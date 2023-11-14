Thor Battles a Major X-Men Character In New Marvel Preview

The God of Thunder crosses paths with a powerful member of the X-Men in a preview of Immortal Thor. Al Ewing and Martin Cóccolo have teamed up to give Thor an "Immortal" theme, after Ewing's successful run on Immortal Hulk. A new series calls for new threats, and Thor has to contend with the rise of an elder god named Toranos. Of course, where there's one threat, others aren't too far behind, and it appears Thor is about to assemble a team to help him protect the Nine Realms. First on his recruiting trip is the X-Men member Storm.

Marvel released a preview of Immortal Thor #4 by Al Ewing, Martin Cóccolo, and Matt Wilson. It begins on Arakko, formerly known as Mars. The X-Men terraformed the planet back in the Planet-Sized X-Men one-shot, creating a new home for the Arakki. Storm is one of the central figures on Arakko as part of its Great Ring of decision-makers. Arakko is currently being invaded by Genesis and her army in X-Men Red, but the Immortal Thor #4 preview finds Storm during a quiet moment. She's then interrupted by Thor's black ravens, who summon her to Thor on the grey side of the moon.

Being a goddess herself, Storm isn't too pleased with being whisked away against her will. Thor tries to reason with Storm by stating how serious his need for help is, but Storm interrupts him by bringing a lightning bolt down on him from the skies above.

Immortal Thor writer on new Marvel series

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Al Ewing told Polygon when Immortal Thor was announced. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

The preview of Immortal Thor #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 15th.