BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Mech Cadets #1 (Exclusive)

Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa's hit series Mech Cadet Yu will soon jump into the world of animation with Netflix's Mech Cadets, and now we've got your first look at the next series from BOOM! Studios Mech Cadets #1! Pak (Ronin Island) and Miyazawa (Ms. Marvel) are teaming up with colorist Ian Herring (Deadpool) and letterer Simon Bowland (Mech Cadet Yu), and the new series will hit in August ahead of its Netflix debut. You can check out a full preview of Mech Cadets #1 on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"Stanford Yu, Olivia Park, Maya Sanchez, and Frank Olivetti are back in action a year after saving the world from the threat of a Sharg invasion. But how will the Sky Corps Central Command and the cadets themselves handle the fact that Mech Cadet Olivia Park, the teenaged pilot of the Supra-robo Hero Force 2, has become the most powerful person on the planet? Meanwhile, the threat of the Sharg takes on a whole new dimension with a shocking revelation that threatens everything our heroes know about their robos and themselves!"

"The original Mech Cadet Yu series is one of my favorite of all the things I've ever written, so I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Tak on the next chapter in the Mech Cadets saga," said Pak. "Tak's bringing all his magic to every page and every panel, with that special combination of incredible genre thrills, amazing humor, and fantastic emotional subtlety. And all of our characters are a bit older and the world has gotten a bit more complex, with some shocking twists and challenges. I'm biased, of course, but it feels vital and real and just as fun as ever, and I can't wait for y'all to see it!"

"I'm thrilled to be able to work with Greg again on the next chapter of the Mech Cadet Yu series. I've missed these characters and can't wait to dive back into the world and experience the ups and downs that Greg is so wonderful at creating," said Miyazawa. "The first series was a big test for my skills as an artist and I'm eager to face new artistic challenges and visualize the world once again."

"It's an exciting time for Mech Cadets, and while many new fans will be introduced to the amazing and heart-filled world of the Mech Cadets through the animated show this Summer, we wanted to bring Greg and Takeshi's newest chapter into the world for fans new and old!" said editor Shantel LaRocque.

Mech Cadets #1 will feature a main cover by Takeshi Miyazawa and Ian Herring, and there will also be variant covers by Sonny Liew (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Junggeun Yoon (Grim).

Mech Cadets #1 will hit comic stores on August 9th, and is now available for pre-order at your local comic store. The series will also be available for purchase on digital platforms, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.