Watch The ‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Premiere Right Here

Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe is finally here, and you can check out the premiere episode right here on ComicBook.com.

The first episode can be found in the video above and features appearances from Ninjak, Roku, and more. The action is just as intense as you’d hope for, including a fight sequence right in the heart of MI6, and fans of the original storyline will find plenty to sink their teeth into here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So sit back, relax, and watch your favorite Valiant heroes come to life in live-action.

Following the premiere, the remaining five episodes will debut each day throughout the rest of the week, with the finale hitting on April 26. The formidable M16 Ninja Programme assassin Ninjak will go up against a gauntlet of Valiant’s most popular heroes in a battle royale straight from the comics.

Directed by Aaron & Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Fans can also check out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. All four issues are available now in comic stores.

You can check out the official description of the series below.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode 2 of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 22.