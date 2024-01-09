The Weekly Pull: Action Comics, Ultimate Spider-Man, Adventureman: Ghost Lights, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, "Superman Superstars" kicks off in Action Comics, the new Ultimate Spider-Man series launches, and Adventureman returns. Plus, "Sabretooth War" begins in Wolverine, Rise of the Powers of X joins the end of the Krakoan age of the X-Men, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Action Comics #1061 (Photo: John Timms, DC) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by John Timms

Colors by Rex Lokus

Action Comics #1061 (Photo: John Timms, DC) Written by Jason Aaron
Art by John Timms
Colors by Rex Lokus
Published by DC Action Comics is coming out of a long, well-received run showcasing the entire Superman Family. I found the era to be a bit crowded with a full house of superpeople. Action Comics #1061 begins the "Superman Superstars" initiative Action Comics, which is a big swing in the opposite direction from the previous run. Instead of a long run featuring every character with an "S" on their chest, "Superman Superstars" is telling big, single-arc stories from top creators focusing on Superman and his most iconic villains. Kicking things off are writer Jason Aaron, who is currently writing the other half of the World's Finest duo in Batman: Off-World, and artist John Timms telling a slobber knocker of a story that sees Superman squaring off with his opposite number, Bizarro. This is bound to be a super-spectacle worth seeing. -- Jamie Lovett

Adventureman: Ghost Lights #1 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson

Colors by Terry Dodson

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Adventureman: Ghost Lights #1 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction
Art by Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson
Colors by Terry Dodson
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by Image Comics Comics may no longer be the most prominent portion of Matt Fraction's creative portfolio (be sure to check out the outstanding Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, if you haven't yet), but the writer hasn't lost a single ounce of his panache in the medium as Adventureman: Ghost Lights #1 is sure to remind readers this week. The riff on classic pulp archetypes that debuted in 2020 features a family of eccentric sisters picking up old legacies to engage in wondrous battle in, above, and far below the streets of Manhattan. It returns at the start of 2024 (after a nearly two-year hiatus) with a fresh #1 issue that serves up the entire premise alongside a new adventure for new and returning readers alike. None of the series' humor, charm, or wonder have been lost in the interim either. That's in no small part due to the excellent-as-always artistic contributions of Terry and Rachel Dodson. Their characters appear on the page like fully formed ideas—informing readers of their personality with their very presence—even when surrounded by grand spectacle. Ghost Lights #1 features even more sparkling depictions of New York City at its best alongside fantastical, ghostly apparitions of the city that make for fabulous spreads and set the stage for another undeniably enticing Adventureman story. It's not one to miss. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel-Verse: Spider-Man & Madame Web (Photo: John Romita Jr., Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Marvel-Verse: Spider-Man & Madame Web (Photo: John Romita Jr., Marvel Comics) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by Marvel Comics We're a little over a month away from the arrival of the Madame Web movie, the latest installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of films. The film has piqued some Marvel fans' curiosity ever since it was first announced, seeing as the first Madame Web, Cassandra Webb, has very little comic precedent behind her. If you want to explore Cassandra's comic history, and how it relates to the world of Peter Parker, this new Marvel-Verse collection is here to help. — Jenna Anderson

The Sensational She-Hulk #4 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Ig Guara

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

The Sensational She-Hulk #4 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell
Art by Ig Guara
Colors by Dee Cunniffe
Letters by Joe Caramagna
Published by Marvel Comics I have already sung the praises of the new Sensational She-Hulk run so many times — and this week's new issue gives me yet another reason to do so. Jen's new and messy status quo is set to get impacted in some major ways, as her relationships with Patsy Walker and Jack of Hearts come to the surface. I have faith that Rainbow Rowell and company will deliver yet another outstanding, and hilarious, issue. — Jenna Anderson

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Photo: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Marco Checchetto

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Cory Petit

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Photo: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman
Art by Marco Checchetto
Colors by Matthew Wilson
Letters by Cory Petit
Published by Marvel Comics The second iteration of the Ultimate universe won't look anything like the first; that was the essential promise of writer Jonathan Hickman's relaunch of the brand in Ultimate Invasion, which witnessed The Maker controlling the development of superpowers and global superpowers to his own ends. With The Maker removed (at least, temporarily) from control, this new vision of the Marvel universe can develop new stories and it only seems appropriate that they will begin, once again, in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man #1. Hickman, alongside superstar artist Marco Checchetto, is focusing on Marvel's most recognizable hero in an unrecognizable position. True to the promise of Ultimate Invasion, this is a Peter Parker who came to adulthood without any superpowers and now exists as a family man married to Mary Jane with two children. So what happens when he gains his powers as an adult? That's the question Ultimate Spider-Man seeks to answer. It promises to be far more than an interesting "what if…" scenario, though, as the premise seeks to engage with questions of responsibility, power, and maturity far beyond the bounds of adolescence. Hickman's own perspective after nearly 20 years of success in American comics is bound to influence this approach, and the writer has repeatedly proven that he has some of the most amazing (and innovative) ideas still to be told in the realm of superhero comics. -- Chase Magnett