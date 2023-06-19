Marvel Announces Tony Stark and Emma Frost's Wedding

Tony Stark and the X-Men's Emma are set to tie the knot. Marvel Comics today confirmed that the wedding foreshadowed long ago will take place during the Fall of X in the pages of X-Men #26 and The Invincible Iron Man #10. Gerry Duggan is writing both issues. Stefano Caselli will draw the X-Men issue, and Juan Frigeri will provide the art for The Invincible Iron Man. Lucas Werneck created a pair of covers that connect to form a single image across both books, which you can see below. Marvel fans may be confused by the pairing of the X-Men's White Queen and the Armored Avenger, but Duggan tells IGN that's part of the story.

"Neither seems like the marrying type," Duggan said. "Why this works, and how this works and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out. They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly. While both are image-conscious public figures, I have to say I don't know that either would care what the public thinks. Love is love. That said, while they have little in common, they are both capitalists with a capital 'C,' so perhaps that's a commonality that will allow their marriage to thrive."

(Photo: Lucas Werneck, Marvel Comics)

Iron Man and the X-Men's Fall of X

Iron Man has become more entangled in the affairs of the mutant nation of Krakoa in recent months, even since Duggan, who was already writing X-Men, relaunched Invincible Iron Man last year. Since then, Feilong, an X-Men villain associated with the anti-mutant group ORCHIS, bought Tony Stark's company out from under him and has used its resources to put Stark Sentinels into circulation. It's all part of Orchis' big plan to disrupt this year's Hellfire Gala, where the Fall of X will begin.

"I think the strategies and goals of the villains of the moment make for a wonderful problem both for Tony Stark and Iron Man," Duggan told IGN. "We're executing on Invincible Iron Man as though it were the Armor Wars to end all Armor Wars. Feilong owns the tech outright, and has baked all his advancements into 30-foot-tall Sentinels. Just a single one of these units almost wiped the Sentinels. They are giant huge problems for the Marvel Universe. Tony must defeat Feilong if he can. Iron Man must figure out how to deal with the Stark Sentinels and their production. It's been perfect, and much as I love both Tony and Iron Man, I've been having a lot of fun writing him into impossible situations and kicking the s*** out of him. I have the best job."

X-Men #10 goes on sale on September 6th. The Invincible Iron Man #10 goes on sale on September 27th.