The Weekly Pull: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Sensational She-Hulk, Hack/Slash, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the Justice League takes on Godzilla and King Kong, She-Hulk is sensational again, and Hack/Slash returns. Plus, Darwyn Cooke's adaptations of Richard Stark's Parker stories get collected, a new genre-blending series from Matt Kindt, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 (Photo: Patrick Horvath, IDW Publishing) Written by Patrick Horvath

Art by Patrick Horvath

Colors by Patrick Horvath

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by IDW Publishing The title of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees comes from the lyrics of a British children's standard, "Teddy Bears' Picnic," but the new series, much like that snippet, brings a deeply unsettling tone to a colorful concept. This series examines a woodland community not unlike the Hundred Acre Wood in which various anthropomorphic animals live in harmony, even if the protagonist is a serial killer. In a Dexter-like twist, it's not the town's native serial killer who is causing problems (as they carefully source their victims elsewhere) but the arrival of a new killer with no desire for discretion. It's a delightfully twisted premise that when combined with cartoonist Patrick Horvath's cheerfully depicted creatures and warm colors makes for a read that is equal parts horrific and humorous. This new miniseries promises readers a sincerely unique comic book experience that plays upon outstanding artistic style to draw nightmares into a children's novel that would be perfectly set to the classic British melody from which it takes its name. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Hack/Slash: Back to School #1 (Photo: Zoe Thorogood, Image Comics) Writing and art by Zoe Thorogood

Published by Image Comics Zoe Thorogood garnered well-deserved awards attention for her raw and creative graphic memoir It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth. Next, she's turning her attention to something pulpier and a bit more fun, a revival of Hack/Slash at Image Comics. Hack/Slash follows Cassie Hack, a young girl who fights horror movie slashers, and her partner, Vlad. Thorogood's new miniseries, Hack/Slash: Back to School, flashes back to the earliest days of their partnership and sees Cassie invited to a school that trains girls like her and aids them in their slasher hunting. In the first issue, Thorogood does an impressive job of blending the visceral thrills and horror tropes one expects from Hack/Slash with traces of the psychological themes that have underpinned her more personal work, all in a light visual style that feels thoroughly modern, speaks to her signature talent, and plays into some of the girls' school tropes at the heart of the premise. Hack/Slash: Back to School is built to appeal to new and old Hack/Slash readers alike and is worthwhile Halloween reading for anyone taking a break between murder movie marathons. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Drew Johnson, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Brian Buccellato

Art by Christian Duce

Colors by Luis Guerrero

Letters by Jimmy Betancourt, Richard Starkings

Published by DC Sometimes, all you need is a single, larger-than-life gimmick to sell me on a book. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong delivers that in spades, promising a crossover between DC's mightiest heroes and two of Toho's biggest monsters. It's the kind of crossover event I'm shocked hasn't happened already, but given the recent success Godzilla and Kong have had on the big screen, I'm glad it's finally happening now. It's pretty safe to assume that this crossover will be unlike anything else DC has published lately, and I can't wait to experience it (or, at the very least, pick up one of the sound effects-making variant covers). — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Man from Maybe #1 (Photo: Shaky Kane, Oni Press) Written by Jordan Thomas

Art by Shaky Kane

Published by Oni Press After years of shifting focus away from the direct market in favor of bookstore graphic novel sales, Oni Press has returned and begun releasing a distinct brand of creator-focused comics. In comparison to other publishers in that space, Oni's output -- which recently included such titles as the sci-fi anthology Xino and Jay Stephens' Dwellings – has a punkier, homemade, outsider energy to it that harkens back to some of the publisher's roots as the publisher of series like Blue Monday, Hopeless Savages, Wasteland, and even early graphic novel hits like Black Metal and, of course, Scott Pilgrim. The latest release in this new push is The Man from Maybe the Weird Work team of Jordan Thomas and Shaky Kane. The book's synopsis sounds like a wild blend of post-apocalyptic fiction, sci-fi, and Westerns, and the visual style seems right at home in Oni's catalog, and the double-sized debut issue will give readers their money's worth. If you haven't been paying attention to Oni Press lately, The Man from Maybe is a great place to start. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Richard Stark's Parker: The Complete Collection (Photo: Darwyn Cooke, IDW Publishing) Writing and art by Darwyn Coke

Published by IDW Publishing The world lost master artist Darwyn Cooke far too early, but he left behind some of the best stories ever told in comics. Among them are four comic book adaptations of classic noir stories starring Parker, the professional criminal created by Richard Stark (a pseudonym of Donald E. Westlake). Westlake, famously protective of his work, consulted with Cooke on the first adaptation, The Hunter. While Westlake didn't live to see the finished graphic novel, he was impressed enough by what he'd seen to allow Cooke to use the name "Parker" for the main character, a privilege he'd denied to the many Hollywood adaptations of the same works. Cooke went on to release adaptations of The Outfit, The Score, and Slayground before his death in 2016 cut his plans to create more such adaptations short. IDW previously released the graphic novels in hardcover and the high-end Martini Edition format. Now, IDW is collecting all four volumes in a more affordable paperback omnibus. Anyone who hasn't lain eyes on Cooke's adaptations, masterpieces of comic book crime fiction, owes it to themselves to seek this one out. -- Jamie Lovet prevnext

The Sensational She-Hulk #1 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics The recent She-Hulk run has been a consistent bright spot in the world of new comics, melding the energy of Shulkie's previous comic runs with a uniquely modern sensibility. After a brief panic of thinking that the series is ending, we now know it's just relaunching as Sensational She-Hulk — and it promises to be an even stronger outing for Jen Walters. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company have crafted a romantic, adorable, and action-packed status quo for Jen, and I can't wait to see what this next chapter has in store. — Jenna Anderson prevnext