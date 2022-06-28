The Weekly Pull: Batman/Catwoman, Iron Man/Hellcat, Public Domain, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Batman/Catwoman ends while Iron Man/Hellcat is just getting started, and Chip Zdarsky launches Public Domain at Image Comics. Plus, Sonic the Hedgehog hits 50 issues at IDW Publishing, new Hellboy, Jessica Jones(es) is back in The Variants, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman/Catwoman #12 (Photo: Clay Mann, DC Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Clay Mann

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics It's been nearly four years since the Bat/Cat wedding that wasn't, so if you're a DC fan that has been waiting for the pair to finally tie the knot, this is the issue for you. The issue is also the finale of the Batman/Catwoman series so not only do readers finally get that long-awaited wedding, but they get Catwoman's story involving the murder of the Joker tied up as well. For completionists (like myself) just the idea of finally getting to close this particular chapter of Batman is an exciting prospect so it's worth checking out for that alone — even if the story to now hasn't exactly been your cup of tea. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 (Photo: Sean Murphy, DC Comics) Writing and art by Sean Murphy

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by AndWorld Designs

Published by DC Comics To say there's substantial baggage between Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn at the moment would be an understatement, and that's not even factoring in the whole love of her life being around in Bruce's head. All of that will be put to the side though when Harley and Jack's daughter is missing, though she isn't exactly wanting to be found. Also, did someone say Bat-Hound? Yes, yes they did, and it seems this amazing world is only going to get more chaotic from here. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Hellboy and the BPRD: Old Man Whittier #1 (Photo: Mike MIgnola, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Mike Mignola

Art by Gabriel Hernández Walta

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Dark Horse Comics Hellboy-related one-shots are always easy to recommend; Mike Mignola and his editors have curated a showcase of excellent artists to deliver a wide array of spooky tales featuring Hellboy and his many companions across the decades in the B.P.R.D. However, the one-shot Old Man Whittier merits special consideration considering it teams up Mignola with another of the best storytellers working in comics today: Gabriel Hernández Walta. Readers may know their deft eye for detail and potent moods from the likes of The Vision, Sentient, Barbalien, and many others. Considering his haunting, early work on The Suicide Forest, seeing him evoke a haunted house for Hellboy to investigate seems like a genuine can't-miss comic. Whatever the secrets of the Whittier family may be and however they manifest themselves, it's bound to be an absolutely thrilling read in the hands of this creative team. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 (Photo: Logan Lubera, Rachelle Rosenberg, Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Ruairi Coleman

Colors by Triona Farrell

Lettering by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics The past two years of Iron Man have contributed some significant things to the stories of Tony Stark / Iron Man and Patsy Walker / Hellcat, with the duo growing a lot as individual heroes and as a potential couple. Following the recent events of Iron Man #20, in which Tony proposed marriage to Patsy, this week's Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 is expected to deal with the ramifications even further. Christopher Cantwell's scripts on Iron Man have uniquely balanced the decades-long histories of Tony and Patsy with an earnest modern sensibility, and it's safe to assume that will continue here. Likewise, Ruairi Coleman's art looks to be a kinetic and tonally-interesting complement to it all. This will surely be a story that fans of Iron Man and/or Hellcat won't want to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1 (Photo: Keyla K. Valerio, Boom Studios) Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Giuseppe Cafaro

Colors by Sara Antonellini, Fabi Marques

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by Boom Studios Those who have been keeping up with Power Rangers know that the Omega Rangers recently came into contact with fan-favorite In Space Ranger Andros during their travels, and while they are all technically on the same team, Andros has his own secret mission that will reveal long-buried secrets of the Omegas. Fans can now discover the history and tragedy behind their current mission and the epic battle that changed everything in the new Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin one-shot, and no Power Rangers fan will want to miss it. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Public Domain #1 (Photo: Chip Zdarsky, Image Comics) Created by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics There are lots of comics about comics out there but usually that means some kind of metafictional commentary on how characters and continuities have chagned over the years. Public Domain is something different. Here, Chip Zdasrky crafts a story about comic book creators and the complicated relationship they have with their creations largely due to how poorly they're treated by their employers. Zdarsky has a talent for writing nuanced and emotionally fulfilling stories that deal with complicated issues in gentle, ssometimes humorous ways while maintaining a strong point of view. If anyone can navigate the territory that Public Domain is looking to tread, it's Zdarsky. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Question by Dennis O'Neil Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Denys Cowan, DC Comics) Written by Dennis O'Neil

Art by Denys Cowan

Published by DC Comics Dennis O'Neil is one of the most underrated masters of the world of superhero comics, so I will celebrate basically any and all reprints of his work. But this week's The Question omnibus provides an opportunity to read one of his weirdest and most intriguing contributions to DC lore — his long run on The Question alongside artist Denys Cowan. Together, O'Neil and Cowan brought Vic Sage into the paranoia and pizazz of the 1980s, with stories that encompass so much of what makes that era's superhero comics great. I can not wait to properly dive into that run with this omnibus — and hopefully, you'll feel the same way. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Sonic the Hedgehog #50 (Photo: Sonic Team, IDW Publishing) Written by Ian Flynn

Art by Adam Bryce Thomas

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW PUblishing With Sonic the Hedgehog being primarily a video game mascot, and now a major motion picture star, it can be easy to forget that he has a comic book legacy stretching back 30 years. IDW Publishing celebrated that anniversary earlier this year, but now the publisher is celebrating a milestone all of its own. IDW obtained the Sonic license five years ago. Now, 50 issues later, it's still going strong with writer Ian Flynn (who wrote Sonic for years at Archie before the license switched over) and a team of talented artists, including Adam Bryce Thomas, Evan Stanley, and Tracey Yardley (also Archie holdovers) charting Sonic's post-Sonic Forces adventures. For a comic that ostensibly takes place in the same continuity as a video game series, Sonic the Hedgehog is remarkably new-reader-friendly and Flynn and the rest of the team show that even a brightly colored comic friendly to all ages that's full of licensed characters that can't possibly be killed off can have stakes and emotional weight. Sonic the Hedgehog #50 brings the story so far to its climax. Here's to 50 issues, and here's hoping for 50 more. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext