Cable Is Back in New Marvel Preview
Cable teams up with his younger self in the new Marvel series.
Marvel has released a new preview of Cable #1, kicking off the four-issue Cable miniseries from writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Scot Eaton. In the new Cable series, as Earth's remaining mutants make a stand Orchis, Cable looks forward to the next threat on the horizon. Called the Neocracy, this new foe may not present as immediate a danger as Orchis does, but it could destroy mutants and humans alike in the long term. That's Cable turns to his younger self for help. Whether or not that was the wisest idea to one more obstacle to overcome remains to be seen.
"Nate is a teen. He has led a rough life, but it's nothing in comparison to what Cable has been through," Nicieza told ComicBook.com of the relationship between Cable the elder and Cable the younger. "That means Nate has a slightly lighter disposition, his cynicism – and his hope -- are worn loudly on his sleeve rather than exhausted scars pushed deep down like Cable does."
The Cable #1 preview pages can be found below. Cable #1 goes on sale on January 17th.
- Cable #1
- NOV230466
- (W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Whilce Portacio
- THE FUTURE MUST NOT COME TO PASS!
- All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming – and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren't enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold. But is he already too late to change the future? Don't miss out on Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton's explosive first issue of CABLE!
- RATED T+
- In Shops: Jan 17, 2024
- SRP: $4.99