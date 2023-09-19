The Original X-Men to Return in Upcoming Marvel One-Shot

Marvel is (once again) bringing back the original five X-Men to the present day in Original X-Men #1, an oversized one-shot landing in comic shops in December. Designed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, Original X-Men comes from writer Christos Gage and artist Greg Land, leaving no trace of any question that Marvel is committed to making it a big release. The cover, by Ryan Stegman, was released yesterday as the publisher announced the one-shot.

The first heroes to bear the X-Men name once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. Marvel's announcement promises "shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns," in a story they say will shake the wider Marvel Universe.

"It's up to them to find a way to either convince their older selves that they're making a horrible mistake, or somehow defeat these far more powerful versions of them," Gage told AiPT Comics. "Basically, it's about your younger, idealistic self coming into conflict with your older, jaded self who's made compromises and given up dreams in order to survive and do what they think is best, even if that means making hard choices along the way."

You can see the cover below.

(Photo: Marvel)

Here's how Marvel describes the one-shot:

"In 1963's monumental X-Men #1, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel to the world and transformed pop culture as we know it! Six decades later, the original roster is regarded as one of the most legendary super hero lineups in comic book history. This group of young mutant icons were chosen by Professor X to be the foundation of his mutant dream and now, they've been plucked from time for a sacred mission across the multiverse by none other than the Phoenix Force! After the cosmic entity restores the team's lost memories, this bold epic will explore themes that were introduced when Brian Michael Bendis brought the O5 to present day in 2012's blockbuster hit, All-New X-Men, and will set up a brand-new X-Men series launching next year!"

Original X-Men #1 is set to hit comic shops on December 20.