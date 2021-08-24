The Weekly Pull: Darkhawk, Superman '78, King Spawn, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week sees the debut of a number of new titles, including two new Superman series from DC, a new turning point for Image Comics' Spawn, and a new Darkhawk series from Marvel. Plus, key issues in M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, The United States of Captain America, and Something Is Killing the Children, and the latest anthology from Marvel. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Darkhawk #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Written by Kyle Higgins

Art by Juanan Ramirez

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics The moment Darkhawk fans have been waiting for is finally here, as our favorite amulet powered hero is back in action in a new ongoing series. Kyle Higgins and Juanan Ramirez deliver are set to deliver a bold new vision for the character while retaining all of the elements that made him a fan favorite in the first place, and Connor Young brings new elements of his own into the mix to make this hero his own. Get ready Darkhawk fans, because it's going to be a wild ride! -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

King Spawn #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane

Art by Javi Fernandez

Colors by FCO Plascencia

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by Image Comics Spawn has experienced a revival across the past several years in the build to its 300th issue and continued celebration of increasing sales and dynamic new concepts, even after nearly 3 decades of stories. Readers intimidated by the large numbers dangling at the back of Spawn may find the perfect entry point in King Spawn #1. This oversized debut issue puts the spotlight on talented new creators in the franchise, like sci-fi scribe Sean Lewis, alongside Todd “The Todd” McFarlane’s unique brand of dialogue and storytelling. Detailing where Spawn stands now and what challenges lie ahead, it offers an explosive jumping on point and one that is bound to enrapture fans of horror and adventure comics alike. It also packs a punch with each back-up tale in a volume approaching 70 pages, including the likes of Haunt and other semi-forgotten, horror-inspired heroes at Image Comics. Regardless of a readers background with what came before King Spawn delivers a compelling case for why this Spider-Man-inspired darkness from the 90s still holds sway in comics today and collects a wide-array of talents - enough that any comics reader is bound to find an appealing element in these gleefully gory pages. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics The latest in the Marvel's Voices one-shot collection celebrating the diversity in Marvel Comics, both in terms of characters and creator, Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 celebrates Marvel's Asian heroes this issue, with stories featuring Shang-Chi, Jubilee, Silk, Jimmy Woo, Ms. Marvel, Wave, and more. Even within the issue, which just on the surface is meant to celebrate diversity, Identity #1 celebrates the individual diversity of the wide range of Asian characters in the Marvel Universe and offers stories that are both hopeful and uplifting as well as those that illustrate the real challenges and discrimination that many Asians and Asian Americans experience. With fantastic characters and some top-notch talent behind them, it's an absolute must read this week. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #2 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Emilia Clarke and Marguerite Bennett

Art by Leila Leiz

Colors by Triona Farrell

Letters by Haley Rose-Lyon

Published by Image Comics The first issue of M.O.M.: Mother of Madness was already one of my favorite comics of this year, but this week’s second issue only further seals my love for the series. As Maya recognizes that she should use her very specific set of superpowers to become a undercover vigilante, she begins to build out a found family of allies and friends, only for the stakes — both as a vigilante and as a mother — to dive into a whole new territory. Emilia Clarke and Marguerite Bennett are a match made in heaven, providing Maya’s story with a relatable and earnest, but unbelievably specific voice, and an effortless sense of cool that is infectious to experience. Leila Leiz’s art is a perfect compliment to it all, whether in conveying the domestic aspects of Maya's life or the outrageous. If you aren’t reading Mother of Madness, take this as a sign that you need to fix that as soon as possible. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Something Is Killing the Children #19 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Werther Dell'Edera

Colors by Miquel Muerto

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by BOOM! Studios Something Is Killing the Children has been absolutely fantastic over the past few issues, diving into how Erica Slaughter became the lethal and yet compassionate monster slayer we all know and love. Staying with the Order of St. George hasn't exactly been a vacation for Erica, and now if she wants to stay she has to complete a ritual that not everyone makes it out of alive. It's one more step that the incredibly resilient future slayer has to take, and while darkness does lay ahead, Erica has somehow always found the strength to make it to the other side, and we can't imagine that changing here. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera have really hit their stride in recent months, and this issue should be no different. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Superman '78 #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Wilfredo Torres

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Dave Lanphear

Published by DC Comics Superman still looms large in the field of superhero cinema. It provided a vision for the genre that none of its campy precedents approached and which most of its successors have fallen far short of. It’s a vision of the superhero as a modern myth embedding a man who can fly in the midst of the United States in 1978. It is to superhero movies what Apocalypse Now is to war movies or The Godfather to mob movies. And it appears that the first issue of Superman ‘78 has captured the spirit evoked by director Richard Donner splendidly. His focus on verisimilitude — treating Superman as if he were a real part of the world — can be seen on each page in environments made more relatable in their ties to a recognizable cast of characters and sets. Artist Wilfredo Torres evokes the essential elements of Christopher Reeves, Margot Kidder, and Gene Hackman’s performances without ever falling into the uncanny valley of photorealistic artwork. Venditti embraces the spirit of the films and provides a continuation that feels entirely natural. For fans of Superman, there can be no doubt that Superman ‘78 #1 will once again lead them to believe that a man can fly. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Superman vs. Lobo #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie

Art by Mirka Andolfo

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Fabio Amelia

Published by DC Comics After experiencing their work in Vault Comics' brilliant satire Money Shot, I’ll read basically anything Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie create together. So the idea of them taking on DC titans such as Superman and Lobo — and bringing the incredible Mirka Andolfo along for the ride — make Superman vs. Lobo a must-read title for me. This installment is expected to pit the two DC titans against each other in some delightfully absurd ways, with a conflict that I can’t wait to see unfold in all of its weird, manic glory. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext