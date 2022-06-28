The Weekly Pull: Batman/Catwoman, Iron Man/Hellcat, Public Domain, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Batman/Catwoman ends while Iron Man/Hellcat is just getting started, and Chip Zdarsky launches Public Domain at Image Comics. Plus, Sonic the Hedgehog hits 50 issues at IDW Publishing, new Hellboy, Jessica Jones(es) is back in The Variants, and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Batman/Catwoman #12
- Written by Tom King
- Art by Clay Mann
- Colors by Tomeu Morey
- Letters by Clayton Cowles
- Published by DC Comics
It's been nearly four years since the Bat/Cat wedding that wasn't, so if you're a DC fan that has been waiting for the pair to finally tie the knot, this is the issue for you. The issue is also the finale of the Batman/Catwoman series so not only do readers finally get that long-awaited wedding, but they get Catwoman's story involving the murder of the Joker tied up as well. For completionists (like myself) just the idea of finally getting to close this particular chapter of Batman is an exciting prospect so it's worth checking out for that alone — even if the story to now hasn't exactly been your cup of tea. -- Nicole Drumprevnext
Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4
- Writing and art by Sean Murphy
- Colors by Dave Stewart
- Letters by AndWorld Designs
- Published by DC Comics
To say there's substantial baggage between Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn at the moment would be an understatement, and that's not even factoring in the whole love of her life being around in Bruce's head. All of that will be put to the side though when Harley and Jack's daughter is missing, though she isn't exactly wanting to be found. Also, did someone say Bat-Hound? Yes, yes they did, and it seems this amazing world is only going to get more chaotic from here. -- Matthew Aguilarprevnext
Hellboy and the BPRD: Old Man Whittier #1
- Written by Mike Mignola
- Art by Gabriel Hernández Walta
- Colors by Dave Stewart
- Letters by Clem Robins
- Published by Dark Horse Comics
Hellboy-related one-shots are always easy to recommend; Mike Mignola and his editors have curated a showcase of excellent artists to deliver a wide array of spooky tales featuring Hellboy and his many companions across the decades in the B.P.R.D. However, the one-shot Old Man Whittier merits special consideration considering it teams up Mignola with another of the best storytellers working in comics today: Gabriel Hernández Walta. Readers may know their deft eye for detail and potent moods from the likes of The Vision, Sentient, Barbalien, and many others. Considering his haunting, early work on The Suicide Forest, seeing him evoke a haunted house for Hellboy to investigate seems like a genuine can't-miss comic. Whatever the secrets of the Whittier family may be and however they manifest themselves, it's bound to be an absolutely thrilling read in the hands of this creative team. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1
- Written by Christopher Cantwell
- Art by Ruairi Coleman
- Colors by Triona Farrell
- Lettering by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
The past two years of Iron Man have contributed some significant things to the stories of Tony Stark / Iron Man and Patsy Walker / Hellcat, with the duo growing a lot as individual heroes and as a potential couple. Following the recent events of Iron Man #20, in which Tony proposed marriage to Patsy, this week's Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 is expected to deal with the ramifications even further. Christopher Cantwell's scripts on Iron Man have uniquely balanced the decades-long histories of Tony and Patsy with an earnest modern sensibility, and it's safe to assume that will continue here. Likewise, Ruairi Coleman's art looks to be a kinetic and tonally-interesting complement to it all. This will surely be a story that fans of Iron Man and/or Hellcat won't want to miss out on. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1
- Written by Marguerite Bennett
- Art by Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Giuseppe Cafaro
- Colors by Sara Antonellini, Fabi Marques
- Letters by Ed Dukeshire
- Published by Boom Studios
Those who have been keeping up with Power Rangers know that the Omega Rangers recently came into contact with fan-favorite In Space Ranger Andros during their travels, and while they are all technically on the same team, Andros has his own secret mission that will reveal long-buried secrets of the Omegas. Fans can now discover the history and tragedy behind their current mission and the epic battle that changed everything in the new Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin one-shot, and no Power Rangers fan will want to miss it. -- Matthew Aguilarprevnext
Public Domain #1
- Created by Chip Zdarsky
- Published by Image Comics
There are lots of comics about comics out there but usually that means some kind of metafictional commentary on how characters and continuities have chagned over the years. Public Domain is something different. Here, Chip Zdasrky crafts a story about comic book creators and the complicated relationship they have with their creations largely due to how poorly they're treated by their employers. Zdarsky has a talent for writing nuanced and emotionally fulfilling stories that deal with complicated issues in gentle, ssometimes humorous ways while maintaining a strong point of view. If anyone can navigate the territory that Public Domain is looking to tread, it's Zdarsky. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
The Question by Dennis O'Neil Omnibus Vol. 1
- Written by Dennis O'Neil
- Art by Denys Cowan
- Published by DC Comics
Dennis O'Neil is one of the most underrated masters of the world of superhero comics, so I will celebrate basically any and all reprints of his work. But this week's The Question omnibus provides an opportunity to read one of his weirdest and most intriguing contributions to DC lore — his long run on The Question alongside artist Denys Cowan. Together, O'Neil and Cowan brought Vic Sage into the paranoia and pizazz of the 1980s, with stories that encompass so much of what makes that era's superhero comics great. I can not wait to properly dive into that run with this omnibus — and hopefully, you'll feel the same way. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
Sonic the Hedgehog #50
- Written by Ian Flynn
- Art by Adam Bryce Thomas
- Colors by Matt Herms
- Letters by Shawn Lee
- Published by IDW PUblishing
With Sonic the Hedgehog being primarily a video game mascot, and now a major motion picture star, it can be easy to forget that he has a comic book legacy stretching back 30 years. IDW Publishing celebrated that anniversary earlier this year, but now the publisher is celebrating a milestone all of its own. IDW obtained the Sonic license five years ago. Now, 50 issues later, it's still going strong with writer Ian Flynn (who wrote Sonic for years at Archie before the license switched over) and a team of talented artists, including Adam Bryce Thomas, Evan Stanley, and Tracey Yardley (also Archie holdovers) charting Sonic's post-Sonic Forces adventures. For a comic that ostensibly takes place in the same continuity as a video game series, Sonic the Hedgehog is remarkably new-reader-friendly and Flynn and the rest of the team show that even a brightly colored comic friendly to all ages that's full of licensed characters that can't possibly be killed off can have stakes and emotional weight. Sonic the Hedgehog #50 brings the story so far to its climax. Here's to 50 issues, and here's hoping for 50 more. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
The Variants #1
- Written by Gail Simone
- Art by Phil Noto
- Colors by Phil Noto
- Letters by Cory Petit
- Published by Marvel Comics
Jessica Jones arrived at Marvel Comics with one of the most idiosyncratic identities of any superhero in New York City. In spite of her flashy powers, Jones would spend most of her career in street clothes acting as a private investigator and this has led to her enduring popularity. But given her close proximity to S.H.I.E.L.D., superheroes, and other forms of weirdness the question of "what if…" is never distant. The Variants seeks to consider what other lives Jessica might have led and, more interestingly, have Jessica confront these alternatives. It's a fascinating new hook for the character, and it's one that Gail Simone and Phil Noto are well prepared to address. Questions of identity and visions of enticing alternative worlds will abound in The Variants and readers are sure to find a unique spin on these concepts given the (anti-)heroine at their center. -- Chase Magnettprev