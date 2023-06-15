Nicolas Cage Visits Hideo Kojima Leading to New Death Stranding 2 Theories

Famed actor Nicolas Cage today paid a visit to Hideo Kojima at his studio Kojima Productions and the resulting crossover has led to numerous fans wanting to see Cage appear in Death Stranding 2. Over the years, Kojima Productions has often seen a number of high-profile celebrities visit its offices. From Keanu Reeves to Conan O'Brien, a variety of familiar faces have come through the Japanese studio while also snapping pics with director Hideo Kojima himself. Now, Cage happens to be the latest such celeb that has gone to Kojima Productions, which could be the first hint of a larger collab in the future.

Shared on Twitter today, Hideo Kojima posted a number of pics of himself alongside Cage. Kojima didn't say why Cage was visiting Kojima Productions in the first place, but seemed thrilled to have him there all the same. On Instagram, Kojima ended up sharing some additional images from the visit and showed that Cage had signed the wall at the studio, which is something that a number of other visitors have done in the past. In his message on the wall, Cage thanked Kojima for the tour around the offices.

Of course, as soon as these pictures were posted online, fans began replying to them and making it known that they'd love to see Cage show up in Death Stranding 2, which is the next project from Kojima Productions. While some were simply to see Cage and Kojima's paths crossing whatsoever, others made it known that they want to see the two work together in some manner.

So how likely is it that Cage could show up in Death Stranding 2? Well, it's hard to say. With the original Death Stranding, the game ended up featuring a high number of cameos from some of the various people that visited Kojima Productions over the years. As such, it seems like Death Stranding 2 could opt to do a similar thing, although Kojima has yet to confirm as much.

Either way, if Nicolas Cage does end up showing up in Death Stranding 2, it's something we likely won't know about for quite a long time. Currently, the long-awaited sequel doesn't have a release window of any sort and still seems to be far off from its arrival. Whenever it does launch, though, it's known to be coming to PlayStation 5.