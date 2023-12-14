The Original X-Men Are Recruited By the Phoenix Force For a Multiverse Mission (Exclusive)

Professor Charles Xavier's Original Five X-Men have been plucked from the timeline, yet again, to help save the multiverse. This is the premise behind The Original X-Men, a series that Marvel teases will have major repercussions for the larger Marvel Universe. 2012's All-New X-Men by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen took a different route by bringing Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Iceman, Beast, and Angel from the past to the present day to deal with their older, more jaded, counterparts. The Original Five were eventually sent back to their proper place in the timeline, but a new series calls upon them once again, with the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of The Original X-Men #1 by Christos Gage, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D'Armata. It begins with our young X-Men in the midst of a battle against Plantman and Eel. After Plantman threatens to make the microscopic flora in their digestive tracts burst like balloons, the X-Men vanish in a bright flash of energy. Next, they're greeted by the Phoenix, who restores their memories of time spent in the future in All-New X-Men. This Phoenix comes from a different reality than the Phoenix Force these X-Men are accustomed to. This Phoenix Force bonded with Jean Grey peacefully, and they helped to bring peace to the whole multiverse.

However, a new threat to the multiverse comes in the form of yet another Phoenix from another world. This Phoenix Force/Jean Grey union brought peace to the world by conquering it. Together with the X-Men, no one can stop them. Now, the Phoenix needs the Original Five X-Men's help to stop them.

"It's up to them to find a way to either convince their older selves that they're making a horrible mistake, or somehow defeat these far more powerful versions of them," Gage told AiPT Comics. "Basically, it's about your younger, idealistic self coming into conflict with your older, jaded self who's made compromises and given up dreams in order to survive and do what they think is best, even if that means making hard choices along the way."

The exclusive preview of The Original X-Men #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 20th.