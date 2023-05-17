Dead by Daylight Reveals Nicolas Cage Crossover

In what might be the wildest crossover that we've seen so far, Dead by Daylight has revealed that it will soon be collaborating with beloved actor Nicolas Cage. Over the course of its lifespan, Dead by Daylight has added DLC associated with a number of different properties such as Halloween, Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Resident Evil, to name a few. And while these crossovers have primarily been related to other horror franchises, now, it looks like a real-world actor will be joining the multiplayer title.

Announced by developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive today, Nicolas Cage will soon be coming to Dead by Daylight in some manner. This reveal was shown off via a new teaser trailer that sees Cage himself emerging from the shadows in a foggy area before then briefly staring at the camera. No further details on this announcement were given by Behaviour Interactive, but it was said that more information will be coming about later this year on July 5.

"It's the performance of a lifetime," Behaviour Interactive said in its caption of the teaser trailer on social media. "Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you."

Perhaps as expected, this tease of Nic Cage appearing in Dead by Daylight sent fans into a frenzy. In the replies to this announcement on social media, a number of fans were baffled yet delighted to see such a collab coming to Dead by Daylight. Others simply had questions about what this crossover will actually look like once it is fully implemented in the game. Either way, the early response from players has been overwhelmingly positive, which means that this will likely be one of the biggest additions to DBD that we've ever seen.

What do you think about Nicolas Cage making his way into Dead by Daylight and how do you think he'll be implemented? And is this by far the craziest crossover that the game has ever had?