The Weekly Pull: Beta Ray Bill, John Constantine: Hellblazer, Power Rangers Unlimited, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Beta Ray Bill embarks on a new solo adventure, Future State wraps up with the final throwdown between Superman and Imperious Lex, and a new Power Rangers series launches. Plus, Silk swings back into action, DC celebrates Green Arrow, a new Image Comics launch, and more.

Beta Ray Bill #1 (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, Marvel Comics) Writing by Daniel Warren Johnson

Art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Joe Sabino with Daniel Warren Johnson

Beta Ray Bill #1 (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, Marvel Comics) Writing by Daniel Warren Johnson

Art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Joe Sabino with Daniel Warren Johnson

Published by Marvel Comics Since his debut during Walt Simonson's seminal run on The Mighty Thor in the 1980s, Beta Ray Bill has been a fan-favorite character. The cyborg-alien who stood toe-to-toe with Thor and proved worthy of Mjolnir eventually became the god of thunder's brother-in-arms wielding Stormbreaker, a hammer that rivals Thor's enchanted weapon. But as much as fans love Bill, his appearances have been rare in recent years. That's part of why this new Beta Ray Bill miniseries is exciting. The more significant draw is cartoonist Daniel Warren Johnson being behind the series. After his work on Wonder Woman: Dead Earth and creator-owned titles like Extremity, Johnson has emerged as one of the most exciting artists working in mainstream comics today. His rough, energetic, action-packed style seems a perfect fit for Bill and should be a revelation for Marvel fans seeing his work for the first time. -- Jamie Lovett

Black Cat #4 (Photo: Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Nina Vakueva

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Black Cat #4 (Photo: Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Nina Vakueva

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel's most recent Black Cat solo series pulled off an impossible feat — relaunching with a series of tie-ins to a larger event, but never once losing its sense of style. With this week's Issue 4, Felicia Hardy's narrative pivots, seeing her go toe-to-toe with Lily Hollister, who has now firmly rebranded herself as "Queen Cat." At its very core, Black Cat is a book about highlighting some of the more underrated aspects of the Spider-Man universe, and given the genuinely entertaining but profoundly human energy that Jed MacKay and company have brought to Felicia's adventures so far, I'm incredibly confident that they'll handle this match-up as well. -- Jenna Anderson

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3 (Photo: Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn, DC Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr

Letters by Carlos M. Mangual

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3 (Photo: Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn, DC Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr

Letters by Carlos M. Mangual

Published by DC Comics The final issue of Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3 is probably my top choice this week. The whole short series has been a brilliant exploration of the powerful exploiting those with less powerful -- in this case, Lex Luthor robbing the wealth and resources of other planets to make his own world, Lexor, prosperous. A study of greed and how it plays into economic and ecologic collapse, it's a heavy title, to be sure, but it's handled deftly and especially so in this issue. Lex and Superman are headed toward a final showdown now that Lexor is nearly ruined, and there's a lot of action, a lot of thought-provoking elements. It's a great book, and it's a must-read. -- Nicole Drum

Giga #3 (Photo: John Le, Vault Comics) Written by Alex Paknadel

Art by John Le

Colors by ROSH

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Giga #3 (Photo: John Le, Vault Comics) Written by Alex Paknadel

Art by John Le

Colors by ROSH

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by Vault Comics Vault Comics has quickly established a record for discovering excellent emerging talent and ideas in American comics, but no member of their current publication line shines brighter than Giga. This story of ancient, titanic robots and the civilization erected in their collective shadow can be compared to a variety of other narratives, but there's nothing like it in comics or elsewhere in media today. It's a character-driven story emphasizing marginalized members of a society that has experienced more than its fair share of shocks, and writer Alex Paknadel does a superb job of relating those characters and their struggles to our own reality. Yet, it's the immense scope and original possibilities of this sci-fi series that make turning the pages of each new issue truly irresistible as artist John Le transforms these big ideas into a stunning spectacle. If you have not already taken a look at Giga, now is the perfect time to catch up on the first three issues and get a real sense of the potential found in both this series and its creators. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow: 80 Years of the Emerald Archer The Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Green Arrow: 80 Years of the Emerald Archer The Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Published by DC Comics DC is gradually beginning to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Green Arrow's debut, beginning with this hardcover collection of some of his greatest appearances. While by no means comprehensive, this collection provides a pretty good overview of both Oliver Queen and Connor Hawke's DC Comics history, ranging from the now-iconic Bronze Age story "Snowbirds Don't Fly" to the newer adventures within DC Rebirth. For those who are even casual fans of the Emerald Archer, there's definitely something here for you. — Jenna Anderson

