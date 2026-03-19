Power Rangers Introduces Brand New Ranger In Dream Crossover Series

After a relatively quiet year, the Power Rangers franchise is showing signs of life once again, and across multiple projects. The live-action Power Rangers series is reimagining Power Rangers for a new generation, while the upcoming comic series follows the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team 10 years after they’ve retired from being Rangers. There’s another Power Rangers project also in the works though, and this one seems to have a leg up on the other ones, as it not only has dream crossover potential but it will also introduce a brand new Power Ranger to the franchise.

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While the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series will follow the original characters after a time jump of 10 years, the Power Rangers Unlimited series has the ability to draw from 30 years of Power Rangers stories and continuity. That’s a big enough deal on its own, but thanks to a new official description from Penguin Random House (H/T @Ranger_esp), we know that the Ranger leading this book and a variety of teams from across the universe is a brand new Ranger known as the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger, and it’s quite the impressive title.

Nothing Is Off The Table In Power Rangers Unlimited

BOOM! Studios has a three-pronged attack for its upcoming Power Rangers slate, which includes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Unlimited, and Power Rangers: Green. Mighty Morphin will focus on the core team with a time jump, while Power Rangers: Green will focus on an older Tommy Oliver, who happens to be the last Ranger. Then there’s Unlimited, which will be able to draw from every season and every series of the television show, as well as every comic series, so the potential for crossovers is massive.

Typically, the only time crossovers seem to happen with Power Rangers is in the comics or in an anniversary episode, but Unlimited caters to the sort of in-universe crossovers that fans have always dreamed of. Events like Shattered Grid were prime examples of what a multiversal adventure in the Power Rangers universe could be, and now Unlimited can essentially be that on a monthly basis.

Power Rangers Unlimited #1’s description reveals that there’s a mysterious base on Aquitar (Alien Rangers), where the equally mysterious Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger is calling upon Power Rangers from across time and space to form an elite team, which will battle a rising evil. It’s not known if this team will be the main team for a lengthy amount of time or if the team will constantly switch up over time, but both approaches hold immense promise for dream team possibilities.

Power Rangers Unlimited will be written by Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) and Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive), and will feature artwork by Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Ninja Turtles III). The series is set to debut on July 1st, 2026.

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