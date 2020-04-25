NYC Comic Shop Forbidden Planet Launches GoFundMe to Stay Open Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

(Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images)

The comic book industry might be permanently altered due to the spread of COVID-19. In the past month alone Diamond Comics Distributors has shut its doors and stopped accepting new orders (plus run into cash flow problems), with publishers ceasing the shipping of new books and even pausing work on titles yet to be released. Furthermore the retailers are no doubt in dire straits as a result of these developments, not to mention Shelter in Place orders in various states. All that in mind one major retailer is asking for help in order to make sure that they're still around once this is all over.

The Forbidden Planet store in New York City has set up a Go Fund Me page as a means for making sure the store is still able to be in business once they're able to open the doors of the brick and mortar establishment. The store's goal is $300,000 and as of this writing they've raised just over 10% of that, $32,443.

"Comic store, toy store, sci-fi store, no matter what you label FP, it's an independently run New York City institution. Many of us - myself included - have called this place a second home," General Manager of Forbidden Planet Jeff Ayers wrote on the Go Fund Me post. "Since the beginning of the current crisis, myself and others have worked from home to help maintain the store's business and customer relationships and organize a way to come back from all of this. The sad truth of the matter is that nothing will be the same for some time, but we need to ensure that FPNYC is in a position to reopen when the time comes. To do that we are humbly asking for your assistance in keeping FPNYC on its feet."

"We've gone a month with zero revenue coming in and massive expenses going out. Rent, utilities, and other bills have added up quickly. The cost of doing business in New York City is astronomical, especially in a ground floor location off Union Square....We want all of our staff to have a job waiting for them when the quarantine is lifted, and of course their safety and that of our customers will be of paramount concern. We understand that things are tough and other good causes in this time of need abound, but we ask that you help in any way you can. Even if it's just by sharing this campaign."

The online store for Forbidden Planet is open for business, but Ayers says this will only yield a small portion of the business needed to maintain viability for the store. Ayers went on to write that they're hoping to remain a place for writers and artists to do their signings, where couples come in to get their wedding photos taken, and even just a place where someone can stop in to kill some time.

"We want to be there for you when you need a place to escape hard realities like the nightmare we are all going through at this very moment. We want to continue to influence and contribute to the culture of not only New York City but the entire world. Art can change a person's life. It doesn't matter if it's a novel, a comic, a movie or a statue, it all has the same power to inspire. As people with the responsibility to provide you with the art that achieves just that, we take this job very seriously. It's not easy for us to ask, but in order to continue to do this we need your help."

"At the end of the day, we love what we sell and we love sharing this passion with others from around the world. We want to keep chatting about the culture around it and keep the laughs going with you for as long as we possibly can."

You can find the fundraiser for Forbidden Planet NYC by clicking here.