John Constantine: Hellblazer Vol. 2: The Best Version of You (Photo: John Paul Leon, DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell and Matias Bergara

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

John Constantine: Hellblazer Vol. 2: The Best Version of You (Photo: John Paul Leon, DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell and Matias Bergara

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC Comics Recommending the second and final volume John Constantine: Hellblazer is a bittersweet endeavor. It's a delight to recommend new Constantine stories that embrace what made the character iconic and grapple with modern issues—pulling the con man away from overwrought superhero narratives and reinventing the cynical worldview that made Hellblazer one of DC Comics' greatest series. Yet, it's also a reminder that this story was gone far too soon. These two volumes are, without a doubt, the best Hellblazer stories produced since the original Vertigo title was canceled. Furthermore, they take a critical look at issues like rising xenophobia, classism, and Brexit, refusing to handwave the complexity and ugliness surrounding them. It was a truly stunning ride from some of the most ambitious and insightful creators working in comics today. So whether you missed John Constantine: Hellblazer in single issues or, like me, you're collecting a copy for your library to share and reread, take this opportunity to celebrate one of DC Comics' best comics of the past decade; we may not see its likes again. -- Chase Magnett

Killadelphia Vol. 2: Burn Baby Burn (Photo: Jason Shawn Alexander, Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

Colors by Luis NCT

Killadelphia Vol. 2: Burn Baby Burn (Photo: Jason Shawn Alexander, Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

Colors by Luis NCT

Published by Image Comics Killadelphia is one of those truly great comics that, even though it gets more complex in its second major arc, only gets better. Covering issues #7-12, this TPB sees what happens after the undead John Adams is defeated. The arc sees Abigail Adams's rise as a new, terrifying power, but the story deeply deals with America's horrifying history of racism and oppression as well. It's a fantastic story, one that is absolutely a must-read, and the best way to do it is like this so that you don't miss an issue. You have to check this out. -- Nicole Drum

Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1 (Photo: Dan Mora, BOOM! Studios) Written by L.L. McKinney

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Colors by Igor Monti

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1 (Photo: Dan Mora, BOOM! Studios) Written by L.L. McKinney

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Colors by Igor Monti

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by BOOM! Studios Power Rangers fans have had some of their favorite characters make the jump to comics, and the latest character to get the comics' spotlight is one of the biggest villains in the franchise, Astronema. Writer L.L. McKinney and artist Simone Ragazzoni pull the curtain back on Astronema's origin in a whole new way, and if you already loved the character, prepare to love her even more. Whether you're a long time fan of the franchise or someone being introduced to In Space and Astronema for the very first time, there's something here you are likely to love. — Matthew Aguilar

Shadecraft #1 (Photo: Lee Garbett, Image COmics) Written by Joe Henderson

Art by Lee Garbett

Colors by Antonio Fabela

Letters by Simon Bowland

Shadecraft #1 (Photo: Lee Garbett, Image COmics) Written by Joe Henderson

Art by Lee Garbett

Colors by Antonio Fabela

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by Image Comics The creative team behind the popular Image Comics series Skyward -- Joe Henderson (showrunner of Netflix's Lucifer) and Lee Garbett -- reunite with the publisher for the new series Shadecraft. The series follows a teenager named Zadie Lu, who is still afraid of shadows, but possibly with good reason: they're trying to kill her. She uncovers a mystery in her hometown and a connection between her family and the darkness. With a stellar pair of creators behind it, Shadecraft looks to be an exciting new series for fans of supernatural mysteries with young leads to check out on their next trip to the comic shop. -- Jamie Lovett