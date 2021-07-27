The Weekly Pull: Superman: Son of Kal-El, Symbiote Spider-Man, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Huntress gets the spotlight in the latest Batman Secret Files one-shot, Symbiote Spider-Man begins a new chapter, and Avatar: The Last Airbender finds Suki alone. There's also the launch of a new Superman series starring Kal-El's son, a new annual setting up the next big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- Suki, Alone (Photo: Peter Wartman, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Colors by Adele Matera

Letters by ComiCraft

While Avatar: The Last Airbender fans await the first new stories to come out of the newly-formed Avatar Studios, they can pay a visit to the Avatarverse with Dark Horse Comics' latest graphic novel in that universe, Avatar: The Last Airbender -- Suki, Alone. The story occurs during the events of the original series and -- in the spirit of its namesake episode "Zuko Alone" and "Korra Alone" -- finds Suki, leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, on her own in the Boiling Rock prison. The story promises to show how this born leader manages to unite the various prisoners of the Fire Nation and survive long enough to break free. Writer Faith Erin Hicks and artist Peter Wartman have provided one stellar Avatar story after another, and Suki, Alone should be one more to please fans. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1 (Photo: Irvin Rodriguez, DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by David Lapham

Colors by Trish Mulvihill

Letters by Rob Leigh

Huntress has received some shine in Detective Comics, but now she's getting the solo spotlight in Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1 Huntress has always forged her own path, and she is probably the hero you want to cross least if you're a villain in Gotham. Secret Files is a perfect example of why, and while it does tie in with the current Detective run, writer Mariko Tamaki does a stellar job of getting you up to speed quickly and still telling a story that feels like it's about Huntress and not just about Batman that happens to have Huntress in it, so fans should definitely give it a try. — Matthew Aguilar

Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #8 (Photo: Matt Wagner, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Matt Wagner

Art by Matt Wagner

Colors by Brennan Wagner

Letters by Dave Lanphear

Devil's Odyssey has presented a return to form in Matt Wagner's Grendel saga and, somehow, also provided new readers with a perfect jumping-on point as they witness Grendel-Prime searching the galaxy for humanity's new home. The series' episodic nature—detailing planets and their flaws before embarking on new conquests—both created an abundance of exciting new settings for this mythos and slowly threaded its themes through a diverse array of conflicts. The final issue arrives this week to conclude the titular odyssey and set the stage for what's next in the world of Grendel. Whether you've read all of Dark Horse's recently assembled omnibuses or are simply curious why this iconic mask has been a regular feature in comic book stores for almost four decades, Grendel: Devil's Odyssey is can't-miss comics in 2021. -- Chase Magnett

I Am Not Starfire (Photo: Yoshi Yoshitani, DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Yoshi Yoshitani

I love Mariko Tamaki's work so much that, at this point, I would even read a grocery list from her. Her latest work in the DC universe, the YA graphic novel I Am Not Starfire, has definitely piqued my interests ever since it was announced, with an adorable art style from Yoshi Yoshitani and a new approach to Starfire's mythos. The graphic novel dives into the story of Mandy, Starfire's goth queer teenage daughter who must grapple with her own self-acceptance in the shadow of her super-famous superhero mother. While I Am Not Starfire has been the source of a lot of chatter online as of late, the book feels like a spunky, intriguing, and meaningful take on the journey of being a teenage girl — the kind of story I wish I'd had available to read when I was younger. I have a feeling I Am Not Starfire is going to resonate with a lot of young readers — and, hopefully, some who are young at heart as well. — Jenna Anderson

Stanley the Snowman #1 (Photo: Juan Pablo Montenegro Marcial, Scout Comics) Written by Austin Jankowsky

Art by Juan Pablo Montenegro Marcial

It's CHRISTMAS IN JULY!!! Yes, I am ready for Christmas already, and that's why Scout's Stanley The Snowman is right up my alley, and it might be perfect for you too. Stanley the Snowman tells the story of Jenny Rose, who is passed down a secret ritual that only one member of the family can do each generation. That ritual allows you to bring a snowman to life, and that's when we meet Stanley the Snowman, who happens to be the embodiment of the holiday spirit and the Rose family's history. Granted, not everything goes smoothly, but Rose and Stanley are up to the challenge, and those looking for a bit of a cheer should seek this little adventure out when it hits comic stores on August 4th. — Matthew Aguilar

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 (Photo: John Timms, DC Comcis) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by John Timms

Colors by Gabe Eltaeb

Letters by Dave Sharpe

DC Comics has been carefully laying the groundwork for Jonathan Kent to assume his father's title as Superman for at least the past several years—providing the young hero with an abundance of experience and allies as he quickly grew from a child to a young man across time and space. Now writer Tom Taylor and artist John Timms, two favorites of current DC readers, are telling the tale of his earliest days as Superman. Given Taylor's knack for characters and iconic moments, there's no doubt that this run will be memorable, even if it's only a matter of time before Clark Kent returns. What's every bit as exciting are the colorful opportunities set to be explored by Timms within Metropolis, a setting that is quickly becoming as vibrant as Gotham with so many titles set about it less the many shadows. Throw in a backup story featuring Jimmy Olsen, Ambush Bug, and other Metropolis oddballs and readers have all the ingredients they could want in a great new Superman series. It appears that Jonathan Kent is stepping into a bright new era in DC Comics history and I'm excited to follow him there. -- Chase Magnett

Sweet Paprika #1 (Photo: Mirka Andolfo, Image Comics) Writing and art by Mirka Andolfo

Colors by Simon Tessuto

Letters by Fabio Amelia

Mirka Andolfo has become a bit of a master at surreal, genre-bending original series, which made the very idea of Sweet Paprika intriguing to me. The new series, which is already set to earn some sort of adaptations, follows Paprika and Dill, a devil and angel (respectively) who fall in love in an unconventional way. Equal parts a rom-com and a tastefully risque fantasy, Sweet Paprika has the makings of Andolfo's next hit, and I am definitely intrigued to see what's in store for the series. — Jenna Anderson

Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 (Photo: Greg Land, Marvel Comics) Written by Peter David

Pencils by Greg Land

Inks by Jay Leisten

Colors by Frank D'Armata

The next entry in the Symbiote Spider-Man series, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads, is out this week and it's no secret that I was a fan of the first three (Symbiote Spider-Man, Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality, Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black). It's no surprise then that Crossroads makes my recommendation list this week. The story takes Peter Parker into the Crossroads Dimension where he will come face to face with The Incredible Hulk. This one might just be the most specific and strangest entry in the Symbiote series yet, but it also seems like it might just be the most fun as Peter David and Greg Land once again dive into this interesting corner of the Marvel Universe. Definitely worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021 #1 (Photo: Casey Maloney, IDW Publishing) Written by Tom Waltz

Art by Casey Maloney

Inks by Maria Keane

Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Letters by Shawn Lee

While Sophie Campbell is doing a fantastic job of carrying the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the future, it's still a treat to see writer Tom Walz scripting a new issue after his 100-issue run on the main series. He's back for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021. The story is a prelude to the upcoming "Armageddon Game" storyline, making it essential to anyone following IDW's TMNT ongoing series, and catches up with the Pantheon, animalistic near-deities who have been competing with each other behind the scenes for generations, often with mortals caught in the crossfire. It should be an exciting first step towards IDW's next big TMNT event. -- Jamie Lovett