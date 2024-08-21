The Weekly Pull: Wolverine: Revenge, Jenny Sparks, Black Cloak, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo’s Wolverine: Revenge debuts, as does Tom King and Jeff Spokes’ Jenny Sparks series, and Black Cloak returns at Image Comics. Plus, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender comic, Giant-Size Thor brings Thor together with Hercules, and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer cover

Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Colors by Adele Matera

Published by Dark Horse Comics

The Avatar: The Last Airbender comics have been consistently delightful and this next one, The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer, looks no different. As the title suggests, the graphic novel focuses on an odd couple of fan-favorite supporting characters with mysterious paths: Iroh, the contemplative former Fire Nation general, and June, a bounty hunter. With the supply of fresh tea into Ba Sing Se hanging in the balance, the duo must face their respective paths. Avatar fans shouldn’t hesitate to pick this one up. — jamie Lovett

Black Cloak #7

Black Cloak #7 cover

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Meredith McClaren

Letters by Becca Carey

Published by Image Comics

Black Cloak‘s billing as Saga meets Blade Runner made it a highly-anticipated debut in 2023. While it didn’t always hit perfectly with me, its first arc did end on a hell of a high note, making the long wait between its sixth and seventh issues hard to bear. Black Cloak is back this week. The story picks up some years after the previous arc’s conclusion. If you haven’t read that first arc, check out the trade paperback collection first. Afterward, pick up Black Cloak #7 to see what happens next. — Jamie Lovett

Giant-Size Thor #1

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Brian Level

Colors by Guru-eFX

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics

Immortal Thor has been a great series thus far, and this week readers get a slight detour in Giant-Size Thor #1. The most recent arc of Immortal Thor has seen Thor teaming up with Hercules in payment for a debt earned by Hercules’ assistance in dealing with “Giant-Size Thor.” This issue will reveal what Thor was talking about when he brought that up, and our interest is thoroughly peaked. — Jamie Lovett

Godzilla Monster Island: Summer Camp

Written by Rosie Knight

Art by Oliver Ono

Published by IDW Publishing

There is no character in fiction who I love quite like I love Minilla. The pint-sized kaiju is brimming with personality and a ridiculous character design, and the controversial response he has earned from the Monsterverse fandom only makes me more endeared to him. This week, IDW helps introduce Minilla to a whole new audience, as he partners with a group of human friends on a colorful and gorgeous adventures. I truly can not wait to add this to my collection. — Jenna Anderson

Huge Detective #1

Huge Detective #1 cover

Written by Adam Rose

Art by Magenta King

Colors by Magenta King and Minimone

Letters by DC Hopkins

Published by Titan Comics

As a fan of both detective noir and fantasy, I’m always thrilled to see these disparate genres collide and Titan Comics’ newest series Huge Detective promises exactly that. The series is set in a world where giants reemerged from their ancient slumber and (following a cataclysmic conflict) live alongside humanity. That peaceful new status quo is threatened in Huge Detective #1 compelling Tamaki and Gyant to form a cross-species alliance to investigate a tragedy and the forces behind it. Artist Magenta Rose’s loose linework and fantastically expressive figures are well suited to both the grandiose elements of an Earth with giants striding across its surface and the intensity of interrogations; Adam Rose’s prior work on Corollary reveals a writer well suited to deftly establishing new worlds and compelling personal adventures within them. Together they make the promise of a human-giant team-up to trawl the streets (no matter how big) for answers seem irresistible. — Chase Magnett

Jenny Sparks #1

Written by Tom King

Art and Colors by Jeff Spokes

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC

Jenny Sparks has always been a character and concept that fascinates me, as her role as “The Spirit of the 20th Century” has had a unique impact on both the Wildstorm and DC universes. As we wait for Jenny’s likely live-action debut in DC Studios’ forthcoming The Authority movie, Tom King and Jeff Spokes are giving the protagonist her biggest solo outing in years. Between the concept of exploring Jenny as a character, and the supporting role of fan-favorite Captain Atom, I am very excited to see what Jenny Sparks has in store. — Jenna Anderson

Wolverine: Revenge #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Greg Capullo and Tim Townsend

Colors by FCO Plascencia

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

Artist Greg Capullo returns to Marvel Comics this week in a series that could not be better suited to the all-star’s talents in Wolverine: Revenge #1. The new prestige miniseries promises to take Wolverine on a tour of dangerously powerful antagonists who would grind any other hero into ground beef, but that’s never stopped Wolverine before. Capullo’s detailed line work and flair for the visceral and violent ensures that readers will see their favorite mutant in battles bound to rival the best from across a storied career. While Capullo’s presence would be more than sufficient to recommend this title on its aesthetic merits alone, the addition of Jonathan Hickman in the writer’s chair ensures that this story will be more than an excuse to witness some outstanding splash pages. Hickman’s penchant for smaller stories may be overshadowed by his Marvel epics, but any reader familiar with his bibliography will know that revenge-driven miniseries rest squarely in his wheelhouse, too. Whatever villains are set to appear and tear Wolverine’s world apart will possess a plan more substantial than a reason to deliver awesome covers and pages – providing readers a reason to regularly return to this Wolverine classic in the making. — Chase Magnett