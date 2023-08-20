Marvel Releases Trailer for Iron Man's X-Men Wedding

Marvel loves few things more than a superhero wedding, and two of the House of Ideas' most popular characters are getting ready to tie the knot. In an upcoming issue of Invincible Iron Man, Tony Stark and Emma Frost will host a star-studded event as they wed, something sure to make Batman and Catwoman blush. Marvel is celebrating the momentous occasion by releasing a trailer revealing what readers should expect to see from the event.

"Neither seems like the marrying type," Invincible Iron Man writer Gerry Duggan recently told IGN of the wedding. "Why this works, and how this works and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out. They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly. While both are image-conscious public figures, I have to say I don't know that either would care what the public thinks. Love is love. That said, while they have little in common, they are both capitalists with a capital 'C,' so perhaps that's a commonality that will allow their marriage to thrive."

The wedding takes place at the height of Fall of X, which currently has most of the mutant race undergoing an exodus after a seemingly extinction-level event.

"I think the strategies and goals of the villains of the moment make for a wonderful problem both for Tony Stark and Iron Man," Duggan added. "We're executing on Invincible Iron Man as though it were the Armor Wars to end all Armor Wars. Feilong owns the tech outright, and has baked all his advancements into 30-foot-tall Sentinels. Just a single one of these units almost wiped the Sentinels. They are giant huge problems for the Marvel Universe. Tony must defeat Feilong if he can. Iron Man must figure out how to deal with the Stark Sentinels and their production. It's been perfect, and much as I love both Tony and Iron Man, I've been having a lot of fun writing him into impossible situations and kicking the s*** out of him. I have the best job."

The wedding is set to take place in two upcoming issues, X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10. X-Men #26 is due out on September 6th while Invincible Iron Man #10 is due out at your local comic shop on September 27th.