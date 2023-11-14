The Weekly Pull: Outsiders, Star Wars: Visions, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new take on DC's Outsiders begins while James Tynion IV and Josh Hixson launch a Holiday story in The Deviant and Peach Momoko's visions for the Star Wars universe come to life. Plus, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero returns, Marvel collects Blade's early years, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Blade: The Early Years Omnibus (Photo: Dave Wilkins, Marvel Comics) Written by Marvel Wolfman, Chris Claremont, et al.

Art by Gene Colan, Tony DeZuniga, Rico Rival, et al.

Published by Marvel Comics In another world, Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot is making its debut in theaters this month. Unfortunately, we're not in that world (and the film hasn't even properly started production), but a new omnibus is here to fill some of the void. This reprint collects everything from the character's early Tomb of Dracula appearances to his forays into titles like Doctor Strange and Vampire Tales. This will definitely be a must-buy for anyone who is a fan of the Daywalker. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Deviant #1 (Photo: Josh Hixson, Image Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Joshua Hixson

Colors by Joshua Hixson

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Image Comics Halloween may have passed but the modern master of comic book horror himself, James Tynion IV has developed a terrifying new miniseries to coincide with the upcoming Christmas season. The Deviant #1—written by Tynion, illustrated by Joshua Hixson, and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou—introduces readers to an eerie crime story set across 50 years of American history. It begins with murders committed by a man wearing a Santa Claus suit in 1972 before questions asked 50 years later threaten to expose the true nature of those past atrocities. The concept contains plenty of chilling signifiers as a murderer may walk free and holiday adornments suggest something supernatural, but it's the execution in The Deviant #1 that makes it one of the best horror debuts of 2023. Hixson has a long track record of horror and horror-adjacent comics, each one moodier and more menacing than the last. The dark shadows and uncertain perspectives that made Shanghai Red so effective have been amplified for an outstanding effect in this debut. Rather than layer on the carnage, what's suggested in the pages of The Deviant #1 is far more frightening and establishes a tantalizing mystery for readers to begin just as snow begins to fall this holiday season. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Dutch #0 (Photo: Nathan Fox, Image Comics) Written by Joe Casey

Art by Nathan Fox

Colors by Francesco Segala with Roberto Megna

Letters by Rus Wooton

Published by Image Comics Readers who passed on the anniversary anthology Image!—celebrating works from across Image Comics' 30 years in business—missed a lot of great comics, both from the publisher's modern era and their superhero origins in the 1990s. Dutch #0 collects some of those revived gems from issues #5-7 as it presents a new take on a classic(?) Youngblood character. Writer Joe Casey and artist Nathan Fox show why they're the ideal creators to update a violent cyborg supersoldier for new and returning generations of readers. Casey possesses a knack for seeing new facets in familiar concepts, which applies to both the super soldier and Youngblood formulas surrounding Dutch, while Fox ensures the blood-soaked action is compelling and filled with visceral details. In the three chapters collected again in Dutch #0, they take a look at the character's past and establish new intrigues and conflicts for their present. And that's a story set to continue in the pages of Dutch #1 in 2024. This issue offers an excellent opportunity to see what the buzz is about and prepare for another exciting revitalization for one of Image's oldest characters. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 (Photo: Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson, Image Comics) Written by Larry Hama

Art by Chris Mooneyham

Colors by Francesco Segala

Letts by Pat Brosseau

Published by Image Comics Larry Hama's run on G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is astounding. Seeing a single writer helm an ongoing title for 300 issues over 40 years is remarkable. It being a licensed title, hopping from Marvel Comics to IDW Publishing and now to Skybound (with a stint at Devil's Due Publishing under a different writer that helped keep interest strong despite being swept out of canon upon Hama's return) makes it an even more impressive feat. That Hama keeps getting brought back to continue his G.I. Joe story is a testament to how strongly his voice is associated with these characters in their best form, with the perfect balance of military fiction and over-the-top Cannon Films style action to make that signature, irresistible tonal blend. Hama is teaming up with artist Chris Mooneyham to keep the story going. Mooneyham seems the perfect choice, especially with colorist Francesco Segala knowing how to light every moment for maximum impact. Whether from a longtime reader or a newcomer, Hama's continued story deserves attention. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Lotus Land #1 (Photo: Alex Eckman-Lawn, Boom Studios) Written by Darcy Van Poelgeest

Art by Caio Filipe

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Nate Piekos

Published by Boom Studios Boom Studios will launch a new sci-fi series this week in Lotus Land from writer Darcy Van Poelgeest and artist Caio Filipe. I'll admit that I'm not overly familiar with their past works, but Lotus Land #1 offers a strong hook. The book is set in a dystopian future where the "Keeper Program" studies a means to stop entropy. That program is attacked, and it's up to a retired detective to investigate. As a big fan of Blade Runner, I'm instinctively drawn to the promising blend of futuristic sci-fi, existential ideas, and mystery noir and, based on the preview pages that Boom has already released, hopeful that these creators can execute it well. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Ministry of Compliance #1 (Photo: Stefano Raffaele, IDW Publishing) Written by John Ridley

Art by Stefano Raffaele

Colors by Brad Anderson

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by IDW Publishing Oscar-winner John Ridley is the latest screenwriter to become a regular fixture of the comics market. He's hardly a newcomer, having written stories like The American Way for WildStorm as far back as the early 2000s. However, his recent runs on titles like I Am Batman, The Other History of the DC Universe, and Black Panther have cemented his presence in readers' minds. The Ministry of Compliance is Ridley's first big swing original concept in comics since wrapping up his time writing stories for the "Big Two." For this story, Ridley re-teams with Italian artist Stefano Raffaele, whom he worked with previously on DC's GCPD: The Blue Wall, to tell a sci-fi conspiracy tale about an alien invasion of Earth that has already happened but may now be falling apart as it enters its final phase. The solicitation lays out an ambitious premise, and it should be compelling reading to see how Ridley and Raffaele follow through. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Outsiders #1 (Photo: Roger Cruz, Adriano Lucas, DC) Written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Art by Robert Carey

Colors by Valentina Taddeo

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC Every element of DC's Outsiders revival is exciting to me — the writing of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, who have done great work on titles like Guardians of the Galaxy and Green Arrow; the team being founded around Batwoman and Luke Fox; and the prospect of adventuring through the DC Universe. I have a good feeling that this debut issue, which chronicles Kate and Luke's early days of their journey, will stick the landing. — Jenna Anderson prevnext