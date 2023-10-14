Marvel's Avengers: Twilight Trailer Released

Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details on the upcoming Avengers: Twilight, a new mini-series from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña, including a trailer for the upcoming event comic. It was previously confirmed that the new series will show off a new version of the future of the Marvel universe, and the Avengers: Twilight trailer gives us a look at what we can expect. Avengers: Twilight mostly seems to be focusing on Captain America, now an old man living in a world without an Avengers team. The first issue of Avenges: Twilight will be published on January 16th, with five more issues to follow afterward.

Avengers: Twilight is described as follows: "In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where THE AVENGERS are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn't want them? PLUS: A behind-the-scenes look at the making of this issue!"

So what can we learn from the Avengers: Twilight trailer? One of the first big reveals is that Captain America appears to have run for the United States Senate at some point, as a "Senator Rogers" poster featuring him in costume can be seen. It's unclear if he was successful in his political endeavors, but we're going to venture a guess that no one is having a good time in Avengers: Twilight so he may not have succeeded on election day.

There's also the larger implications of the fate of The Avengers team themselves in Avengers: Twilight. Only a handful of characters are seen in the trailer, clearly in flashbacks. One sequence appears to show Tony Stark dead on the ground, or rather, the Iron Man armor on the ground and Tony Stark shrunk down to a smaller size by The Wasp hiding in some rubble. There also appears to be a descendant of Tony Stark's building a fleet of new Iron Man suits in the far future, plus appearances by what looks like Luke Cage and Kamala Khan.