The Weekly Pull: DC vs. Vampires, Moon Knight, House of Slaughter, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics.

This week, the DC Universe battles vampires, Task Force Z assembles, and the first Something Is Killing the Children spinoff, House of Slaughter, launches. Plus, more Moon Knight, a Green Arrow and Aquaman team-up, Leonard Cohen’s graphic biography, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well.

Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #1

Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Ronan Cliquet

Colors by Ulises Arreola Palomera

Letters by Josh Reed

Published by DC Comics

Honestly, I had a lot of reasons to be excited for Deep Target from the get-go – it’s Green Arrow’s most prominent book yet of the Infinite Frontier era, and it partners him up with Aquaman, a character who has been a subtle dyad to Oliver since they both debuted in the same issue of More Fun Comics. Actually reading the issue, my hype proved to be even more justified, as Oliver and Arthur’s actual team-up could not be more delightful. As the pair investigate a conspiracy regarding one of the lesser-known organizations of the DCU, their dynamic and their places in canon are put to the test, culminating in a twist that is shockingly clever. The work Brandon Thomas, Ronan Cliquet, and company are doing on Deep Target feels like a modern send-up to the best and weirdest parts of the Bronze Age storytelling its two titular characters thrived in, and it’s easily one of my must-read titles this week and beyond. — Jenna Anderson

DC vs. Vampires

Written by James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Otto Schmidt

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC Comics

The DC Universe heroes better watch their necks because vampires are coming for them. Designed in the style of DCeased and Injustice, DC vs. Vampires is an epic, alternate universe maxiseries imaging a world where the Justice League and other DC heroes had to defend earth from a vampire invasion. Typically, I’m not big on monster mashups, but this creative team is too good to pass up. James Tynion IV has shown on many occasions that he’s a horror comics master, and Matthew Rosenberg’s run on Uncanny X-Men shows he’s willing to pull out all the stops when continuity is no issue. Then there are artists Otto Schmidt, arguably the most exciting selling point of this series, as he’s one of the best superhero artists in the industry right now. DC vs. Vampires #1 looks like the perfect pre-Halloween treat for DC Comics fans. — Jamie Lovett

House of Slaughter #1

Written by Tate Brobal, James Tynion IV

Art by Chris Shehan

Colors by Miquel Muerto

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by BOOM! Studios

The long-awaited Something Is Killing the Children spinoff House of Slaughter is finally here, and James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan, Miquel Muerto, and AndWorld Design have something pretty special in store for fans of the original series. House of Slaughter switches points of view and focuses on the inner workings of the Order of St. George with Aaron Slaughter as the focal point, and as we saw in the original, Aaron is just as complex a character as Erica. Grounding a larger-than-life story of monsters and hunters with endearing yet flawed characters is the original series’ specialty, and House of Slaughter seems primed to follow in its footsteps. — Matthew Aguilar

Leonard Cohen: On a Wire

Created by Philippe Girard

Translated by Helge Dascher

Published by Drawn & Quarterly

Five years after his death, Leonard Cohen’s music is as relevant and revered as ever – filling earbuds and soundtracks to inspire the human imagination. The impact of this revolutionary artist is considered in the newest biography from publisher Drawn & Quarterly and Canadian cartoonist Philippe Girard: Leonard Cohen: On A Wire. It introduces the musician on the final night of his life as he reflects on a career spanning decades, and songs that interrogated religion, politics, and all of the most important facets of the human condition. On A Wire offers readers insight into an artist who captured and considered so much with his music, but it also provides insight into the power of cartooning as Girard distills these themes and the life behind them into two-dimensional reverie without sound. It’s a perfect comic to settle into the couch on a long fall evening after putting on one of Cohen’s classic alubms and, whether you’re deeply familiar with the artist or just discovering his career, enjoy into the wee hours of the morning. — Chase Magnett

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #3

Written by Emilia Clarke and Marguerite Bennett

Art by Leila Leiz, Leila del Duca

Colors by Triona Farrell

LEtters by Haley Rose-Lyon

Published by Image Comics

The only negative thing about Mother of Madness #3 debuting this week is that it means we’ll have to say goodbye (for now) to the world Emilia Clarke, Marguerite Bennett, Leila Leiz, and company have created. In this final issue, Maya’s role as a self-made superpowered vigilante begins to hit too close to home, in a story that is sure to culminate in some interesting and unexpected ways. The creative team of Mother of Madness has gloriously turned the tropes of female-led superhero books on their head, with a sense of style and inherent coolness that feels one of a kind in the current comic space. If you’re not along for the ride yet, there’s still time to fix that. — Jenna Anderson

Moon Knight #4

Written by Jed McKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

The Moon Knight team continues to set a new bar for the fan-favorite hero, and adding Tigra to the mix just made it even better. Few characters really know Marc Spector, but bringing in someone who understands him on a very human level (and as a teammate) sets everything else off splendidly, and Alessandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg deliver jaw-dropping visuals all along the way. Team Moon Knight is crushing it – Matthew Aguilar

The Rush #1

Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Nathan C. Gooden

Colors by Addison Duke



Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Vault Comics

Despite all of the adventures set amongst the American West, there’s no doubt this era of history was filled with horrors as well, and that’s the take provided in The Rush #1 published by Vault Comics this week. Set during the last great gold rush of the 19th century, it builds upon rigorous historical research by writer Si Spurrier to evoke verisimilitude and a sense of the horrors-both literal and metaphorical-that occupied the setting. Spurrier is joined by a killer set of collaborators, all of whom are perfectly suited to this setting and genre – from Nathan C. Gooden’s dangerous, thin linework to Hassan Otsman-Elhauo’s lettering which defines some of the most ambitious comics of recent years. The greed of man, difficult terrains, and marks of spiders far too large for reality all promise a thrilling new comic that should not be missed by fans of this creative team or those who love horror or Western riffs. — Chase Magnett

Task Force Z #1

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Eddy Barrows

Inks by Eber Ferreira

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by DC Comics

DC Comics fans love Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad. But how do you make a Suicide Squad out of characters who are already dead? Enter Task Force Z, a team of deceased Batman villains — Bane, Man-bat, The Arkham Knight, Sundowner, Mr. Bloom — resurrected, barely, and put to work for a second chance at life. Leading them is Jason Todd, the Red Hood, Gotham’s foremost expert on grisly death and resurrection. Anyone who read writer Matthew Rosenberg’s work on the X-Men line knows he’s not one to pull punches, and Eddy Barrows’ dark, shadowy style should fit the material well. Task Force Z looks like a gruesome and gnarly good time. — Jamie Lovett