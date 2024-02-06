The Weekly Pull: Ultimate Black Panther, Birds of Prey, Thundercats, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel's relaunched Ultimate Universe expands with Ultimate Black Panther, the Birds of Prey continue their action-packed mission, and Dynamite's highly anticipated Thundercats series launches. Plus, Ram V and Laurence Campbell launch their dark new Image Comics series The One Hand, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Birds of Prey #6 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Birds of Prey #6 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson
Art by Leonardo Romero
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC With this week's issue, the first arc of DC's Birds of Prey relaunch comes to a close, culminating one of the coolest and most visceral DC storylines I've experienced in recent memory. Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, and company have knocked it out of the park at every single turn, honoring the past of the beloved DC team while also forging something new. Expect a lot of long-awaited moments, gorgeous art from Romero, and some exciting teases for what the book's future holds. — Jenna Anderson

DC's How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days #1 (Photo: Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

DC's How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days #1 (Photo: Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, DC) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by DC Let's be honest, the genius title of DC's latest holiday-themed anthology is more than enough for me to recommend it. But the stories within How to Lose a Guy Gardner in 10 Days promise to deliver so much potential, spotlighting surefire favorites like The Flash and Wonder Woman, as well as deeper cuts like Red Tornado and Plastic Man. I have a feeling this is going to be a perfect and festive addition to our collections this Valentine's Day season. — Jenna Anderson

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #6 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Natacha Bustos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ariana Maher

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #6 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer
Art by Natacha Bustos
Colors by Tamra Bonvillain
Letters by Ariana Maher
Published by DC It genuinely breaks my heart that this is the last time I can recommend a new issue of Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville. This joyous, goofy book has been a delight for the past six months, updating the status quos of Bea, Tora, and countless supporting DC characters in a hilarious and heartfelt fashion. Here's hoping the team of Joanne Starer, Natacha Bustos, and company will partner together on something once again because their work on this series has been wonderful. — Jenna Anderson

The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe - Master Edition Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe - Master Edition Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Various
Art by Various
Colors by Various
Letters by Various
Published by Marvel Comics The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe or simply OHOTMU was an absolutely essential resource for young geeks discovering Marvel's shared superhero universe in the decades before the proliferation of Wikis. Carefully crafted pages provided concise biographies alongside character details and key issues, as well as excellent artwork, for a sweeping collection of creations spanning decades. Long after their initial publication, these pages still offer a treasure trove of information and artistic snapshots perfect for flipping through. They also offer a treasure-map-like chart to find the best of Silver and Bronze Age Marvel Comics, sending readers down rabbit holes to uncover a forgotten C-list villain or unknown appearance of a favorite hero. The act of discovery is essential to exploring the catalog of Marvel Comics and there are few resources more enjoyable to use in that discovery than OHOTMU, which makes these new omnibus editions an excellent investment for superhero comic book scouts of any age. -- Chase Magnett

The One Hand #1 (Photo: Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge, Image Comics) Written by Ram V

Art by Laurence Campbell

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

The One Hand #1 (Photo: Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge, Image Comics) Written by Ram V
Art by Laurence Campbell
Colors by Lee Loughridge
Letters by Aditya Bidikar
Published by Image Comics The solicit for The One Hand #1 is plenty enticing, bearing all of the staples of a modern noir: a veteran detective prepared to retire returns to an old case filled with grisly clues and unsolved angles. There's plenty of intrigue and gritty moods to be found in a simple synopsis. But as much as I love the genre, it's the names attached to this new Image Comics series that make it a must-buy. Writer Ram V has proven, again and again, that he is one of the most innovative storytellers working in the direct market today. Whether they fall into the worlds of horror, superheroes, or fantasy, V's stories tackle poignant subject matter with a deft hand and portray stories that utilize the comics form masterfully. Artist Laurence Campbell's work on 2000 A.D., B.P.R.D., and across Marvel's MAX line has made his ink-stained pages a definitive vision of dark underworlds in modern comics. When you put V and Campbell together on a nasty piece of detective fiction, what more could you even ask for? Only for The One Hand #1 to arrive sooner. -- Chase Magnett

Peacemaker Tries Hard! (Photo: Kris Anka, DC) Written by Kyle Starks

Art by Steve Pugh

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Becca Carey

Peacemaker Tries Hard! (Photo: Kris Anka, DC) Written by Kyle Starks
Art by Steve Pugh
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
Letters by Becca Carey
Published by DC If you had told me at the start of 2021 that Peacemaker would be one of DC's best characters in the coming decade, I would have laughed in your face. And I would have been terribly wrong to do so. What began in James Gunn's adaptations, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, in which Christopher Smith is shown to be both a deeply dangerous individual and a sympathetic sort of idiot bringing excitement, humor, and pathos to every scene, is brought to the comics in Peacemaker Tries Hard. Writer Kyle Starks holds a well-earned reputation for combining gonzo action and comedy, and his take on Peacemaker lands every bit as well as his creator-owned work. Starks takes full advantage of the DC Comics setting, seizing upon the most ludicrous villains and ideas for both their silliness and surprising layers of tragedy. Artist Steve Pugh is perfectly situated to the task as he offers a satirical tone while presenting every character and situation with clarity. The action and drama are never diluted by the depiction of giant death machines and disembodied brains. Peacemaker Tries Hard made me laugh harder than any comic from 2023 and brought more than a couple of tears to my eyes. It's the best superhero surprise of the past year and not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Thundercats #1 (Photo: David Nakayama, Dynamite Entertainment) Written by Declan Shalvey

Art by Drew Moss

Colors by Arnacia Studio

Letters by Jeff Eclkeberry

Thundercats #1 (Photo: David Nakayama, Dynamite Entertainment) Written by Declan Shalvey
Art by Drew Moss
Colors by Arnacia Studio
Letters by Jeff Eclkeberry
Published by Dynamite Entertainment Even though "the He-Man effect" mostly hit me in the early 1990s – as my shelves full of materials related to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman, and X-Men will attest – I am a child of the 1980s, which means I caught the tail end of all the hype around He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Voltron, and yes, Thundercats. Like any self-respecting child born in 1985, I have held up my fair share of toy swords and vaguely sword-like objects while delivering my rendition of Lion-O's signature "Thundercats ho!" rallying cry. There's something in the air right now with big relaunches of familiar universes from this era with marquee creators, be it Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers or Jason Aaron's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch, and the pre-order numbers suggest fans expect Dynamite's Thundercats series to be the next installment of this trend. With Declan Shalvey writing the book and Drew Moss providing artwork suited to the Saturday morning cartoon vibes, who's to say they're wrong? Get ready to party like it's 1985. -- Jamie Lovett