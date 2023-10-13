DC Announces Action Comics "Superman Superstars" Initiative For 2024

Action Comics has remained a crown jewel of DC's comics, with the Dawn of DC initiative helping introduce it to a whole new audience. As DC revealed during the "Metropolis All-Stars" panel at this weekend's New York Comic Con, Action will be kicking off a brand-new storytelling initiative in 2024. On Friday, DC announced "Superman Superstars", a year-long string of stories that will be told in the pages of Action. From January through December of 2024, the book will feature a rotating array of writers and artists, who will be teaming up on mini arcs.

"Superman Superstars" will begin with "I, Bizarro", a three-issue arc from Jason Aaron (who will be making his DC writing debut) and artist John Timms. "I, Bizarro" will stretch from January's Action Comics #1061 through March's Action Comics #1063.

(Photo: DC)

"I've been writing comics for almost 20 years, and I've certainly enjoyed my share of special moments and exciting projects along the way, but getting to write Superman for the very first time, in the pages of Action Comics no less, the one that started it all, goes down as one of the absolute most significant honors of my career," Aaron said in a statement. "So the amazing John Timms and I are doing our very best to give readers a Superman tale full of action and surprises, the most Bizarro of all Bizarro stories, in what Bizarro himself would call the worst Bizarro story ever told'!"

Beginning in April's Action Comics #1064, Joshua Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval will join forces on "House of Brainiac." the arc is set to bring Brainiac back to the DC Universe in a big way, crossing over into Williamson's Superman series as well.

"We've been building to Brainiac's epic return since Superman #1 and the start of Dawn of DC," said Williamson. "This crossover will have massive ramifications not just for Superman but across all of the DC Universe. Plus, it's a fun roller coaster ride with Superman, Lex Luthor, Lobo, Supergirl, and the Super-Family up against Brainiac and a Czarnian army. It's going to be full of surprises, new ideas, and the same kind of tone that we're presenting in the Superman series. I'm pumped to be working with Rafa again, and the pages have been bonkers. It's everything I love about Superman and his mythology but turned up to 11."

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Action Comics' "Superman Superstars" initiative, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!