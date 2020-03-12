Once & Future #7 Preview Features a Painful Sacrifice (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios has a hit on its hands with Once & Future, and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the next issue. Once & Future #7 kicks off a new story arc in the acclaimed series from writer Kieron Gillen, artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and once again we join monster hunter Bridgette McGuire and her grandson in training Duncan as they attempt to thwart the plans of an evil King Arthur. Arthur looks to turn the world into its former glory, and he’ll need help to do so. That’s where his knights come into play, but as you can see in our preview, the price one has to pay to serve him is steep indeed. You can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide, and the official description of the issue can be found below.

“Although Bridgette and Duncan were able to escape the Otherworld, their adventure is only just beginning! As the chaos of Arthur’s return reaches London, an artifact at the British Museum is stolen. But is it Arthur who’s interested in the relic… or someone, or something, new?”

As Galahad clearly learns, the Siege Perilous does not simply mean access to power, as it comes with plenty of pain as well. It would seem Galahand is learning this lesson the hard way, and we can’t wait until the full issue hits to see what Galahad’s new form will be.

As for Bridgette and Duncan, things were rather icy between the two when we last left them in issue #6, but hopefully, they have ironed some things out because they are going to need each other to make it out of this alive and keep the world from falling into Arthur’s twisted vision.

Once & Future #7 hits comic shops on March 25th, and you can check out the new preview on the next slide.

