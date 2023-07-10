The Best Comics of 2023 (So Far)

We're now halfway through 2023, and many are already looking back on their favorite pieces of art from the year thus far. For comic fans, the year has absolutely delivered in spades, with countless new and returning series, as well as a number of OGNs, using the medium to tell some breathtaking stories. ComicBook.com has made a habit of highlighting some of the best installments, both through our "Weekly Pull" recommendations as well as our comprehensive reviews for each week of new releases. But as we have now reached the midway point for the year, we wanted to spotlight the titles published so far this year that have already caught our attention — and that deserve yours in the second half of the year. From ongoing series and miniseries to OGNs and manga, our staff has narrowed down the best titles of the year (so far). Keep scrolling to check them all out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

20th Century Men (Image) Fans of superhero comics like to pump up the genre as a modern mythology, often forgetting that classical mythology wasn't about mere entertainment but was instead of means of understanding the world. In that sense, 20th Century Men delivers on the promise of superheroes as mythology in a way that few superhero comics do. Over the course of six issues, Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian crafted a narrative to help understand the history of the 20th century, using unconventional superheroes as unconventionally honest avatars for the competing ideologies that rent the world and reshaped it to their liking, damning all the mere mortals forced to play host to their conflicts. It'd all be for naught without strong enough craft to carry it. S. Morian's subtle shifts in style from scene to scene make the series feel less like the story rests on the pages as much as it lives within them. Deniz Camp shows his skill and boldness as a writer, braving unorthodox structures and storytelling methods to get his points across, carried by Aditya Bidikar's attentive, nuanced letters. 20th Century Men is a masterpiece and an essential work. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Akane-banashi (VIZ) Akane-banashi has remained a surprising delight for Shonen Jump audiences, with Akane exploring the traditions of rakugo and bringing the behind-the-scenes drama of this traditional type of Japanese vaudeville-esque performance to life in an engaging and captivating way. Takamasa Moue has brought the world of rakugo to life with strong characters and a fascinating way of bringing the rakugo stories to life, with scenes from the stories often bleeding out into the real world and surrounding their storytellers. This comic not only explores a corner of Japanese culture that has been overlooked by international audiences, it does so in a way that reminds the reader that even traditional artforms and hobbies can be relevant to the modern audience. -- Christian Hoffer prevnext

All Against All (Image) The recently arrived collection of All Against All stands as a declaration for comics readers that they ought to pay attention to two tremendous, rising talents who simply don't miss: writer Alex Paknadel and artist Caspar Wijngaard. Their apocalyptic tale takes place after the end of life on Earth when aliens harvest the planet for genetic material to generate potentially useful life forms in their own unending war. Wijngaard's depictions of squid-like extraterrestrials and terrifying, unnatural preserves are instantly enthralling and draw readers into an alien perspective that's instantly appreciable. Whether it's the strange, but undeniably human nature of these alien captors or the tremendous violence unleashed in the natural world, this gorgeously illustrated miniseries makes it impossible to look away. That's essential as Paknadel's story considers the very nature of the natural world and civilization as it questions the brutal Hobbesian concepts of chaos, authoritarianism, and the supposed natural state of all against all. On the surface and far below, All Against All proves to be an unforgettable tale that delivers visceral thrills as the tale unfolds while still haunting readers with small moments of mercy and compassion long after the human race is extinct. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Batman / Superman: World's Finest (DC) World's Finest doesn't re-invent the wheel, it just creates the perfect wheel for superhero fans. Taking an approach that imagines the biggest and brightest versions of the DC Comic Universe's heroes, Waid and Mora have been able to create an absolutely jaw dropping run that plays up on what makes Batman and Superman work so well as characters. World's Finest is the finest book that DC Comics is publishing today, injecting a fresh take on a Silver Age style. The book is absolutely begging for an Omnibus/Absolute style collection to truly highlight the big adventures that have spawned from the minds of Mark Waid and Dan Mora. So popular is World's Finest, in fact, that DC is actually creating new series to run under this tentpole. Here's hoping for many more as I certainly wouldn't mind all of DC Comics taking this approach to their beloved characters. -- Evan Valentine prevnext

