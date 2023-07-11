The Weekly Pull: World's Finest: Teen Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Web of Carnage, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, so new releases are hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Monstress returns, the Teen Titans get a World's Finest spinoff, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles annual, and Marvel's Web of Carnage. Plus, a new fantasy series written by G. Willow Wilson, DC's Knight Terrors event continues, a new Jeff Lemire project, and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Fishflies #1
- Written by Jeff Lemire
- Art by Jeff Lemire
- Colors by Jeff Lemire
- Letters by Steve Wands
- Published by Image Comics
Since discovering Lost Dogs nearly 20 years ago, I've known that whenever Jeff Lemire goes to strange, dark places, comics readers would be well advised to follow him there. Fishflies #1 promises to blend several of the cartoonist's most familiar themes in a story set in rural Canada involving crime, generational trauma, and a dash of magical realism. The story centers around a robbery gone wrong that leaves a young boy badly injured; the opening sequence in which children dare one another to tread across the prolific pests known as fishflies to reach a convenience store is packed with dread and instantly recognizable to those familiar with youth in a small town. What follows is, in equal turns, harrowing and bewitching as readers are introduced to the young girl Franny Fox and the thief finds himself surrounded by ever more fishflies. Fishflies #1 blends Lemire's fascination with childhood and rural Canada with his appreciation for the transformative nature of comics to deliver a premise that defies easy summary. Rather, the first issue reads more like a Kafkaesque opening salvo that draws readers into its intense emotionality and oddity by simply allowing the story to unfold without additional explanation. There's nothing like Fishflies on comic stands today and readers won't want to miss this exceptional addition to Lemire's outstanding collection of work. -- Chase Magnett
The Hunger and the Dusk #1
- Written by G. Willow Wilson
- Art by Chris Wildgoose
- Colors by MsassyK
- Letters by Simon Bowland
- Published by IDW Publishing
G. Willow Wilson has earned her place as one of the top writers in mainstream comics today, helping develop what is arguably Marvel Comics' best, most enduring new character of the 21st century in Ms. Marvel, making her mark on the DC Universe writing Poison Ivy and crafting the stellar sci-fi space opera Invisible Kingdom with Christian Ward to name a few noteworthy projects. Now she turns to an original fantasy saga, teaming with artist Chris Wildgoose, who has previously impressed on series like Alienated and Batgirl, on the IDW Original series The Hunger and the Dusk. The high fantasy saga brings readers to a dying fantasy world where only humans and orcs remain to fight over what's left. With disaster on the horizon, the future of this world may rest on the unlikely pairing of the orc healer Tara and the human warrior Callum Battlechild. Wilson and Wildgoose are two creators who know how to tell a good story, and readers should be excited to experience whatever adventures their fantasy epic might bring. -- Jamie Lovett
Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1
- Written by Dennis Culver
- Art by David Baldeon
- Colors by Rain Beredo
- Letters by Pat Brosseau
- Published by DC
For me, the biggest selling point of DC's Knight Terrors event is seeing it elevate certain criminally-underrated characters — and Zatanna is absolutely no exception. This two-issue miniseries teams the mistress of magic up with Doom Patrol's Robotman, which is more than enough to hook me in, especially with recent Unstoppable Doom Patrol writer Dennis Culver at the helm. Zatanna and Robotman's adventure is sure to be bizarre and mystical, and I can't wait to see it. — Jenna Anderson
Sirens of the City #1
- Written by Joanne Starer
- Art by Khary Randolph
- Letters by AndWorld Design
There's a lot about the general conceit of Sirens of the City that appeals to me — the creative team of Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph, the punk-rock setting, and the feminist undertones. This new debut issue follows Layla, a runaway teen whose secret pregnancy brings her toe-to-toe with a supernatural phenomenon. Sirens of the City has the makings of a subversive, Sandman-esque adventure, and I look forward to going on its journey. — Jenna Anderson
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023 #1
- Written by Michael Walsh
- Art by Sanntos, Michael Walsh, Vlad Legostaev
- Colors by Jason Wordie
- Letters by Shawn Lee
- Published by IDW Publishing
IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had a busy year. The Armageddon Game event that has run throughout the better part of 2023 is finally over, the Rat King and his unholy alliance with Madame Null, Baxter Stockman, and Krang are defeated, and Mutant Town is now an official borough of New York City. It's time to look towards the future -- literally. Enter Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2023 #1, written by MIchael Walsh, the creative cornerstone of Image Comics' hit anthology series The Silver Coin and all-around stellar artist, with art by Sanntos, Vlad Legostaev, and Walsh himself. Taking place before the first post-Armageddon Game issue of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, the annual looks like the turning point on which the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing saga pivots away from the conflict with the Rat King and picks up on other story threads weaved in the background of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, specifically the mysterious future that Donatello previously visited. The synopsis for the oversized issue promises a new threat for the Turtles to face, and if Walsh's cover is anything to go by, it looks to be a grizzled rival turtle from their future. This annual looks like a story Turtle fans won't want to miss, and it should serve as a solid jumping-on point for newcomers. -- Jamie Lovett
Web of Carnage #1
- Written by Ram V. and Christos Gage
- Art by Francesco Manna
- Colors by Erick Arciniega
- Letters by Joe Sabino
- Published by Marvel Comics
Even as someone who could charitably be described as a symbiote skeptic, the current collection of series tied to Venom and Carnage at Marvel Comics has transformed itself into one of the publisher's most rewarding reads. Writer Ram V. transformed the typically dull sociopathic onslaught of Carnage into a fascinating game of multi-dimensional cat-and-mouse in Carnage before "Carnage Reigns" interrupted the symbiote's ascension. That tale returns in Web of Carnage #1, which promises to focus on the next steps while providing a jumping-on point for additional skeptics. The cover alone, featuring Carnage and Morlun in battle, is enough to draw me in with memories of classic Tomb of Dracula issues pitting monsters against one another. The addition of co-writer Christos Gage, an experienced hand at Spider-Man comics who shaped the early Spider-Verse stories, promises plenty of new terrain and ideas to be explored. Wherever the current symbiote saga is heading, readers ought to know that while there will be an abundance of carnage, it's also bound to bring some excellent superhero comics storytelling, as well. -- Chase Magnett
World's Finest: Teen Titans #1
- Written by Mark Waid
- Art by Emanuela Lupacchino
- Colors by Jordie Bellaire
- Letters by Steve Wands
- Published by DC
There's absolutely no shortage of options for Teen Titans fans to read these days, but World's Finest: Teen Titans already feels like it will stand out from the pack. Spinning out of Mark Waid and Dan Mora's brilliant and timeless World's Finest series, this new ongoing will chronicle the Titans' early days in a groovy and epic fashion. With Emanuela Lupacchino contributing incredible art, I have a feeling World's Finest: Teen Titans is going to become one of the definitive books about the Teen Titans. — Jenna Anderson