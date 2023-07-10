Cartoonshow: Check Out Our Exclusive Preview of Oni Press's Upcoming Graphic Novel

Oni Press has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Cartoonshow, the debut graphic novel from cartoonist Derek M. Ballard (Cartoon Netrork's Adventure Time and Netflix's The Midnight Gospel). Originally published online, Cartoonshow follows the real-life challenges of being a single dad with insightful humor and satirical reflection of contemporary American life.

Oni describes Ballard as "a solo parent raising three kids in the American South while trying to make art." Here's how they describe the book: Told in a series of free-flowing and often hilarious comic essays, Cartoonshow gets to the heart of the struggle to be a creative person in a society that doesn't value anything other than how much it can grind out of you. COVID, poverty, the failing social safety net, predatory lenders, and literal acts of God can't stop our hero!

"This book of cartoons is a whole slew of dumb, funny, embarrassing, and true things that happened to my kids and me. Stuff that befalls average families every single day," said creator Derek M. Ballard in a statement. "Oni Press made it possible to support my family while I brought my uncompromised scribbly vision to the page. That's a big deal. Unbelievable really. Extra special thanks to my editor Zack Soto."

"I think Derek's comics are truly Great—like capital GC Great Cartooning, and the issues he's talking about are important, under-discussed stuff. It's like Hi & Lois but with a social/political consciousness," said Editor Zack Soto. "Working with Derek and designer Carey Soucey to bring Cartoonshow to life in its current form was one of the more rewarding collaborative experiences in my editorial career to date, and I can't wait for everyone to pick up a copy!"

Cartoonshow will be available in hardcover for a list price of $21.99 (ISBN: 978-1-63715-218-8) at retailers everywhere on August 2, 2023.

You can see a preview of the book below.