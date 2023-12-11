X-Men: Fabian Nicieza Prepares Cable for Krakoa's End in First Look

Cable teams with his younger self to face a new threat in the Marvel series.

The X-Men Krakoan age is nearing its end, but time-traveling mutant Cable is already looking to the next threat. In January, Marvel Comics will launch a four-issue Cable miniseries from writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Scot Eaton. While the rest of the world's mutants are making their last stand against Orchis, Cable is focusing on a new threat called the Neocracy, which may not be as immediate as Orchis but could wipe out mutants and humankind in the long run. For this task, Cable recruits his younger self, and the two's differing perspectives on the future may be an asset or a hindrance to quelling this new danger.

Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at Cable #1, which goes on sale on January 17th (the final order cutoff date is today). ComicBook.com also had the opportunity to ask a few questions of Nicieza, who has written more comic book issues featuring Cable than anyone else. Here's what he told us about the new series.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Was there any difficulty getting back into Cable's head-space given how much has happened to him in the years since you last wrote him, or was it like putting on an old glove (or an old cybernetic arm, as the case may be)?

Fabian Nicieza: I find it very easy to write the character because I feel like I have always had a handle on him. Other writers have done interesting things with him, but my approach is my own, none of them have really matched how I see him, and I do think, as arrogant as it sounds, that my approach works for him.

In this series, you're writing two versions of Cable. What was it like trying to juggle their two voices while you're writing the series?

It wasn't hard because Gerry Duggan did a great job establishing a voice for Nate that was different than Cable. I mean, even if you're a time-traveling soldier from the future, you will have a very different voice at 15 than you do at 50.

Nate is a teen. He has led a rough life, but it's nothing in comparison to what Cable has been through. That means Nate has a slightly lighter disposition, his cynicism – and his hope -- are worn loudly on his sleeve rather than exhausted scars pushed deep down like Cable does.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is the relationship between the two Cables like in the series? Is this a buddy cop dynamic we're looking at? A sibling rivalry or father-son dynamic? Something else entirely?

After a few issues of scripting, it feels a lot more like a tired, responsible Uncle being forced to corral a rambunctious, exhausting, impatient teenager.

Cable is the driving force behind the story's narrative flow and Nate actually thinks the old man is wasting their time. Considering the threat of Orchis, Nate feels there are more important things to worry about than something they'll need to worry about in twenty years. The kid may be right.

What's the tone or atmosphere of the series in terms of genre? What kind of conversations have you had with editors and artist Scott Eaton about matching the visuals to that idea?

It's a comic book sci-fi adventure set in the Marvel Universe, which, as usual with me, means I Iike to use as many toys as are available in the sandbox. So, you'll see some classic Marvel villains, some characters I've played with before, and some you haven't seen in a long time that you likely didn't miss at all!

As for the communication between the creative team, I've honestly not had this much ongoing interaction with my penciler, inkers, color artist, and editor in a while. We're all talking a lot on an ongoing e-mail thread, posting and commenting on the art in every stage. Scot is an absolute pro's pro and the perfect choice for this character and this kind of adventure-driven Marvel-crunchy story. Cam Smith and Victor Nava on the inks, VC's Joe Sabino on letters, and Java T providing gorgeous color art are all doing a great job. It makes the book even more fun to look at than to read (go figure)!

It's a testament to our editor, Lauren Amaro, for opening up those lines of communication. I half-joked with her last week that this has been so much fun I wish it could be a monthly book since the creative team would really be crackling by a second arc!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What can you tell me about this new threat called the Neocracy and the threat they pose to mutantkind?

They don't pose much of a threat to mutantkind or humankind. Right now. I mean in twenty years, sure, the totality of life on Earth will change, but right now, we're just in the early stages of evolutionary development. So, why worry, right?

Maybe it's because Cable is tired of waiting for a potential problem to become a line-wide, crossover-worthy problem? Maybe nipping a sprout now is easier than cutting down a redwood later?

Of course, with the events of Krakoa and Orchis making the now very miserable, it's understandable why Nate wouldn't agree with Cable on priorities, right?

Is it safe to assume with Cable seeking his young self's assistance they pose a kind of threat Cable hasn't planned for or defeated in past adventures?

You know what they say about assuming… uhm… actually, yeah… that's pretty accurate.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

This Cable series is coming as part of the final act in the X-Men's "Krakoa era." How does the story fit into that conclusion?

Uhm… I plead the fifth? Big crossover conclusions are usually "need to know" and I don't fit into that category anymore. They offered enough information that helped me set up my story, but it purposefully took a right turn away from the Krakoa/Orchis main event.

There is a level of coordination we used to joke about that if a character sneezed in one book a character in another book would say, "Gesundheit," but I used the opportunity of not being intricately involved to explore an important side aspect of these kinds of "big stories."

The heroes expend so much necessary energy fighting today's fight that someone has to consider the fight yet to come. Cable seemed ideally suited for that kind of a thematic exploration.

We're about to enter a new era for the X-Men. How does this series prime Cable for what comes next?

Well, when the series is over, he's still breathing, so I guess he'll be primed for whatever they decide to do next! And the bonus is I will have given whoever is writing the character twenty years from now a big story to tell!

Come to think of it, I'll only be 82 so maybe I'll get to write that story myself, after all, it only took me 30 years to tell the Adam-X story… ;-)