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day (DC) Blue Beetle will get his feature film debut later this year, but you don't have to wait until then to experience the character at his absolute best. Blue Beetle: Graduation Day expanded Jaime and Khaji Da's world substantially with new characters and larger scope, yet the series never lost the charm, heart, and relatability that makes Jaime such a compelling character in the first place. Writer Josh Trujillo embraced latin culture in an authentic and genuine way, brilliantly conveyed through Jaime's relationship with his family. Meanwhile artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni took advantage of the larger than life canvas and created a bold and vivid world that couldn't help but catch your attention. The future looks brighter than ever for Blue Beetle, and there isn't a better place to jump onto what promises to be a wild ride. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Blue Box (VIZ) Blue Box is the latest example of "Reiwa Energy" infusing the tried-and-true teen romcom manga genre with new life. While historically, romcoms have ended once a would-be couple overcomes their internal and external struggles, Blue Box continues a trend in Japanese manga in which the main couple get together long before the story ends. In this case, Chinatsu and Taiki's new relationship (only a handful of chapters old) provides a new wrinkle to their lofty ambitions of reaching nationals in their chosen sport. Can these two sports dorks balance love and training? Watching these two find each other has been a joy over the last two years and now I can't wait to see their story continue. -- Christian Hoffer prevnext

Captain Marvel (Marvel) Captain Marvel saved some of its best for last as it capped off Kelly Thompson's 50 issue run on the title, and what a run it was. This year saw Binary flourish on a journey of self discovery alongside one of the best supporting casts in comics, and Carol's own journey was compelling as well. The legacy of the Captain Marvel mantle, Carol's traumatic past with Rogue, and her ability to deal and process grief without going nuclear were all under the microscope this year, and of those paths was well worth exploring. A number of artists brought the world of Cap to life over the past year, though a special kudos has to go to the issue #50 team of Javier Pina, David Lopez, Yen Nitro, and Clayton Cowles for their ability to bring things full circle while highlighting so many aspects of Carol's personality and past. Captain Marvel will start a new chapter soon, but this is easily one of Carol's best runs, and no Cap fan should miss out. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Chainsaw Man (VIZ) Chainsaw Man's first anime season landed last year, bringing quite a few new fans into the world of Denji and his devil hunting comrades. What made the story so energetic and appealing in the MAPPA-produced television series continues in the manga, but with a twist. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto took a big risk by introducing a new protagonist in the War Devil, Asa Mikata, in "Part 2" of the series but the gamble has paid off in spades. Chainsaw Man is still packed with plenty of bloody action, but it's heartfelt, somber, sometimes depressing moments still help to make this manga stand above the pack in a crowded field. Chainsaw Man might be a tricky sell on its premise alone, but much like an onion, there are several layers to this powerhouse of a shonen series. Grabbing a reader's attention is one thing, but keeping it is another, and Chainsaw Man simply hasn't slowed down since it's opening chapter. -- Evan Valentine prevnext

Clobberin' Time (Marvel) I distinctly remember putting down the first issue of Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time and thinking, "I didn't think Marvel made comics like this anymore." Comics like what, you ask? Comic books where the stones that make up the Thing's hide are nearly peeled from his body before he and the Hulk tear monsters apart in full gorey glory on a stunning splash page. It's stylishly violent, and there's something joyfully subversive in knowing this comes from a publisher owned by the squeaky-clean House of the Mouse. Skroce's series isn't hyperviolence alone. He also crafts a fun time travel story that sees Ben Grimm teaming up with increasingly unlikely allies, from Wolverine to Doctor Doom, as the series progresses. Skroce has a knack for writing The Thing, contrasting his down-to-Earth practicality with how Mr. Fantastic constantly has his head in the clouds (almost literally, in one issue). Clobberin' Time is for all the comic book readers who love a good, crunchy action scene and remember the days before Marvel got the glossed up to become another jewel in Mickey's gauntlet. Here's hoping creators like Skroce continue to find ways to get away with it. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Damn Them All (BOOM!) Writer Simon Spurrier's 12-issue run on John Constantine: Hellblazer with Matias Bergara and Aaron Campbell was pure magic, and it was apparent by the end that there were plenty of ideas left unfulfilled by a series canceled far too soon. Damn Them All serves as a spiritual successor working with similar material—dangerous arcane magicks twisted by and reflecting a corrupt oligarchy—that delivers readers more than they could ask from the continuation of a long-running character. It begins with the death of an old magician in the style of Constantine and picks up with their niece Ellie Hawthorne who must address the binding of dozens of demons to the mortal realm. The rampant power results in both terrifying events and the classic monkey's paw twists that readers hope to find in bleak critiques of capitalism using the urban fantasy genre. Adlard teams up with comics laureate Charlie Adlard who depicts the mystic symbols, terrifying demons, and grungy characters in splendid fashion and with a storytelling style that sucks readers in on each and every page. Damn Them All's first six issues are a spellbinding introduction to a new world of dark magic every bit as potent as its inspiration and the promise of more to come makes it one of the most enticing new reads of 2023. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Ghost Rider (Marvel) Ghost Rider from Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith has taken Johnny Blaze back to his roots, releasing a violent story that rips the Spirit of Vengeance apart at his seams. The story doesn't shy away from the supernatural but rather, celebrates it with its wide-open demonic arms and the ensuing embrace is a treat to behold. -- Adam Barnhardt prevnext

