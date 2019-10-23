Gran Lines Up the Perfect Shot in Once & Future Exclusive Preview

Once & Future’s Duncan and Gran managed to pick up some help in the last issue, but as always, it’s up to Gran to make the tough choices, which is saying something when a suddently alive and immensely and surprisingly lethal King Arthur is walking around knighting some and slaughtering others. That’s why it’s up to her to stop him from knighting a new Galahad, and the solution to that problem isn’t pretty. As you can see in our exclusive first look at Once & Future #4, that’s why it makes perfect sense that he would ruin a perfectly good shot, and while his conscience might still be intact, his life may very well not be, and you can check out our new preview of the anticipated issue starting on the next slide!

Duncan’s been a bit reluctant to accept Gran’s stance on violence, something she doesn’t seem to be phased by. To be fair, she did pull a gun on him to get to this point and his at one-time date, so maybe he’s got room to be a little uneasy about her holding a weapon. This latest decision of this though might have put them both in jeopardy, and it’s going to take some quick thinking to get out of it alive.

You can find our exclusive preview of the new issue on the following slides, and the official description for Once & Future #4 can be found below.

“Gran’s monster hunting career wasn’t the only secret she kept from Duncan! He’s about to discover more of the family secrets and the terrible sacrifices one must make in order to reach the Holy Grail.”

Once & Future #4 hits comic stores on November 20th.

Main Cover By Dan Mora

Holding Down The Fort

Hard Choices

The Perfect Shot

Time To Run