Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Joker, Eminem, and Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur

Amidst a quiet week in the world of comics, this week's trends are a mixture of something old, something new, something speculated, and something blue. Old Star Wars speculation favorite, Doctor Aphra, sneaks her way back on the list with a video game appearance. New release variants of Miles from Peach Momoko, Moon Girl/Devil Dinosaur from Dotun Akande, and a Joker Christmas variant from Lee Bermejo all make the list this week. Last week's new hot release from Bad Idea, The First Seven Days, moves from the top spot to #8 this week. New Spidey villain, Hallow's Eve's original first appearance, also retains a spot. Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ speculation makes the list with two entries. And finally, Blue Beetle returns with the final confirmation that the Blue Bettle film WILL release and will not be scrapped. It's an interesting week, so let's get into it!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

#10: MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 – PEACH MOMOKO – COSTUME B (1:200) | MARVEL | 2022 | This 1:200 variant from Peach Momoko is one of many for this new run of Spider-Man. Fans have been grabbing up copies en masse as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is right around the corner, and Miles Mania is increasing. Also, it features the first appearance of a new character in Raneem, who later becomes Rabble. Not much is known about Rabble, but Momoko is a known commodity with a dedicated fanbase, leading to high sales for this high-ratio book. We tracked it at a high sale of $235 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $222.

#9: STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #3 | MARVEL | 2015 | Doctor Aphra continues to be a popular character with a beloved ongoing run. Fans have been eager to discover what comes next, and as her story unfolds, they tend to return to her first appearance. She also is set to be the latest release for the mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, hyping fans even further for a well-developed character that doesn't feature the surname Solo or Skywalker. We tracked it at a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $119.

#8: THE FIRST SEVEN DAYS #1 | BAD IDEA | 2022 | Bad Idea has a few things down pat. One of which is building the hype train for a book, both before and after its release. They did something different with their latest release, dropping this book secretly under a fake publisher name and promoting it through Diamond Distribution. Once the cat was out of the bag, the community reacted accordingly by snagging what copies they could in the aftermarket. That has slowed down significantly from last week, but the trend continues. We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $31.

#7: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – JIM LEE – REGULAR | DC | 2006 | Fans were recently treated to some comforting news. With the shakeup at DC, many were worried that Blue Beetle would be scraped. Luckily, that is not the case. Recently, a teaser poster for the upcoming film was dropped, depicting the Blue Beetle logo and a 2023 release date. Fans visited the aftermarket in search of the first appearance of Jaimie Reyes as Blue Beetle, the man behind the mask set to appear in the film. We tracked it at a high sale of $195 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $39.

#6: MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 – DOTUN AKANDE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur have been around for some time and have developed a following. Marvel went ahead and dropped a new ongoing series to a fair bit of fanfare, and this 1:25 Akande variant was the apple of many collectors' eyes. With a TV adaption set to debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ early in 2023, many wonders if Marvel will be adapting this newest ongoing series that aims to introduce the younger generation to a fun set of heroes. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $70.

#5: DAREDEVIL #254 | MARVEL | 1988 | Many fans have been eying the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in any capacity. Since the announcement of Daredevil Born Again, little snippets of information have slowly reached the fanbase. One tidbit is the casting of Margarita Levieva as a love interest of Matt Murdock. Speculation began to run rampant that she was cast to play Typhoid Mary, who first appeared in this book. Remember that this is purely speculation, but some in the community didn't mind and opted to pick up a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $24.

#4: SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS | MARVEL | 1995 | Hallow's Eve is set to receive her own title after the Dark Web storyline. Previously shrouded in mystery, she was revealed to be Elizabeth Tyne, formerly Janine Godbe, who first appeared in this book. Confusing, we know, but with word of an ongoing title and the reception Hallow's Eve received, fans of the character continued the trend from last week by visiting the aftermarket to secure her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#3: UNCANNY X-MEN #229 | MARVEL | 1988 | This book was an under-the-radar key for years before Logan was released in theatres and revealed the big bad of the film, The Reavers. First appearing in this book, the Reavers consisted of Pretty Boy, Bonebreaker, and Skullbuster. It also featured the first appearance of Tyger Tiger (mad creative), a crimelord based in Madripor. Recently, speculation began to swirl that the casting announcement of Sandrine Holt in the Daredevil Born Again series could point to a live-action adaptation of Tyger Tiger. The community proceeded to do its thing. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $6.

#2: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | This book has become quite an interesting outlier in the comic community. Rarely do we see longevity attached to a variant such as this, but this book keeps cooking. With a cover featuring Eminem doing battle with Spider-Man, a rap battle that is, this book did what many before it could not. Reach across multiple genres of collectors to bring them together, all aiming to acquire this limited and tough-to-get variant. Whether you are searching for the spotlight variant or the first print, these books have quickly become expensive with healthy aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a raw copy with an NM FMV of $176.

#1: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #3 – LEE BERMEJO – COVER B | DC | 2022 | This book is the sequel to James Tynions ongoing Joker series, and this cover B variant features the art of Lee Bermejo. Bermejo was the artist behind one of the most iconic iterations of the Joker in the graphic novel Joker, written by Brian Azzarello. Fitting, he would return to the character, delivering a visceral cover that can't help but be tongue in cheek as it features a Santa Joker with a wee-little redhead Robin on his lap. Fans are here for it, propelling this book to our top spot on this week's Top Ten! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $12.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 12/12/22! Want to see what made the RUNNER-UP list? Check it out HERE.