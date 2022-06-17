Pacific Rim Writer's Audible Series Impact Winter Debuts Preview of Skybound Prequel

A popular Audible Original series is getting its very own comic book. Skybound and Anonymous Content are partnering to bring the post-apocalyptic one-shot Impact Winter #1 to readers on July 13th, and they've released a new preview. Impact Winter #1 is a prequel to the Audible series of the same name. Its creative team includes Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Carnival Row), who is the creator of the Audible series, artist Stephen Green (Hellboy and the BPRD), colorist Matt Hollingsworth (Batman: White Knight, Little Bird), and letterer AndWorld Design. Many of the characters made beloved in the audio drama will take center stage in Impact Winter #1, including the first appearance of an important character that has yet to be introduced in the audio series.

The Impact Winter audio series is a joint venture between Audible, Skybound Entertainment, and Anonymous Content. The series soared to #1 as the Audible Plus bestseller across categories when it debuted in February, and the #1 Audible Original fiction bestseller in the week it launched. It's also worked its way up to #3 on the fiction podcast charts on Apple Podcasts. Impact Winter delivers "an unprecedented sonic experience via binaural action sequences, original music and incomparable sound design, all of which come together to bring to life this post-apocalyptic world in visceral detail."

Skybound's Impact Winter #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 13th. A preview of the one-shot can be found below, and you can listen to the Audible series here.

IMPACT WINTER #1

Written by TRAVIS BEACHAM

Art by STEPHEN GREEN

Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Letters by ANDWORLD DESIGN

The 40-page extra-length issue takes place several years prior to the events in the audio series—one year since a comet hit Earth, inflicting an "impact winter" and blotting out the sun. Now, the world is a dark, cold landscape ruled by vampires.

In the British countryside, a band of survivors has formed a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Among them is Darcy, a young, headstrong fighter waiting for her chance to prove she can be on the front lines. But when that opportunity comes, Darcy will come face to face with the true horrors of this new world.