Gospel (Image) When it comes to stories, the most interesting ones happen at intersections. It's when different genres and themes collide, when those collisions in turn take on larger issues and questions as woven into the adventure that we get into the richest of tales and when it comes to Will Morris' Gospel, this series doesn't just take that concept of intersection to create a good story, but it elevates it for a comic that is equal parts medieval history, hero's journey, exploration of faith, all out adventure, and examination of self. The series — both in terms of story and artwork — strikes a rare balance of being just a very good story while also giving the reader a lot to explore about themselves in a way that doesn't ever take away from what's presented on the page. Morris does a masterful job of not just asking some of life's biggest questions but answering them in a way that both satisfies the story, but leaves the reader with something new to come back to each time the pick up the book. Gospel is an absolute gem and is hands down one of the best of comics — both this year and maybe of all time. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Green Arrow (DC) As any Green Arrow fan will probably tell you, we're long overdue for an ArrowFam reunion, as the ensemble has been scattered to the wind for the better part of the past decade due to retcons, reboots, and other narrative problems. Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaake's Green Arrow series has beautifully begun to right many of those wrongs, all while delivering a darn good superhero story in the process. Although we're only three issues into Green Arrow's recently-extended twelve-issue run, Williamson and Izaake have already delivered on some meaningful moments and plot twists — as well as countless more that I didn't know I needed. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Hairball (Dark Horse) Hairball is a masterclass in subversion, zigging every time you think it's going to zag. Not just that, but the story is a genre-crossing smash steeped in every horror sub-genre one can imagine. The story starts off as a cute little folk story before it evolves into something much, much larger and the crescendo is one that'd make Beethoven blush. -- Adam Barnhardt prevnext

Harrower (BOOM!) In a world where a new series is often the precursor to a larger world, writer Justin Jordan and artist Brahm Revel drop you into Harrower with issue #1 and completely wrap up their story with Harrower #4. This book is not only the best horror title of the year, but it's one that even makes the horror movies of 2023 seem trite. In addition to its unique spin on the slasher subgenre, Harrower is most impressive because of the staging throughout the series. With just four issues, Jordan and Revel craft slasher sequences that would easily become the best on the big screen if they were in another medium, but the fact that they live in comics and are breathing in front of us on the page elevates their work and makes it feel even more special. Do not sleep on Harrower, it will be your new favorite, and your hope for more stories in this world will only make what we have even better. -- Spencer Perry prevnext

Hellcat (Marvel) Patsy Walker's comics tenure has been unlike any other, transforming from a romance comics heroine to an accidental superhero. After Patsy ostensibly was the co-lead of Christopher Cantwell's Iron Man run, he and artist Pere Perez are following her adventures to a logical and profound peak. The Hellcat miniseries has delivered the perfect blend of Marvel weirdness, building a strange murder mystery all while reckoning with Patsy's unconventional and flawed history. While there's still one more issue left to go, I have a feeling that Hellcat is going to be one of the best mainstream superhero books I read this year. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Kaya (Image) Sometimes, readers want to embark on an adventure, and comics have some of the best stories to scratch that itch. As a visual medium, it can transport readers to the worlds only described in prose fiction, showing these mysterious and magical realms in their full glory. Wes Craig continues this lineage with Kaya, his ongoing Image Comics series following the title hero and her brother as they try to survive in an unforgiving land. As the only two survivors of their ruined village, Kaya uses her magic arm to help protect her brother, who believes himself to be a savior with magic powers. Craig's story follows the tradition of such classic Kamandi, pitting the young protagonists against monstrous beasts, lizard-men, and robot overlords, giving Craig ample opportunity to flex his incredible artistic talent, his knacks for character design and smooth and smooth storytelling especially. Every issue of Kaya promises new thrills, some exclusively for those who buy the individual installments as they release. Kaya is the most captivating comic book adventure in print today, and the series deserves your attention. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Local Man (Image) In my mind, the tagline for the upcoming Barbie movie can also apply to Image's Local Man — whether you love or hate 1990s superhero comics, this book is for you. The collaboration between Tony Fleecs and Tim Seeley follows Jack Xaver, a superhero who thinks his glory days are well behind him, until a string of mysterious killings in his small Midwestern town bring him out of retirement in an unconventional way. Across its first arc thus far, Local Man has been both a love letter and an impossibly-clever skewering of all the gimmicks and team dynamics of the 1990s, both in its present-day main story and its absurd flashback sequences. Don't sleep on Local Man, trust me. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea (Dark Horse) The Hellboy universe has been expanding ever year with new corners frequently being explored; as for the tale of Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea is not only its most unique but one of its best. By separating itself from the larger mythology, writer Mike Mignola is able to shed the weight of franchise lore and dig into a totally new realm. Series artist Jesse Longergan also manages to carve out a niche new corner of the Hellboy universe with their work here. By working in realms that have only sparsely been explored in other titles they can bring their style, and impressive ability to deliver fluid action, making them one of the best new artist to join the Mignola stable in years. For readers though, this separation from larger things in the series means this is entirely new reader friendly, anyone can get in and enjoy this even with no knowledge of what happened in the Victorian era of Hellboy. -- Spencer Perry prevnext

