The Weekly Pull: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Sensational She-Hulk, Hack/Slash, and More
There's also new work from Matt Kindt and a Darwyn Cooke collection.
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, the Justice League takes on Godzilla and King Kong, She-Hulk is sensational again, and Hack/Slash returns. Plus, Darwyn Cooke's adaptations of Richard Stark's Parker stories get collected, a new genre-blending series from Matt Kindt, and more.
Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1
- Written by Patrick Horvath
- Art by Patrick Horvath
- Colors by Patrick Horvath
- Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Published by IDW Publishing
The title of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees comes from the lyrics of a British children's standard, "Teddy Bears' Picnic," but the new series, much like that snippet, brings a deeply unsettling tone to a colorful concept. This series examines a woodland community not unlike the Hundred Acre Wood in which various anthropomorphic animals live in harmony, even if the protagonist is a serial killer. In a Dexter-like twist, it's not the town's native serial killer who is causing problems (as they carefully source their victims elsewhere) but the arrival of a new killer with no desire for discretion. It's a delightfully twisted premise that when combined with cartoonist Patrick Horvath's cheerfully depicted creatures and warm colors makes for a read that is equal parts horrific and humorous. This new miniseries promises readers a sincerely unique comic book experience that plays upon outstanding artistic style to draw nightmares into a children's novel that would be perfectly set to the classic British melody from which it takes its name. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Hack/Slash: Back to School #1
- Writing and art by Zoe Thorogood
- Published by Image Comics
Zoe Thorogood garnered well-deserved awards attention for her raw and creative graphic memoir It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth. Next, she's turning her attention to something pulpier and a bit more fun, a revival of Hack/Slash at Image Comics. Hack/Slash follows Cassie Hack, a young girl who fights horror movie slashers, and her partner, Vlad. Thorogood's new miniseries, Hack/Slash: Back to School, flashes back to the earliest days of their partnership and sees Cassie invited to a school that trains girls like her and aids them in their slasher hunting. In the first issue, Thorogood does an impressive job of blending the visceral thrills and horror tropes one expects from Hack/Slash with traces of the psychological themes that have underpinned her more personal work, all in a light visual style that feels thoroughly modern, speaks to her signature talent, and plays into some of the girls' school tropes at the heart of the premise. Hack/Slash: Back to School is built to appeal to new and old Hack/Slash readers alike and is worthwhile Halloween reading for anyone taking a break between murder movie marathons. -- Jamie Lovett
Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong
- Written by Brian Buccellato
- Art by Christian Duce
- Colors by Luis Guerrero
- Letters by Jimmy Betancourt, Richard Starkings
- Published by DC
Sometimes, all you need is a single, larger-than-life gimmick to sell me on a book. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong delivers that in spades, promising a crossover between DC's mightiest heroes and two of Toho's biggest monsters. It's the kind of crossover event I'm shocked hasn't happened already, but given the recent success Godzilla and Kong have had on the big screen, I'm glad it's finally happening now. It's pretty safe to assume that this crossover will be unlike anything else DC has published lately, and I can't wait to experience it (or, at the very least, pick up one of the sound effects-making variant covers). — Jenna Anderson
The Man from Maybe #1
- Written by Jordan Thomas
- Art by Shaky Kane
- Published by Oni Press
After years of shifting focus away from the direct market in favor of bookstore graphic novel sales, Oni Press has returned and begun releasing a distinct brand of creator-focused comics. In comparison to other publishers in that space, Oni's output -- which recently included such titles as the sci-fi anthology Xino and Jay Stephens' Dwellings – has a punkier, homemade, outsider energy to it that harkens back to some of the publisher's roots as the publisher of series like Blue Monday, Hopeless Savages, Wasteland, and even early graphic novel hits like Black Metal and, of course, Scott Pilgrim. The latest release in this new push is The Man from Maybe the Weird Work team of Jordan Thomas and Shaky Kane. The book's synopsis sounds like a wild blend of post-apocalyptic fiction, sci-fi, and Westerns, and the visual style seems right at home in Oni's catalog, and the double-sized debut issue will give readers their money's worth. If you haven't been paying attention to Oni Press lately, The Man from Maybe is a great place to start. -- Jamie Lovett
Richard Stark's Parker: The Complete Collection
- Writing and art by Darwyn Coke
- Published by IDW Publishing
The world lost master artist Darwyn Cooke far too early, but he left behind some of the best stories ever told in comics. Among them are four comic book adaptations of classic noir stories starring Parker, the professional criminal created by Richard Stark (a pseudonym of Donald E. Westlake). Westlake, famously protective of his work, consulted with Cooke on the first adaptation, The Hunter. While Westlake didn't live to see the finished graphic novel, he was impressed enough by what he'd seen to allow Cooke to use the name "Parker" for the main character, a privilege he'd denied to the many Hollywood adaptations of the same works. Cooke went on to release adaptations of The Outfit, The Score, and Slayground before his death in 2016 cut his plans to create more such adaptations short. IDW previously released the graphic novels in hardcover and the high-end Martini Edition format. Now, IDW is collecting all four volumes in a more affordable paperback omnibus. Anyone who hasn't lain eyes on Cooke's adaptations, masterpieces of comic book crime fiction, owes it to themselves to seek this one out. -- Jamie Lovet
The Sensational She-Hulk #1
- Written by Rainbow Rowell
- Art by Andres Genolet
- Colors by Dee Cunniffe
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
The recent She-Hulk run has been a consistent bright spot in the world of new comics, melding the energy of Shulkie's previous comic runs with a uniquely modern sensibility. After a brief panic of thinking that the series is ending, we now know it's just relaunching as Sensational She-Hulk — and it promises to be an even stronger outing for Jen Walters. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company have crafted a romantic, adorable, and action-packed status quo for Jen, and I can't wait to see what this next chapter has in store. — Jenna Anderson
Subgenre #1
- Written by Matt Kindt
- Art by Wilfredo Torres
- Colors by Bill Crabtree
- Letters by Jim Campbell
- Published by Dark Horse Comics
When writer Matt Kindt and artist Wilfredo Torres last collaborated they brought us Bang!, a one-of-a-kind spy comic that played with expectations of both medium and genre to make each issue something unexpected and fascinating. It appears their ambitions have only grown as they return this week with Subgenre #1. The new series introduces readers to one, or possibly three characters, as a cyberpunk detective dreams of life as a barbarian even as they may both be a third person suffering a psychotic break. Equal parts dystopian sci, sword and sorcery, and psychological thriller, the new series promises to utilize Torres' immensely adaptable approach to cartooning and storytelling skills to summon an array of styles. The immediate thrills of cyberpunk and barbarian adventures are bound to deliver immediate, visceral thrills, even as the overlapping plots are set to tease readers between each issue. Regardless of what truth lies beyond these interwoven identities and settings, Kindt and Torres are bound to provide readers with one of the most satisfying and idiosyncratic reads to be found in their local comic book store this year. -- Chase Magnett