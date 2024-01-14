Cable Is Back in New Marvel Preview

Marvel has released a new preview of Cable #1, kicking off the four-issue Cable miniseries from writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Scot Eaton. In the new Cable series, as Earth's remaining mutants make a stand Orchis, Cable looks forward to the next threat on the horizon. Called the Neocracy, this new foe may not present as immediate a danger as Orchis does, but it could destroy mutants and humans alike in the long term. That's Cable turns to his younger self for help. Whether or not that was the wisest idea to one more obstacle to overcome remains to be seen.

"Nate is a teen. He has led a rough life, but it's nothing in comparison to what Cable has been through," Nicieza told ComicBook.com of the relationship between Cable the elder and Cable the younger. "That means Nate has a slightly lighter disposition, his cynicism – and his hope -- are worn loudly on his sleeve rather than exhausted scars pushed deep down like Cable does."

The Cable #1 preview pages can be found below. Cable #1 goes on sale on January 17th.