Night Fever (Image) How lucky we are to live in a world where Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips drop a couple of original comics each year based upon whatever ideas they want to pursue. While I am an enormous fan of their Reckless detective tales, Night Fever delivers readers an excellent change of pace in this noir-tinged Jekyll & Hyde tale of a publishing professional who finds himself living life without rules in an unnamed European city. Sean Phillips' depiction of this urban locale pulling on the likes of Venice and Amsterdam is unlike anything the artist has rendered in recent years. The old world architecture is simply splendid in its design and enhanced considerably by the long shadows and unique lighting provided by Jacob Phillips' colors. When events get under way and violence enters the story, Phillips delivers a career-best chase sequence and action that's every bit as brutal as the most memorable elements from Criminal. Combine that with an atypical anti-hero and Brubaker's more literary bent, and readers are in for a thrill ride unlike anything they've witnessed in comics this year (or, perhaps, ever). Night Fever is a single volume that demands no sequel, simply to be read and re-read as it reminds readers why the names Brubaker and Phillips cannot be denied in comics, especially when set side by side. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Pet Peeves (Avery Hill Publishing) Nicole Goux's first solo graphic novel is a unnerving millennial horror story about a woman whose little free time is totally dominated by her new dog. The existential horror found in the comic is relatable to any young professional who found their personal relationships with friends and family crumbling during the pandemic and their interests fading into nothingness as they get caught up in the drudgery of the day to day. While there's a much more sinister force at play in this comic, this comic captures a horror that's far more poignant than just about any genre – a loss of sense of self due to an external force. A must read comic, one of the best of 2023 so far. -- Christian Hoffer prevnext

Poison Ivy (DC) Taking on issues such as climate change, end stage capitalism, sexism, trauma, and even the more general idea of having to truly sit with oneself and choices, Poison Ivy is without a doubt one of the most interesting and complex comics DC is currently publishing — and it's also one of the best. G. Willow Wilson is crafting on the pages of this book a character that isn't a villain, isn't a hero' and isn't exactly an anti-hero, either. Instead, this is an examination of what it means to be human in a world that is increasingly inhumane through the eyes of someone who isn't exactly human and has a much better idea of how everything is connected — good and bad, mistakes and all. It's a story where the motives aren't always noble, but there's always something important to be learned and the reader is learning right along with Pamela. There's something heartbreakingly beautiful about getting to grow with a character, especially one who has rarely had such an opportunity before and this book is just a master class in how messy all that imperfection can be. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Superman (DC) I wasn't prepared for how truly enamored I'd become with DC's new Superman series, but as of right now, it is hands down one of the best superhero books in comics. Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell have captured the warm demeanor and pure spirit of Superman while also introducing new concepts and relationships that make the character feel even more relatable. The Lex Luthor dynamic alone is worth the price of admission, but Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Parasite, Livewire, and more have all benefited from the series. The series is absolutely stunning too, as Campbell has created a perfect blend of the animated series and modern design to create a style that looks to be one of the iconic representations of the character. Ariana Maher's lettering is out of this world as well, heightening every set piece in unique and wonderful ways. It has been the year of Superman in more ways than one, but standing at the center of all of it is this series, and I couldn't recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext