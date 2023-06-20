Nicolas Cage Appears as Superman on DC Cover

Nicolas Cage's Superman not only has a special cameo appearance in The Flash, but he also dons the cover of an upcoming DC comic book. Even if you haven't seen The Flash in theaters, you were probably already alerted to the fact that Cage's Man of Steel shows up, since director Andy Muschietti revealed it prior to The Flash's debut. It's a callback to the time over 25 years ago when Cage was originally going to play the DC hero in Tim Burton's Superman Lives. Now, fans can see Nicolas Cage in the House of El costume on the upcoming cover of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #19.

Rolling Stone got an exclusive look at artist Dan Mora's cover of September's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #19. It shows Batman and Superman in the Caped Crusader's Batcave, as they're joined by Nicolas Cage in a darker version of Superman's costume. Instead of the "S" insignia on his chest, Cage's suit has an "N" for his last name. Superman even gives Cage a big thumbs-up as he hovers over the ground. Cage joins other celebrities to grace covers of Batman/Superman: World's Finest, including Jerry Seinfeld, Paul McCartney, and Jack White.

"I grew up watching Nic Cage's movies and am a big fan of his. I was excited that he finally got a chance to play Superman in The Flash and I did my best to pay tribute to him in that role," Dan Mora told Rolling Stone, adding, "Nic is a great actor that injects so much energy into his roles. You can't help but imagine what his Superman would be like."

(Photo: DC)

The Flash Director Talks Nicolas Cage's Superman Cameo

Director Andy Muschietti spoke with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East, where the filmmaker revealed Nicolas Cage plays Superman in The Flash, 25 years after the actor was supposed to don the crest of House El in Superman Lives.

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it," Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. Muschietti revealed that he recruited Cage to play Superman since he's such a big fan of the hero, even naming his son Kal-El, which is a reference to Superman's birth name on his home planet of Krypton.

"I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon," Muschetti added. "He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."