. The series feels like a blend of Coffin Bound and Wynonna Earp, with a unique take on the infamous "27 club" and the larger nature of fame thrown in. This is definitely one of those books that might not be on everyone's radar, but I hope it'll end up being a pleasant surprise. — Jenna Anderson

Harley Quinn #3 (Photo: Riley Rossmo, DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Riley Rossmo

Colors by Ivan Plascencia

Letters by Andworld Design

Stephanie Phillips' Harley Quinn is hands-down one of the best takes on the character ever (and, as a big Harley Quinn fan, that's not praise I hand out lightly). This week's issue starts a new arc and while it's an issue that might require you to take a quick glance through Harley Quinn #1 and #2 to get square on, Harley Quinn #3 is an absolutely delightful read. An issue full of heart and soul as Harley tries to balance both her intent to do good and the sins of her past while taking on Hugo Strange is just a thrill ride that demands to be read. -- Nicole Drum

Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force (Photo: Nick Bradshaw, Rachelle Rosenberg, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Bernard Chang

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Clayton Cowles

For better or worse, Marvel Comics has chosen to revisit the "Heroes Reborn" concept from the 1990s with a new event series taking place in an alternate universe where the Avengers never formed. Instead, a version of Squadron Supreme is Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But what about mutants? That's what we get to find out in Magneto & The Mutant Force #1 from Steve Orlando (Curse of the Man-Thing) and Bernard Chang (Children of the Atom). Honestly, I've not invested in the overall Heroes Reborn event. Still, the idea of Orlando and Chang getting to tell a consequence-free one-shot story reimagining mutantkind sans Avengers sounds like something worthwhile in its own right. -- Jamie Lovett

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 (Photo: Yanick Paquette, DC Comics) Written by Brandon Easton

Art by Fico Ossio

Colors by Rico Renzi

Letters by Rob Leigh

The real rewards of DC Comics' Future State are arriving after the line-wide initiative ends as an array of compelling new and revamped characters appear in their own series. Yara Flor's return in Wonder Girl #1 made a big splash last week and Shilo Norman's resumption of the Mister Miracle moniker promises to do the same today. Scott Free's successor may not be new to DC Comics—his appearance in Seven Soldiers remains the greatest Mister Miracle story outside of Kirby's original work—yet his return in the pages of Future State was the highlight of the entire Superman line during that event. The Source of Freedom #1 returns a proven creative team to the character while also providing something of an origin for Shilo as he is challenged by a fellow performer at the start of his new career. It is the perfect opportunity for new readers of all stripes to come aboard, whether they've never encountered a Mister Miracle story before or simply didn't know what came after the "Fourth World Saga." Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom promises to be a colorful and creative odyssey through DC Comics; it should not be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Redshift #1 (Photo: Amancay Nahuelpan, Scout Comics) Written by H.S. Tak

Art by Brent David McKee

Colors by Sebastian Cheng

Letters by Joel Rodriguez

There isn't a #1 published by Scout Comics that I don't want to place eyes on as the publisher endeavors to pursue concepts and creators that are often alien to the direct market and, just as often, to spectacular results. Redshift #1 takes readers to the limits of humanity in seemingly every imaginable form as a lone astronaut struggles to survive on Mars while what's left of the human race destroys itself on Earth. Uncertainty and existential dread permeate a story set in the most inhospitable setting imaginable and compared to the likes of Total Recall and Interstellar. Whether I'm seeking the psychological terrors of confronting mass extinction (in comics as well as reality) or the terrifying adventure of merely surviving in the vacuum of space, Redshift promises to deliver a moody tale packed with big ideas and environments. It is yet another #1 issue from Scout that feels like a can't-miss, which is one more reason I cannot wait for Wednesday to arrive. -- Chase Magnett

Reptil #1 (Photo: Paco Medina, Marvel Comics) Written by Terry Blas

Art by Enio Balam

Inks by Victor Olazaba

Colors by Carlos Lopez

Letters by Joe Sabino

If you had told me I would be hyped for a book about a hero with dinosaur powers, I would have said 'yeah, probably', because dinosaurs are awesome. If you had told me however that it would be one of the most entertaining books of the week, well, I did not see that coming, but lo and behold that's where we find ourselves. Writer Terry Blas and artist Enid Balam have crafted something really fun, action-packed, and quite special with Reptil, and if you give it a try, I don't think you'll be disappointed. — Matthew Aguilar

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 (Photo: Todd Nauck, Hi-Fi, DC Comics) Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Todd Nauck

Colors by Hi-Fi

Letters by Rob Leigh

Whether you're a fan of Stargirl from the comics (and you should be!) or you've only come to know Courtney Whitmore through The CW's live-action Stargirl series, Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 is an absolute must-read this week. The book has pretty much everything: plenty of action, some major heroes, a compelling mystery, and what might be the best part, a thoughtful and creative approach to characters and stories from DC's Golden Age. From cover to cover, it's just such a fun read with great art that feels both current and throwback at the same time. Don't miss this one. Absolutely do not miss this one. -- Nicole Drum