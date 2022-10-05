Nightwing Recruits the Largest Titans Team Ever in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths

The latest issue of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths features Nightwing and perhaps the largest collection of Titans ever. The DC event from Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere has brought back Crisis on Infinite Earths' Pariah, who is looking to reform the infinite earths with the help of the Great Darkness and his Dark Army. With the Justice League believed to be dead, the next generation of DC heroes has stepped up to fill the void left in their wake. Unfortunately, Nightwing and the Titans haven't stood a chance against a powered-up Deathstroke and his Secret Society of Super-Villains. Their last stand at the Hall of Justice results in an oversized Titans team charging into action.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5. Continue reading at your own risk.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 is by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez, and Tom Napolitano. There are many developments, including the Justice League freeing themselves from the prisons constructed by Pariah and Superman going cosmic. Nightwing, Robin, and other younger heroes come up with a plan to stop Pariah, splitting up into various teams. Black Adam is also nearby, though he spends the majority of his time dismissing the heroes, reminding them that they are not the Justice League, who he saw "die" at the hands of Pariah.

When Deathstroke and the Secret Society of Super-Villains, powered by the Great Darkness, attack the Hall of Justice, Nightwing, Superman (Jon Kent), Cyborg, and Donna Troy attempt to lead the charge. They are stopped by Black Adam, who claims the Multiverse won't be saved by children. "You are NOT the Justice League!" Black Adam yells. Surprisingly, Nightwing calmly agrees with Black Adam. He takes a look over his shoulder at the heroes ready for battle and replies, "We never were... we're the TITANS!"

Joining Nightwing on this new Titans includes Beast Boy, Donna Troy, Cyborg, Superman, Wonder Girl (Yara Flor), Kid Flash, Flash (Wally West), Supergirl, Raven, Starfire, Aqualad, Frankenstein, Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Vixen, Firestorm, and members of the Teen Titans Academy. It's an impressive group shot, especially when you factor in the Justice League murals on the wall in the background.

They put up a valiant effort, but the Titans are still the underdog in this fight. The odds continue to stack up against them when Pariah teleports himself and his Dark Army of controlled villains to the Hall of Justice. Thankfully, the Justice League shouldn't be too far behind him to help even the odds.

